Redlands Classic: Stites wins stage 3 time trial and increases GC lead

Defending champion Tyler Stites set the fastest time on Toyota of Redlands Lake Perris time trial at the Redlands Classic for the third year in succession. His Project Echelon teammate Brendan Rhim was second and Joe Laverick (Ribble Rebellion) rounded out the podium.

The relatively flat technical 11.7-mile loop included a pair of sharp left-hand corners near the start and then two out-and-back sections near the finish as the route navigated around the lake in a counter-clockwise direction.

Stites solidified his lead in the general classification on his quest to win his third consecutive Redlands Bicycle Classic. Laverick jumped eight places to second overall, 41 seconds down. Owen Wright (CS Velo) moved up one spot, a slim one second further back.

Racing continues on Saturday with the Arrowhead Orthopaedics Criterium in downtown Redlands. There are nine corners on the clockwise 1-mile course, with three sharp corners hitting on the approach to the finish on East Citrus Avenue. The men will start at 4 p.m. for 90 minutes of racing.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling