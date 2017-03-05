Image 1 of 45 Arnuad Demare wins the opening stage of 2017 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 45 Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Luke Rowe stops at the team care during stage 1 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Fabio Sabatini is off after a quick wheel change. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 A quick wheel change for Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 The Direct Energie team car splashes through a puddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)) and BMC's Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Dan Martin on the front at Paris-Nice stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 team Sky's david Lopez and Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Discs in the peloton on this Katusha rider's bike. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Trek's Jarlinson Pantano on the front. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Tony Martin in the bunch at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Bram Tankink and Michael Albasini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Team Sky's Luke Rowe and Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Tony Gallopin drives the lead group on Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Philippe Gilbert pushes the pace in Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Jim Ochowicz pushes BMC's Danilo Wyss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Dan Martin on the front in Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Marco Haller (katusha) drives the pace at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Alaphilippe on the front of the lead group at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe was second during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Alexander Kristoff and Philippe Gilbert finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Marco Haller finishes stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Richie Porte and Romain Bardet finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 45 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 45 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 45 Team Sky riders endure the wet conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on the front of the group during stage 1 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 45 Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 45 Movistar on the move on stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 45 Matti Breschel (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 45 Movistar leading the charge (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 45 Jacopo Guarnieri (FDJ) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 45 Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Drapac) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 45 Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed the first yellow jersey of Paris-Nice after he beat Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in a two-up sprint at the end of a breathless opening stage that saw Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) excluded from the race for drafting behind a team car.

Demare and Alaphilippe were part of an elite selection that formed in crosswinds an hour into the stage, and then fragmented on the final approach to the finish line. When Alaphilippe attacked on a short climb with a little over a kilometre to go, Démare had no hesitation in bridging across, and then claimed a convincing win in the ensuing sprint.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) beat Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) in the sprint for third, 9 seconds behind, but the time gaps of greatest interest were those to the general classification contenders who had missed the initial split, as Bardet and Richie Porte (BMC) conceded 47 seconds, while Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) came home 1:04 down.

Bardet's relief at limiting the damage was short-lived, however, as the commissaires took a dim view of the way he latched back on to the chasing group after he went down in a crash with 25 kilometres remaining. Shortly after the stage, the jury announced that he had been disqualified.

Bardet, Porte and Contador, along with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) were among those to miss the bus when the peloton was broken into echelons with 100 kilometres remaining, and for most of the afternoon, they remained locked in grim pursuit, a little over a minute down.

Up ahead, Dan Martin (Quick-Step), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Sergio Henao (Sky) were the chief beneficiaries in the battle for overall victory, while the front group also contained a retinue of fast men, namely Démare, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Kristoff and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).

Just when a reduced group sprint seemed inevitable, however, FDJ began to apply pressure on a series of rises in the final five kilometres, and their work saw Coquard, Greipel and Kittel deposited out the back of the group in quick succession. In the absence of Kittel, Quick-Step turned to plan B in the shape of Alaphilippe’s punchy attack as the road kicked up just before the flamme rouge, but Démare was wise to the danger.

Eager to avoid a confrontation with Kristoff, perhaps, Démare proceeded to commit wholeheartedly to the attack, zooming straight to the front and leading all the way into the finishing straight. Though forced to lead out, Démare stalled enough to force Alaphilippe into the wind to open his sprint first. The FDJ man then came past Alaphilippe inside the final 150 metres to claim an emphatic win.

"The way the race played out changed everything for the finale," Démare said of his decision to track Alaphilippe's move. "Everybody was tired, so I didn't expect a sprint at the end. Still, it was hard to follow Alaphilippe at the end, but I managed it.

"It an attacking race today, and we took the initiative. I enjoyed the whole stage. There were fewer riders than we expected in the finale but it was a crazy race. We were chasing to bring down the break and so when we hit the crosswinds, we were already at the front before the split happened. I think that caught a lot of people out."

How it unfolded

The short opening stage of Paris-Nice, starting and finishing in Bois-d'Arcy, was essentially made up of two laps of a 74-kilometre circuit, and though the flat parcours lent itself to the sprinters, the repeated changes in direction meant that the threat of echelons on flat, wind-exposed roads was ever-present.

The peloton was flagged away in sodden conditions, but the stage began relatively calmly, with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) forging clear in the company of Kristian Koren (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille Provence KTM). After 50 kilometres, the quartet had a lead of six minutes, but behind, the relative détente was broken in the crosswinds.

FDJ, already at the front to keep tabs on the break's lead, were joined by a strong Quick-Step delegation, and their combined efforts tore the peloton asunder, splitting it into four groups, with Contador, Porte, Bardet, Zakarin, Yates, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) among those caught behind.

Despite the chaos, the chasers managed to keep their deficit to manageable dimensions at first, and shortly after the race returned to Bois-d'Arcy for the first time, Porte, Contador et al had closed to within half a minute of the front echelon.

Shortly after the Démare group absorbed the early escapees with 60 kilometres remaining, however, the gap yawned outwards all over again, with Lotto Soudal particularly to the fore as Greipel sacrificed his sprint chances to put in a wholehearted afternoon of work in the service of Gallopin.

Other riders in the group, which numbered 29 riders at that point, included Sky's Sergio Henao and Luke Rowe, six Quick-Step riders, among them Alaphilippe, Dan Martin, Kittel and Gilbert, as well as Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar). As the gap nudged out towards 1:25 inside the final 30 kilometres, however, they began to lose some bodies, including Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida).

Behind, BMC, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott all contributed to the pursuit but it wasn't until Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) put in a series of mammoth turns that they finally began to claw back some of the ground on the leaders. Bardet's tumble with 25 kilometres remaining cost the chasers some of their firepower. The Frenchman succeeded in chasing back, thinking he had salvaged his overall aspirations, only to be excluded after the finish.

Démare sits atop the general classification, four seconds clear of Alaphillipe thanks his winner's time bonus, while Tony Gallopin, Dan Martin and Sergio Henao, 19 seconds back, are the best-placed of the men with designs on the final podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:22:43 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:09 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:19 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 16 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:17 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:28 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:34 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:57 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 33 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:05 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:28 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:02:56 38 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:09 40 Oliver le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:03:59 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:43 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:03 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:35 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 46 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:09:05 47 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 48 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:11:04 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 52 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:20 54 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:10 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 61 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 62 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 67 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 70 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 76 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 84 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 85 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 90 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 103 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 108 Antione Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 109 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 110 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 111 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 116 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 118 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 121 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 122 Michael Gogl (Pol) Trek-Segafredo 123 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 135 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 136 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 137 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 142 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 144 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 147 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 149 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:13 150 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:25 151 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:43 152 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 154 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 155 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 157 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 159 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 160 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 161 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 163 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 165 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 166 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 167 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 168 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 170 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:49 DNF Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates DNF Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team OTL Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie DSQ Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Beynes 55km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Sprint 2 - Beynes 132.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish line - 148.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1

KOM 1 - Côte de Senlisse 19.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1

KOM 2 - Côte de Senlisse 97.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:22:33 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:04 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:15 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:18 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:47 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 16 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:24 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:27 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:35 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:07 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 33 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:13 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:15 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:38 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:03:06 38 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:19 40 Oliver le Gac (Fra) FDJ 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:13 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:45 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:45 46 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:09:15 47 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 48 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:11:14 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 52 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:30 54 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:20 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 61 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 62 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 67 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 70 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 76 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 84 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 85 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 90 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 103 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 108 Antione Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 109 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 110 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 111 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 116 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 118 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 121 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 122 Michael Gogl (Pol) Trek-Segafredo 123 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 135 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 136 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 137 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 142 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 144 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 147 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 149 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:23 150 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:35 151 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:53 152 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 154 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 155 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 157 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 159 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 160 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 161 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 163 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 165 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 166 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 167 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 168 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 170 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:59

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 5 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM -20

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1 5 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1