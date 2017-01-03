Trending

Paris-Nice past winners

Champions from 1933 to 2016

Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2015Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2014Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r–La Mondiale
2013Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2012Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
2010Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2007Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak
2005Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
2004Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
2003Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2001Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
1999Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1996Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
1993Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1992Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
1991Tony Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
1990Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1989Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
1988Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
1987Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas
1986Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
1985Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
1984Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
1983Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
1982Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
1981Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1980Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1979Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Miko-Mercier
1978Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1976Michel Laurent (Fra) Miko-De Gribaldy
1975Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1974Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1973Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1972Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1968Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) Bic
1967Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1966Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
1965Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Gitane
1964Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage
1963Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St.Raphael-Gitane
1962Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema
1961Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett-Fynsec
1960Raymond Impanis (Bel) Faema
1959Jean Graczyck (Fra) Helyett
1958Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
1957Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett
1956Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1955Jean Bobet (Fra) L.Bobet-BP-Hutchinson
1954Raymond Impanis (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1953Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra) Arliguie-Hutchinson
1952Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Huret
1951Roger Decock (Bel) Bertin
1946Fermo Camellini (Ita) Olmo
1939Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1938Jules Lowie (Bel) Pélissier-Mercier-Hutchinson
1937Roger Lapébie (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1936Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1935René Vietto (Fra)
1934Gaston Rebry (Bel) Alycon
1933Alphonse Schepers (Bel) La Française

