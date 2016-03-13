Paris-Nice stage 7: Video highlights
Contador attacks repeatedly but Thomas holds on for the win
Stage 7 at the 2016 Paris-Nice proved to be one of the most exciting race days of the year so far as Tinkoff's Alberto Contador set out repeatedly to take the race lead from Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, only to have the British rider put in a scrappy defence that saw him save hid lead by just four seconds on the finish line along the coast in Nice. BMC Racing's Richie Porte got in on the final-day fun, launching his own attacks that saw the Australian jump from fourth place overall to the final podium spot, while Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens took the stage win.
