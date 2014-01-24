Matt White and Allan Peiper insist race is far from over

Image 1 of 4 Cadel Evans had some testing moments but stays in the overall lead (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans (centre) couldn't follow the leaders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Garmin-Transitions Matt White talks to the audience. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Allan Peiper is the managing directeur sportif of the BMC Racing Team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

Having started the day 11 seconds behind race leader Cadel Evans (BMC), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) improved his overall position by winning five precious bonus seconds. On tomorrow’s Stage 5 Willunga Hill is sure to test both riders and the sport directors for both teams suggested that the race may only be decided on Sunday’s criterium around the city streets of Adelaide.

A mechanical problem at the second intermediate sprint point today hindered Evans’ chances of limiting his losses as Gerrans took the prize of five bonus seconds. Matt White explained after the race the team was targeting the time bonuses to help Gerrans move up in the overall. "We were always going to focus on the first one [intermediate sprint], but we saw an opportunity to go for the second one. We're in a lot better situation than where we were 24-hours ago, that's for sure," White said.

Speaking with the experience of what has happened in the last two years on Willunga, White knows that tomorrow’s stage will be decisive in deciding who wins the race overall.





"It's going to be an exciting for the race. All in all, we got through the stage fine. There was quite of bit of work for his teammates to try to control the stage, but Willunga is going to be the critical day. A steeper climb would be better for Cadel, I don't know who it favours. It will be a showdown at the top of Willunga."