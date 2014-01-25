Image 1 of 57 Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his impressive win on Willunga Hill (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 57 Willunga Hill was packed with Australian cycling tifosi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 57 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) slipped to fifth overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 57 Orica-GreenEdge celebrate Gerrans taking back the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 57 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 57 Best young rider Jack Haig (UniSA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 57 Most agressive Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 57 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) makes his way up the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 57 Former track rider Chris Hoy was a guest at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 Richie Porte (Team Sky) won a "very special victory" on the 151.5km race to the top of Willunga Hill by 10 seconds over Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who regains the overall classification lead at the Tour Down Under. Porte attacked with 2km to race and was joined by Cadel Evans (BMC) before riding away from his rivals to claim his first win of 2014 on the packed slopes of the day's climb.

It appeared that Porte's attack was going to give him both the stage and the overall lead but his gap was narrowed with Gerrans and Ulissi attacking in the final 100m and he now sits fourth overall with just tomorrow's street race around Adelaide to come. With nine bonus seconds on offer in intermediate sprint points and 10 seconds on the finish line, the final day of racing could provide further exciting racing.

"The guys were absolutely incredible today, it was a little bit of a shame on the Corkscrew stage being a little bit out of position and I lost some time. But I felt great coming into today and the team had a plan and the boys were absolutely incredible all day," Porte said after claiming the win.

"This result is more than I hoped for. It was a very stressful day with crosswinds but I had my team doing an incredible work for me. Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe, the Classics' guys… I just had to sit in their back pocket all day. I panicked a little bit and Stannard said he'd drop me at the right place."

Porte is building for his season objective, victory in the Giro d'Italia in May, but showed his class when the roads start heading upwards and was grateful to repay the faith Sky have placed in the Tasmanian. "It's January, I'm not yet in top form just yet but to win in Australia on this climb is a very special victory," Porte said.

"Winning here means everything for me. Sky is such a great team. It's a great way to repay them for the belief they have in me."

Simon Gerrans entered the race needing to find eight seconds to end the stage in the leaders' ochre jersey and did just that. He now enters the final day with a one second lead over Evans which is a similar scenario to 2012 when he last won the race.

"All the way up the climb, I always knew what I had to do. I needed to save energy for the very last part. Earlier on, we had Matt Goss at the front, then Daryl (Impey) and Simon (Clarke) looked after me. It's a dream result to get the jersey back," Gerrans said in the aftermath of the race.

"It's only by one second though. Actually it's one second more than two years ago (against Alejandro Valverde) but it's still going to be tight and nervous tomorrow. I'm very pleased to be back in the lead."

The day had begun with riders trying to make the day's break with Mark O'Brien (UniSA) starting proceedings but he missed out. In the break were Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha).

The break built a lead of eight minutes after 50km of racing with the peloton deciding to let the four riders go which meant that there was no possibility of Gerrans gaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint points. Orica-GreenEdge decided the break's time was up and started to up the tempo as BMC, Sky and Garmin-Sharp came forward to help out with the chase.

Voigt crested the first ascent of Willunga Hill but the break was reeled in on the descent back into Willunga so that when the race went up the climb for a second time it was all together. The crowds on the climb was one of the largest seen at the race cheering on every cyclist on both ascents.

As the climb started to head upwards, on the front of the peloton was BMC and Evans and the race leader then tried to distance his rivals. With 2km to go, Porte put the hammer down and was briefly joined by Evans before increasing his speed while Gerrans remained cool with Daryl Impey by his side.

Evans began to fade and sat up to join Ulissi and Gerrans and the three headed for the finish line and in another impressive showing at the race, Diego Ulissi beat Gerrans in the sprint for second place who he now trails by five seconds in the overall. Evans finished the stage in sixth place alongside Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) after they caught him in the final hundred meters and the three crossed the line together.

Gerrans ended the stage in the box seat for his third overall Tour Down Under victory and GreenEdge sport director Matt White said after the race the team are confident ahead of tomorrow's criterium stage.

"Even if Cadel hadn't been dropped today, we were pretty confident we could have gotten three seconds tomorrow. Now we don't have to, and we can play it defensive," White said.

"Over the last three years, he's done well on this climb. It's a climb that suits him. This climb is always won in the last kilometre, so long as he didn't get distanced too much in the steep part at the bottom, he could attack at the top. Simon is very smart, and he rode a very calculating climb."

Results

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3:42:20 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:10 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:43 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:52 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 21 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:00 25 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:02 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:10 32 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:20 34 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:24 35 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:50 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:56 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:19 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 45 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:54 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:35 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 54 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 60 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 61 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 65 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:39 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 68 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 72 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 73 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:47 79 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 80 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:50 81 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:06:57 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 87 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 91 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 92 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 94 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 96 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:09 97 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:26 98 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:08:44 99 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 100 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 101 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:47 103 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:11:32 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 105 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 107 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 112 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 114 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 116 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 118 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 119 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 122 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 125 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:52 126 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:35 127 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:55 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky DNF Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia DNS José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Snapper Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2

Sprint 2 - Snapper Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2

Sprint point 3 - Old Willunga Hill (Stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 11 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 7 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6

Mountain classificaiton 1 - Old Willunga Hill 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Mountain classificaiton 2 -Old Willunga Hill 2 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2

Young rider classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:43:13 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:09 4 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:57 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:05:24 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:46 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:54 11 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:04 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:33 16 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:07:51 17 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:39 18 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:59

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 11:08:26 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:03 3 Drapac 0:01:20 4 Movistar 0:01:44 5 BMC 0:01:52 6 Tinkoff-Saxo Bank 0:01:53 7 Katusha 0:02:02 8 Belkin 0:02:15 9 Europcar 0:02:33 10 Team Sky 0:03:30 11 Lotto-Belisol 0:04:28 12 Astana 0:04:51 13 Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:05:07 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:07:55 15 Lampre-Merida 0:10:16 16 Garmin-Sharp 0:12:27 17 Cannondale 0:12:40 18 Giant-Shimano 0:12:58 19 FDJ.fr 0:13:20 20 Uni-SA 0:13:23

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18:02:19 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:05 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:10 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:27 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:37 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:50 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:31 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:01:58 18 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:05 19 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:32 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:38 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:41 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:49 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:50 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:17 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:11 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:29 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:17 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:33 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:15 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:51 36 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:02 37 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:03 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:42 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:58 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:03 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 44 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:22 46 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:44 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:11:15 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:43 50 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:58 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:14:54 52 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:31 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:45 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:27 55 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:16:44 56 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:01 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:17:42 58 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:18:22 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:32 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:19:11 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:28 62 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:38 63 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:20:46 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:15 65 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:22 66 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:21:39 67 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:57 68 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:22:46 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:02 70 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:09 71 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:16 72 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:51 74 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:56 75 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:57 76 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:01 77 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:08 78 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:24:18 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:49 80 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:14 81 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:51 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:26:41 83 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:09 85 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:15 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:27:57 87 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:28:18 88 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:40 89 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:45 90 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:28:56 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:28:58 93 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:30:34 94 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:51 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:05 96 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:22 97 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:00 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:38 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:11 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:34:44 101 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:04 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:14 103 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:56 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:03 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:08 107 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:16 108 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:16 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:38:03 110 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:39:05 111 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:30 112 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:23 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:31 114 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:50 115 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:19 116 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:30 117 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:40 118 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:54 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:24 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:51 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:25 122 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 123 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:48:30 124 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:39 125 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:56 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:51:46 127 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:53:06 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:38 129 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:00:07 130 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:02:04 131 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:13 132 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:06:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 75 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 41 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 34 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 29 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 19 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 13 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 13 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 11 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 19 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 21 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 23 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 24 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 8 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 31 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 5 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 35 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 3 36 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 24 4 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 11 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 12 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 6 17 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 18:04:17 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:19 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:24 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:59 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:18 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:10 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:51 8 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:16 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:43 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:25:59 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:26:20 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:26:58 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:32:46 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:06 15 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:58 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 17 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:18 18 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:18 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:36:05 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:00:06 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:15