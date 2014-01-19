Marcel Kittel opens account with win over Greipel
People's Choice Classic: Adelaide - Adelaide
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) took a narrow win over Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) to record his first People's Choice Classic win and first victory for the new Giant-Shimano team. Despite taking control of the race, Lotto had only one rider left for Greipel who has forced to start his sprint early and couldn't quite match the speed of Kittel. Greipel's team had come to the front in the final laps after Team Sky had tried to set the win up for CJ Sutton but ran out of gas letting Lotto and Giant-Shimano take over on the front and set up their German powerhouse sprinters.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|1:04:34
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|11
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|0:00:04
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
|18
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|19
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|0:00:09
|20
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|22
|Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|25
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|27
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
|30
|José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
|31
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|33
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:16
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|0:00:19
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|41
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|43
|Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
|0:00:22
|44
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|45
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
|47
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|48
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|49
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin
|50
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|0:00:26
|51
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:36
|53
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|57
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin
|61
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin
|63
|Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
|65
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|66
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|67
|Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:00:48
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|70
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:01:30
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|0:01:33
|73
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:35
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|80
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|83
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
|84
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|90
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|91
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
|98
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
|99
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|104
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|105
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|106
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|111
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|112
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|116
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|117
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|119
|Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|121
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|122
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|123
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
|124
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|127
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:04
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:10
|130
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
|131
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:20
|132
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:43
|133
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|134
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|135
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
