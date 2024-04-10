Redlands Classic Women: Mara Roldan sprints to opening stage victory

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Maeghan Easler second, Alia Shafi third on uphill finish

Mara Roldan (Cynisca Cycling) tasks first leader's jersey for pro women with stage 1 win at 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic
Mara Roldan (Cynisca Cycling) tasks first leader's jersey for pro women with stage 1 win at 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Cynisca Cycling)
Mara Roldan (Cynisca Cycling) took out the opening stage of the 38th Redlands Bicycle Classic, winning the hilly Highlands Circuit in a group sprint.

The Canadian out-paced Maeghan Easler (DNA Pro Cycling) and Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling Guide) to claim the victory by a few bike lengths in the uphill sprint of the 39.2-mile race. 

