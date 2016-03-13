Image 1 of 74 Geraint Thomas (R) shakes hands with Spain's Alberto Contador on the podium Image 2 of 74 Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 74 Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 74 Michael Matthews won the green jersey for a second straight year (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 74 A debut WorldTour classification victory for Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 74 A very happy Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 74 The team classification was won by Movistar (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 74 Nacer Bouhanni was relaxed prior to the start of the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 74 Thumbs up from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 74 Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in their classification jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 74 Geraint Thomas was put under pressure (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 74 Getting aero on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 74 The podium and jersey winners on stage after stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 74 Geraint Thomas fights to retain his overall lead at Paris-Nice. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came back from the brink on the Col d’Eze to fight back and take overall victory at Paris-Nice by just four seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). Contador looked to have Thomas on the ropes after an attack on the final ascent but had to settle for second best after a breathless chase from Thomas on the descent.

Contador had to settle for second best on the stage also, with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) beating him in the sprint in Nice. Richie Porte (BMC), who got away with Contador, took third on the day and in the overall classification. Thomas came close to winning Paris-Nice two years ago but crashed out while in yellow on the penultimate day. It is Thomas’ second general classification victory this season after winning the Volta ao Algarve last month.

Contador was visibly emotional on the podium, after giving it everything and with this likely to be his final Paris-Nice. The Spaniard had promised to have a go on the final day to try and make back the 15-second deficit to Thomas, and he did just that. He made his first move on the Cote de Peille, but Thomas remained calm, and it was all back together by the foot of the Col d’Eze.

As they began climbing for the final time in the race, Rafal Majka went to the front for Tinkoff. Doing what he had done the day before, the Polish rider put on the afterburners and began shedding riders from the main group. Thomas was not so relaxed when Majka’s efforts saw him, and Contador move clear at the front. Majka soon peeled off but Porte joined up with Contador, and it was a race for time to make it into Nice.

Picking up Wellens, who had been in the day’s break, along the way, the trio had as much as 35 seconds on the climb. Thomas had clearly expected an aggressive challenge from Contador on the final stage and had geared up appropriately. He utilised his set-up to bring that gap back down to just five seconds on the line.

"When he went on [the Cote de] Peille, at first, I stuck with the team. I felt good; I felt strong. But when he went halfway up the Col d’Eze my legs just gave way. It was horrible," Thomas said after the stage. "I thought that it was all over, and then I got dropped from the other group, and I thought I was going to struggle to stay on the podium. Sergio stayed with me. I had a 54 chainring on for the descent, in case I had to chase and I certainly needed that in the end. It was just full gas and to finally catch back in the last few k. It was really good.

"It’s incredible; it's hard to believe. Contador, man, he’s one of the best stage racers ever. Richie, he won nearly every stage race he did last year so to beat those two I can’t believe it. I obviously came here wanting to do the best I could and win but to actually do it is the biggest win for sure of my whole career and I’m over the moon."

Despite the presence of Thomas looming on the Promenade des Anglais, Contador continued to drive to the finish line. However, he didn’t have the legs to outsprint Wellens, who would take the biggest win of his young career.

"I was a little bit unhappy yesterday and today I really tried to give it my best," said Wellens. "It was a good opportunity for me to go with Contador and we were full gas all the way to the line. This is a great victory, a very great victory."

How it happened

It was all still to play for going into the final stage of Paris-Nice and with only 134 kilometres to play with it was always going to be an active day. A total of six climbs were on the menu and several riders, including Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), decided that it wasn’t for them.

The action kicked off right from the start with a large group of 18 riders breaking free in the first five kilometres. Importantly for Contador, one of the riders who made it into the breakaway group was his teammate Robert Kiserlovski. The break wasn’t a done deal and there was some chopping and changing with another Tinkoff rider, Yuri Trofimov joining the leading group along with Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo). Brammeier’s day in the break wouldn’t last long, however, and he would soon be dropped.

Aside from a few movements in the break group, there was an element of calm in the main bunch. It wasn’t until the Cote de Peille that all hell broke loose when Contador finally struck out. He quickly built an advantage, joining up with his two teammates in the break and blowing the race apart. At one point, Contador had well over a minute on the Thomas group but he wasn’t able to hold that advantage once they’d made it over the top of the climb.

With an in-form Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche for help, Thomas’ group began to bring back Contador. It was gruppo compacto for the Col d’Eze with just a few remnants of the original break dangling at the head of the race. With just a few cards left to play, Contador put Majka to the fore and the 26-year-old delivered a leg-sapping pace.

He may not have been in the fight for the top spots in overall classification anymore, but Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was keen to show that his race was not done and dusted. The Frenchman launched a few speculative moves up the road at 20 kilometres to go, only to be chased down by Contador. He may not have got away but his attacks showed early signs of Thomas struggling. Majka took to the head of proceedings again and this time, he appeared to break Thomas.

Majka and Contador slowly moved clear, with the Polish rider pulling off when the two had a clear advantage. Contador wasn’t alone for long, with Porte bridging across and the two raced away from an ailing Thomas. The pair caught up with Wellens and held a gap of over 30 seconds by the top.

Thomas was not ready to give up though and raced every kilometre to the finish line. He did just enough to hold onto his race lead in what was a thrilling finale to the week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:16:09 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 34 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:34 36 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:54 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:34 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:58 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 42 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:57 48 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:44 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 53 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 56 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 57 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 63 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 66 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 73 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 74 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 81 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 82 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:36 85 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:41 92 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 93 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 94 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 96 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 101 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 104 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 110 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 113 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:16 121 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:35 122 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 124 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:50 125 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:24:27 126 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 129 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data DNS Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNS Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNS Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha

Sprint - Plan du Var - 19.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint - La Turbie - 97.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint - Nice - 134.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 0- Cote de Durans - 33.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM - Cote de Levens - 41.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM - Cote de Chateauneuf - 55.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

KOM - Col de Calaison - 69.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2 5 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

KOM - Cote de Peille - 86.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM - Col d'Eze - 118.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 9:49:55 2 Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:58 6 Lotto Soudal 0:10:21 7 Team Sky 0:10:31 8 Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:00 9 Tinkoff Team 0:11:42 10 Team Katusha 0:11:47 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:16 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:25 13 Direct Energie 0:15:08 14 Etixx-QuickStep 0:17:39 15 BMC Racing Team 0:19:45 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:23:18 17 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:26 18 FDJ 0:24:54 19 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:50 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:56 21 IAM Cycling 0:35:52 22 Dimension Data 0:51:24

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 27:26:40 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:04 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:20 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:44 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:07 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:53 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:33 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:21 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:03 17 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:26 19 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 20 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:12 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:07:38 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:09:43 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:56 24 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:38 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:23 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:28 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:07 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:18 29 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:30 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:35 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:14:26 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:14 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:58 34 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:19 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:29 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:35 37 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:01 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:16 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:33 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:23:43 41 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:21 42 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:24:50 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:25:15 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:33 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:46 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:32 47 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:01 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:27:19 49 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:23 50 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:27:35 51 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:16 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:28:51 53 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:38 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:47 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:32:19 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:06 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:08 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:35:33 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:02 60 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:53 61 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:02 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:28 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:45 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:38:17 65 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:38:36 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:44 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:45 68 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:09 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:22 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:40:30 71 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:45 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:09 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:40 74 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:20 75 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:43:24 76 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:08 77 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:09 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:21 79 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:46:33 80 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:00 81 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:48:43 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:58 83 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:49:27 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:55 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:09 86 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:52:23 87 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:53:38 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:43 89 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:46 90 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:54:08 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:19 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:09 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:58:06 94 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:58:22 95 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:40 96 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:27 97 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:59:35 98 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:00:08 99 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:00:22 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:41 101 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:06 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:07 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:01:57 104 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:02:08 105 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:02:45 106 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:30 107 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:09 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:05:20 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:22 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:08:35 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:10:05 112 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1:11:38 113 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:11:47 114 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:13:03 115 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1:13:50 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:24 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:16:01 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:16:08 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:14 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:17:25 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:31 123 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:19:34 124 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:23:04 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:36 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:27:07 127 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:30:27 128 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:32:24 129 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1:32:33 130 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:36:23 131 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:38:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 23 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 11 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 8 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 5 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 27 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 4 28 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 4 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 3 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 34 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 35 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 36 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 39 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 40 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 42 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 47 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 78 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 51 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 20 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 14 9 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 6 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 5 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 25 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 3 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 31 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 33 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 39 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 41 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 45 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 46 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1