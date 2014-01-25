Richie Porte solos to Tour Down Under win
Cadel Evans losses overall lead to Simon Gerrans on Willunga Hill
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill
Richie Porte (Team Sky) won a "very special victory" on the 151.5km race to the top of Willunga Hill by 10 seconds over Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who regains the overall classification lead at the Tour Down Under. Porte attacked with 2km to race and was joined by Cadel Evans (BMC) before riding away from his rivals to claim his first win of 2014 on the packed slopes of the day's climb.
It appeared that Porte's attack was going to give him both the stage and the overall lead but his gap was narrowed with Gerrans and Ulissi attacking in the final 100m and he now sits fourth overall with just tomorrow's street race around Adelaide to come. With nine bonus seconds on offer in intermediate sprint points and 10 seconds on the finish line, the final day of racing could provide further exciting racing.
"The guys were absolutely incredible today, it was a little bit of a shame on the Corkscrew stage being a little bit out of position and I lost some time. But I felt great coming into today and the team had a plan and the boys were absolutely incredible all day," Porte said after claiming the win.
"This result is more than I hoped for. It was a very stressful day with crosswinds but I had my team doing an incredible work for me. Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe, the Classics' guys… I just had to sit in their back pocket all day. I panicked a little bit and Stannard said he'd drop me at the right place."
Porte is building for his season objective, victory in the Giro d'Italia in May, but showed his class when the roads start heading upwards and was grateful to repay the faith Sky have placed in the Tasmanian. "It's January, I'm not yet in top form just yet but to win in Australia on this climb is a very special victory," Porte said.
"Winning here means everything for me. Sky is such a great team. It's a great way to repay them for the belief they have in me."
Simon Gerrans entered the race needing to find eight seconds to end the stage in the leaders' ochre jersey and did just that. He now enters the final day with a one second lead over Evans which is a similar scenario to 2012 when he last won the race.
"All the way up the climb, I always knew what I had to do. I needed to save energy for the very last part. Earlier on, we had Matt Goss at the front, then Daryl (Impey) and Simon (Clarke) looked after me. It's a dream result to get the jersey back," Gerrans said in the aftermath of the race.
"It's only by one second though. Actually it's one second more than two years ago (against Alejandro Valverde) but it's still going to be tight and nervous tomorrow. I'm very pleased to be back in the lead."
The day had begun with riders trying to make the day's break with Mark O'Brien (UniSA) starting proceedings but he missed out. In the break were Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha).
The break built a lead of eight minutes after 50km of racing with the peloton deciding to let the four riders go which meant that there was no possibility of Gerrans gaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint points. Orica-GreenEdge decided the break's time was up and started to up the tempo as BMC, Sky and Garmin-Sharp came forward to help out with the chase.
Voigt crested the first ascent of Willunga Hill but the break was reeled in on the descent back into Willunga so that when the race went up the climb for a second time it was all together. The crowds on the climb was one of the largest seen at the race cheering on every cyclist on both ascents.
As the climb started to head upwards, on the front of the peloton was BMC and Evans and the race leader then tried to distance his rivals. With 2km to go, Porte put the hammer down and was briefly joined by Evans before increasing his speed while Gerrans remained cool with Daryl Impey by his side.
Evans began to fade and sat up to join Ulissi and Gerrans and the three headed for the finish line and in another impressive showing at the race, Diego Ulissi beat Gerrans in the sprint for second place who he now trails by five seconds in the overall. Evans finished the stage in sixth place alongside Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) after they caught him in the final hundred meters and the three crossed the line together.
Gerrans ended the stage in the box seat for his third overall Tour Down Under victory and GreenEdge sport director Matt White said after the race the team are confident ahead of tomorrow's criterium stage.
"Even if Cadel hadn't been dropped today, we were pretty confident we could have gotten three seconds tomorrow. Now we don't have to, and we can play it defensive," White said.
"Over the last three years, he's done well on this climb. It's a climb that suits him. This climb is always won in the last kilometre, so long as he didn't get distanced too much in the steep part at the bottom, he could attack at the top. Simon is very smart, and he rode a very calculating climb."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3:42:20
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:30
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|21
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:00
|25
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:02
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:10
|32
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:20
|34
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:24
|35
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:50
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:56
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:19
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|45
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:35
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|60
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|65
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:39
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|73
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:47
|79
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:50
|81
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:57
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|92
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|97
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:26
|98
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:44
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|100
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|101
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:47
|103
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:32
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|105
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|107
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|118
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|122
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|125
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:52
|126
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:35
|127
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:55
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|DNF
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|DNS
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|11
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|7
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:43:13
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:09
|4
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:57
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:05:24
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:46
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:54
|11
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:04
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:07:33
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:07:51
|17
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:39
|18
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|11:08:26
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:03
|3
|Drapac
|0:01:20
|4
|Movistar
|0:01:44
|5
|BMC
|0:01:52
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
|0:01:53
|7
|Katusha
|0:02:02
|8
|Belkin
|0:02:15
|9
|Europcar
|0:02:33
|10
|Team Sky
|0:03:30
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:28
|12
|Astana
|0:04:51
|13
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:55
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:16
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:27
|17
|Cannondale
|0:12:40
|18
|Giant-Shimano
|0:12:58
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:13:20
|20
|Uni-SA
|0:13:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18:02:19
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:05
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:37
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:50
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:01:58
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:05
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:32
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:38
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:41
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:49
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:50
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:11
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:29
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:17
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:33
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:15
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:51
|36
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:02
|37
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:03
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:03
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|44
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|45
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:22
|46
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:15
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:43
|50
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:58
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:54
|52
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:31
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:45
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:27
|55
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:16:44
|56
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:01
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:42
|58
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:22
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:32
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:11
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:28
|62
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:38
|63
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:20:46
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:15
|65
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:22
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:21:39
|67
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:57
|68
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:46
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:09
|71
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|72
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:51
|74
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:56
|75
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:57
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:01
|77
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:08
|78
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:24:18
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:49
|80
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:14
|81
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:51
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:41
|83
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:09
|85
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:15
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:57
|87
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:28:18
|88
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:40
|89
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:45
|90
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:56
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|92
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:28:58
|93
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:34
|94
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:51
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:05
|96
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:22
|97
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:00
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:38
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:11
|100
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:34:44
|101
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:04
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:14
|103
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:56
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:03
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:08
|107
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:16
|108
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:16
|109
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:38:03
|110
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:39:05
|111
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:30
|112
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:23
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:31
|114
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:50
|115
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:19
|116
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:30
|117
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:40
|118
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:54
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:24
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:51
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:25
|122
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:48:30
|124
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:39
|125
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:56
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:51:46
|127
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:53:06
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:38
|129
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:00:07
|130
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:02:04
|131
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:13
|132
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|75
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|41
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|34
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|29
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|19
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|13
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|19
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|21
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|24
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|8
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|31
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|5
|32
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|12
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|6
|17
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|18:04:17
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:24
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:59
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:10
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:51
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:16
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:43
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:25:59
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:26:20
|12
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:58
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:32:46
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:06
|15
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:58
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:18
|18
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:18
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:36:05
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:00:06
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|54:10:28
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:38
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:25
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:34
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:54
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:40
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:08:01
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:41
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:48
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:49
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:08
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:53
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:27:51
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:34:35
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:34:45
|18
|Cannondale
|0:35:20
|19
|UniSA-Australia
|0:43:31
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:52:02
