Nadia Gontova wins Redlands Classic women's race as Mara Roldan takes stage 5

By Cyclingnews
published

Roldan outsprints Jenaya Francis and moves up to third on GC

Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling)
Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Above Four Media)
Mara Roldan (Cynisca Cycling) outsprinted Jenaya Francis (TaG Cycling Race Team), who she had been riding the late break with, to take a second victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday's stage 5.  

Nadia Gontova finished safely in the chasing thinned-out peloton to secure the overall victory and the biggest win of her career.  

