Final day victory for Andre Greipel at the Tour Down Under
Simon Gerrans seals record breaking third overall victory
Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide
The final day of the Santos Tour Down Under saw Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) claim his second stage win at this year's race and 16th overall while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won a record third Tour Down Under overall classification on Australia Day. Just as he did in 2012, Gerrans continued his fine January form by repeating the double win of the Australian national road race and the Tour Down Under overall.
"Chapeau to my team-mates, they rode incredibly fast so I could save myself for the last moment. This is a very nice victory for us. I had fast legs today and I’m confident in my capacities these days. It was difficult to keep the peloton together but everyone knew where we’d start the lead out," Greipel said after winning the race. For the third year in a row it was Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was second best to Greipel.
"This new circuit is really fast but we have enough experience in the team to adjust ourselves to a new course. I’m really happy to come out of the Santos Tour Down Under as a winner again."
On the new 85km circuit raced on Australia Day it was the Australians who came to the party with Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) wrapping up the KOM jersey, Jack Haig (UniSA) claiming the white young riders jersey while GreenEdge well and truly won big with Gerrans taking home the overall and points jersey which was capped off with victory in the team classification.
A relieved Simon Gerrans spoke about the win after the race and what it meant to claim a record third win on Australia Day. "It was a pretty nervous day, the race was there to be won by a number of riders so we made sure we stayed at the front and out of trouble. I'm really thrilled to get through it unscathed."
"I've got my third Tour Down Under win thanks to an outstanding team. This is an Australian team, on Australia Day, in a World Tour event, what else could I ask for?"
There was no last day change to the overall and GreenEdge director sportif Matt White was relieved with Gerrans victory and lauded plaudits on the seven riders who secured the team classification.
"It's special for us. Today is a funny day. Not that it was an anti-climax, but yesterday was the day. We didn't want to chase the time bonuses today. We could enjoy the win," White said.
"Tour Down Under is a special race for us. It's the only World Tour race on home soil, to come away with the win, and the team classification, it's a brilliant way to start the season."
How the race unfolded
There was always the possibility that Evans and Ulissi would try to wrest the leaders jersey off Gerrans by chasing the bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint points. When a three man break formed there was little reaction from the peloton who were happy to let them go.
Will Clarke (Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) formed the first group but when Tulik crashed on a right-hand corner, it almost brought down Belkov. It was then a two man break until Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) joined the duo which maintained a lead between one and two minutes for around 60km.
Clarke’s rear wheel came into contact some glass, forcing him into a wheel change. Belkov and Bérard realised the break was more likely to survive if Clarke was there to help out and waited for him to rejoin.
The three man break nullified any attempt by Evans or Ulissi to pick up bonus seconds. Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the race on the front controlling affairs never looking flustered.
When the break was caught on the 15th lap of 18, the trains of Lotto-Belisol, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and Omega Pharma-Quick Step all came to the front and a sprint finish was then inevitable. Clarke did enough to claim his third most aggressive rider of the race as the Pro-Continental Drapac outfit, who finished third in the teams classification, proved they were worthy of their wildcard invite to the WorldTour race.
Marcel Kittel lost his teammates wheels and Lotto then pounced as Jurgen Roelandts dropped Greipel off while the Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo of Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw tried to catch the German champion. Fenn said after the race that the high pace in the final laps proved too much for him to take the win. "It was full-gas to the finish line. We wanted Renshaw to go early to try to jump Greipel, but he was blocked in by the fence. I tried to go, from the left, but against the wind and against those guys, I just didn't have the legs," Fenn said.
The overall classification rivals all finished in the bunch and with no change to the podium places Gerrans ensured he became the first rider to win three Tour Down Under’s after triumphing in 2006 and 2012.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:55:16
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|35
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|36
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|68
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:27
|77
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:37
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:06
|83
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:24
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|90
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|102
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|103
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|104
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|105
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:13
|115
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|116
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|117
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|122
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|124
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|126
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:41
|128
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:04:19
|129
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|130
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|9
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:55:16
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|5
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:06
|11
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:42
|12
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:25
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|18
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|19
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|20
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:45:48
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|UniSA-Australia
|0:00:10
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:20
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:37
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|19:57:35
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:05
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:02:08
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:38
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:49
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:51
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:00
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|28
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:56
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:11
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:27
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:33
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:51
|35
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:03
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:12
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:57
|39
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:08
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:09:13
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:44
|42
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:22
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:43
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:10:45
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:05
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:30
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:53
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|50
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:58
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:31
|52
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:41
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:45
|54
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:01
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:42
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:17:43
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:32
|58
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:52
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:21
|60
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:34
|61
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:35
|62
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:20
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:25
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:04
|65
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:23:11
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:23:21
|68
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:26
|69
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:39
|70
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:23:45
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:51
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:56
|73
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:01
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:07
|75
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:24:18
|76
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:28
|77
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:14
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:50
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:51
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:14
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:15
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:33
|83
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:23
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:51
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:55
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:03
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:29:06
|88
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:22
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:30:43
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:31:23
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:39
|92
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:00
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|94
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:59
|95
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:04
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:38
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:05
|98
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:34:44
|99
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:56
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:16
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:42
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:46
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:56
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:37:38
|105
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:38:03
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:39
|107
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:39:15
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:31
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:55
|110
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:32
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:40
|112
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:48
|113
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:50
|114
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:01
|115
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:29
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:50
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:24
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:52
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:33
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:07
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:39
|122
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:53
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:51:46
|124
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:38
|125
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:53:06
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:00
|127
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:04:26
|128
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:04:29
|129
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:59
|130
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|75
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|50
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|44
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|34
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|12
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|19
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|19
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|23
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|27
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|30
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|31
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|8
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|33
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|37
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|39
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|40
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|5
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|42
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|12
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|6
|17
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|19:59:43
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:56
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:31
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:06
|7
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:42
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:43
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:06
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:55
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:28:35
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:32:36
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:48
|14
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:08
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:38
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:35:30
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:35:55
|18
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:21
|19
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|1:02:21
|20
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|59:56:16
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:58
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:25
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:34
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:54
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:40
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:08:11
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:01
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:25
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:59
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:28
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:53
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:28:01
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:35:24
|17
|Cannondale
|0:35:30
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:36:37
|19
|UniSA-Australia
|0:43:41
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:52:39
