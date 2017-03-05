Demare fires Paris-Nice warning shot ahead of Milan-San Remo
FDJ sprinter and 2016 San Remo champion has three wins so far this season
Stage 1 of Paris-Nice was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill sprint stage with a two-loop circuit culminating in a match up between some of the best sprinters on the planet.
What ensued was far better, with 3 hours, 22 minutes and 43 seconds of bike racing at it's best, and Arnaud Demare coming away with a worthy stage win and the first leader's yellow jersey in this year's race.
"The conditions were tough and we were flat out with the echelons. I expected attacks from Julian Alaphilippe, Philippe Gilbert and Tony Gallopin, so I tried to follow. The climb at the end wasn't too long and that helped. I think there was general fatigue out there, and I had fantastic support out there with guys around me in the break. It's better than being alone and it helps both physically and psychologically.
