Redlands Classic Women: Emily Erhlich leads 1-2 for Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 at stage 3 time trial

By Cyclingnews
published

Nadia Gontova retains GC lead

Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24) (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 went 1-2 on stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Emily Ehrlich won the Toyota of Redlands Lake Perris ITT, ahead of teammate Marlies Mejias. Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling) was third.

Defending champion Ehrlich was the only rider to crack the 25-minute mark on the technical 11.7-mile loop at Lake Perris State Park.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1