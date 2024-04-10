Redlands Classic: Tyler Stites edges Tom Williams for stage 1 victory

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Stephen Bassett takes third to complete men's pro podium

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing)
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) (Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Defending champion Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) took the uphill sprint victory in the opening stage in Highlands for the 38th edition of Redlands Bicycle Classic

Tom Williams (Thriva-SRCT) was second while Stephen Bassett (Denver Disruptors) placed third in the hilly 58.1-mile circuit race. 

