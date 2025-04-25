La Vuelta Femenina 2025 - Stage 5 preview

May 8, 2025: Golmayo to Lagunas de Neila, 120km

Stage 5 profile
Stage 5 profile(Image credit: Unipublic)

Stage 5 delivers the first dose of high mountains, with the 120km path from Golmayo leading to the category 1 ascent of Lagunas de Neila, a climb made famous at the Vuelta a Burgos.

