Paris-Nice: Matthews awarded stage win after Bouhanni bash
Controversial sprint as Frenchman clashes with Matthews
Stage 2: Contres - Commentry
Despite not being the first rider to cross the line, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second victory in three days at Paris-Nice after Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was relegated for deviating from his line on the stage 2 sprint.
Bouhanni opened up the sprint at the end of the 213.5km flat stage and, as Mattthews came up on the left, the Frenchman gradually moved over before leaning in and bumping shoulders with the race leader. It was a miracle that the two riders managed to stay upright, and the Australian waved his arm in remonstration as he crossed the line.
Instead of celebrating with his teammates and readying himself for the podium ceremony, Bouhanni faced a nervy wait as the UCI comissaires studied the replays and he shook his head in anger when he received the news. Since it was a clear trio contesting the sprint, Bouhanni was relegated to third, with Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) bumped up to second.
Matthews picked up 10 bonus seconds for his win, which sees his lead in the general classification grow to 14 seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). There was a small split in the bunch at the end of the race, causing Alberto Contador (TInkoff), Richie Porte), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) lose five seconds to other GC contenders like Dumoulin, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar).
The adrenaline-fuelled final seconds and dramatic post-stage intrigue stood in stark contrast to what was otherwise an uneventful day in the saddle. On the longest stage of this year’s race, a four-man break went from the flag but, with just one third-category pimple lining the route from Contres to Commentry, it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.
Etixx-QuickStep did the lion’s share of the work on the front of the bunch to control the gap to the leaders, but as the race entered its crucial phases they were nowhere to be seen, with Marcel Kittel finishing way back in 65th. Along with Bouhanni’s Cofidis team, Katusha were prominent towards the end but Alexander Kristoff could only finish behind the front three, along with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
Wednesday’s stage 3 takes the riders east towards Mont Brouilly for the first summit finish of the race. There are some steep ramps, which will suit the climbers, but at just 3km in length, Matthews, who likes a punchy finish, may just fancy his chances of clinging onto his yellow jersey.
How it happened
After yesterday’s snowfall, conditions were a little more temperate on the road from Contres to Commentry, which was largely pan-flat save for a late third-category pimple.
There was one non-starter, with IAM Cycling’s Jerome Coppel, who finished 10th in the opening-day prologue, pulling out this morning due to sinusitis. Movistar’s Juanjo Lobato would soon join him in pulling out 40km into the stage.
The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped and it comprised Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence). The quartet quickly established a lead over a peloton that was happy to wait until later in the day to pull them back, and after 20km they had over 10 minutes.
The Etixx-QuickStep team of Marcel Kittel, along with Matthews’ Orica-GreenEdge men, sensed a touch of danger at that point and duly started to crop the advantage down to more manageable proportions. Once down to around 3:30, that was how it would stay for the bulk of a long and uneventful day.
As the race approached the 50km to go mark, the pace in the peloton was raised by Etixx, with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare’s FDJ team chipping in along with Alexander Kristoff’s Katusha.
At the Côte d'Estivareilles, the sole climb of the day, which was so gentle it couldn’t really be considered as such, Delaplace sprinted away to take the points and put himself in the polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey. The gap back to the peloton, however, was shrinking rapidly, and Grmay was the first to give up the ghost and drop back with just under 30km to go.
The riders entered Commentry and with 17 kilometres to go they passed the finish line for the first time, with one local lap on the menu. As the bell rang, the leaders had 40 seconds over the bunch and Siskevicius decided to attack, dragging Brandle with him but leaving Delaplace for dead.
Just over 10km out it was game over for the remaining duo and they shared a handshake before leaving the sprinters’ teams to get on with it. However, no one really took responsibility, most preferring to keep their powder dry for the final few kilometres.
Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) had a bad crash late on and though it’s unclear exactly how it came about, television cameras showed him lying on the roadside next to a similarly stricken spectator.
Entering the final couple of kilometres it was Cofidis who took it up, giving Bouhanni a decent lead-out. The Frenchman hit the front with 200m to go, and had Matthews’ progress not been stunted by the coming-together, the Australian may well have been first to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5:04:26
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|13
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|62
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|79
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|81
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|98
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|99
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|114
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|115
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|116
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|123
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|125
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|126
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|127
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|132
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|135
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|138
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|140
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|143
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|146
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|147
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|149
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|152
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|153
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|157
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|158
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|159
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|160
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|162
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|163
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|164
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|165
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|166
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:17
|167
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:13
|168
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:36
|169
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:35
|170
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|171
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:56
|172
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:44
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|pts
|2
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|15:13:25
|2
|Cannondale
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:04
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|14
|Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:17
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:22
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:29
|22
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9:41:46
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|20
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|26
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|32
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:49
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|41
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|42
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|45
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|50
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:05
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|53
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:09
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:10
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|61
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:20
|64
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|68
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|69
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|75
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:30
|76
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:32
|77
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:35
|78
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:45
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|80
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:52
|81
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|83
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:14
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:20
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:24
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:57
|88
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:59
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:01
|90
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|91
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|92
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|93
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|94
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:56
|95
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:58
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|97
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:15
|99
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|100
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|101
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|102
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:34
|103
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|104
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:40
|105
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|106
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|107
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:48
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|110
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|111
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:52
|112
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|113
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:53
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:57
|115
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|116
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:50
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|118
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:14
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|120
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:50
|121
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|122
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|123
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:00
|124
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|126
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:02
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:06
|128
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:08
|129
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:16
|130
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:32
|131
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:54
|132
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:01
|133
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:51
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|135
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:00
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:02
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:15
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:25
|141
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:53
|142
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:58
|143
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|144
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:07
|145
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:09
|146
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|147
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:15
|148
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|149
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:27
|150
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:29
|152
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|153
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:36
|154
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:10:37
|155
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:38
|156
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:39
|157
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:42
|158
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:48
|159
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:50
|160
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:51
|161
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:53
|162
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:54
|163
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:11:07
|164
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:08
|165
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|166
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:36
|167
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:04
|168
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:20
|169
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:14
|170
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:03
|171
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:33
|172
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|21
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|21
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|25
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|28
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|29:06:27
|2
|Cannondale
|0:00:16
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|9
|FDJ
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|14
|Tinkoff
|0:01:06
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|16
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:23
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:52
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:17
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:22
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:05:07
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:38
