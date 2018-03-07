Paris-Nice: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) powered to the win in the 18.2km Paris-Nice time trial on stage 4, topping the young Spaniard from Movistar Marc Soler by 11 seconds with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) five further seconds slower in third.

Although Poels' margin was strong, it was not enough to wrest the maillot jaune from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), who put in a solid ride in seventh place, 28 seconds behind Poels.

The Spaniard holds onto a 15-second lead in the general classification, with Poels moving into second. Alaphilippe climbed into third at 26 seconds, tied on time with Soler.