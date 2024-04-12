Redlands Classic Women: Nadia Gontova climbs to stage 2 victory on Onyx Summit

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Canadian rider has 55-second GC lead ahead of individual time trial

adia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) takes over the leader's jersey
Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) takes over the leader's jersey(Image credit: Above Four Media)

Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) flew to a solo victory and into the leader’s jersey on stage 2, the Trek Onyx Summit Road Race of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Thursday. The 23-year-old Canadian climber attacked the select lead group in the final kilometres and had plenty of time to celebrate as she crossed the line 55 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. 

