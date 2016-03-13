Trending

Thomas wins Paris-Nice despite Contador attack

Wellens takes victory on final stage

Image 1 of 74

Geraint Thomas (R) shakes hands with Spain's Alberto Contador on the podium

Geraint Thomas (R) shakes hands with Spain's Alberto Contador on the podium
Image 2 of 74

Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 74

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) in the polka dot jersey

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 74

Michael Matthews won the green jersey for a second straight year

Michael Matthews won the green jersey for a second straight year
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 74

A debut WorldTour classification victory for Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)

A debut WorldTour classification victory for Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 74

A very happy Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)

A very happy Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 74

The team classification was won by Movistar

The team classification was won by Movistar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 74

Nacer Bouhanni was relaxed prior to the start of the stage

Nacer Bouhanni was relaxed prior to the start of the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 74

Thumbs up from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the start line

Thumbs up from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 74

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in their classification jersey

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in their classification jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 74

Geraint Thomas was put under pressure

Geraint Thomas was put under pressure
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 74

Getting aero on the descent

Getting aero on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 74

The podium and jersey winners on stage after stage 7

The podium and jersey winners on stage after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 74

Geraint Thomas fights to retain his overall lead at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas fights to retain his overall lead at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 74

Geraint Thomas fights to retain his overall lead at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas fights to retain his overall lead at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 74

Stage 6 winner Ilnur Zakarin during the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Stage 6 winner Ilnur Zakarin during the final stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 74

Team Sky ride for Geraint Thomas during the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Team Sky ride for Geraint Thomas during the final stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 74

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 74

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 74

Geraint Thomas sits behind his teammates

Geraint Thomas sits behind his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 74

Nicolas Roche leads the chase for Team Sky

Nicolas Roche leads the chase for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 74

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 74

Cyril Gautier made it into the break

Cyril Gautier made it into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 74

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 74

The peloton cuts through the mountains

The peloton cuts through the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 74

Sep Vamarcke chases down the breakaway

Sep Vamarcke chases down the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 74

Alberto Contador on the attack

Alberto Contador on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 74

Arms on the bars for Tim Wellens

Arms on the bars for Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 74

Tim Wellens was joined by Alberto Contador and Richie Porte

Tim Wellens was joined by Alberto Contador and Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 74

Richie Porte part of the Col d'Eze attack

Richie Porte part of the Col d'Eze attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 74

Marginal gains on the descent

Marginal gains on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 74

The pack rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of seven stage

The pack rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of seven stage
Image 33 of 74

Race winner Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky is congratulated by teammate Sergio Luis Henao of Colombia

Race winner Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky is congratulated by teammate Sergio Luis Henao of Colombia
Image 34 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 35 of 74

Greraint Thomas puts on the final yellow jersey at Paris-Nice

Greraint Thomas puts on the final yellow jersey at Paris-Nice
Image 36 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 37 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 38 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 39 of 74

Geraint Thomas chases during the final stage of Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas chases during the final stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 40 of 74

Team Sky looking after race leader Geraint Thomas during the final stage of Paris-Nice

Team Sky looking after race leader Geraint Thomas during the final stage of Paris-Nice
Image 41 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 42 of 74

Richie Porte gestures as he arrives at the end of the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Richie Porte gestures as he arrives at the end of the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 43 of 74

Geraint Thomas arrives after winning the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Geraint Thomas arrives after winning the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 44 of 74

Geraint Thomas rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of the seventh stage

Geraint Thomas rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of the seventh stage
Image 45 of 74

Geraint Thomas (C) celebrates on the podium with Australia's Richie Porte (R) and Spain's Alberto Contador after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Geraint Thomas (C) celebrates on the podium with Australia's Richie Porte (R) and Spain's Alberto Contador after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 46 of 74

Geraint Thomas celebrates on the podium after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Geraint Thomas celebrates on the podium after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 47 of 74

Richie Porte (R), Spain's Alberto Contador (C) and Belgium's Tim Wellens (L) ride on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of the seventh stage

Richie Porte (R), Spain's Alberto Contador (C) and Belgium's Tim Wellens (L) ride on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the finish of the seventh stage
Image 48 of 74

Richie Porte, Alberto Contador and Tim Wellens ride on the 'Promenade des Anglais'

Richie Porte, Alberto Contador and Tim Wellens ride on the 'Promenade des Anglais'
Image 49 of 74

Geraint Thomas before the start of the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas before the start of the final stage at Paris-Nice.
Image 50 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 51 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 52 of 74

Geraint Thomas signs an autograph before the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas signs an autograph before the final stage at Paris-Nice.
Image 53 of 74

The pack rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the seven stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

The pack rides on the 'Promenade des Anglais' during the seven stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 54 of 74

Geraint Thomas surrounded by his team at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas surrounded by his team at Paris-Nice.
Image 55 of 74

Team Sky heads the Peloton during stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Team Sky heads the Peloton during stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 56 of 74

Team Sky heads the Peloton during stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Team Sky heads the Peloton during stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 57 of 74

Geraint Thomas surrounded by his team at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas surrounded by his team at Paris-Nice.
Image 58 of 74

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens of Belgium and Lotto Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 7 of the 2016 Paris-Nice
Image 59 of 74

Geraint Thomas on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Geraint Thomas on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 74

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 74

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Contador, Thomas and Porte on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 74

Richie Porte, Alberto Contador and Tim Wellens on the final climb at Paris-Nice.

Richie Porte, Alberto Contador and Tim Wellens on the final climb at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 74

Richie Porte arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice behind Alberto Contador

Richie Porte arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice behind Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 74

Richie Porte arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice behind Alberto Contador

Richie Porte arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice behind Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 74

Romain Bardet arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice

Romain Bardet arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 74

Romain Bardet arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice

Romain Bardet arrives at the finish of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 74

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 74

Stage winner Tim Wellens on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Stage winner Tim Wellens on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 74

Stage winner Tim Wellens on the final Paris-Nice podium.

Stage winner Tim Wellens on the final Paris-Nice podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 74

Etixx-QuickStep's David de la Cruz attacks on the final climb at Paris-Nice.

Etixx-QuickStep's David de la Cruz attacks on the final climb at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 74

Tim Wellens in action during the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Tim Wellens in action during the final stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 74

David de la Cruz on the final climb at Paris-Nice.

David de la Cruz on the final climb at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 74

Richie Porte descends into Nice.

Richie Porte descends into Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 74

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Paris-Nice.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came back from the brink on the Col d’Eze to fight back and take overall victory at Paris-Nice by just four seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). Contador looked to have Thomas on the ropes after an attack on the final ascent but had to settle for second best after a breathless chase from Thomas on the descent.

Contador had to settle for second best on the stage also, with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) beating him in the sprint in Nice. Richie Porte (BMC), who got away with Contador, took third on the day and in the overall classification. Thomas came close to winning Paris-Nice two years ago but crashed out while in yellow on the penultimate day. It is Thomas’ second general classification victory this season after winning the Volta ao Algarve last month.

Contador was visibly emotional on the podium, after giving it everything and with this likely to be his final Paris-Nice. The Spaniard had promised to have a go on the final day to try and make back the 15-second deficit to Thomas, and he did just that. He made his first move on the Cote de Peille, but Thomas remained calm, and it was all back together by the foot of the Col d’Eze.

As they began climbing for the final time in the race, Rafal Majka went to the front for Tinkoff. Doing what he had done the day before, the Polish rider put on the afterburners and began shedding riders from the main group. Thomas was not so relaxed when Majka’s efforts saw him, and Contador move clear at the front. Majka soon peeled off but Porte joined up with Contador, and it was a race for time to make it into Nice.

Picking up Wellens, who had been in the day’s break, along the way, the trio had as much as 35 seconds on the climb. Thomas had clearly expected an aggressive challenge from Contador on the final stage and had geared up appropriately. He utilised his set-up to bring that gap back down to just five seconds on the line.

"When he went on [the Cote de] Peille, at first, I stuck with the team. I felt good; I felt strong. But when he went halfway up the Col d’Eze my legs just gave way. It was horrible," Thomas said after the stage. "I thought that it was all over, and then I got dropped from the other group, and I thought I was going to struggle to stay on the podium. Sergio stayed with me. I had a 54 chainring on for the descent, in case I had to chase and I certainly needed that in the end. It was just full gas and to finally catch back in the last few k. It was really good.

"It’s incredible; it's hard to believe. Contador, man, he’s one of the best stage racers ever. Richie, he won nearly every stage race he did last year so to beat those two I can’t believe it. I obviously came here wanting to do the best I could and win but to actually do it is the biggest win for sure of my whole career and I’m over the moon."

Despite the presence of Thomas looming on the Promenade des Anglais, Contador continued to drive to the finish line. However, he didn’t have the legs to outsprint Wellens, who would take the biggest win of his young career.

"I was a little bit unhappy yesterday and today I really tried to give it my best," said Wellens. "It was a good opportunity for me to go with Contador and we were full gas all the way to the line. This is a great victory, a very great victory."

How it happened

It was all still to play for going into the final stage of Paris-Nice and with only 134 kilometres to play with it was always going to be an active day. A total of six climbs were on the menu and several riders, including Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), decided that it wasn’t for them.

The action kicked off right from the start with a large group of 18 riders breaking free in the first five kilometres. Importantly for Contador, one of the riders who made it into the breakaway group was his teammate Robert Kiserlovski. The break wasn’t a done deal and there was some chopping and changing with another Tinkoff rider, Yuri Trofimov joining the leading group along with Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo). Brammeier’s day in the break wouldn’t last long, however, and he would soon be dropped.

Aside from a few movements in the break group, there was an element of calm in the main bunch. It wasn’t until the Cote de Peille that all hell broke loose when Contador finally struck out. He quickly built an advantage, joining up with his two teammates in the break and blowing the race apart. At one point, Contador had well over a minute on the Thomas group but he wasn’t able to hold that advantage once they’d made it over the top of the climb.

With an in-form Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche for help, Thomas’ group began to bring back Contador. It was gruppo compacto for the Col d’Eze with just a few remnants of the original break dangling at the head of the race. With just a few cards left to play, Contador put Majka to the fore and the 26-year-old delivered a leg-sapping pace.

He may not have been in the fight for the top spots in overall classification anymore, but Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was keen to show that his race was not done and dusted. The Frenchman launched a few speculative moves up the road at 20 kilometres to go, only to be chased down by Contador. He may not have got away but his attacks showed early signs of Thomas struggling. Majka took to the head of proceedings again and this time, he appeared to break Thomas.

Majka and Contador slowly moved clear, with the Polish rider pulling off when the two had a clear advantage. Contador wasn’t alone for long, with Porte bridging across and the two raced away from an ailing Thomas. The pair caught up with Wellens and held a gap of over 30 seconds by the top.

Thomas was not ready to give up though and raced every kilometre to the finish line. He did just enough to hold onto his race lead in what was a thrilling finale to the week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:16:09
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:00
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
16Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
34Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
36Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:54
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:34
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:58
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
42George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:57
48Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:44
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
54Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
56Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
57Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
62Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
63Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
71Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
74Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
80Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
81Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
82Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:13:36
85Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
86Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:41
92Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
93Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
94Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
95Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
96Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
101Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
103Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
104Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
110Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
116Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
118Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:16
121Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:35
122Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
124Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:50
125Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:24:27
126Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
128Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
130Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNSJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNSPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNSAlexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha

Sprint - Plan du Var - 19.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint - La Turbie - 97.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint - Nice - 134.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal7
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 0- Cote de Durans - 33.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM - Cote de Levens - 41.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM - Cote de Chateauneuf - 55.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

KOM - Col de Calaison - 69.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2
5Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

KOM - Cote de Peille - 86.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM - Col d'Eze - 118.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team9:49:55
2Lampre - Merida0:01:29
3Astana Pro Team0:02:34
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:58
6Lotto Soudal0:10:21
7Team Sky0:10:31
8Orica-GreenEdge0:11:00
9Tinkoff Team0:11:42
10Team Katusha0:11:47
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:16
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:25
13Direct Energie0:15:08
14Etixx-QuickStep0:17:39
15BMC Racing Team0:19:45
16Trek-Segafredo0:23:18
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:26
18FDJ0:24:54
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:50
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:56
21IAM Cycling0:35:52
22Dimension Data0:51:24

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky27:26:40
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:04
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:20
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:44
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:07
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:53
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:21
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:03
17Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:26
19Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
20David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:12
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:07:38
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:09:43
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:56
24Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:38
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:23
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:28
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:07
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:13:18
29Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:30
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:35
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:14:26
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:14
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:58
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:18:19
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:29
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:35
37José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:01
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:16
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:33
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:23:43
41Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:21
42Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:24:50
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:25:15
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:25:33
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:46
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:32
47Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:01
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:27:19
49Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:23
50Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:27:35
51Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:16
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:28:51
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:38
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:47
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:32:19
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:06
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:08
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:35:33
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:02
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:53
61Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:02
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:28
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:45
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:38:17
65Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:38:36
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:44
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:45
68Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:09
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:22
70Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:40:30
71Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:45
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:09
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:40
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:20
75Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:43:24
76Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:08
77Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:09
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:21
79Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:46:33
80Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:00
81Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:48:43
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:48:58
83Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:49:27
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:55
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:09
86Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:52:23
87Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:53:38
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:43
89Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:46
90Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:54:08
91Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:54:19
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:56:09
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:06
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:58:22
95Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:58:40
96Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:27
97Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:59:35
98Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:00:08
99Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:00:22
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:41
101Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:06
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:07
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:01:57
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:02:08
105Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:02:45
106Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:03:30
107Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:09
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:05:20
109Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:22
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:08:35
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:10:05
112Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1:11:38
113Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:11:47
114Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:13:03
115Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1:13:50
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:24
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:16:01
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:16:08
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:16:14
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:17:25
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:31
123Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:19:34
124Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:23:04
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:26:36
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:27:07
127Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:30:27
128Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:32:24
129Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1:32:33
130Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:36:23
131Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:38:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team23
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky18
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge11
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team9
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida8
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky7
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie5
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
27Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data4
28Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling4
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie3
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
35Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
36Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
39Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2
40Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
42Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
46Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
47Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie78pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team51
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal49
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ20
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha14
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team14
9Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step7
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida6
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge5
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
25Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
29Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ3
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
31José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
33Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
36Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
39Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
41Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
45Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
46Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team82:30:40
2Astana Pro Team0:00:41
3Team Sky0:03:01
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:33
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
6Lampre - Merida0:13:28
7Lotto Soudal0:21:05
8Tinkoff Team0:21:59
9Team Katusha0:24:10
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:11
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:38
12BMC Racing Team0:38:14
13Etixx-QuickStep0:41:06
14Direct Energie0:42:36
15Orica-GreenEdge0:42:48
16Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:05:37
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:51
18IAM Cycling1:15:15
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:26:32
20Trek-Segafredo1:32:09
21FDJ1:41:20
22Dimension Data2:43:25

Latest on Cyclingnews