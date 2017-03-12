Trending

Henao wins Paris-Nice as Contador comes up just short

De la Cruz wins dramatic final stage

Image 1 of 36

The Paris-Nice GC podium

The Paris-Nice GC podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

The Paris-Nice classification winners

The Paris-Nice classification winners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) goes again

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) goes again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking it upon himself to save yellow

Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking it upon himself to save yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Jarlinson Pantano burying himself for Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano burying himself for Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Jarlinson Pantano doing the damage in assistance of Alberto Contador

Jarlinson Pantano doing the damage in assistance of Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) tries to distance his rivals

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) tries to distance his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

David Lopez working hard for teammate and race leader Sergio Henao

David Lopez working hard for teammate and race leader Sergio Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

David de la Cruz takes the win to deny Alberto Contador the bonus seconds he needed for the win

David de la Cruz takes the win to deny Alberto Contador the bonus seconds he needed for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

The jersey wearers on the start line

The jersey wearers on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

The jersey wearers on the start line

The jersey wearers on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Luke Rowe does his job

Luke Rowe does his job
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) continues his atack

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) continues his atack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Marc Soler (Movistar) was aggressive in the final

Marc Soler (Movistar) was aggressive in the final
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

A scenic finale to conclude Paris-Nice for 2017

A scenic finale to conclude Paris-Nice for 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Second place went to Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Second place went to Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

An excited Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

An excited Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

The Quick-Step Floors team were rather happy on the podium

The Quick-Step Floors team were rather happy on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) digging deep

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) digging deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Sergio Henao (Sky) in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.

Sergio Henao (Sky) in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe lost control of the yellow jersey but won the Paris-Nice points competition.

Julian Alaphilippe lost control of the yellow jersey but won the Paris-Nice points competition.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe finished Paris-Nice as the best young rider.

Julian Alaphilippe finished Paris-Nice as the best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Sergio henao delivered his first ever WorldTour GC win at Paris-Nice.

Sergio henao delivered his first ever WorldTour GC win at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Sergio Henao, winner of the 2017 edition of Paris-Nice

Sergio Henao, winner of the 2017 edition of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

David de la Cruz atop the Paris-Nice stage 8 podium

David de la Cruz atop the Paris-Nice stage 8 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

With David de la Cruz winning the Paris-Nice finale and taking the maximum bonus seconds, stage 8 runner-up Alberto Contador came up just short in the general classification.

With David de la Cruz winning the Paris-Nice finale and taking the maximum bonus seconds, stage 8 runner-up Alberto Contador came up just short in the general classification.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Oliver Naesen arrives at the Paris-Nice stage 8 finish line.

Oliver Naesen arrives at the Paris-Nice stage 8 finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

The peloton finishes Paris-Nice.

The peloton finishes Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

AG2R La Mondiale teammates Mikael Cherel and Cyril Gautier

AG2R La Mondiale teammates Mikael Cherel and Cyril Gautier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Simon Yates finishing Paris-Nice

Simon Yates finishing Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

David de la Cruz wins the final stage of Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz wins the final stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Adam Hansen and Edward Theuns on the attack on the eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice

Adam Hansen and Edward Theuns on the attack on the eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe gets a lift from his teammates on the Paris-Nice podium.

Julian Alaphilippe gets a lift from his teammates on the Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Never say never again. For the second year in succession, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) launched a late offensive on the final day of Paris-Nice, and for the second year in succession, he fell just short, as Sergio Henao (Team Sky) held on to win the overall title by just two seconds Sunday.

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step) claimed the stage victory in Nice in a two-up sprint against Contador, which ultimately denied the Trek man the bonus seconds that would have given him the third Paris-Nice title of his career.

Just 115 kilometres in length and with five climbs on the menu, the final stage of Paris-Nice lent itself to Contador's particular brand of all-out aggression, and though his 31-second deficit at the start of a day was a daunting one, another Fuente De-style remontada suddenly seemed on the cards when he attacked with 52 kilometres to go on the Côte de Peille.

Contador's attack came after his lieutenant Jarlinson Pantano had set a brisk tempo on the upper slopes of the climb. Although Henao and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) were lined up on Contador's wheel, they were unable to match his fierce acceleration, which tore the yellow jersey group asunder. Contador picked off the remnants of the day's early break as he rode towards the summit of the Peille, and swooped down over the other side as part of a new 14-man group that included De la Cruz and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

Henao crested the summit 40 seconds down on Contador, meaning that the Spaniard was the race leader on the road, and at that point, his situation looked grave for the Colombian national champ. The yellow jersey group eventually swelled to 23 riders on the descent, however, and Henao's teammates David Lopez and Sebastian Henao helped to keep Contador's lead stable on the approach to the final climb, the Col d'Eze.

Once on the Col d'Eze, Contador was immediately out of the saddle, bobbing from side to side in familiar style, laying down a tempo that only De Le Cruz and Marc Soler (Movistar) could follow. Behind, Henao's deficit yawned out towards a minute and he was forced to do the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group with Martin, Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) poised on his rear wheel.

A brace of attacks from Richie Porte (BMC Racing) did little other than disrupt the rhythm of the yellow jersey group, though Contador finally began to betray signs of struggling near the top of the Col d'Eze. When Soler accelerated, Contador left him to do it, preferring to tap out his own rhythm. Contador and De la Cruz crested the summit 10 seconds down on Soler but 50 seconds ahead of Henao.

With 15 kilometres remaining, Contador remained the provisional leader, and when he picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in Eze and then caught Soler shortly afterwards, it seemed that all the momentum was with him.

The shallow descent, however, was more conducive to the large chasing group behind, and though Henao no longer had any Sky teammates with him, he caught a sizeable break when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) began to take lengthy turns on the front. Suddenly, Contador's advantage began to narrow once again.

By the base of the descent, it was clear that, like last year, Paris-Nice was going to be decided by single-digit figures, as Contador's lead dropped to 30 seconds. Contador pressed on alone with two kilometres to go, eager to pick up the maximum 10-second time bonus for the stage win, but, crucially, De la Cruz managed to bridge across shortly before the flamme rouge.

In a breathless final kilometre, there was no time for tactical finesse. Contador led into the finishing straight and, hardly surprisingly, was beaten in the two-up sprint by De la Cruz. He didn't have to wait long to learn his fate. 21 seconds later, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) led the yellow jersey group home, meaning that Henao salvaged his yellow jersey by a mere two seconds. Dan Martin finished in the same time to seal third place overall, 30 seconds down.

Contador, winner of Paris-Nice in 2007 and 2010, could only smile wanly as he realised what had happened. "It's really a shame," he said shortly afterwards. "I attacked from a long way out but it was a little too far before the finish line. But it was a beautiful race and I'm happy to have played a part in that. I didn't win but I'm glad. That's the way I am. I have to try something, I can't be content with sitting back. I have to take risks."

How it unfolded

The pace was unrelenting from the very outset, and as a consequence, it took some time for an early break to form. Not surprisingly, king of the mountains and aggressor-in-chief Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) was to the fore, leading a small group over the Côte de Levens, which had swelled to 24 riders – including De la Cruz – by the second climb, the Côte de Châteauneuf.

The escapees established a maximum lead of 3:40, before first Quick-Step and then Trek-Segafredo began to peg them back. Such was the tempo laid down by Trek that the peloton split briefly on the third climb, the Col de Calaïson, before regrouping on the approach to the Côte de Peille.

It was soon clear that Contador was not about to settle for a podium place and a clutch of WorldTour points. With Pantano pulling on the front, the timing of Contador's offensive on the Peille caught nobody by surprise, but its ferocity still left the rest of the podium contenders reeling. He would spend most of the final 50 kilometres of the race in the virtual overall lead, only to be denied at the death.

David de la Cruz, meanwhile, rode intelligently and assuredly to stay with Contador on the Col d'Eze and then outpace him in the sprint to take the stage honours.

"When I saw that Alberto was there, I tried to stay with him because I know him and I know he never gives up until the finish line," De la Cruz said. "I suffered a lot but I managed to stay on his wheel. When I saw they weren't catching us, I started to think about winning the stage."

Henao's victory is the fifth by a Sky rider in six years after wins by Bradley Wiggins (2012), Richie Porte (2013 and 2014) and Geraint Thomas (2016). It is also the biggest win of Henao's career, which has twice been interrupted due to anomalies in his blood profile.

His Sky team withheld him for a period in 2014 pending internal testing, and then the UCI opened a biological passport case against him in April of last year before dropping the case a month later. In 2014, Sky stated that it would publish the findings of a Sheffield University study into Henao's blood profile, believing the anomalies were due to his living and training at altitude in Colombia, but the pledged peer-reviewed paper has thus far failed to enter the public domain.

"This is the greatest victory in my career and to win it like this at the last metre is simply unbelievable," Henao said. "It was tough, but I didn't ask myself any questions. I knew I had to suffer until the last minutes but I had to do it for myself and for Colombian cycling."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:48:53
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
21Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:01:02
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:30
27José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:33
29Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:54
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
34Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:13
45Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
46Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
52Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
53Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
56Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
58David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
59Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
60Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
63Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
66Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
67André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
68Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:12:15
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:12:40
74Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:14:33
75Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
78Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:37
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
84Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
90Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
92Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
94Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
97Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
101Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
103Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
104Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
106Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
108Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
114Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
116Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18:42:00
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20:56:00
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
121Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
122Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
123Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
126Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
128Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNSAlberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNSJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
DNSAlexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo12
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team9
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb5
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates4
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 1, Côte de Levens - 21. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors5
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
5Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2, Côte de Châteauneuf - 37. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3, Col de Calaïson - 51.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 4, Col de Peille - 68. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates10pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5, Col d'Eze - 100.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo8
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
7Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:48:58
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
5Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:00:57
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:09
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:25
8Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:06:08
11Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:14:28
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:32
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:51
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky29:50:29
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:22
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:04:07
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:39
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:26
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:18:07
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:19:33
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:08
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:25
16Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:20:53
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:25:07
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:30:49
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:55
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:33:25
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:07
22Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:14
23David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:36:07
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:23
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:38:30
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:14
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:43:09
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:39
29Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:04
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:45:47
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:01
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:47:59
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:09
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:48:46
35Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:48
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:50:33
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:51:04
38Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:52
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:52:01
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:08
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:30
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:53:41
43Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:55:20
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:57:24
45Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:00
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:58:52
47Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:59:05
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:11
49Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:55
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:07
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:39
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:04:18
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:50
54Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac1:05:14
55Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1:05:31
56Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:05:56
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1:06:47
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:06:56
59Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:07:25
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:07:32
61Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:07:38
62Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:08:09
63Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates1:10:23
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:33
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott1:10:34
66Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:11:54
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:11:59
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:06
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:12:40
70Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:13:00
71Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:13:48
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:14:58
73Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott1:15:06
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott1:15:16
75Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:15:39
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:15:41
77Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:16:04
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:16:26
79Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:18:10
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:18:17
81Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:18:25
82Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:20:37
83Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates1:20:44
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:20:59
85Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:21:18
86Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:21:47
87Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:16
88John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:22:33
89Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:40
90Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:53
91Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:25:13
92Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:25:33
93Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:46
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:15
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1:26:17
96Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:26:30
97David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky1:28:26
98José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe1:28:54
99Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:29:58
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:30:43
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:31:07
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:31:16
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:31:31
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:41
105Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:31:47
106Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:32:32
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:49
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:00
109Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:23
110Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:35:41
111Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:36:50
112Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott1:37:08
113Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:37:25
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:37:41
115Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:37:47
116Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:40:46
117Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:25
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:43:04
119Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:44:25
120Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:44:52
121Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:45:03
122Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:46:11
123Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:46:32
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:46:37
125Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:47:08
126Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1:51:58
127Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:56:03
128Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates2:05:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors42pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo41
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo30
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb28
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky25
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors22
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors20
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal18
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida13
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin11
19Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott6
25Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
26Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates4
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie3
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
31Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
37Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates2
38Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1
39Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1
40Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie63pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo24
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky21
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott17
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept17
9Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept17
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors16
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates11
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors11
17Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb8
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
20Ben King (USA) Dimension Data7
21Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data7
23Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
25Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
26David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky6
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates5
30Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates5
31Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
32Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky4
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
38Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team3
39Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
40Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
44Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
45Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1
49Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
50Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors29:51:51
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:17
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:46
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:01
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:53:58
6Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:56:02
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:38
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:49
9Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:33
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1:04:09
11Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:13:36
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott1:13:44
13Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:15
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates1:19:22
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:20:54
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:24:11
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:25:08
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:30:09
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:27
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:39:24
21Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates2:04:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors89:43:48
2Team Sky0:19:57
3Movistar Team0:35:55
4Trek-Segafredo0:41:59
5Team Sunweb0:49:35
6Lotto Soudal0:53:11
7Bahrain-Merida0:55:33
8Orica-Scott1:04:53
9BMC Racing Team1:16:48
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:18:56
11Katusha-Alpecin1:32:02
12AG2R La Mondiale1:32:42
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:35:21
14Cannondale-Drapac1:35:55
15Astana Pro Team1:38:14
16Bora-Hansgrohe1:56:06
17UAE-Team Emirates2:17:28
18Direct Energie2:18:59
19FDJ2:32:02
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:28
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:50:16
22Dimension Data3:03:05

