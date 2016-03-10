Trending

Paris-Nice: Bouhanni wins stage 4 in Romans-sur-Isère

Matthews remains in yellow

Image 1 of 59

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) is presented with a local bottle of wine by Bernard Hinault

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) is presented with a local bottle of wine by Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 59

Simon Špilak (Katusha)

Simon Špilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) leading the peloton

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Sunny skies for the peloton today

Sunny skies for the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
Image 6 of 59

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) having some fun pre-stage

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) having some fun pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Michael Matthews is presented with the green jersey on stage while wearing the yellow jersey

Michael Matthews is presented with the green jersey on stage while wearing the yellow jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 59

Ben Hermans at the BMC team bus

Ben Hermans at the BMC team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Swiss champ Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Swiss champ Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) gets some assistance after a mechincal

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) gets some assistance after a mechincal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step)

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Romans-sur-Isère local Pierre Latour of AG2R-La Mondiale

Romans-sur-Isère local Pierre Latour of AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 59

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) moves into the KOM lead

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) moves into the KOM lead
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 59

KOM leader Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)

KOM leader Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 59

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni with his haul

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni with his haul
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 59

Steve Trontet meets a fan before the stage got underway

Steve Trontet meets a fan before the stage got underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 59

Matti Breschel (Cannondale)

Matti Breschel (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Stage 4 gets underway

Stage 4 gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break under a viaduct

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break under a viaduct
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 59

Romain Bardet interviewed by Marion Rousse pre-stage

Romain Bardet interviewed by Marion Rousse pre-stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) goes long

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) goes long
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 59

Michael Matthews leads the sprint classification

Michael Matthews leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 59

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points classification before abandoning the stage

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points classification before abandoning the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice
Image 29 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
Image 30 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 31 of 59

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the attack

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the attack
Image 32 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 33 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
Image 34 of 59

Blue skies over stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Blue skies over stage 4 of Paris-Nice
Image 35 of 59

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice
Image 36 of 59

Michael Matthews leads the points classification in Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews leads the points classification in Paris-Nice
Image 37 of 59

Cofidis and Katusha drive the chase

Cofidis and Katusha drive the chase
Image 38 of 59

Sylvain Chavanel drives the breakaway

Sylvain Chavanel drives the breakaway
Image 39 of 59

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Image 40 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey
Image 41 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey
Image 42 of 59

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Image 43 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
Image 44 of 59

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice
Image 45 of 59

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice
Image 46 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 59

Congratulations for Nacer Bouhanni

Congratulations for Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacks

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Sylvain Chavanel, Sep Vanmarcke and Delio Fernández in the breakaway

Sylvain Chavanel, Sep Vanmarcke and Delio Fernández in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) gets caught by the three-man attack

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) gets caught by the three-man attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his win

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni leads the way in the sprint

Nacer Bouhanni leads the way in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
Image 55 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 56 of 59

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice left the snow behind

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice left the snow behind
Image 57 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
Image 58 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice
Image 59 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

There were no elbows, head-butts or relegations as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) executed a perfectly timed and clean sprint to win stage 4 of Paris-Nice in Romans-sur-Isere.

Related Articles

Bouhanni: Now I can focus on my victory and move forward

Paris-Nice stage 4 highlights - Video

The Frenchman blasted out of the Cofidis-led peloton to win the sprint over Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

"My teammates did a fantastic job. There were still four of them with me in the finale," Bouhanni said. "I was a little bit vengeful after my disqualification [on stage 2 -ed]. It was at the back of my mind. I had been disappointed so far. In the first sprint, Arnaud (Demare) outwitted us. The next day I was disqualified. That's sport. We all want to win stages.

"I'm really glad to have won especially after the work done by my teammates. My form is growing little by little and Paris-Nice is the ideal preparation for my big objective, which is Milan-San Remo."

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fifth behind Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) to hold onto the maillot jaune with a 14-second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin of Cannondale remaining in third 19 seconds back.

For Matthews, the stage was one of the last chances for the sprinters before the race ascends the Mont Ventoux on Friday, and the wear began to show as Orica-GreenEdge fought to control the stage.

"Today was about saving energy," Matthews said. "I was really tired after yesterday. It was only 100 km but they were really tiring. So today was about saving strength and keeping out of trouble as there were several crashes in the bunch. Tomorrow is another hard day but I think I can get over the Ventoux. If that's the case and there's a few sprinters left, I'll be among those who stand a good chance. Between the GC and another stage win? I'm really going to take it day by day."

How it unfolded

After a stage 3 truncated due to snow, the peloton was motivated to race on a lumpy 195.5km stage from Julienas to Romans-sur-Isere, and France's biggest showman Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) led the way in the day's breakaway.

He was joined by Matthew Brammeier (Dimension Data), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) but the peloton kept them to only a few minutes, knowing that a category 2 Côte de Saint-Uze with 32km to go would provide a springboard for attacks.

Indeed, the climb caused drama out front and in back, as Voeckler surged and jettisoned his companions, and a crash in the peloton put Sky's Geraint Thomas, among others, on the floor. The sprinters suffered in particular - Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) suffered a mechanical, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) were dropped. Demare later abandoned the race.

Over the top, Dimension Data's Nathan Haas tried to go on the attack as the breakaway dangled at less than a minute, but misjudged a bend and went off the verge into a farmer's field.

Voeckler persisted out front, but was fading, and his teammate Sylvain Chavanel joined an attack by Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Delio Fernández Cruz (Deklo Marseille Provence KTM) that would eventually catch and drop Voeckler, replacing him as leaders on the road.

With 7km to go, the trio had just 15 seconds and the reduced peloton behind still had rivals Matthews, Bouhanni, and Kristoff, whose Katusha team drove the pace to reel in the leaders.

It was a red sea at the head of the peloton with 2km to go as Katusha and Cofidis desperately tried to catch the breakaway, but the trio ahead were having none of it. Vanmarcke and Chavanel did most of the work and looked to be pulling it off, but with less than a kilometre to go Katusha swept past with Bouhanni tucked in just behind.

Unlike stage 2, where Bouhanni made contact with Matthews in the mad dash for the line and was relegated, this time the Frenchman had a clean pair of wheels on the rest of the competition and won without controversy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:42:29
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
13Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
18Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
20Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
21Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
22Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
30Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
34Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
48Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
51Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
54Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
60Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
61Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
66Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
68Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
72Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
76Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
79Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
81Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
83Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
84Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
92Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
93Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
94Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
95Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:02
101Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:15
103Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:17
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
105Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:26
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:28
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
111Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:05
112Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
113Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:04:38
114Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
115Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
117Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
118Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
119Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
120Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
128Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
129Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
132Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
133Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
137Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
140Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
144Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
145Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
146George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
148Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
149Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:51
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
151Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
152Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
153Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
154Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
155Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
156Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
157Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
164Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
165Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Brindas, 80.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data3pts
2Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Sprint 2 - Serrieres, 143.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1

Finish - Romans-Sur-Isere, 195.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
9Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data2
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 - Col De Brouilly, 19.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Givors, 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Uze, 163
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data2
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:07:27
2Team Sky
3Astana Pro Team
4IAM Cycling
5Movistar Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Team Katusha
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10FDJ
11BMC Racing Team
12Orica GreenEdge
13Cannondale
14Etixx-Quick Step
15Tinkoff
16Direct Energie
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Trek - Segafredo
20Dimension Data
21Lampre - Merida
22Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:54

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:24:15
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:27
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:30
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
19Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
22Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
24Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:43
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:46
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
34Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
36Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
37Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
38Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:01
39Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:07
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:09
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
46Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
49Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
50Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:20
52Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:22
54Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
55Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:24
56Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
57Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:27
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:28
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:29
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
61Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:32
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:45
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
64Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:12
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:20
66Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:24
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:57
69Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:03:18
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
71Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
72Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:07
73Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:15
74José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:30
75Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:34
76Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
77Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:48
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:50
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:52
83Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
84Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:55
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:57
86Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:18
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:24
88Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
89Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:37
90Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:42
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:48
92George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:56
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:59
94Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:06:15
95Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:26
96Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:32
97Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:50
98Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
99Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:52
100Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
101Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:00
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:02
103Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:08
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:22
105Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:54
106Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:56
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:58
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:07
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:15
110Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:26
111Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:08:28
112Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:34
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:08:36
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:41
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:45
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
117Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:57
118Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:09:19
119Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:26
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:52
121Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:53
122Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:59
123Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:10:15
125Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:26
126Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
127Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:28
128Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
129Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:10:37
130Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:48
131Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:52
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
133Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:14
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:11:24
135Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:11:30
136Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:38
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:10
138Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:34
139Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:29
140Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:13:40
141Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:13:45
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:03
143Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:45
144Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:47
145Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:52
146Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:14:53
147Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:07
148Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:15:09
149Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:18
150Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:15:28
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:32
152Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:15:41
153Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:49
154Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:06
155Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:49
156Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:16:58
157Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:06
158Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:17:18
159Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:27
160Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:30
161Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:42
162Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:05
163Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:21:54
164Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:24:37
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:24

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge44pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits33
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha14
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal13
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team8
13Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
17Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data4
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie3
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
26Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
28Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
31Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data2
32Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
36Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM15pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
16Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
19Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team43:13:54
2Cannondale0:00:16
3Astana Pro Team
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:28
7IAM Cycling0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
9FDJ
10BMC Racing Team0:00:50
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:55
13Lotto Soudal0:01:05
14Tinkoff0:01:06
15Direct Energie0:01:22
16Etixx-Quick Step0:01:23
17Lampre - Merida0:02:17
18Trek - Segafredo0:02:22
19Dimension Data0:02:41
20Team Katusha0:05:07
21Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:38
22Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews