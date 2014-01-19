Trending

Marcel Kittel opens account with win over Greipel

Image 1 of 41

Jay McCarthy picks himself off the ground

Jay McCarthy picks himself off the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Kittel took the win ahead of national German champion Andre Greipel

Kittel took the win ahead of national German champion Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 41

Marcel Kittel wins

Marcel Kittel wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Sky lead the way

Sky lead the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Marcel Kittel hugs his teammate after his victory

Marcel Kittel hugs his teammate after his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Marcel Kittel wins the first race for Giant-Shimano at the 2014 People's Choice Classic

Marcel Kittel wins the first race for Giant-Shimano at the 2014 People's Choice Classic
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 41

The peloton pass through the big crowds

The peloton pass through the big crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

The sun sets behind the peloton

The sun sets behind the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

André Greipel and Cadel Evans wait for the start

André Greipel and Cadel Evans wait for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Marcel Kittel on the podium

Marcel Kittel on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Marcel Kittel and André Greipel sprint for the line

Marcel Kittel and André Greipel sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Marcel Kittel celebrates his victory

Marcel Kittel celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 41

Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing) back after his ban

Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing) back after his ban
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 41

Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing)

Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 41

Greipel and Voigt on the start line of the criterium

Greipel and Voigt on the start line of the criterium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 41

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 41

Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack

Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 41

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 41

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 41

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) ahead of his sprint win

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) ahead of his sprint win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 41

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 41

Rick Zabel signs on for his first race with BMC

Rick Zabel signs on for his first race with BMC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 41

Home favourite Cadel Evans

Home favourite Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 41

Visconti is taken to hospital after his crash

Visconti is taken to hospital after his crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 41

Andre Greipel finished second

Andre Greipel finished second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 41

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished ninth

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished ninth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) takes the win for his new team

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) takes the win for his new team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) after his win

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) after his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 41

2013 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

2013 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 41

Visconti (Movistar) signs on

Visconti (Movistar) signs on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 41

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 41

Giovanni Visconti receives medical attention after a crash

Giovanni Visconti receives medical attention after a crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) took a narrow win over Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) to record his first People's Choice Classic win and first victory for the new Giant-Shimano team. Despite taking control of the race, Lotto had only one rider left for Greipel who has forced to start his sprint early and couldn't quite match the speed of Kittel. Greipel's team had come to the front in the final laps after Team Sky had tried to set the win up for CJ Sutton but ran out of gas letting Lotto and Giant-Shimano take over on the front and set up their German powerhouse sprinters.

Results

results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano1:04:34
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
11Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA0:00:04
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
17Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
18Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
19Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory0:00:09
20Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
21Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
22Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
25Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
27Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
28Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
30José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
31Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
33Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:16
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC0:00:19
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
41William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant-Shimano
43Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar0:00:22
44Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
45Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
46Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
48Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
49Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin
50Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar0:00:26
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
53Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
57Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
59Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
60Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin
61David Tanner (Aus) Belkin
62Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin
63Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
65Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
66Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
67Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:00:48
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
70Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:01:30
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC0:01:33
73Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
76Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:35
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
81Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:40
83Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
84Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
90Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
91Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
95Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
98Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
99Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
104Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
105Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
106William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
108Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
109Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
111Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
112Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
116Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
117Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
119Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
121Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
122Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
123Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
124Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
125Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
126Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
127Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
128Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:04
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:02:10
130Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
131Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:20
132Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:43
133Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
134George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
135Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:03:20
DNFDanny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac

Sprint one
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint two
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
3Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint three
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint four
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

 

 

