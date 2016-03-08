Trending

Paris-Nice: Matthews awarded stage win after Bouhanni bash

Controversial sprint as Frenchman clashes with Matthews

Image 1 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni swerves into Michael Matthews during the final sprint of the second stage of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni swerves into Michael Matthews during the final sprint of the second stage of Paris-Nice
Image 2 of 69

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 69

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) leads the breakaway

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Matteo Tossatto and Amael Moinard have a chat

Matteo Tossatto and Amael Moinard have a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

The Costa brothers Mario and Rui

The Costa brothers Mario and Rui
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis) rivals Simon Geschke in the beard department

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis) rivals Simon Geschke in the beard department
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 69

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 69

Tom Boonen rides during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Tom Boonen rides during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 15 of 69

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
Image 16 of 69

A spectator takes in the action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

A spectator takes in the action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
Image 17 of 69

Alberto Contador rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 18 of 69

Sylvain Chavanel rides in the pack during the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Sylvain Chavanel rides in the pack during the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 19 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 69

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 69

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre - Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 69

In the feedzone

In the feedzone
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 69

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 69

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following stage 2

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 69

Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey, after the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey, after the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 27 of 69

Michael Matthews rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 28 of 69

Michael Matthews rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 29 of 69

Jon Izaguirre rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Jon Izaguirre rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 30 of 69

The peloton in action during stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Image 31 of 69

Stijn Vandenbergh (C) rides during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Stijn Vandenbergh (C) rides during the second stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 32 of 69

Stijn Vandenbergh rides during the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Stijn Vandenbergh rides during the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice
Image 33 of 69

The peloton in action during stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Image 34 of 69

Jon Izaguirre rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Jon Izaguirre rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 35 of 69

Evaldas Siskevicius (R) and Austria's Matthias Brandle ride in a breakaway during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Evaldas Siskevicius (R) and Austria's Matthias Brandle ride in a breakaway during the second stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 36 of 69

Vineyards frame the peloton during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Vineyards frame the peloton during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
Image 37 of 69

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 38 of 69

Richie Porte rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Richie Porte rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 39 of 69

Alberto Contador is surrounded by his Tinkoff team at Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador is surrounded by his Tinkoff team at Paris-Nice.
Image 40 of 69

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Image 41 of 69

Jon Izagirre celebrates on the podium after being designated top climber

Jon Izagirre celebrates on the podium after being designated top climber
Image 42 of 69

Jon Izagirre celebrates on the podium with his jersey for top climber

Jon Izagirre celebrates on the podium with his jersey for top climber
Image 43 of 69

AG2R's Alex Vuillermoz

AG2R's Alex Vuillermoz
Image 44 of 69

Richie Porte in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Richie Porte in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 45 of 69

Etixx-QuickStep's Stijn Vandenbergh works to pull back the break.

Etixx-QuickStep's Stijn Vandenbergh works to pull back the break.
Image 46 of 69

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov on the front at Paris-Nice.

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov on the front at Paris-Nice.
Image 47 of 69

Cyril Gautier on the front at Paris-Nice.

Cyril Gautier on the front at Paris-Nice.
Image 48 of 69

Katusha work to pull back the break during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Katusha work to pull back the break during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 49 of 69

Stage 2 winner Michael Matthews on the podium at Paris-Nice.

Stage 2 winner Michael Matthews on the podium at Paris-Nice.
Image 50 of 69

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 51 of 69

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 52 of 69

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 53 of 69

Michael Matthews in green after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in green after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 54 of 69

Michael Matthews reacts after Nacer Bouhanni swerved into him before Matthews crossed the finish line to come in first during the second stage

Michael Matthews reacts after Nacer Bouhanni swerved into him before Matthews crossed the finish line to come in first during the second stage
Image 55 of 69

Eritrea's Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay rides in a breakaway rides during the second stage of Paris-Nice

Eritrea's Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay rides in a breakaway rides during the second stage of Paris-Nice
Image 56 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews react after the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 69

Michael Matthews objects to Nacer Bouhanni's sprinting after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews objects to Nacer Bouhanni's sprinting after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews following the contentious stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni closes the door on Michael Matthews during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni closes the door on Michael Matthews during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni closes the door on Michael Matthews during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni closes the door on Michael Matthews during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews approach the line on equal terms during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni and Michael Matthews approach the line on equal terms during the stage 2 sprint at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 69

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following the sprint during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following the sprint during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 68 of 69

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following the sprint during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews gestures at Nacer Bouhanni following the sprint during stage 2 at Paris-Nice.
Image 69 of 69

Nacer Bouhanni swerves into Michael Matthews during the final sprint of the second stage of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni swerves into Michael Matthews during the final sprint of the second stage of Paris-Nice

Despite not being the first rider to cross the line, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second victory in three days at Paris-Nice after Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was relegated for deviating from his line on the stage 2 sprint.

Bouhanni opened up the sprint at the end of the 213.5km flat stage and, as Mattthews came up on the left, the Frenchman gradually moved over before leaning in and bumping shoulders with the race leader. It was a miracle that the two riders managed to stay upright, and the Australian waved his arm in remonstration as he crossed the line.

Instead of celebrating with his teammates and readying himself for the podium ceremony, Bouhanni faced a nervy wait as the UCI comissaires studied the replays and he shook his head in anger when he received the news. Since it was a clear trio contesting the sprint, Bouhanni was relegated to third, with Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) bumped up to second.

Matthews picked up 10 bonus seconds for his win, which sees his lead in the general classification grow to 14 seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). There was a small split in the bunch at the end of the race, causing Alberto Contador (TInkoff), Richie Porte), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) lose five seconds to other GC contenders like Dumoulin, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar).

The adrenaline-fuelled final seconds and dramatic post-stage intrigue stood in stark contrast to what was otherwise an uneventful day in the saddle. On the longest stage of this year’s race, a four-man break went from the flag but, with just one third-category pimple lining the route from Contres to Commentry, it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.

Etixx-QuickStep did the lion’s share of the work on the front of the bunch to control the gap to the leaders, but as the race entered its crucial phases they were nowhere to be seen, with Marcel Kittel finishing way back in 65th. Along with Bouhanni’s Cofidis team, Katusha were prominent towards the end but Alexander Kristoff could only finish behind the front three, along with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Wednesday’s stage 3 takes the riders east towards Mont Brouilly for the first summit finish of the race. There are some steep ramps, which will suit the climbers, but at just 3km in length, Matthews, who likes a punchy finish, may just fancy his chances of clinging onto his yellow jersey.

How it happened

After yesterday’s snowfall, conditions were a little more temperate on the road from Contres to Commentry, which was largely pan-flat save for a late third-category pimple.

There was one non-starter, with IAM Cycling’s Jerome Coppel, who finished 10th in the opening-day prologue, pulling out this morning due to sinusitis. Movistar’s Juanjo Lobato would soon join him in pulling out 40km into the stage.

The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped and it comprised Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence). The quartet quickly established a lead over a peloton that was happy to wait until later in the day to pull them back, and after 20km they had over 10 minutes.

The Etixx-QuickStep team of Marcel Kittel, along with Matthews’ Orica-GreenEdge men, sensed a touch of danger at that point and duly started to crop the advantage down to more manageable proportions. Once down to around 3:30, that was how it would stay for the bulk of a long and uneventful day.

As the race approached the 50km to go mark, the pace in the peloton was raised by Etixx, with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare’s FDJ team chipping in along with Alexander Kristoff’s Katusha.

At the Côte d'Estivareilles, the sole climb of the day, which was so gentle it couldn’t really be considered as such, Delaplace sprinted away to take the points and put himself in the polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey. The gap back to the peloton, however, was shrinking rapidly, and Grmay was the first to give up the ghost and drop back with just under 30km to go.

The riders entered Commentry and with 17 kilometres to go they passed the finish line for the first time, with one local lap on the menu. As the bell rang, the leaders had 40 seconds over the bunch and Siskevicius decided to attack, dragging Brandle with him but leaving Delaplace for dead.

Just over 10km out it was game over for the remaining duo and they shared a handshake before leaving the sprinters’ teams to get on with it. However, no one really took responsibility, most preferring to keep their powder dry for the final few kilometres.

Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) had a bad crash late on and though it’s unclear exactly how it came about, television cameras showed him lying on the roadside next to a similarly stricken spectator.

Entering the final couple of kilometres it was Cofidis who took it up, giving Bouhanni a decent lead-out. The Frenchman hit the front with 200m to go, and had Matthews’ progress not been stunted by the coming-together, the Australian may well have been first to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5:04:26
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:01
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
13Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
19Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:05
23Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
24Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
33Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
46Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
47Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
54Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
55Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
57George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
62Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
72Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
79David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
81Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
82Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
84Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
98Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
99Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
101Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
106Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
110Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
111Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
112Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
113Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
114Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
115Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
116Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
119Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
123Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
125Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
126Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
127José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
128Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
132Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:30
135Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
138Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
140Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
142Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
143Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
144Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
145Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
146Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
147Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
149Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
152Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:42
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
154Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
155Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
157Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
158Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
159Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
160Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:56
162Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
163Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
164Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
165Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
166Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:17
167Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:13
168Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:36
169Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:35
170Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
171Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:56
172Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:15:44
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSJerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Chabris, 25km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 2 - Commentry, 196.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Finish - Commentry, 213.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ6
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1

Mountain - Cote D'Estivareilles, 164km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4pts
2Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal15:13:25
2Cannondale
3Team Sky
4Movistar Team
5FDJ
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
7Lampre - Merida0:00:04
8Direct Energie
9Astana Pro Team
10IAM Cycling
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:08
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
14Tinkoff0:00:11
15BMC Racing Team0:00:15
16Trek - Segafredo0:00:17
17Team Katusha0:00:18
18Team Giant-Alpecin
19Dimension Data
20Etixx-Quick Step0:00:22
21Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:29
22Fortuneo - Vital Concept

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9:41:46
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:27
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:30
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
20Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:43
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
32Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
36Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
41Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
42Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:59
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
44Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:01
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:04
50Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:05
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:07
53Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:09
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:10
55Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
56Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
58George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
61Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:20
64Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
68Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:24
69Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:27
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:28
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:29
75David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
76Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:32
77Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
78Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:45
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
80Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:52
81Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
83Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:14
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:20
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:24
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:57
88Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:59
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:01
90Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:03:24
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
92Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
93Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
94Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:56
95Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:58
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
97Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
98Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:15
99Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:19
100Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
101José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:30
102Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:34
103Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:04:39
104Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:40
105Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
106Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
107Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:48
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:50
110Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
111Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:52
112Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
113Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:53
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:57
115Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:04:58
116Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:50
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
118Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:14
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
120Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:50
121Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
122Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
123Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:00
124Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
126Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:02
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:06
128Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:08
129Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
130Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:32
131Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:54
132Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:01
133Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:51
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
135Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:00
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:09:02
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:15
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:09:19
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:25
141Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:53
142Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:58
143Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:59
144Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:07
145Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:09
146Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
147Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:15
148Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
149Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:27
150Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
151Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:29
152Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
153Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:36
154Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:10:37
155Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:38
156Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:39
157Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:42
158Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:48
159Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:10:50
160Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:51
161Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:53
162Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:54
163Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:11:07
164Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:08
165Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
166Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:36
167Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:04
168Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:12:20
169Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:14
170Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:03
171Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:33
172Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:24:37

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge38pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ21
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky17
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
22Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
25Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team29:06:27
2Cannondale0:00:16
3Astana Pro Team
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:28
7IAM Cycling0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
9FDJ
10BMC Racing Team0:00:50
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:55
13Lotto Soudal0:01:05
14Tinkoff0:01:06
15Direct Energie0:01:22
16Etixx-Quick Step0:01:23
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:52
18Lampre - Merida0:02:17
19Trek - Segafredo0:02:22
20Dimension Data0:02:41
21Team Katusha0:05:07
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:38

 

