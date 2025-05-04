Famenne Ardenne Classic: 1-2 for XDS Astana as Max Kanter sprints to victory ahead of teammate Cees Bol

Intermarché-Wanty's Arne Marit settled for third place in Marche-en-Famenne

Max Kanter (XDS Astana) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to win the Lotto Famenne Ardenne Classic on Sunday. It was 1-2 for XDS Astana as the German sprinter crossed the line just ahead of his teammate Cees Bol, while Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) settled for third place in Marche-en-Famenne.

Lotto Famenne Ardenne Classic offered the field a 186.7km race in and around Marche-en-Famenne. The race tackled one larger loop, followed by shorter hilly circuits that included a 3.4km climb over Côte de Roy each lap. 

