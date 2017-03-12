Henao wins Paris-Nice as Contador comes up just short
De la Cruz wins dramatic final stage
Stage 8: Nice - Nice
Never say never again. For the second year in succession, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) launched a late offensive on the final day of Paris-Nice, and for the second year in succession, he fell just short, as Sergio Henao (Team Sky) held on to win the overall title by just two seconds Sunday.
David de la Cruz (Quick-Step) claimed the stage victory in Nice in a two-up sprint against Contador, which ultimately denied the Trek man the bonus seconds that would have given him the third Paris-Nice title of his career.
Just 115 kilometres in length and with five climbs on the menu, the final stage of Paris-Nice lent itself to Contador's particular brand of all-out aggression, and though his 31-second deficit at the start of a day was a daunting one, another Fuente De-style remontada suddenly seemed on the cards when he attacked with 52 kilometres to go on the Côte de Peille.
Contador's attack came after his lieutenant Jarlinson Pantano had set a brisk tempo on the upper slopes of the climb. Although Henao and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) were lined up on Contador's wheel, they were unable to match his fierce acceleration, which tore the yellow jersey group asunder. Contador picked off the remnants of the day's early break as he rode towards the summit of the Peille, and swooped down over the other side as part of a new 14-man group that included De la Cruz and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).
Henao crested the summit 40 seconds down on Contador, meaning that the Spaniard was the race leader on the road, and at that point, his situation looked grave for the Colombian national champ. The yellow jersey group eventually swelled to 23 riders on the descent, however, and Henao's teammates David Lopez and Sebastian Henao helped to keep Contador's lead stable on the approach to the final climb, the Col d'Eze.
Once on the Col d'Eze, Contador was immediately out of the saddle, bobbing from side to side in familiar style, laying down a tempo that only De Le Cruz and Marc Soler (Movistar) could follow. Behind, Henao's deficit yawned out towards a minute and he was forced to do the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group with Martin, Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) poised on his rear wheel.
A brace of attacks from Richie Porte (BMC Racing) did little other than disrupt the rhythm of the yellow jersey group, though Contador finally began to betray signs of struggling near the top of the Col d'Eze. When Soler accelerated, Contador left him to do it, preferring to tap out his own rhythm. Contador and De la Cruz crested the summit 10 seconds down on Soler but 50 seconds ahead of Henao.
With 15 kilometres remaining, Contador remained the provisional leader, and when he picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in Eze and then caught Soler shortly afterwards, it seemed that all the momentum was with him.
The shallow descent, however, was more conducive to the large chasing group behind, and though Henao no longer had any Sky teammates with him, he caught a sizeable break when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) began to take lengthy turns on the front. Suddenly, Contador's advantage began to narrow once again.
By the base of the descent, it was clear that, like last year, Paris-Nice was going to be decided by single-digit figures, as Contador's lead dropped to 30 seconds. Contador pressed on alone with two kilometres to go, eager to pick up the maximum 10-second time bonus for the stage win, but, crucially, De la Cruz managed to bridge across shortly before the flamme rouge.
In a breathless final kilometre, there was no time for tactical finesse. Contador led into the finishing straight and, hardly surprisingly, was beaten in the two-up sprint by De la Cruz. He didn't have to wait long to learn his fate. 21 seconds later, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) led the yellow jersey group home, meaning that Henao salvaged his yellow jersey by a mere two seconds. Dan Martin finished in the same time to seal third place overall, 30 seconds down.
Contador, winner of Paris-Nice in 2007 and 2010, could only smile wanly as he realised what had happened. "It's really a shame," he said shortly afterwards. "I attacked from a long way out but it was a little too far before the finish line. But it was a beautiful race and I'm happy to have played a part in that. I didn't win but I'm glad. That's the way I am. I have to try something, I can't be content with sitting back. I have to take risks."
How it unfolded
The pace was unrelenting from the very outset, and as a consequence, it took some time for an early break to form. Not surprisingly, king of the mountains and aggressor-in-chief Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) was to the fore, leading a small group over the Côte de Levens, which had swelled to 24 riders – including De la Cruz – by the second climb, the Côte de Châteauneuf.
The escapees established a maximum lead of 3:40, before first Quick-Step and then Trek-Segafredo began to peg them back. Such was the tempo laid down by Trek that the peloton split briefly on the third climb, the Col de Calaïson, before regrouping on the approach to the Côte de Peille.
It was soon clear that Contador was not about to settle for a podium place and a clutch of WorldTour points. With Pantano pulling on the front, the timing of Contador's offensive on the Peille caught nobody by surprise, but its ferocity still left the rest of the podium contenders reeling. He would spend most of the final 50 kilometres of the race in the virtual overall lead, only to be denied at the death.
David de la Cruz, meanwhile, rode intelligently and assuredly to stay with Contador on the Col d'Eze and then outpace him in the sprint to take the stage honours.
"When I saw that Alberto was there, I tried to stay with him because I know him and I know he never gives up until the finish line," De la Cruz said. "I suffered a lot but I managed to stay on his wheel. When I saw they weren't catching us, I started to think about winning the stage."
Henao's victory is the fifth by a Sky rider in six years after wins by Bradley Wiggins (2012), Richie Porte (2013 and 2014) and Geraint Thomas (2016). It is also the biggest win of Henao's career, which has twice been interrupted due to anomalies in his blood profile.
His Sky team withheld him for a period in 2014 pending internal testing, and then the UCI opened a biological passport case against him in April of last year before dropping the case a month later. In 2014, Sky stated that it would publish the findings of a Sheffield University study into Henao's blood profile, believing the anomalies were due to his living and training at altitude in Colombia, but the pledged peer-reviewed paper has thus far failed to enter the public domain.
"This is the greatest victory in my career and to win it like this at the last metre is simply unbelievable," Henao said. "It was tough, but I didn't ask myself any questions. I knew I had to suffer until the last minutes but I had to do it for myself and for Colombian cycling."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:48:53
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:21
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:02
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:14
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:30
|27
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:33
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:54
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:13
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|52
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|67
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|68
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:12:15
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:40
|74
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:33
|75
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:37
|79
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|90
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|94
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|97
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|98
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|103
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|104
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|116
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18:42:00
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20:56:00
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|122
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|123
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|126
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|128
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|DNS
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|4
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|5
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:48:58
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:57
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:25
|8
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|0:06:08
|11
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:14:28
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:32
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:51
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29:50:29
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:22
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:41
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:04:07
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:39
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:26
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:07
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:33
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:08
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:20:25
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:53
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:07
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:49
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:55
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:33:25
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:07
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:14
|23
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:07
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:23
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:38:30
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:14
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:43:09
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:39
|29
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:04
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:45:47
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:01
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:47:59
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:09
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:48:46
|35
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:48
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:33
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:51:04
|38
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:52
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:01
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:08
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:30
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:53:41
|43
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:55:20
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:57:24
|45
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:00
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:52
|47
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:05
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:11
|49
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:55
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:07
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:39
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:18
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:50
|54
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:05:14
|55
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1:05:31
|56
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:56
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:06:47
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:56
|59
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:07:25
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:32
|61
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:38
|62
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:08:09
|63
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|1:10:23
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:33
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:10:34
|66
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:11:54
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:59
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:06
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:12:40
|70
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:13:00
|71
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:13:48
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:58
|73
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:15:06
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:15:16
|75
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:15:39
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:15:41
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:16:04
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:16:26
|79
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:18:10
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:18:17
|81
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:18:25
|82
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:20:37
|83
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|1:20:44
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:20:59
|85
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:18
|86
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:21:47
|87
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:16
|88
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:33
|89
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:40
|90
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:53
|91
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:25:13
|92
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:25:33
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:46
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:15
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1:26:17
|96
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:30
|97
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|1:28:26
|98
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:54
|99
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:29:58
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:30:43
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:31:07
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:16
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:31:31
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:41
|105
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:31:47
|106
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:32:32
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:49
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:00
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:23
|110
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:35:41
|111
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:50
|112
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:37:08
|113
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:37:25
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:37:41
|115
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:37:47
|116
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:40:46
|117
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:25
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:43:04
|119
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:44:25
|120
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:44:52
|121
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:45:03
|122
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:11
|123
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:32
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:46:37
|125
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:47:08
|126
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1:51:58
|127
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:56:03
|128
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|2:05:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|28
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|19
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|6
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|26
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|4
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|31
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|35
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|2
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1
|39
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|40
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|21
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|17
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|9
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|11
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|17
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|8
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|20
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|7
|21
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|23
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|25
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|26
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|5
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|5
|31
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|32
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|37
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|39
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|40
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|44
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|45
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|49
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|29:51:51
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:03:17
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:46
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:01
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:53:58
|6
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:56:02
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:38
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:49
|9
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:33
|10
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1:04:09
|11
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:36
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:13:44
|13
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:15
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|1:19:22
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:20:54
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:11
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:08
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:30:09
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:27
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:39:24
|21
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|2:04:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|89:43:48
|2
|Team Sky
|0:19:57
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:35:55
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:59
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:49:35
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:11
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:55:33
|8
|Orica-Scott
|1:04:53
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|1:16:48
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:18:56
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:02
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:42
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:35:21
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:55
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|1:38:14
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:56:06
|17
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:17:28
|18
|Direct Energie
|2:18:59
|19
|FDJ
|2:32:02
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:28
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:50:16
|22
|Dimension Data
|3:03:05
