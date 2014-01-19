Image 1 of 41 Jay McCarthy picks himself off the ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Kittel took the win ahead of national German champion Andre Greipel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 41 Marcel Kittel wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Sky lead the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Marcel Kittel hugs his teammate after his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Marcel Kittel wins the first race for Giant-Shimano at the 2014 People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 41 The peloton pass through the big crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 The sun sets behind the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 André Greipel and Cadel Evans wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 Marcel Kittel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 Marcel Kittel and André Greipel sprint for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 Marcel Kittel celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 41 Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing) back after his ban (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 41 Frank Schleck (Team Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 41 Greipel and Voigt on the start line of the criterium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 41 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 41 Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 41 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 41 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) ahead of his sprint win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 41 Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 41 Rick Zabel signs on for his first race with BMC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 41 Home favourite Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 41 Visconti is taken to hospital after his crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 41 Andre Greipel finished second (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 41 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished ninth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) takes the win for his new team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) after his win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 41 2013 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 41 Visconti (Movistar) signs on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 41 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 41 Giovanni Visconti receives medical attention after a crash (Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) took a narrow win over Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) to record his first People's Choice Classic win and first victory for the new Giant-Shimano team. Despite taking control of the race, Lotto had only one rider left for Greipel who has forced to start his sprint early and couldn't quite match the speed of Kittel. Greipel's team had come to the front in the final laps after Team Sky had tried to set the win up for CJ Sutton but ran out of gas letting Lotto and Giant-Shimano take over on the front and set up their German powerhouse sprinters.

Results

results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 1:04:34 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 11 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 0:00:04 13 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA 18 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 19 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 0:00:09 20 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 21 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 22 Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 25 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 27 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 28 Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana 30 José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar 31 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 33 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:16 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 0:00:19 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 41 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant-Shimano 43 Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar 0:00:22 44 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 45 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 46 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 48 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 49 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin 50 Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar 0:00:26 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:36 53 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 57 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 59 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin 61 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin 63 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 65 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 66 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 67 Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:00:48 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 70 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:01:30 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 0:01:33 73 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 76 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:35 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 80 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 81 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:40 83 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky 84 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 85 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 88 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 90 Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano 91 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 95 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 97 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin 98 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin 99 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 104 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 105 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 106 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 111 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 112 Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 116 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 117 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 119 Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 121 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 122 Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 123 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana 124 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 125 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 126 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 127 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 128 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:04 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:10 130 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar 131 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:20 132 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:43 133 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 134 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 135 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:03:20 DNF Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac

Sprint one # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint two # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint three # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida