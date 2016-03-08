Image 1 of 69 Nacer Bouhanni swerves into Michael Matthews during the final sprint of the second stage of Paris-Nice Image 2 of 69 Stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 69 Matteo Tossatto and Amael Moinard have a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 69 The Costa brothers Mario and Rui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 69 Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis) rivals Simon Geschke in the beard department (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 69 Stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 69 Tom Boonen rides during stage 2 at Paris-Nice. Despite not being the first rider to cross the line, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second victory in three days at Paris-Nice after Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was relegated for deviating from his line on the stage 2 sprint.

Bouhanni opened up the sprint at the end of the 213.5km flat stage and, as Mattthews came up on the left, the Frenchman gradually moved over before leaning in and bumping shoulders with the race leader. It was a miracle that the two riders managed to stay upright, and the Australian waved his arm in remonstration as he crossed the line.

Instead of celebrating with his teammates and readying himself for the podium ceremony, Bouhanni faced a nervy wait as the UCI comissaires studied the replays and he shook his head in anger when he received the news. Since it was a clear trio contesting the sprint, Bouhanni was relegated to third, with Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) bumped up to second.

Matthews picked up 10 bonus seconds for his win, which sees his lead in the general classification grow to 14 seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). There was a small split in the bunch at the end of the race, causing Alberto Contador (TInkoff), Richie Porte), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) lose five seconds to other GC contenders like Dumoulin, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar).

The adrenaline-fuelled final seconds and dramatic post-stage intrigue stood in stark contrast to what was otherwise an uneventful day in the saddle. On the longest stage of this year’s race, a four-man break went from the flag but, with just one third-category pimple lining the route from Contres to Commentry, it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.

Etixx-QuickStep did the lion’s share of the work on the front of the bunch to control the gap to the leaders, but as the race entered its crucial phases they were nowhere to be seen, with Marcel Kittel finishing way back in 65th. Along with Bouhanni’s Cofidis team, Katusha were prominent towards the end but Alexander Kristoff could only finish behind the front three, along with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Wednesday’s stage 3 takes the riders east towards Mont Brouilly for the first summit finish of the race. There are some steep ramps, which will suit the climbers, but at just 3km in length, Matthews, who likes a punchy finish, may just fancy his chances of clinging onto his yellow jersey.

How it happened

After yesterday’s snowfall, conditions were a little more temperate on the road from Contres to Commentry, which was largely pan-flat save for a late third-category pimple.

There was one non-starter, with IAM Cycling’s Jerome Coppel, who finished 10th in the opening-day prologue, pulling out this morning due to sinusitis. Movistar’s Juanjo Lobato would soon join him in pulling out 40km into the stage.

The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped and it comprised Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence). The quartet quickly established a lead over a peloton that was happy to wait until later in the day to pull them back, and after 20km they had over 10 minutes.

The Etixx-QuickStep team of Marcel Kittel, along with Matthews’ Orica-GreenEdge men, sensed a touch of danger at that point and duly started to crop the advantage down to more manageable proportions. Once down to around 3:30, that was how it would stay for the bulk of a long and uneventful day.

As the race approached the 50km to go mark, the pace in the peloton was raised by Etixx, with stage 1 winner Arnaud Démare’s FDJ team chipping in along with Alexander Kristoff’s Katusha.

At the Côte d'Estivareilles, the sole climb of the day, which was so gentle it couldn’t really be considered as such, Delaplace sprinted away to take the points and put himself in the polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey. The gap back to the peloton, however, was shrinking rapidly, and Grmay was the first to give up the ghost and drop back with just under 30km to go.

The riders entered Commentry and with 17 kilometres to go they passed the finish line for the first time, with one local lap on the menu. As the bell rang, the leaders had 40 seconds over the bunch and Siskevicius decided to attack, dragging Brandle with him but leaving Delaplace for dead.

Just over 10km out it was game over for the remaining duo and they shared a handshake before leaving the sprinters’ teams to get on with it. However, no one really took responsibility, most preferring to keep their powder dry for the final few kilometres.

Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) had a bad crash late on and though it’s unclear exactly how it came about, television cameras showed him lying on the roadside next to a similarly stricken spectator.

Entering the final couple of kilometres it was Cofidis who took it up, giving Bouhanni a decent lead-out. The Frenchman hit the front with 200m to go, and had Matthews’ progress not been stunted by the coming-together, the Australian may well have been first to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5:04:26 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:01 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 13 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:05 23 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 24 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 33 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 54 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 55 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 57 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 62 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 72 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 79 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 81 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 82 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 84 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 98 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 99 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 101 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 104 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 111 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 114 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 115 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 116 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 117 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 119 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 123 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 125 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 126 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 127 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 132 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:30 135 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 138 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 143 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 144 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 145 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 146 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 147 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 149 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 152 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:42 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 154 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 157 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 158 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 159 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 160 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:56 162 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:02:10 163 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 164 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 165 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 166 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:17 167 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:13 168 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:36 169 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:35 170 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 171 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:56 172 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:15:44 DNF Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNS Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Chabris, 25km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Commentry, 196.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Finish - Commentry, 213.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain - Cote D'Estivareilles, 164km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 pts 2 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 15:13:25 2 Cannondale 3 Team Sky 4 Movistar Team 5 FDJ 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:03 7 Lampre - Merida 0:00:04 8 Direct Energie 9 Astana Pro Team 10 IAM Cycling 11 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:08 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 14 Tinkoff 0:00:11 15 BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 16 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:17 17 Team Katusha 0:00:18 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Dimension Data 20 Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:22 21 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:29 22 Fortuneo - Vital Concept

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9:41:46 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:27 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:30 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 20 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:43 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 32 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 36 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 41 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 42 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:59 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 44 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:01 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 46 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:04 50 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:05 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 53 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:09 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:10 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 56 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 58 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 61 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:20 64 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 66 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 68 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:24 69 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:25 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:27 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:28 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 74 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:29 75 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 76 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:32 77 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 78 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:45 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:48 80 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:52 81 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 83 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:14 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:20 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:22 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:24 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:57 88 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:59 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:01 90 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:24 91 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 92 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 93 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 94 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:56 95 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:58 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 97 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:15 99 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:19 100 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 101 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:30 102 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:34 103 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:04:39 104 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:40 105 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 106 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 107 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:48 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:50 110 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 111 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 112 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 113 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:53 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:57 115 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:04:58 116 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:50 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 118 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:14 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 120 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:50 121 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 122 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 123 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00 124 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 126 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:02 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:06 128 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:08 129 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:16 130 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:32 131 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:54 132 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:01 133 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:51 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 135 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:00 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:09:02 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:15 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:09:19 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:25 141 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:53 142 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:58 143 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 144 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:07 145 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:09 146 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 147 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:15 148 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 149 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:27 150 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 151 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:29 152 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 153 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:36 154 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:10:37 155 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:38 156 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:39 157 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:42 158 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:48 159 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:10:50 160 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:51 161 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:53 162 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:54 163 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:11:07 164 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:08 165 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:11 166 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:36 167 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:04 168 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:12:20 169 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:14 170 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:03 171 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:33 172 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:24:37

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 21 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 21 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 22 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 25 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 8 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1