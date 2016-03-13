Thomas wins Paris-Nice despite Contador attack
Wellens takes victory on final stage
Stage 7: Nice - Nice
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came back from the brink on the Col d’Eze to fight back and take overall victory at Paris-Nice by just four seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). Contador looked to have Thomas on the ropes after an attack on the final ascent but had to settle for second best after a breathless chase from Thomas on the descent.
Contador had to settle for second best on the stage also, with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) beating him in the sprint in Nice. Richie Porte (BMC), who got away with Contador, took third on the day and in the overall classification. Thomas came close to winning Paris-Nice two years ago but crashed out while in yellow on the penultimate day. It is Thomas’ second general classification victory this season after winning the Volta ao Algarve last month.
Contador was visibly emotional on the podium, after giving it everything and with this likely to be his final Paris-Nice. The Spaniard had promised to have a go on the final day to try and make back the 15-second deficit to Thomas, and he did just that. He made his first move on the Cote de Peille, but Thomas remained calm, and it was all back together by the foot of the Col d’Eze.
As they began climbing for the final time in the race, Rafal Majka went to the front for Tinkoff. Doing what he had done the day before, the Polish rider put on the afterburners and began shedding riders from the main group. Thomas was not so relaxed when Majka’s efforts saw him, and Contador move clear at the front. Majka soon peeled off but Porte joined up with Contador, and it was a race for time to make it into Nice.
Picking up Wellens, who had been in the day’s break, along the way, the trio had as much as 35 seconds on the climb. Thomas had clearly expected an aggressive challenge from Contador on the final stage and had geared up appropriately. He utilised his set-up to bring that gap back down to just five seconds on the line.
"When he went on [the Cote de] Peille, at first, I stuck with the team. I felt good; I felt strong. But when he went halfway up the Col d’Eze my legs just gave way. It was horrible," Thomas said after the stage. "I thought that it was all over, and then I got dropped from the other group, and I thought I was going to struggle to stay on the podium. Sergio stayed with me. I had a 54 chainring on for the descent, in case I had to chase and I certainly needed that in the end. It was just full gas and to finally catch back in the last few k. It was really good.
"It’s incredible; it's hard to believe. Contador, man, he’s one of the best stage racers ever. Richie, he won nearly every stage race he did last year so to beat those two I can’t believe it. I obviously came here wanting to do the best I could and win but to actually do it is the biggest win for sure of my whole career and I’m over the moon."
Despite the presence of Thomas looming on the Promenade des Anglais, Contador continued to drive to the finish line. However, he didn’t have the legs to outsprint Wellens, who would take the biggest win of his young career.
"I was a little bit unhappy yesterday and today I really tried to give it my best," said Wellens. "It was a good opportunity for me to go with Contador and we were full gas all the way to the line. This is a great victory, a very great victory."
How it happened
It was all still to play for going into the final stage of Paris-Nice and with only 134 kilometres to play with it was always going to be an active day. A total of six climbs were on the menu and several riders, including Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), decided that it wasn’t for them.
The action kicked off right from the start with a large group of 18 riders breaking free in the first five kilometres. Importantly for Contador, one of the riders who made it into the breakaway group was his teammate Robert Kiserlovski. The break wasn’t a done deal and there was some chopping and changing with another Tinkoff rider, Yuri Trofimov joining the leading group along with Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo). Brammeier’s day in the break wouldn’t last long, however, and he would soon be dropped.
Aside from a few movements in the break group, there was an element of calm in the main bunch. It wasn’t until the Cote de Peille that all hell broke loose when Contador finally struck out. He quickly built an advantage, joining up with his two teammates in the break and blowing the race apart. At one point, Contador had well over a minute on the Thomas group but he wasn’t able to hold that advantage once they’d made it over the top of the climb.
With an in-form Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche for help, Thomas’ group began to bring back Contador. It was gruppo compacto for the Col d’Eze with just a few remnants of the original break dangling at the head of the race. With just a few cards left to play, Contador put Majka to the fore and the 26-year-old delivered a leg-sapping pace.
He may not have been in the fight for the top spots in overall classification anymore, but Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was keen to show that his race was not done and dusted. The Frenchman launched a few speculative moves up the road at 20 kilometres to go, only to be chased down by Contador. He may not have got away but his attacks showed early signs of Thomas struggling. Majka took to the head of proceedings again and this time, he appeared to break Thomas.
Majka and Contador slowly moved clear, with the Polish rider pulling off when the two had a clear advantage. Contador wasn’t alone for long, with Porte bridging across and the two raced away from an ailing Thomas. The pair caught up with Wellens and held a gap of over 30 seconds by the top.
Thomas was not ready to give up though and raced every kilometre to the finish line. He did just enough to hold onto his race lead in what was a thrilling finale to the week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:16:09
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:00
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|36
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:54
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:58
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:57
|48
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:44
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|79
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|81
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:36
|85
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:41
|92
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|94
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|113
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:16
|121
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:35
|122
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|124
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:50
|125
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:24:27
|126
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNS
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2
|5
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|9:49:55
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|7
|Team Sky
|0:10:31
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:00
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:11:42
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:11:47
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:16
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:25
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:15:08
|14
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:17:39
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:45
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:18
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:26
|18
|FDJ
|0:24:54
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:50
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:56
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:35:52
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:51:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|27:26:40
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:03
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|20
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:12
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:38
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:43
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:56
|24
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:38
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:23
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|28
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:18
|29
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:30
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:35
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:14:26
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:14
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:58
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:19
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:29
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:35
|37
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:01
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:16
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:33
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:23:43
|41
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:21
|42
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:24:50
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:15
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:33
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:46
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:32
|47
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:01
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:27:19
|49
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:23
|50
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:27:35
|51
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:16
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:28:51
|53
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:38
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:47
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:19
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:06
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:08
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:33
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:02
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:53
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:02
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:28
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:45
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:17
|65
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:38:36
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:44
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:45
|68
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:09
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:22
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:40:30
|71
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:45
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:09
|73
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:40
|74
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:20
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:24
|76
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:08
|77
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:09
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:21
|79
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:33
|80
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:00
|81
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:43
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:58
|83
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:49:27
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:55
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:09
|86
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:23
|87
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:53:38
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:43
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:46
|90
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:54:08
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:19
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:09
|93
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:06
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:58:22
|95
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:40
|96
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:27
|97
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:59:35
|98
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:00:08
|99
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:00:22
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:41
|101
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:06
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:07
|103
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:57
|104
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:08
|105
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:02:45
|106
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:30
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:04:09
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:05:20
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:22
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:08:35
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:10:05
|112
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:11:38
|113
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:11:47
|114
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:13:03
|115
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:13:50
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:24
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:16:01
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:16:08
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:14
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:25
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:31
|123
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:19:34
|124
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:23:04
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:26:36
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:27:07
|127
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:30:27
|128
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:32:24
|129
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1:32:33
|130
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:36:23
|131
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:38:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|23
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|5
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|27
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|4
|28
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|4
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|35
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|36
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|39
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|40
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|42
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|78
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|20
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|14
|9
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|6
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|25
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|3
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|31
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|33
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|41
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|46
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|82:30:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:01
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:13:28
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:05
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:21:59
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:24:10
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:11
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:38
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:38:14
|13
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:41:06
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:42:36
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:48
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:05:37
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:51
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:15:15
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:26:32
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:09
|21
|FDJ
|1:41:20
|22
|Dimension Data
|2:43:25
