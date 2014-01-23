Image 1 of 73 Cadel Evans (BMC) has started the season well. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 73 Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 3 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 73 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) in action at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 73 Cadel Evans (BMC) en route to victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 73 Travis Meyer (Drapac) leads Jens Voigt (Trek), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) in the break. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 73 Cadel Evans reports for duty. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 73 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr) leads the young rider classification. Cadel Evans (BMC) rode to a morale boosting victory on Stage 3 at the Tour Down Under after attacking on the slopes of the Corkscrew, distancing his rivals to open a gap which he extended on the fast descent into Campbelltown to win by 15 seconds. Richie Porte (Sky) broke clear with Evans on the climb but couldn't sustain the speed that Evans was setting and was joined by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who has put under pressure from Evans and the duo summited the climb together. They were joined by a larger group on the 7.4km descent to the finishline but could do nothing to reel in the 2011 Tour de France winner who has now won either a stage or jersey in three decades of racing the Tour Down Under.

"I had an idea of the opportunity I could get in Corkscrew climb and I knew what to do. My team did a fantastic job to position me where I had to be. I had been training well but winning is what we are here for," Evans said after claiming the stage win.

"It’s amazing to be back racing in Australia and win. A stage race is all about the leader’s jersey. Time bonus is the key to win this race overall. We’ll see how it goes in the next stages. I haven’t won the GC yet.

Gerrans had entered the stage as a favourite for the win with ds Matt White stating yesterday that Gerrans was undroppable in response to guestions that BMC and Sky would form an alliance today but Gerrans missed out on bonus seconds to concede the ochre jersey. "I didn’t maintain the overall lead but that doesn’t mean the race is lost yet, definitely not. Once on the climb it was everybody for himself, but the climb was so steep… In the downhill, that’s where Cadel showed his strength. I’m disappointed to lose the ochre jersey but it’s not over."

Despite losing contact with Evans on the climb, Porte shrugged off the result and is already targeting Saturday's stage up Willunga Hill. "Cadel was absolutely flying, I tried to go with him. In those hairpins, I couldn't stay with him, and he got away. It's a little disappointing, but Saturday is another hilltop finish, I am quite hopeful we have the team to at least get up there on the podium," Porte said.

"Yesterday, they were saying the same thing about Simon [that race is over]. I guess Saturday will decide it all."

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) won the bunch sprint for second and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) continued to impress with third place. With bonus seconds, Evans now holds a 12 second lead over Gerrans on a day when the gc was given a shake up. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was one rider who saw his ambitions for the win disappear as was Javi Moreno (Movistar) as both lost minutes.

The race came alive due when Evans decided to ride off the front and Porte was the only one who could go with him. Porte was keeping Evans company and looking strong but wasn’t able to match Evans. Gerrans made his way up the road to Porte but instead of catching Evans they were caught by the group behind who lost time trying to organise the chase.

Gerrans was disappointed to lose the jersey but said the race was still wide open. "I don't think we've ever seen the leader, in the last couple of years, who has the leader's jersey early manages to win it. It's not going to be easy for Cadel. We're going to throw everything at him, that's for sure."

In the group were the BMC pair Brent Bookwalter and Ben Herman and it quickly became not a matter of Evans being chased down but how many seconds could he put into Gerrans and Porte.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was tenth on the stage and applauded Evans for his ride. "Those three [Evans, Porte, Gerrans] were a bit stronger than the rest of us. We tried to chase them, we got two of them back, but even that was difficult because BMC had two guys there, and they were trying to block us, as they should do," Gesink said.

"In the end, Cadel remained just a bit too far for us. It was a difficult day. We are still up in the front. That's how cycling works, you keep trying to win something, so you look forward to the next opportunity. Cadel was impressive, he's in the best shape now, and so are the other Aussie guys."

The day’s racing started as it has this week with a breakaway trying to get established. Drapac were represented in the break for the third straight day with Travis Meyer keeping Jens Voigt (Trek), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) company on the roads. The four riders maintained a lead that hovered between two and three minutes with the peloton content to keep them on a moderate leash.

Once the riders rolled through the feed zone Orica-GreenEdge came to the front with Matt Goss and Michael Mathews setting the tempo. The catch of the break was made in the kilometres just before the peloton made its way on the early slopes of the Corkscrew as Sky and BMC ramped up the speed.

Voigt made it into his first break of 2014 and said after the race he is still ambitious on the bike. “I picked today’s stage to break away because nobody else did but I knew that it was close to impossible to go for the stage win. We never had more than two and half minutes lead because Andrey Grivko was at 21 seconds, he wouldn’t get any freedom.

"I might be getting old but I still have high expectations about myself. It’s because of self respect that I feel obliged to my face to the people. I don’t want to be just a number in the bunch. On the road side, every second or third spectator yelled my name."

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:34:05 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:15 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:01:34 34 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 36 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 40 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 43 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:17 56 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 57 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 60 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:02 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:17 62 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 66 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 69 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 74 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 77 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 78 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:44 79 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 82 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 84 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:22 88 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 92 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:55 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 94 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 96 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 97 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 110 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:20 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:11 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:46 120 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 121 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:35 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:44 123 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 127 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 128 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 129 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 130 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:57 133 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:51 134 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Kersbrook # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Sprint 2 - Williamstown # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Sprint 3 - Campbelltown (finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6

Mountain classification 1 - Corkscrew Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 8 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:34:48 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:36 6 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:42 8 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:03:19 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:34 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:39 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:12 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 17 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:01 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 21 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:08

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:42:45 2 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:43 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 4 FDJ.fr 0:01:56 5 Team Sky 0:02:19 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 7 UniSA-Australia 0:03:38 8 Drapac Cycling 9 Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 11 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:04:36 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:38 13 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:04:51 14 Katusha Team 0:05:02 15 Team Europcar 0:05:42 16 Movistar Team 0:06:21 17 Astana Pro Team 0:06:27 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:58 19 Cannondale 0:07:48 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:04

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:46:39 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:12 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:27 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:33 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:13 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 21 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 27 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 30 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:52 31 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 34 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 36 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:37 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 47 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 48 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 51 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 53 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 56 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 57 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:52 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:00 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:30 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:40 65 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6:52:00 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 69 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:03 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:13 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 73 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:36 74 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 75 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:19 76 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 78 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:24 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 81 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:28 82 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:08:35 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:57 85 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:30 88 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 89 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 90 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:05 92 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:02 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:06 94 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:39 95 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:02 96 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 97 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:39 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:46 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:07 100 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:13:51 101 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:04 102 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:05 103 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:19 104 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:22 106 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:24 107 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:35 108 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:13 109 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:17 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:24 112 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:35 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:15:55 114 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:56 115 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:16:02 116 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:26 117 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:40 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:20:11 119 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:19 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:27 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:11 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 124 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:22 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:45 127 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:54 128 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:04 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:21 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:27:54 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:53 132 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:34:47 133 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:34:52 134 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:59 135 169 0:39:38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 42 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 7 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 14 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 13 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 12 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 11 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 21 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 8 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 24 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 5 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 12 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 8 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 2 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 10:47:40 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:36 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:34 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:39 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:35 9 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:07:18 11 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:34 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:29 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:04 15 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:01 16 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:01 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:16 18 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:34 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:54 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:26 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:58 22 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:38:37