Redlands Classic: Stites wins stage 3 time trial and increases GC lead

By Cycling News
published

Brendan Rhim and Joe Laverick complete podium

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon)
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Defending champion Tyler Stites set the fastest time on  Toyota of Redlands Lake Perris time trial at the Redlands Classic for the third year in succession. His Project Echelon teammate Brendan Rhim was second and Joe Laverick (Ribble Rebellion) rounded out the podium.

The relatively flat technical 11.7-mile loop included a pair of sharp left-hand corners near the start and then two out-and-back sections near the finish as the route navigated around the lake in a counter-clockwise direction.

