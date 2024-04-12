Redlands Classic: Cole Davis claims surprise mountaintop win on stage 2

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Tyler Stites retains GC lead ahead of technical individual time trial

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) remains in the leader's jersey
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) remains in the leader's jersey(Image credit: Above Four Media)

Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellion) surprised everyone, including himself by taking the win atop  Onyx Summit on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Thursday. Davis attacked in the final kilometre out of a large group and sprinted to the line for victory ahead of Nicholas Narraway (Team California) and Stephen Bassett (Denver Disruptors).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1