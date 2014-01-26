Image 1 of 45 Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg celebrate another win for Lotto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 The 2014 Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 45 Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) avoids a major tumble after Angelo Tulik (Europcar) lost his front wheel on the corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) celebrate victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The jersey leaders and Nathan Haas before the start of Stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 FDJ.fr Finnish road race champion, Jussi Veikkanen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 45 Gerrans know its job done and thanks his teammate in acknowledgement (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 45 Will Clarke made it three most agressive prizes today (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 45 Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) preparing for Stage 6 (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 45 Drapac getting ready for Stage 6 (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 45 The three man break (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 45 Orica-GreenEdge did the job for Gerrans today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 A resplendent looking Simon Gerrans in Ochre on Australia Day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 Jens Voigt (Trek) during his final race at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 There was no challenge to the lead of Simon Gerrans today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 Orica-GreenEdge were the best team at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 Orica-GreenEdge won the team classification (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Feigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 45 Cadel Evans and the podium girls (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 45 Cadel Evans (BMC) was second overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 45 A green polka dotted Adam Hansen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 45 2014 king of the mountains, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 45 Greipel lettting the crowd know who he rides for, Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 45 Gerrans covered in confetti celebrates the overall win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 45 Simon Gerrans won a record third Tour Down Under on Australia day (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins his 16th Tour Down Under stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 45 Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 45 There was no contest from Marcel Kittel to stop Andre Greipel from winning today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 45 Simon Gerrans with his overall prize (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 45 Simon Gerrans kept his one second advantage over Cadel Evans to win the ochre jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 45 Simon Gerrans holds his jersey aloft (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 45 It was another win for Greipel today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 45 The sprint to the finishline (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) accepts his prize for winning Stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 45 Andre Greipel notches win 16 at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 45 It was an impressive WorldTour debut by Haig who was best young rider (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 45 Best young rider, Jack Haig (UniSA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 45 Simon Gerrans also won the points classificaiton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 45 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was the winner of the points classificaiton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 45 Will Clarke (Drapac) won the most aggressive rider again roday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 45 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 45 GreenEdge owner and Cycling Australia President Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Gerrans (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 45 Simon Gerrans cools down after the win (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 45 Simon Gerrans knows he has won the race (Image credit: AFP)

The final day of the Santos Tour Down Under saw Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) claim his second stage win at this year's race and 16th overall while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won a record third Tour Down Under overall classification on Australia Day. Just as he did in 2012, Gerrans continued his fine January form by repeating the double win of the Australian national road race and the Tour Down Under overall.

"Chapeau to my team-mates, they rode incredibly fast so I could save myself for the last moment. This is a very nice victory for us. I had fast legs today and I’m confident in my capacities these days. It was difficult to keep the peloton together but everyone knew where we’d start the lead out," Greipel said after winning the race. For the third year in a row it was Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was second best to Greipel.

"This new circuit is really fast but we have enough experience in the team to adjust ourselves to a new course. I’m really happy to come out of the Santos Tour Down Under as a winner again."

On the new 85km circuit raced on Australia Day it was the Australians who came to the party with Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) wrapping up the KOM jersey, Jack Haig (UniSA) claiming the white young riders jersey while GreenEdge well and truly won big with Gerrans taking home the overall and points jersey which was capped off with victory in the team classification.

A relieved Simon Gerrans spoke about the win after the race and what it meant to claim a record third win on Australia Day. "It was a pretty nervous day, the race was there to be won by a number of riders so we made sure we stayed at the front and out of trouble. I'm really thrilled to get through it unscathed."

"I've got my third Tour Down Under win thanks to an outstanding team. This is an Australian team, on Australia Day, in a World Tour event, what else could I ask for?"

There was no last day change to the overall and GreenEdge director sportif Matt White was relieved with Gerrans victory and lauded plaudits on the seven riders who secured the team classification.

"It's special for us. Today is a funny day. Not that it was an anti-climax, but yesterday was the day. We didn't want to chase the time bonuses today. We could enjoy the win," White said.

"Tour Down Under is a special race for us. It's the only World Tour race on home soil, to come away with the win, and the team classification, it's a brilliant way to start the season."

How the race unfolded

There was always the possibility that Evans and Ulissi would try to wrest the leaders jersey off Gerrans by chasing the bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint points. When a three man break formed there was little reaction from the peloton who were happy to let them go.

Will Clarke (Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) formed the first group but when Tulik crashed on a right-hand corner, it almost brought down Belkov. It was then a two man break until Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) joined the duo which maintained a lead between one and two minutes for around 60km.

Clarke’s rear wheel came into contact some glass, forcing him into a wheel change. Belkov and Bérard realised the break was more likely to survive if Clarke was there to help out and waited for him to rejoin.

The three man break nullified any attempt by Evans or Ulissi to pick up bonus seconds. Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the race on the front controlling affairs never looking flustered.

When the break was caught on the 15th lap of 18, the trains of Lotto-Belisol, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and Omega Pharma-Quick Step all came to the front and a sprint finish was then inevitable. Clarke did enough to claim his third most aggressive rider of the race as the Pro-Continental Drapac outfit, who finished third in the teams classification, proved they were worthy of their wildcard invite to the WorldTour race.

Marcel Kittel lost his teammates wheels and Lotto then pounced as Jurgen Roelandts dropped Greipel off while the Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo of Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw tried to catch the German champion. Fenn said after the race that the high pace in the final laps proved too much for him to take the win. "It was full-gas to the finish line. We wanted Renshaw to go early to try to jump Greipel, but he was blocked in by the fence. I tried to go, from the left, but against the wind and against those guys, I just didn't have the legs," Fenn said.

The overall classification rivals all finished in the bunch and with no change to the podium places Gerrans ensured he became the first rider to win three Tour Down Under’s after triumphing in 2006 and 2012.



Stage 6 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:55:16 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 35 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 36 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 64 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 68 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 70 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 76 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:27 77 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:29 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:37 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:59 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:06 83 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 85 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:24 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 90 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 91 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 95 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 97 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 102 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 103 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 104 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 105 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 106 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 114 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:02:13 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 116 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 117 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 119 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 122 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 123 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 124 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 126 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:41 128 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:04:19 129 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:13 130 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Sprint point 1 - Lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Sprint point 2 - Lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Sprint point 3 - Lap 18 (finish line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 9 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:55:16 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 5 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:06 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:42 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:25 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 18 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 19 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:13 20 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 5:45:48 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Team Sky 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Lampre-Merida 8 UniSA-Australia 0:00:10 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Katusha Team 11 FDJ.fr 12 Cannondale 13 Drapac Cycling 0:00:20 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:37 18 Team Giant-Shimano 19 Team Europcar 0:00:39 20 Movistar Team 0:02:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 19:57:35 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:05 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:10 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:27 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:41 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:02:08 18 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:15 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:38 20 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:49 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:51 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:00 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:17 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:27 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 28 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:56 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:35 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:11 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:27 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:33 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:51 35 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:03 36 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:12 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:57 39 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:08 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:09:13 41 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:44 42 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:22 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 44 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:43 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:10:45 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:11:05 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:30 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:53 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:12:16 50 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:58 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:15:31 52 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:41 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:45 54 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:01 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:17:42 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:17:43 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:32 58 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:52 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:19:21 60 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:34 61 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:20:35 62 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:20 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:25 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:04 65 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:23:11 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:12 67 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:23:21 68 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:26 69 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:39 70 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:23:45 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:51 72 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:56 73 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:01 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:07 75 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:24:18 76 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:24:28 77 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:14 78 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:50 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:26:51 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:14 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:15 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:33 83 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:28:23 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:51 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:55 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:29:03 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:29:06 88 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:22 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:30:43 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:31:23 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:39 92 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:00 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 94 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:32:59 95 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:04 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:38 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:05 98 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:34:44 99 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:56 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:16 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:42 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:46 103 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:56 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:37:38 105 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:38:03 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:39 107 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:39:15 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:31 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:55 110 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:32 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:40 112 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:48 113 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:50 114 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:01 115 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:29 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:50 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:24 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:52 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:33 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:48:07 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:39 122 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:53 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:51:46 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:38 125 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:53:06 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:00 127 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:04:26 128 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:04:29 129 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:07:59 130 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 75 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 50 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 44 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 34 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 12 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 19 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 13 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 19 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 11 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 27 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 29 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 30 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 31 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 8 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 33 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 37 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 39 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 40 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 5 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 42 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 44 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 3

King of the mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 24 4 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 11 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 12 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 14 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 6 17 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 19:59:43 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:09 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:56 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:18 5 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:31 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:06 7 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:42 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:43 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:06 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:26:55 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:28:35 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:32:36 13 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:48 14 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:08 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:38 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:35:30 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:35:55 18 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:21 19 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 1:02:21 20 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:18