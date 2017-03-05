Trending

Paris-Nice: Demare wins stage 1

Frenchman wins two-up sprint with Julian Alaphilippe

Image 1 of 45

Arnuad Demare wins the opening stage of 2017 Paris-Nice

Arnuad Demare wins the opening stage of 2017 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 45

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing)

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step)

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing)

Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Luke Rowe stops at the team care during stage 1 in Paris-Nice

Luke Rowe stops at the team care during stage 1 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Fabio Sabatini is off after a quick wheel change.

Fabio Sabatini is off after a quick wheel change.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

A quick wheel change for Fabio Sabatini

A quick wheel change for Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

The Direct Energie team car splashes through a puddle

The Direct Energie team car splashes through a puddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)) and BMC's Alessandro De Marchi

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)) and BMC's Alessandro De Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Dan Martin on the front at Paris-Nice stage 1

Dan Martin on the front at Paris-Nice stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

team Sky's david Lopez and Sergio Henao

team Sky's david Lopez and Sergio Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Discs in the peloton on this Katusha rider's bike.

Discs in the peloton on this Katusha rider's bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 1 at 2017 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Trek's Jarlinson Pantano on the front.

Trek's Jarlinson Pantano on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Tony Martin in the bunch at Paris-Nice

Tony Martin in the bunch at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Bram Tankink and Michael Albasini

Bram Tankink and Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Team Sky's Luke Rowe and Sergio Henao.

Team Sky's Luke Rowe and Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Tony Gallopin drives the lead group on Paris-Nice.

Tony Gallopin drives the lead group on Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Philippe Gilbert pushes the pace in Paris-Nice.

Philippe Gilbert pushes the pace in Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Jim Ochowicz pushes BMC's Danilo Wyss

Jim Ochowicz pushes BMC's Danilo Wyss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin

Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Dan Martin on the front in Paris-Nice.

Dan Martin on the front in Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Marco Haller (katusha) drives the pace at Paris-Nice.

Marco Haller (katusha) drives the pace at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Alaphilippe on the front of the lead group at Paris-Nice.

Alaphilippe on the front of the lead group at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice ahead of Julian Alaphilippe

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice ahead of Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe was second during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Julian Alaphilippe was second during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Alexander Kristoff and Philippe Gilbert finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Alexander Kristoff and Philippe Gilbert finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Marco Haller finishes stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Marco Haller finishes stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Richie Porte and Romain Bardet finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Richie Porte and Romain Bardet finish stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 45

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 45

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 45

Team Sky riders endure the wet conditions

Team Sky riders endure the wet conditions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Philippe Gilbert on the front of the group during stage 1 in Paris-Nice

Philippe Gilbert on the front of the group during stage 1 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 45

Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates)

Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 45

Movistar on the move on stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Movistar on the move on stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) and John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 45

Matti Breschel (Astana Pro Team)

Matti Breschel (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 45

Movistar leading the charge

Movistar leading the charge
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 45

Jacopo Guarnieri (FDJ)

Jacopo Guarnieri (FDJ)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 45

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Drapac)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Drapac)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 45

Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed the first yellow jersey of Paris-Nice after he beat Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in a two-up sprint at the end of a breathless opening stage that saw Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) excluded from the race for drafting behind a team car.

Related Articles

Porte: It was a disaster but not too much of a disaster

Contador's challenge blown off course in Paris-Nice echelons

Demare fires Paris-Nice warning shot ahead of Milan-San Remo

Bardet: I made a mistake

Paris-Nice stage 1 highlights - Video

Kristoff best of the rest in Paris-Nice opener

Demare and Alaphilippe were part of an elite selection that formed in crosswinds an hour into the stage, and then fragmented on the final approach to the finish line. When Alaphilippe attacked on a short climb with a little over a kilometre to go, Démare had no hesitation in bridging across, and then claimed a convincing win in the ensuing sprint.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) beat Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) in the sprint for third, 9 seconds behind, but the time gaps of greatest interest were those to the general classification contenders who had missed the initial split, as Bardet and Richie Porte (BMC) conceded 47 seconds, while Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) came home 1:04 down.

Bardet's relief at limiting the damage was short-lived, however, as the commissaires took a dim view of the way he latched back on to the chasing group after he went down in a crash with 25 kilometres remaining. Shortly after the stage, the jury announced that he had been disqualified.

Bardet, Porte and Contador, along with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) were among those to miss the bus when the peloton was broken into echelons with 100 kilometres remaining, and for most of the afternoon, they remained locked in grim pursuit, a little over a minute down.

Up ahead, Dan Martin (Quick-Step), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Sergio Henao (Sky) were the chief beneficiaries in the battle for overall victory, while the front group also contained a retinue of fast men, namely Démare, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Kristoff and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).

Just when a reduced group sprint seemed inevitable, however, FDJ began to apply pressure on a series of rises in the final five kilometres, and their work saw Coquard, Greipel and Kittel deposited out the back of the group in quick succession. In the absence of Kittel, Quick-Step turned to plan B in the shape of Alaphilippe’s punchy attack as the road kicked up just before the flamme rouge, but Démare was wise to the danger.

Eager to avoid a confrontation with Kristoff, perhaps, Démare proceeded to commit wholeheartedly to the attack, zooming straight to the front and leading all the way into the finishing straight. Though forced to lead out, Démare stalled enough to force Alaphilippe into the wind to open his sprint first. The FDJ man then came past Alaphilippe inside the final 150 metres to claim an emphatic win.

"The way the race played out changed everything for the finale," Démare said of his decision to track Alaphilippe's move. "Everybody was tired, so I didn't expect a sprint at the end. Still, it was hard to follow Alaphilippe at the end, but I managed it.

"It an attacking race today, and we took the initiative. I enjoyed the whole stage. There were fewer riders than we expected in the finale but it was a crazy race. We were chasing to bring down the break and so when we hit the crosswinds, we were already at the front before the split happened. I think that caught a lot of people out."

How it unfolded

The short opening stage of Paris-Nice, starting and finishing in Bois-d'Arcy, was essentially made up of two laps of a 74-kilometre circuit, and though the flat parcours lent itself to the sprinters, the repeated changes in direction meant that the threat of echelons on flat, wind-exposed roads was ever-present.

The peloton was flagged away in sodden conditions, but the stage began relatively calmly, with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) forging clear in the company of Kristian Koren (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille Provence KTM). After 50 kilometres, the quartet had a lead of six minutes, but behind, the relative détente was broken in the crosswinds.

FDJ, already at the front to keep tabs on the break's lead, were joined by a strong Quick-Step delegation, and their combined efforts tore the peloton asunder, splitting it into four groups, with Contador, Porte, Bardet, Zakarin, Yates, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) among those caught behind.

Despite the chaos, the chasers managed to keep their deficit to manageable dimensions at first, and shortly after the race returned to Bois-d'Arcy for the first time, Porte, Contador et al had closed to within half a minute of the front echelon.

Shortly after the Démare group absorbed the early escapees with 60 kilometres remaining, however, the gap yawned outwards all over again, with Lotto Soudal particularly to the fore as Greipel sacrificed his sprint chances to put in a wholehearted afternoon of work in the service of Gallopin.

Other riders in the group, which numbered 29 riders at that point, included Sky's Sergio Henao and Luke Rowe, six Quick-Step riders, among them Alaphilippe, Dan Martin, Kittel and Gilbert, as well as Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar). As the gap nudged out towards 1:25 inside the final 30 kilometres, however, they began to lose some bodies, including Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida).

Behind, BMC, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott all contributed to the pursuit but it wasn't until Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) put in a series of mammoth turns that they finally began to claw back some of the ground on the leaders. Bardet's tumble with 25 kilometres remaining cost the chasers some of their firepower. The Frenchman succeeded in chasing back, thinking he had salvaged his overall aspirations, only to be excluded after the finish.

Démare sits atop the general classification, four seconds clear of Alaphillipe thanks his winner's time bonus, while Tony Gallopin, Dan Martin and Sergio Henao, 19 seconds back, are the best-placed of the men with designs on the final podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:22:43
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:09
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:19
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:03
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:28
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:34
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:57
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:03
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:05
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:28
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:02:56
38Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:09
40Oliver le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:59
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:43
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:03
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:35
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
46Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:09:05
47John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
48Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:11:04
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
52Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
53Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:20
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:10
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
61Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
62Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
69Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
70Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
76Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
84Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
89Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
90Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
103José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
108Antione Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
109Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
110Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
111Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
116Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
117Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
118Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
121David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
122Michael Gogl (Pol) Trek-Segafredo
123Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130José Herrada (Spa) Movistar
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
135Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
136Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
137Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
138Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
142Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
143Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
144Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
147Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
149Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:13
150Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:25
151Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:43
152Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
154Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
155Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
157Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
159Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
160Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
161Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
162Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
163Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
165Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
166Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
167Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
168Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
169Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
170Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:49
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFMichael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
OTLJonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
DSQRomain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Beynes 55km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Sprint 2 - Beynes 132.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Finish line - 148.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors5
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1

KOM 1 - Côte de Senlisse 19.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1

KOM 2 - Côte de Senlisse 97.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:22:33
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:04
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:15
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:18
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:13
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:24
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:27
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:35
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:07
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:13
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:15
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:38
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:03:06
38Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:19
40Oliver le Gac (Fra) FDJ
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:13
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:45
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:45
46Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:09:15
47John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
48Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:11:14
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
52Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
53Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:30
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:20
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
61Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
62Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
69Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
70Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
76Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
84Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
89Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
90Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
103José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
108Antione Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
109Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
110Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
111Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
116Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
117Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
118Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
121David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
122Michael Gogl (Pol) Trek-Segafredo
123Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130José Herrada (Spa) Movistar
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
135Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
136Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
137Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
138Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
142Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
143Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
144Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
147Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
149Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:23
150Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:35
151Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:53
152Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
154Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
155Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
157Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
159Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
160Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
161Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
162Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
163Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
165Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
166Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
167Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
168Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
169Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
170Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:59

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors5
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie3
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2
12Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM-20

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3:22:43
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:04
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
4Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:57
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:02:56
6Oliver le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:09
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:03
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:16:10
9Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Michael Gogl (Pol) Trek-Segafredo
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:25
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:43
29Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
31Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
32Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:49

Latest on Cyclingnews