Tour Down Under: Cadel Evans takes stirring solo win and overall lead
Attack on the Corkscrew dropped Porte and Gerrans
Stage 3: Norwood - Campbelltown
Cadel Evans (BMC) rode to a morale boosting victory on Stage 3 at the Tour Down Under after attacking on the slopes of the Corkscrew, distancing his rivals to open a gap which he extended on the fast descent into Campbelltown to win by 15 seconds. Richie Porte (Sky) broke clear with Evans on the climb but couldn't sustain the speed that Evans was setting and was joined by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who has put under pressure from Evans and the duo summited the climb together. They were joined by a larger group on the 7.4km descent to the finishline but could do nothing to reel in the 2011 Tour de France winner who has now won either a stage or jersey in three decades of racing the Tour Down Under.
Related Articles
"I had an idea of the opportunity I could get in Corkscrew climb and I knew what to do. My team did a fantastic job to position me where I had to be. I had been training well but winning is what we are here for," Evans said after claiming the stage win.
"It’s amazing to be back racing in Australia and win. A stage race is all about the leader’s jersey. Time bonus is the key to win this race overall. We’ll see how it goes in the next stages. I haven’t won the GC yet.
Gerrans had entered the stage as a favourite for the win with ds Matt White stating yesterday that Gerrans was undroppable in response to guestions that BMC and Sky would form an alliance today but Gerrans missed out on bonus seconds to concede the ochre jersey. "I didn’t maintain the overall lead but that doesn’t mean the race is lost yet, definitely not. Once on the climb it was everybody for himself, but the climb was so steep… In the downhill, that’s where Cadel showed his strength. I’m disappointed to lose the ochre jersey but it’s not over."
Despite losing contact with Evans on the climb, Porte shrugged off the result and is already targeting Saturday's stage up Willunga Hill. "Cadel was absolutely flying, I tried to go with him. In those hairpins, I couldn't stay with him, and he got away. It's a little disappointing, but Saturday is another hilltop finish, I am quite hopeful we have the team to at least get up there on the podium," Porte said.
"Yesterday, they were saying the same thing about Simon [that race is over]. I guess Saturday will decide it all."
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) won the bunch sprint for second and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) continued to impress with third place. With bonus seconds, Evans now holds a 12 second lead over Gerrans on a day when the gc was given a shake up. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was one rider who saw his ambitions for the win disappear as was Javi Moreno (Movistar) as both lost minutes.
The race came alive due when Evans decided to ride off the front and Porte was the only one who could go with him. Porte was keeping Evans company and looking strong but wasn’t able to match Evans. Gerrans made his way up the road to Porte but instead of catching Evans they were caught by the group behind who lost time trying to organise the chase.
Gerrans was disappointed to lose the jersey but said the race was still wide open. "I don't think we've ever seen the leader, in the last couple of years, who has the leader's jersey early manages to win it. It's not going to be easy for Cadel. We're going to throw everything at him, that's for sure."
In the group were the BMC pair Brent Bookwalter and Ben Herman and it quickly became not a matter of Evans being chased down but how many seconds could he put into Gerrans and Porte.
Robert Gesink (Belkin) was tenth on the stage and applauded Evans for his ride. "Those three [Evans, Porte, Gerrans] were a bit stronger than the rest of us. We tried to chase them, we got two of them back, but even that was difficult because BMC had two guys there, and they were trying to block us, as they should do," Gesink said.
"In the end, Cadel remained just a bit too far for us. It was a difficult day. We are still up in the front. That's how cycling works, you keep trying to win something, so you look forward to the next opportunity. Cadel was impressive, he's in the best shape now, and so are the other Aussie guys."
The day’s racing started as it has this week with a breakaway trying to get established. Drapac were represented in the break for the third straight day with Travis Meyer keeping Jens Voigt (Trek), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) company on the roads. The four riders maintained a lead that hovered between two and three minutes with the peloton content to keep them on a moderate leash.
Once the riders rolled through the feed zone Orica-GreenEdge came to the front with Matt Goss and Michael Mathews setting the tempo. The catch of the break was made in the kilometres just before the peloton made its way on the early slopes of the Corkscrew as Sky and BMC ramped up the speed.
Voigt made it into his first break of 2014 and said after the race he is still ambitious on the bike. “I picked today’s stage to break away because nobody else did but I knew that it was close to impossible to go for the stage win. We never had more than two and half minutes lead because Andrey Grivko was at 21 seconds, he wouldn’t get any freedom.
"I might be getting old but I still have high expectations about myself. It’s because of self respect that I feel obliged to my face to the people. I don’t want to be just a number in the bunch. On the road side, every second or third spectator yelled my name."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:34:05
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:15
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:01:34
|34
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|36
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|40
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|44
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:17
|56
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|57
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|60
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:02
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:17
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|69
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|78
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|79
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|82
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:22
|88
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|92
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:55
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|94
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|97
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:20
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:11
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:46
|120
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|121
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:35
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:44
|123
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|127
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|128
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|130
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:57
|133
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:51
|134
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:34:48
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:42
|8
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:19
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:34
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:12
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:01
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|21
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:42:45
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|5
|Team Sky
|0:02:19
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:04
|7
|UniSA-Australia
|0:03:38
|8
|Drapac Cycling
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:36
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:38
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:51
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:05:02
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:05:42
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:27
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|19
|Cannondale
|0:07:48
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10:46:39
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:12
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:13
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|21
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|27
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|30
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:52
|31
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|34
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|36
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|47
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|48
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|53
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|57
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:52
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:00
|59
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:40
|65
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6:52:00
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:03
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:13
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:36
|74
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|75
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:19
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|78
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:24
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|82
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:35
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|85
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:07
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:30
|88
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|89
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|90
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:05
|92
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:02
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:06
|94
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:39
|95
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:02
|96
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|97
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:39
|98
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:46
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:07
|100
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:13:51
|101
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:04
|102
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:05
|103
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|104
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:22
|106
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:24
|107
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:35
|108
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:13
|109
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:17
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:24
|112
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:35
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:15:55
|114
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:56
|115
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:02
|116
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:26
|117
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:20:11
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:27
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:11
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:22
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:45
|127
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:54
|128
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:26:04
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:21
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:54
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:53
|132
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:34:47
|133
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:52
|134
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:59
|135
|169
|0:39:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|42
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|14
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|13
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|12
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|21
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|8
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|24
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|5
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|12
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|2
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10:47:40
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:34
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|8
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:35
|9
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:07:18
|11
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:34
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:29
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:04
|15
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:01
|16
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:01
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:16
|18
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:34
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:54
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:26
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:58
|22
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:38:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|32:21:17
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:43
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:00
|5
|Team Sky
|0:02:19
|6
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:42
|7
|UniSA-Australia
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:06
|9
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:36
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:42
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:55
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:25
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:05:46
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:27
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:07:23
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|19
|Cannondale
|0:10:09
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy