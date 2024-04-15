Tyler Stites wins Redlands Bicycle Classic for third year in a row

By Cyclingnews
published

Brendan Rhim takes final stage making it four for Project Echelon

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon)
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) (Image credit: Above Four Media)
Tyler Stites made history on Sunday when he won the overall title at the 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic for the third consecutive year. Stites led the general classification from start to finish, after claiming victory on stage 1 and then consolidating his position on the stage 3 time trial. 

Stites’ Project Echelon team not only successfully defended the leader’s jersey but also took the victory on the final stage when Brendan Rhim attacked in the finishing circuits to win the Redlands Sunset Road Race. Rhim claimed the fourth stage win for the squad after his teammate Scott McGill sprinted to victory in yesterday’s criterium.

