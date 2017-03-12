Image 1 of 36 The Paris-Nice GC podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 The Paris-Nice classification winners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) goes again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking it upon himself to save yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Jarlinson Pantano burying himself for Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Jarlinson Pantano doing the damage in assistance of Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) tries to distance his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 David Lopez working hard for teammate and race leader Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 David de la Cruz takes the win to deny Alberto Contador the bonus seconds he needed for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The jersey wearers on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 The jersey wearers on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Luke Rowe does his job (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) continues his atack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Marc Soler (Movistar) was aggressive in the final (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 A scenic finale to conclude Paris-Nice for 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Second place went to Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 An excited Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 The Quick-Step Floors team were rather happy on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) digging deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Sergio Henao (Sky) in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Julian Alaphilippe lost control of the yellow jersey but won the Paris-Nice points competition. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Julian Alaphilippe finished Paris-Nice as the best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Sergio henao delivered his first ever WorldTour GC win at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Sergio Henao, winner of the 2017 edition of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 David de la Cruz atop the Paris-Nice stage 8 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 With David de la Cruz winning the Paris-Nice finale and taking the maximum bonus seconds, stage 8 runner-up Alberto Contador came up just short in the general classification. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Oliver Naesen arrives at the Paris-Nice stage 8 finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 The peloton finishes Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale teammates Mikael Cherel and Cyril Gautier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Simon Yates finishing Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 David de la Cruz wins the final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Adam Hansen and Edward Theuns on the attack on the eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Julian Alaphilippe gets a lift from his teammates on the Paris-Nice podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Never say never again. For the second year in succession, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) launched a late offensive on the final day of Paris-Nice, and for the second year in succession, he fell just short, as Sergio Henao (Team Sky) held on to win the overall title by just two seconds Sunday.

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step) claimed the stage victory in Nice in a two-up sprint against Contador, which ultimately denied the Trek man the bonus seconds that would have given him the third Paris-Nice title of his career.

Just 115 kilometres in length and with five climbs on the menu, the final stage of Paris-Nice lent itself to Contador's particular brand of all-out aggression, and though his 31-second deficit at the start of a day was a daunting one, another Fuente De-style remontada suddenly seemed on the cards when he attacked with 52 kilometres to go on the Côte de Peille.

Contador's attack came after his lieutenant Jarlinson Pantano had set a brisk tempo on the upper slopes of the climb. Although Henao and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) were lined up on Contador's wheel, they were unable to match his fierce acceleration, which tore the yellow jersey group asunder. Contador picked off the remnants of the day's early break as he rode towards the summit of the Peille, and swooped down over the other side as part of a new 14-man group that included De la Cruz and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

Henao crested the summit 40 seconds down on Contador, meaning that the Spaniard was the race leader on the road, and at that point, his situation looked grave for the Colombian national champ. The yellow jersey group eventually swelled to 23 riders on the descent, however, and Henao's teammates David Lopez and Sebastian Henao helped to keep Contador's lead stable on the approach to the final climb, the Col d'Eze.

Once on the Col d'Eze, Contador was immediately out of the saddle, bobbing from side to side in familiar style, laying down a tempo that only De Le Cruz and Marc Soler (Movistar) could follow. Behind, Henao's deficit yawned out towards a minute and he was forced to do the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group with Martin, Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) poised on his rear wheel.

A brace of attacks from Richie Porte (BMC Racing) did little other than disrupt the rhythm of the yellow jersey group, though Contador finally began to betray signs of struggling near the top of the Col d'Eze. When Soler accelerated, Contador left him to do it, preferring to tap out his own rhythm. Contador and De la Cruz crested the summit 10 seconds down on Soler but 50 seconds ahead of Henao.

With 15 kilometres remaining, Contador remained the provisional leader, and when he picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in Eze and then caught Soler shortly afterwards, it seemed that all the momentum was with him.

The shallow descent, however, was more conducive to the large chasing group behind, and though Henao no longer had any Sky teammates with him, he caught a sizeable break when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) began to take lengthy turns on the front. Suddenly, Contador's advantage began to narrow once again.

By the base of the descent, it was clear that, like last year, Paris-Nice was going to be decided by single-digit figures, as Contador's lead dropped to 30 seconds. Contador pressed on alone with two kilometres to go, eager to pick up the maximum 10-second time bonus for the stage win, but, crucially, De la Cruz managed to bridge across shortly before the flamme rouge.

In a breathless final kilometre, there was no time for tactical finesse. Contador led into the finishing straight and, hardly surprisingly, was beaten in the two-up sprint by De la Cruz. He didn't have to wait long to learn his fate. 21 seconds later, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) led the yellow jersey group home, meaning that Henao salvaged his yellow jersey by a mere two seconds. Dan Martin finished in the same time to seal third place overall, 30 seconds down.

Contador, winner of Paris-Nice in 2007 and 2010, could only smile wanly as he realised what had happened. "It's really a shame," he said shortly afterwards. "I attacked from a long way out but it was a little too far before the finish line. But it was a beautiful race and I'm happy to have played a part in that. I didn't win but I'm glad. That's the way I am. I have to try something, I can't be content with sitting back. I have to take risks."

How it unfolded

The pace was unrelenting from the very outset, and as a consequence, it took some time for an early break to form. Not surprisingly, king of the mountains and aggressor-in-chief Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) was to the fore, leading a small group over the Côte de Levens, which had swelled to 24 riders – including De la Cruz – by the second climb, the Côte de Châteauneuf.

The escapees established a maximum lead of 3:40, before first Quick-Step and then Trek-Segafredo began to peg them back. Such was the tempo laid down by Trek that the peloton split briefly on the third climb, the Col de Calaïson, before regrouping on the approach to the Côte de Peille.

It was soon clear that Contador was not about to settle for a podium place and a clutch of WorldTour points. With Pantano pulling on the front, the timing of Contador's offensive on the Peille caught nobody by surprise, but its ferocity still left the rest of the podium contenders reeling. He would spend most of the final 50 kilometres of the race in the virtual overall lead, only to be denied at the death.

David de la Cruz, meanwhile, rode intelligently and assuredly to stay with Contador on the Col d'Eze and then outpace him in the sprint to take the stage honours.

"When I saw that Alberto was there, I tried to stay with him because I know him and I know he never gives up until the finish line," De la Cruz said. "I suffered a lot but I managed to stay on his wheel. When I saw they weren't catching us, I started to think about winning the stage."

Henao's victory is the fifth by a Sky rider in six years after wins by Bradley Wiggins (2012), Richie Porte (2013 and 2014) and Geraint Thomas (2016). It is also the biggest win of Henao's career, which has twice been interrupted due to anomalies in his blood profile.

His Sky team withheld him for a period in 2014 pending internal testing, and then the UCI opened a biological passport case against him in April of last year before dropping the case a month later. In 2014, Sky stated that it would publish the findings of a Sheffield University study into Henao's blood profile, believing the anomalies were due to his living and training at altitude in Colombia, but the pledged peer-reviewed paper has thus far failed to enter the public domain.

"This is the greatest victory in my career and to win it like this at the last metre is simply unbelievable," Henao said. "It was tough, but I didn't ask myself any questions. I knew I had to suffer until the last minutes but I had to do it for myself and for Colombian cycling."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:48:53 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:21 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:01:02 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:14 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:30 27 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:33 29 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:54 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:13 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 52 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 53 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 56 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 58 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 63 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 67 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 68 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:12:15 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:40 74 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:33 75 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:37 79 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 82 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 90 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 94 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 97 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 98 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 101 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 103 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 104 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 106 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 108 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 114 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18:42:00 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20:56:00 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 122 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 123 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 124 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 126 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 128 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie DNF Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team DNF Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNS Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb DNS Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ DNS Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 9 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 4 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 1, Côte de Levens - 21. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 5 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2, Côte de Châteauneuf - 37. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3, Col de Calaïson - 51.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 4, Col de Peille - 68. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 10 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5, Col d'Eze - 100.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 7 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:48:58 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:00:57 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:25 8 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 0:06:08 11 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:14:28 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:32 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:51 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29:50:29 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:22 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:04:07 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:39 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:26 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:18:07 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:33 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:08 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:20:25 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:20:53 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:07 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:30:49 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:55 20 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:33:25 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:07 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:14 23 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:07 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:23 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:38:30 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:14 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:43:09 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:39 29 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:04 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:45:47 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:01 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:47:59 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:09 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:48:46 35 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:48 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:33 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:51:04 38 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:52 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:52:01 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:08 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:30 42 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:53:41 43 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:55:20 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:57:24 45 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:58:00 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:58:52 47 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:05 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:11 49 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:55 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:07 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:39 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:18 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:50 54 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 1:05:14 55 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1:05:31 56 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:05:56 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1:06:47 58 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:06:56 59 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:07:25 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:32 61 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:38 62 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:08:09 63 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 1:10:23 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:33 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:10:34 66 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:11:54 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:11:59 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:06 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:12:40 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:13:00 71 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:13:48 72 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:14:58 73 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:15:06 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:15:16 75 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:15:39 76 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:15:41 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:16:04 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:16:26 79 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:18:10 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:18:17 81 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:18:25 82 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:20:37 83 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 1:20:44 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:20:59 85 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:21:18 86 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:21:47 87 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:16 88 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:33 89 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:40 90 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:53 91 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:25:13 92 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:25:33 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:46 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:15 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1:26:17 96 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:26:30 97 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 1:28:26 98 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:54 99 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:29:58 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:30:43 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:31:07 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:31:16 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:31:31 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:41 105 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:31:47 106 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:32:32 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:49 108 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:00 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:23 110 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:35:41 111 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:36:50 112 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:37:08 113 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:37:25 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:37:41 115 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:37:47 116 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:40:46 117 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:25 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:43:04 119 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:44:25 120 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:44:52 121 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:45:03 122 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:46:11 123 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:32 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:46:37 125 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:08 126 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1:51:58 127 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:56:03 128 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 2:05:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 42 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 41 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 28 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 22 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 20 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 11 19 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 6 25 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 26 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 4 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 31 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 35 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 37 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 2 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1 39 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1 40 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 63 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 24 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 21 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 17 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 9 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 16 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 11 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 11 17 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 8 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 20 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 7 21 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 7 23 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 25 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 26 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 6 27 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 5 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 5 31 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 32 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 36 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 38 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 3 39 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 40 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 44 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 45 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1 49 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 29:51:51 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:17 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:46 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:01 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:53:58 6 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:56:02 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:38 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:49 9 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:33 10 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1:04:09 11 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:13:36 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:13:44 13 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:15 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 1:19:22 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:20:54 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:11 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:25:08 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:30:09 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:27 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:39:24 21 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 2:04:27