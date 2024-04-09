Stites and Ehrlich on form to repeat Redlands Bicycle Classic GC wins - Analysing the contenders

By Jackie Tyson
published

New Onyx summit and technical time trial expected to 'shake up the dynamic' among pro fields

Emily Erhlich won the GC of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic
Emily Erhlich won the GC of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
The Redlands Bicycle Classic presented by San Manual Band of Mission Indians returns for a 38th edition this week, continuing its prestige as the longest-running stage race for men and women in the United States. In 2024, the five-day event offers a new time trial course and a new mountain stage for pro fields which burgeon with an abundance of talent. 

Racing in southern California runs from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14. The women’s pro field, with more than 130 riders on 21 teams, will again be one of the largest to take the start line when racing starts with the City of Highland Circuit Race. The men’s pro field features 26 teams, including two squads from Great Britain - Ribble Rebellion, featuring USA’s Cole Davis, and ThrivaSRCT-SignaturePayments.

