Richie Porte solos to Tour Down Under win

Cadel Evans losses overall lead to Simon Gerrans on Willunga Hill

Image 1 of 57

Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his impressive win on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his impressive win on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 57

Willunga Hill was packed with Australian cycling tifosi

Willunga Hill was packed with Australian cycling tifosi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 57

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) slipped to fifth overall

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) slipped to fifth overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 57

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate Gerrans taking back the race lead

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate Gerrans taking back the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 57

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 57

Best young rider Jack Haig (UniSA)

Best young rider Jack Haig (UniSA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 57

Most agressive Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)

Most agressive Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 57

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) makes his way up the climb

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) makes his way up the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 57

Former track rider Chris Hoy was a guest at the race

Former track rider Chris Hoy was a guest at the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) before the start

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Cadel Evans lost out to Gerrans and will start the final stage second overall

Cadel Evans lost out to Gerrans and will start the final stage second overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Orica GreenEdge did enough to take the leader's jersey with one stage to go

Orica GreenEdge did enough to take the leader's jersey with one stage to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Simon Gerrans finished third on the stage but now leads the race

Simon Gerrans finished third on the stage but now leads the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Stage 5 winner: Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Stage 5 winner: Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium after his win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) leads the race with one stage remaining

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) leads the race with one stage remaining
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Simon Gerrans leads the points classification

Simon Gerrans leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) in the KOM jersey

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

ASO's Christian Prudhomme has been at the Tour Down Under

ASO's Christian Prudhomme has been at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

The peloton take on Willunga Hill

The peloton take on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Huge crowds turned out to see the peloton on Willunga Hill

Huge crowds turned out to see the peloton on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) off the front on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte (Team Sky) off the front on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) is a favourite with the fans

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) is a favourite with the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on his way to the stage win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on his way to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

The peloton on stage 5 of the Santos Tour Down Under

The peloton on stage 5 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) in the break

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Rory Sutherland struggles on the final climb

Rory Sutherland struggles on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Simon Gerrans drops Cadel Evans but Porte is already too far ahead to win the stage

Simon Gerrans drops Cadel Evans but Porte is already too far ahead to win the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Stage 5 winner Richie Porte (Sky)

Stage 5 winner Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 57

A relieved Richie Porte after winning the stage

A relieved Richie Porte after winning the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 57

Richie Porte (Sky) after winning the Willunga stage

Richie Porte (Sky) after winning the Willunga stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 57

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) put in another top ride

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) put in another top ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 57

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was second today

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was second today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 57

The race took in Aldinga Beach

The race took in Aldinga Beach
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 57

Jens Voigt (Trek) made the breakaway again today

Jens Voigt (Trek) made the breakaway again today
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 57

Orica-GreenEdge were very active on controlling the race for Simon Gerrans

Orica-GreenEdge were very active on controlling the race for Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost his overall lead today

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost his overall lead today
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the race

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 57

Cadel Evans crossed the line in sixth place

Cadel Evans crossed the line in sixth place
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 43 of 57

Evans lost his lead by just one second

Evans lost his lead by just one second
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 57

Best young rider Jack Haig in the bunch

Best young rider Jack Haig in the bunch
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 57

Simon Gerrans is back in the race lead

Simon Gerrans is back in the race lead
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 46 of 57

Richie Porte after the race

Richie Porte after the race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 57

The peloton makes it way to Willunga

The peloton makes it way to Willunga
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 57

Cadel Evans lost the overall lead after today

Cadel Evans lost the overall lead after today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 57

Cadel Evans crosses the line

Cadel Evans crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 57

Gesink (Belkin) led Daryl Impey and Cadel Evans across the line

Gesink (Belkin) led Daryl Impey and Cadel Evans across the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 57

(Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 57

Robert Gesink (Belkin) crosses the finish line

Robert Gesink (Belkin) crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 57

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 57

Simon Gerrans will swap blue for ochre tomorrow

Simon Gerrans will swap blue for ochre tomorrow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 57

Richie Porte (Sky) gives the crowd a wave

Richie Porte (Sky) gives the crowd a wave
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 57

Richie Porte (Sky) on the podium

Richie Porte (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) won a "very special victory" on the 151.5km race to the top of  Willunga Hill by 10 seconds over Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who regains the overall classification lead at the Tour Down Under. Porte attacked with 2km to race and was joined by Cadel Evans (BMC) before riding away from his rivals to claim his first win of 2014 on the packed slopes of the day's climb.

It appeared that Porte's attack was going to give him both the stage and the overall lead but his gap was narrowed with Gerrans and Ulissi attacking in the final 100m and he now sits fourth overall with just tomorrow's street race around Adelaide to come. With nine bonus seconds on offer in intermediate sprint points and 10 seconds on the finish line, the final day of racing could provide further exciting racing.

"The guys were absolutely incredible today, it was a little bit of a shame on the Corkscrew stage being a little bit out of position and I lost some time. But I felt great coming into today and the team had a plan and the boys were absolutely incredible all day," Porte said after claiming the win.

"This result is more than I hoped for. It was a very stressful day with crosswinds but I had my team doing an incredible work for me. Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe, the Classics' guys… I just had to sit in their back pocket all day. I panicked a little bit and Stannard said he'd drop me at the right place."

Porte is building for his season objective, victory in the Giro d'Italia in May, but showed his class when the roads start heading upwards and was grateful to repay the faith Sky have placed in the Tasmanian. "It's January, I'm not yet in top form just yet but to win in Australia on this climb is a very special victory," Porte said.

"Winning here means everything for me. Sky is such a great team. It's a great way to repay them for the belief they have in me."

Simon Gerrans entered the race needing to find eight seconds to end the stage in the leaders' ochre jersey and did just that. He now enters the final day with a one second lead over Evans which is a similar scenario to 2012 when he last won the race.

"All the way up the climb, I always knew what I had to do. I needed to save energy for the very last part. Earlier on, we had Matt Goss at the front, then Daryl (Impey) and Simon (Clarke) looked after me. It's a dream result to get the jersey back," Gerrans said in the aftermath of the race.

"It's only by one second though. Actually it's one second more than two years ago (against Alejandro Valverde) but it's still going to be tight and nervous tomorrow. I'm very pleased to be back in the lead." 

The day had begun with riders trying to make the day's break with Mark O'Brien (UniSA) starting proceedings but he missed out. In the break were Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha).

The break built a lead of eight minutes after 50km of racing with the peloton deciding to let the four riders go which meant that there was no possibility of Gerrans gaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint points. Orica-GreenEdge decided the break's time was up and started to up the tempo as BMC, Sky and Garmin-Sharp came forward to help out with the chase.

Voigt crested the first ascent of Willunga Hill but the break was reeled in on the descent back into Willunga so that when the race went up the climb for a second time it was all together. The crowds on the climb was one of the largest seen at the race cheering on every cyclist on both ascents.

As the climb started to head upwards, on the front of the peloton was BMC and Evans and the race leader then tried to distance his rivals. With 2km to go, Porte put the hammer down and was briefly joined by Evans before increasing his speed while Gerrans remained cool with Daryl Impey by his side.

Evans began to fade and sat up to join Ulissi and Gerrans and the three headed for the finish line and in another impressive showing at the race, Diego Ulissi beat Gerrans in the sprint for second place who he now trails by five seconds in the overall. Evans finished the stage in sixth place alongside Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) after they caught him in the final hundred meters and the three crossed the line together.

Gerrans ended the stage in the box seat for his third overall Tour Down Under victory and GreenEdge sport director Matt White said after the race the team are confident ahead of tomorrow's criterium stage.

"Even if Cadel hadn't been dropped today, we were pretty confident we could have gotten three seconds tomorrow. Now we don't have to, and we can play it defensive," White said.

"Over the last three years, he's done well on this climb. It's a climb that suits him. This climb is always won in the last kilometre, so long as he didn't get distanced too much in the steep part at the bottom, he could attack at the top. Simon is very smart, and he rode a very calculating climb."

 To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3:42:20
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:43
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:52
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
21Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:00
25Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
30Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:01:10
32Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
34Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:24
35Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:50
39Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:56
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:19
43Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
45Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:54
51Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:35
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
54André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:51
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
60Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
65Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
66Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:39
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
68Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
71Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
72Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
73Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
74Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
77George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:47
79Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:50
81Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:06:57
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
88Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
91Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
92Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
94Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
95Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
96Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:09
97Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:26
98Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:08:44
99William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
100Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
101Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:47
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:11:32
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
105William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
107Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
110Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
112Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
114Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
116Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
118Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
119Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
122Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
123Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
124Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
125Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:52
126Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:35
127Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
128Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:55
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
DNFBradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
DNSJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Snapper Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2

Sprint 2 - Snapper Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2

Sprint point 3 - Old Willunga Hill (Stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge13
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge11
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp9
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol7
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6

Mountain classificaiton 1 - Old Willunga Hill 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Mountain classificaiton 2 -Old Willunga Hill 2 (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge8
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2

Young rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:43:13
2Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:09
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:57
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:01
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:05:24
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:46
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:54
11Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:04
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:33
16Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:07:51
17Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:39
18Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge11:08:26
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:03
3Drapac0:01:20
4Movistar0:01:44
5BMC0:01:52
6Tinkoff-Saxo Bank0:01:53
7Katusha0:02:02
8Belkin0:02:15
9Europcar0:02:33
10Team Sky0:03:30
11Lotto-Belisol0:04:28
12Astana0:04:51
13Ag2r-La Mondiale0:05:07
14Trek Factory Racing0:07:55
15Lampre-Merida0:10:16
16Garmin-Sharp0:12:27
17Cannondale0:12:40
18Giant-Shimano0:12:58
19FDJ.fr0:13:20
20Uni-SA0:13:23

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge18:02:19
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:05
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:10
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:27
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:50
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:31
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
17Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:01:58
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:05
19Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:32
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:38
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:41
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:49
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:50
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:17
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:11
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:29
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:17
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:33
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:15
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:51
36Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:02
37Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
38Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:03
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
40Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:42
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:58
42Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:03
43Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
44Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:22
46Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:44
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:11:15
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:43
50Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:58
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:14:54
52Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:31
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:45
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:27
55Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:16:44
56Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:01
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:17:42
58Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:18:22
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:32
60Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:19:11
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:28
62William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:38
63Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:20:46
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:15
65Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:22
66George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:21:39
67Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:57
68Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:22:46
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:02
70Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:09
71Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:16
72Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:51
74Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:56
75Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:57
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:24:01
77Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:24:08
78Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:24:18
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:49
80Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:25:14
81Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:51
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:26:41
83Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:09
85Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:15
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:27:57
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:28:18
88Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:40
89Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:28:45
90Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:28:56
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
92Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:28:58
93Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:30:34
94Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:51
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:05
96Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:31:22
97Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:00
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:38
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:11
100Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:34:44
101Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:04
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:35:14
103Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:56
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:03
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:08
107Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:16
108Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:16
109Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:38:03
110Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:39:05
111Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:30
112Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:23
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:40:31
114Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:50
115Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:19
116Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:30
117Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:40
118Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:54
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:24
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:51
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:25
122Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
123William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:48:30
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:39
125Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:56
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:51:46
127Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:53:06
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:38
129Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:00:07
130Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:02:04
131Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:13
132Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:06:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge75pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida56
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team45
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp41
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team35
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge34
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol29
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol19
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
13William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp13
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale13
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha10
19Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
21Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
24Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia8
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha8
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
31Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia5
32Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
35Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team3
36Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol28pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky24
4William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
11Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia12
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge6
17Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia18:04:17
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:19
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:24
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:59
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:18
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:22:10
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:51
8Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:16
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:43
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:25:59
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:26:20
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:26:58
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:32:46
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:06
15Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:58
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
17Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:18
18Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:18
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:36:05
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:00:06
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge54:10:28
2BMC Racing Team0:00:28
3Drapac Cycling0:03:38
4Team Sky0:04:25
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:34
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:54
7Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:40
8Katusha Team0:08:01
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:07
10AG2R La Mondiale0:10:41
11Garmin-Sharp0:12:48
12Astana Pro Team0:23:49
13Trek Factory Racing0:25:08
14Lampre-Merida0:26:53
15FDJ.fr0:27:51
16Movistar Team0:34:35
17Team Europcar0:34:45
18Cannondale0:35:20
19UniSA-Australia0:43:31
20Team Giant-Shimano0:52:02

 

