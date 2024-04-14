Redlands Classic: Scott McGill wins Downtown Criterium

Scott McGill outsprinted Denver Disruptors duo Noah Granigan and Tyler Williams to win Saturday's stage 4, the Arrowhead Orthopaedics Criterium, of the Redlands Classic to claim the second stage win for Project Echelon. 

McGill was delivered in perfect position on the final corner after his team took control of the field after a multi-rider crash forced a neutralization with 10 laps to go. After the officials made sure that everyone involved was attended to, the field massed together for a hot restart.

