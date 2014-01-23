Trending

Tour Down Under: Cadel Evans takes stirring solo win and overall lead

Attack on the Corkscrew dropped Porte and Gerrans

Image 1 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) has started the season well.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 73

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) in action at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) en route to victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 73

Travis Meyer (Drapac) leads Jens Voigt (Trek), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) in the break.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 73

Cadel Evans reports for duty.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 73

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr) leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 73

The Tour Down Under peloton on the road to Campbelltown.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 73

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) protects against the elements.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) also moved into the overall lead with Stage 3 victory

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) follows Cadel Evans (BMC) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) in demand at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 73

The Tour Down Under peloton awaits the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 73

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) lost his ochre jersey to Cadel Evans.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) was delighted to win on home roads.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the overall lead at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys life in the Tour Down Under's ochre jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 73

Job done. Cadel Evans (BMC) wraps up victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 73

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 73

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on Corkscrew Hill at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates on the podium at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) powers to victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) was the day's most aggressive rider.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 73

Cameron Wurf (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 73

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates stage victory in Campbelltown.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 73

Valerio Agnoli (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 73

Jack Bobridge (Belkin).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) moves into the overall lead at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 73

Richie Porte (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 73

The peloton stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 73

Simon Gerrans (centre) couldn't follow the leaders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 73

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) after his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 73

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) after his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 73

Stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 73

Stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 73

Cadel Evans moved into the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 73

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) finishes stage 3

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) pre-stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 73

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) on the attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 73

The peloton stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 73

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 73

Cadel Evans (Team BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 73

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 73

The peloton stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 73

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE) lost his lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 73

Evans on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 73

Evans takes out Stage 3 of the 2014 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 73

Cadel Waves waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 73

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 73

Jens Voigt (Trek) made the breakaway today

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 73

Orica-GreenEdge driving the chase

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 73

A happy Evans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 73

Thomas (Sky) crossed the line with the main group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 73

Frank Schleck is building for the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 73

Evans post-win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 73

The winning salute by Evans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 73

Rick Zabel (BMC) is making his WorldTour debut down under

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 73

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) won the bunch sprint for second place

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 73

Simon Gerrans on his way to sign in

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 69 of 73

Evans (BMC) crosses the line alone

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 70 of 73

Evans clearly enjoyed the win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 71 of 73

Cadel Evans gets ready for his visits to the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 72 of 73

Evans enjoying a water after his stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 73 of 73

Cadel Evans (BMC) won Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: AFP)

Cadel Evans (BMC) rode to a morale boosting victory on Stage 3 at the Tour Down Under after attacking on the slopes of the Corkscrew, distancing his rivals to open a gap which he extended on the fast descent into Campbelltown to win by 15 seconds. Richie Porte (Sky) broke clear with Evans on the climb but couldn't sustain the speed that Evans was setting and was joined by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who has put under pressure from Evans and the duo summited the climb together. They were joined by a larger group on the 7.4km descent to the finishline but could do nothing to reel in the 2011 Tour de France winner who has now won either a stage or jersey in three decades of racing the Tour Down Under.

"I had an idea of the opportunity I could get in Corkscrew climb and I knew what to do. My team did a fantastic job to position me where I had to be. I had been training well but winning is what we are here for," Evans said after claiming the stage win. 

"It’s amazing to be back racing in Australia and win. A stage race is all about the leader’s jersey. Time bonus is the key to win this race overall. We’ll see how it goes in the next stages. I haven’t won the GC yet.

Gerrans had entered the stage as a favourite for the win with ds Matt White stating yesterday that Gerrans was undroppable in response to guestions that BMC and Sky would form an alliance today but Gerrans missed out on bonus seconds to concede the ochre jersey. "I didn’t maintain the overall lead but that doesn’t mean the race is lost yet, definitely not. Once on the climb it was everybody for himself, but the climb was so steep… In the downhill, that’s where Cadel showed his strength. I’m disappointed to lose the ochre jersey but it’s not over."

Despite losing contact with Evans on the climb, Porte shrugged off the result and is already targeting Saturday's stage up Willunga Hill. "Cadel was absolutely flying, I tried to go with him. In those hairpins, I couldn't stay with him, and he got away. It's a little disappointing, but Saturday is another hilltop finish, I am quite hopeful we have the team to at least get up there on the podium," Porte said.

"Yesterday, they were saying the same thing about Simon [that race is over]. I guess Saturday will decide it all."

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) won the bunch sprint for second and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) continued to impress with third place. With bonus seconds, Evans now holds a 12 second lead over Gerrans on a day when the gc was given a shake up. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was one rider who saw his ambitions for the win disappear as was Javi Moreno (Movistar) as both lost minutes.

The race came alive due when Evans decided to ride off the front and Porte was the only one who could go with him. Porte was keeping Evans company and looking strong but wasn’t able to match Evans. Gerrans made his way up the road to Porte but instead of catching Evans they were caught by the group behind who lost time trying to organise the chase.

Gerrans was disappointed to lose the jersey but said the race was still wide open. "I don't think we've ever seen the leader, in the last couple of years, who has the leader's jersey early manages to win it. It's not going to be easy for Cadel. We're going to throw everything at him, that's for sure."

In the group were the BMC pair Brent Bookwalter and Ben Herman and it quickly became not a matter of Evans being chased down but how many seconds could he put into Gerrans and Porte.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was tenth on the stage and applauded Evans for his ride. "Those three [Evans, Porte, Gerrans] were a bit stronger than the rest of us. We tried to chase them, we got two of them back, but even that was difficult because BMC had two guys there, and they were trying to block us, as they should do," Gesink said.

"In the end, Cadel remained just a bit too far for us. It was a difficult day. We are still up in the front. That's how cycling works, you keep trying to win something, so you look forward to the next opportunity. Cadel was impressive, he's in the best shape now, and so are the other Aussie guys."

The day’s racing started as it has this week with a breakaway trying to get established. Drapac were represented in the break for the third straight day with Travis Meyer keeping Jens Voigt (Trek), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) company on the roads. The four riders maintained a lead that hovered between two and three minutes with the peloton content to keep them on a moderate leash.

Once the riders rolled through the feed zone Orica-GreenEdge came to the front with Matt Goss and Michael Mathews setting the tempo. The catch of the break was made in the kilometres just before the peloton made its way on the early slopes of the Corkscrew as Sky and BMC ramped up the speed.

Voigt made it into his first break of 2014 and said after the race he is still ambitious on the bike. “I picked today’s stage to break away because nobody else did but I knew that it was close to impossible to go for the stage win. We never had more than two and half minutes lead because Andrey Grivko was at 21 seconds, he wouldn’t get any freedom.

"I might be getting old but I still have high expectations about myself. It’s because of self respect that I feel obliged to my face to the people. I don’t want to be just a number in the bunch. On the road side, every second or third spectator yelled my name."

 

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:34:05
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:15
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
25Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:01:34
34Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
36Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
40Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
42Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
43Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:17
56Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
57Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
60Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:02
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:17
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
66Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
69Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
74Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
77Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
78Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
79William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
82Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
83Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
84Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:22
88Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
92Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:06:55
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
94Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
95Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
96Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
97André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
99Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
101Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
106Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
107Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
110Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
112Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
113Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:54
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:20
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:10:11
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:46
120William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
121Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:35
122Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:44
123Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
127Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
128Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
129Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
130Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:57
133Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:51
134Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Kersbrook
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2

Sprint 2 - Williamstown
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2

Sprint 3 - Campbelltown (finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge11
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6

Mountain classification 1 - Corkscrew Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky8
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr3:34:48
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:36
6Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:42
8Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:03:19
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:34
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:39
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:12
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
17Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:01
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
21Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:08

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:42:45
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:43
3Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
4FDJ.fr0:01:56
5Team Sky0:02:19
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
7UniSA-Australia0:03:38
8Drapac Cycling
9Lampre-Merida0:04:10
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:36
12Trek Factory Racing0:04:38
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:51
14Katusha Team0:05:02
15Team Europcar0:05:42
16Movistar Team0:06:21
17Astana Pro Team0:06:27
18AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
19Cannondale0:07:48
20Team Giant-Shimano0:08:04

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10:46:39
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:12
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:27
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:33
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:13
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
21Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
27Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
30Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:52
31Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
35Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
36Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:37
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
47Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
48Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
51Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
53Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
57Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:52
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:00
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
60Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:30
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:40
65Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6:52:00
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
69André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:03
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:13
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
73Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:07:36
74Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
75Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:19
76William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
78Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:24
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:28
82Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
83Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:08:35
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:57
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:07
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:30
88Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
89Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
90Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:05
92Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:02
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:06
94Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:39
95Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:02
96Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
97Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:39
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:12:46
99Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:13:07
100Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:13:51
101Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:04
102Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:05
103Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:19
104Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:22
106Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:24
107Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:35
108Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:13
109Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:15:17
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:24
112Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:35
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:15:55
114Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:56
115Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:16:02
116Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
117Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:40
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:20:11
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:27
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:11
123Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:22
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:45
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:54
128William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:04
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:21
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:27:54
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:53
132Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:34:47
133Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:34:52
134Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:59
1351690:39:38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge42pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida40
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team23
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
7William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol14
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge13
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp13
12Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
21Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia8
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
24Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia5
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia12
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky8
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge2
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr10:47:40
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
3Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:36
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:34
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:39
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:06:35
9Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:07:18
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:34
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:29
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:04
15Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:01
16Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:01
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:14:16
18Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:34
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:54
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:26
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:58
22Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:38:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team32:21:17
2Orica GreenEDGE0:00:43
3Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
4FDJ.fr0:02:00
5Team Sky0:02:19
6Drapac Cycling0:03:42
7UniSA-Australia
8Lampre-Merida0:04:06
9Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:36
10Trek Factory Racing0:04:42
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:55
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:25
13Team Europcar0:05:46
14Movistar Team0:06:25
15Astana Pro Team0:06:27
16AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
17Katusha Team0:07:23
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
19Cannondale0:10:09
20Team Giant-Shimano0:12:38

 

