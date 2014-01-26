Trending

Final day victory for Andre Greipel at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans seals record breaking third overall victory

Image 1 of 45

Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg celebrate another win for Lotto

Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg celebrate another win for Lotto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

The 2014 Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

The 2014 Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 45

Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win

Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) avoids a major tumble after Angelo Tulik (Europcar) lost his front wheel on the corner

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) avoids a major tumble after Angelo Tulik (Europcar) lost his front wheel on the corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) celebrate victory

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) celebrate victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The jersey leaders and Nathan Haas before the start of Stage 6

The jersey leaders and Nathan Haas before the start of Stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

FDJ.fr Finnish road race champion, Jussi Veikkanen

FDJ.fr Finnish road race champion, Jussi Veikkanen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 45

Gerrans know its job done and thanks his teammate in acknowledgement

Gerrans know its job done and thanks his teammate in acknowledgement
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 45

Will Clarke made it three most agressive prizes today

Will Clarke made it three most agressive prizes today
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 45

Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) preparing for Stage 6

Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) preparing for Stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 45

Drapac getting ready for Stage 6

Drapac getting ready for Stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 45

The three man break

The three man break
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 45

Orica-GreenEdge did the job for Gerrans today

Orica-GreenEdge did the job for Gerrans today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 45

A resplendent looking Simon Gerrans in Ochre on Australia Day

A resplendent looking Simon Gerrans in Ochre on Australia Day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 45

Jens Voigt (Trek) during his final race at the Tour Down Under

Jens Voigt (Trek) during his final race at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 45

There was no challenge to the lead of Simon Gerrans today

There was no challenge to the lead of Simon Gerrans today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 45

Orica-GreenEdge were the best team at the Tour Down Under

Orica-GreenEdge were the best team at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

Orica-GreenEdge won the team classification

Orica-GreenEdge won the team classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Feigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Feigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 45

Cadel Evans and the podium girls

Cadel Evans and the podium girls
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 45

Cadel Evans (BMC) was second overall

Cadel Evans (BMC) was second overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 45

A green polka dotted Adam Hansen

A green polka dotted Adam Hansen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 45

2014 king of the mountains, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

2014 king of the mountains, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 45

Greipel lettting the crowd know who he rides for, Lotto-Belisol

Greipel lettting the crowd know who he rides for, Lotto-Belisol
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 45

Gerrans covered in confetti celebrates the overall win

Gerrans covered in confetti celebrates the overall win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 45

Simon Gerrans won a record third Tour Down Under on Australia day

Simon Gerrans won a record third Tour Down Under on Australia day
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins his 16th Tour Down Under stage

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins his 16th Tour Down Under stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 45

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third overall

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 45

There was no contest from Marcel Kittel to stop Andre Greipel from winning today

There was no contest from Marcel Kittel to stop Andre Greipel from winning today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 45

Simon Gerrans with his overall prize

Simon Gerrans with his overall prize
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 45

Simon Gerrans kept his one second advantage over Cadel Evans to win the ochre jersey

Simon Gerrans kept his one second advantage over Cadel Evans to win the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 45

Simon Gerrans holds his jersey aloft

Simon Gerrans holds his jersey aloft
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 45

It was another win for Greipel today

It was another win for Greipel today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 45

The sprint to the finishline

The sprint to the finishline
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) accepts his prize for winning Stage 6

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) accepts his prize for winning Stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 45

Andre Greipel notches win 16 at Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel notches win 16 at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

It was an impressive WorldTour debut by Haig who was best young rider

It was an impressive WorldTour debut by Haig who was best young rider
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Best young rider, Jack Haig (UniSA)

Best young rider, Jack Haig (UniSA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Simon Gerrans also won the points classificaiton

Simon Gerrans also won the points classificaiton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was the winner of the points classificaiton

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was the winner of the points classificaiton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

Will Clarke (Drapac) won the most aggressive rider again roday

Will Clarke (Drapac) won the most aggressive rider again roday
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 45

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 45

GreenEdge owner and Cycling Australia President Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Gerrans

GreenEdge owner and Cycling Australia President Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 45

Simon Gerrans cools down after the win

Simon Gerrans cools down after the win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 45

Simon Gerrans knows he has won the race

Simon Gerrans knows he has won the race
(Image credit: AFP)

The final day of the Santos Tour Down Under saw Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) claim his second stage win at this year's race and 16th overall while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won a record third Tour Down Under overall classification on Australia Day. Just as he did in 2012, Gerrans continued his fine January form by repeating the double win of the Australian national road race and the Tour Down Under overall.

Related Articles

Cadel Evans fails to unseat Gerrans, hints retirement at Tour Down Under

"Chapeau to my team-mates, they rode incredibly fast so I could save myself for the last moment. This is a very nice victory for us. I had fast legs today and I’m confident in my capacities these days. It was difficult to keep the peloton together but everyone knew where we’d start the lead out," Greipel said after winning the race. For the third year in a row it was Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was second best to Greipel.

"This new circuit is really fast but we have enough experience in the team to adjust ourselves to a new course. I’m really happy to come out of the Santos Tour Down Under as a winner again."

On the new 85km circuit raced on Australia Day it was the Australians who came to the party with Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) wrapping up the KOM jersey, Jack Haig (UniSA) claiming the white young riders jersey while GreenEdge well and truly won big with Gerrans taking home the overall and points jersey which was capped off with victory in the team classification.

A relieved Simon Gerrans spoke about the win after the race and what it meant to claim a record third win on Australia Day. "It was a pretty nervous day, the race was there to be won by a number of riders so we made sure we stayed at the front and out of trouble. I'm really thrilled to get through it unscathed."

"I've got my third Tour Down Under win thanks to an outstanding team. This is an Australian team, on Australia Day, in a World Tour event, what else could I ask for?"

There was no last day change to the overall and GreenEdge director sportif Matt White was relieved with Gerrans victory and lauded plaudits on the seven riders who secured the team classification.

"It's special for us. Today is a funny day. Not that it was an anti-climax, but yesterday was the day. We didn't want to chase the time bonuses today. We could enjoy the win," White said.

"Tour Down Under is a special race for us. It's the only World Tour race on home soil, to come away with the win, and the team classification, it's a brilliant way to start the season."

How the race unfolded
 There was always the possibility that Evans and Ulissi would try to wrest the leaders jersey off Gerrans by chasing the bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint points. When a three man break formed there was little reaction from the peloton who were happy to let them go.

Will Clarke (Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) formed the first group but when Tulik crashed on a right-hand corner, it almost brought down Belkov. It was then a two man break until Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) joined the duo which maintained a lead between one and two minutes for around 60km.

Clarke’s rear wheel came into contact some glass, forcing him into a wheel change. Belkov and Bérard realised the break was more likely to survive if Clarke was there to help out and waited for him to rejoin.

The three man break nullified any attempt by Evans or Ulissi to pick up bonus seconds. Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the race on the front controlling affairs never looking flustered.

When the break was caught on the 15th lap of 18, the trains of Lotto-Belisol, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and Omega Pharma-Quick Step all came to the front and a sprint finish was then inevitable. Clarke did enough to claim his third most aggressive rider of the race as the Pro-Continental Drapac outfit, who finished third in the teams classification, proved they were worthy of their wildcard invite to the WorldTour race.

Marcel Kittel lost his teammates wheels and Lotto then pounced as Jurgen Roelandts dropped Greipel off while the Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo of Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw tried to catch the German champion. Fenn said after the race that the high pace in the final laps proved too much for him to take the win. "It was full-gas to the finish line. We wanted Renshaw to go early to try to jump Greipel, but he was blocked in by the fence. I tried to go, from the left, but against the wind and against those guys, I just didn't have the legs," Fenn said.

The overall classification rivals all finished in the bunch and with no change to the podium places Gerrans ensured he became the first rider to win three Tour Down Under’s after triumphing in 2006 and 2012.

 To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Stage 6 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:55:16
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
35Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
36Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
56Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
64Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
68Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
70Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
76Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:27
77Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:29
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:37
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:59
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:06
83Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
85Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:24
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
90Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
91Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
95Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
97Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
102George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
103Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
104Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
105Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
106Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
108Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
111Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
114Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:13
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
116Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
117Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
119Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
122Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
123William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
124Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
125Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
126Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:41
128Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:04:19
129Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:13
130Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

 

Sprint point 1 - Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Sprint point 2 - Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Sprint point 3 - Lap 18 (finish line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp9
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
9Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge6

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:55:16
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
5Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
8Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:06
11Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:42
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:25
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
18Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
19Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:13
20Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge5:45:48
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Team Sky
6BMC Racing Team
7Lampre-Merida
8UniSA-Australia0:00:10
9Astana Pro Team
10Katusha Team
11FDJ.fr
12Cannondale
13Drapac Cycling0:00:20
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Trek Factory Racing
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Garmin-Sharp0:00:37
18Team Giant-Shimano
19Team Europcar0:00:39
20Movistar Team0:02:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge19:57:35
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:05
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:10
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:27
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
10Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:41
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
17Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:02:08
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:38
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:49
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:51
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:00
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:17
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:27
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
28Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:56
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:11
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:27
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:33
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:51
35Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:03
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:12
37Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:57
39Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:08
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:09:13
41Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:44
42Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:22
43Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:43
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:10:45
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:11:05
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:30
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:53
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:12:16
50Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:58
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:15:31
52Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:41
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:45
54Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:01
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:17:42
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:17:43
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:32
58Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:52
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:19:21
60Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:34
61Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:20:35
62William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:20
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:04
65Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:23:11
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:12
67George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:23:21
68Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:26
69Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:39
70Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:23:45
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:51
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:56
73Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:24:01
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:07
75Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:24:18
76Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:24:28
77Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:25:14
78Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:25:50
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:26:51
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:14
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:15
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:33
83Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:28:23
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:51
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:28:55
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:03
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:29:06
88Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:22
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:30:43
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:31:23
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:39
92Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:00
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
94Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:32:59
95Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:33:04
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:38
97Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:05
98Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:34:44
99Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:56
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:16
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:42
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:46
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:56
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:37:38
105Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:38:03
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:39
107Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:39:15
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:40:31
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:55
110Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:32
111Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:40
112Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:48
113Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:50
114Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:01
115Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:29
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:50
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:24
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:52
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:33
120Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:48:07
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:39
122William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:53
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:51:46
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:38
125Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:53:06
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:00
127Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:04:26
128Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:04:29
129Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:07:59
130Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge75pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida56
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp50
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team45
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol44
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team35
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge34
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
12William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling19
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol19
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp13
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale13
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13
19Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge13
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha10
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
27Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
30Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha8
31Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia8
32Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha8
33Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
37Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
39Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge6
40Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia5
41Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
42Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
44Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team3

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol28pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky24
4William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
11Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia12
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
14Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge6
17Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia19:59:43
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:56
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:18
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:31
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:06
7Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:23:42
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:43
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:06
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:26:55
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:28:35
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:32:36
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:48
14Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:08
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:38
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:35:30
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:35:55
18Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:21
19Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia1:02:21
20Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge59:56:16
2BMC Racing Team0:00:28
3Drapac Cycling0:03:58
4Team Sky0:04:25
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:34
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:54
7Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:40
8Katusha Team0:08:11
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:27
10AG2R La Mondiale0:11:01
11Garmin-Sharp0:13:25
12Astana Pro Team0:23:59
13Trek Factory Racing0:25:28
14Lampre-Merida0:26:53
15FDJ.fr0:28:01
16Team Europcar0:35:24
17Cannondale0:35:30
18Movistar Team0:36:37
19UniSA-Australia0:43:41
20Team Giant-Shimano0:52:39

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest on Cyclingnews