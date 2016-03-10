Image 1 of 59 Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) is presented with a local bottle of wine by Bernard Hinault (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 59 Simon Špilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Sunny skies for the peloton today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) Image 6 of 59 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) having some fun pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Michael Matthews is presented with the green jersey on stage while wearing the yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 59 Ben Hermans at the BMC team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Swiss champ Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) gets some assistance after a mechincal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Romans-sur-Isère local Pierre Latour of AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 59 Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) moves into the KOM lead (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 59 KOM leader Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 59 Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni with his haul (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 59 Steve Trontet meets a fan before the stage got underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 59 Matti Breschel (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 59 Stage 4 gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break under a viaduct (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 59 Romain Bardet interviewed by Marion Rousse pre-stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) goes long (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) leading the break (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 59 Michael Matthews leads the sprint classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 59 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points classification before abandoning the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice Image 29 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) Image 30 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 31 of 59 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the attack Image 32 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 33 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) Image 34 of 59 Blue skies over stage 4 of Paris-Nice Image 35 of 59 Stage 4 of Paris-Nice Image 36 of 59 Michael Matthews leads the points classification in Paris-Nice Image 37 of 59 Cofidis and Katusha drive the chase Image 38 of 59 Sylvain Chavanel drives the breakaway Image 39 of 59 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) Image 40 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey Image 41 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey Image 42 of 59 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) Image 43 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) Image 44 of 59 Stage 4 of Paris-Nice Image 45 of 59 Stage 4 of Paris-Nice Image 46 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 59 Congratulations for Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 59 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 59 Sylvain Chavanel, Sep Vanmarcke and Delio Fernández in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) gets caught by the three-man attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni leads the way in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) Image 55 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 56 of 59 Stage 4 of Paris-Nice left the snow behind Image 57 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) Image 58 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice Image 59 of 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

There were no elbows, head-butts or relegations as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) executed a perfectly timed and clean sprint to win stage 4 of Paris-Nice in Romans-sur-Isere.

The Frenchman blasted out of the Cofidis-led peloton to win the sprint over Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

"My teammates did a fantastic job. There were still four of them with me in the finale," Bouhanni said. "I was a little bit vengeful after my disqualification [on stage 2 -ed]. It was at the back of my mind. I had been disappointed so far. In the first sprint, Arnaud (Demare) outwitted us. The next day I was disqualified. That's sport. We all want to win stages.

"I'm really glad to have won especially after the work done by my teammates. My form is growing little by little and Paris-Nice is the ideal preparation for my big objective, which is Milan-San Remo."

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fifth behind Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) to hold onto the maillot jaune with a 14-second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin of Cannondale remaining in third 19 seconds back.

For Matthews, the stage was one of the last chances for the sprinters before the race ascends the Mont Ventoux on Friday, and the wear began to show as Orica-GreenEdge fought to control the stage.

"Today was about saving energy," Matthews said. "I was really tired after yesterday. It was only 100 km but they were really tiring. So today was about saving strength and keeping out of trouble as there were several crashes in the bunch. Tomorrow is another hard day but I think I can get over the Ventoux. If that's the case and there's a few sprinters left, I'll be among those who stand a good chance. Between the GC and another stage win? I'm really going to take it day by day."

How it unfolded

After a stage 3 truncated due to snow, the peloton was motivated to race on a lumpy 195.5km stage from Julienas to Romans-sur-Isere, and France's biggest showman Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) led the way in the day's breakaway.

He was joined by Matthew Brammeier (Dimension Data), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) but the peloton kept them to only a few minutes, knowing that a category 2 Côte de Saint-Uze with 32km to go would provide a springboard for attacks.

Indeed, the climb caused drama out front and in back, as Voeckler surged and jettisoned his companions, and a crash in the peloton put Sky's Geraint Thomas, among others, on the floor. The sprinters suffered in particular - Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) suffered a mechanical, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) were dropped. Demare later abandoned the race.

Over the top, Dimension Data's Nathan Haas tried to go on the attack as the breakaway dangled at less than a minute, but misjudged a bend and went off the verge into a farmer's field.

Voeckler persisted out front, but was fading, and his teammate Sylvain Chavanel joined an attack by Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Delio Fernández Cruz (Deklo Marseille Provence KTM) that would eventually catch and drop Voeckler, replacing him as leaders on the road.

With 7km to go, the trio had just 15 seconds and the reduced peloton behind still had rivals Matthews, Bouhanni, and Kristoff, whose Katusha team drove the pace to reel in the leaders.

It was a red sea at the head of the peloton with 2km to go as Katusha and Cofidis desperately tried to catch the breakaway, but the trio ahead were having none of it. Vanmarcke and Chavanel did most of the work and looked to be pulling it off, but with less than a kilometre to go Katusha swept past with Bouhanni tucked in just behind.

Unlike stage 2, where Bouhanni made contact with Matthews in the mad dash for the line and was relegated, this time the Frenchman had a clean pair of wheels on the rest of the competition and won without controversy.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:42:29 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 20 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 21 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 51 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 54 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 61 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 66 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 68 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 72 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 74 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 76 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 79 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 81 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 83 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 84 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 96 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:02 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:15 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:17 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 105 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:26 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:28 110 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 111 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:05 112 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:04:38 114 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 115 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 118 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 119 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 120 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 128 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 129 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 130 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 132 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 133 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 137 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 144 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 145 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 146 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 149 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:51 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 151 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 152 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 153 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 155 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 156 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 157 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 159 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 165 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Brindas, 80.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Sprint 2 - Serrieres, 143.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1

Finish - Romans-Sur-Isere, 195.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 2 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Brouilly, 19.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Givors, 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Uze, 163 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 2 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:07:27 2 Team Sky 3 Astana Pro Team 4 IAM Cycling 5 Movistar Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Team Katusha 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 FDJ 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Orica GreenEdge 13 Cannondale 14 Etixx-Quick Step 15 Tinkoff 16 Direct Energie 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 18 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Trek - Segafredo 20 Dimension Data 21 Lampre - Merida 22 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:54

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14:24:15 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:27 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:30 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 19 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 22 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 24 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:43 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:46 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 34 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 36 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 38 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:01 39 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 44 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:09 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:10 46 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 49 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 50 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:20 52 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:22 54 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 55 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:24 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:25 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:27 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:28 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:29 60 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 61 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:32 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:45 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:12 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:20 66 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:22 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:24 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:57 69 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:03:18 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 71 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 72 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:07 73 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:15 74 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:30 75 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:34 76 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 77 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:48 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:50 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 83 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 84 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:55 85 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:57 86 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:18 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:24 88 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 89 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:37 90 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:42 91 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:48 92 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:56 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:59 94 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:06:15 95 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:26 96 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:32 97 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:50 98 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 99 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:52 100 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 101 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:02 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:08 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:22 105 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:54 106 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:56 107 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:58 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:07 109 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:15 110 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:26 111 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:08:28 112 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:34 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:36 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:41 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:45 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 117 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:57 118 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:09:19 119 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:26 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:52 121 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:53 122 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 123 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:15 125 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:26 126 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 127 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:28 128 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 129 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:10:37 130 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:48 131 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:52 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 133 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:14 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:11:24 135 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:11:30 136 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:38 137 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:10 138 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34 139 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:29 140 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:13:40 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:13:45 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:03 143 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:45 144 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:47 145 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:52 146 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:14:53 147 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:07 148 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:15:09 149 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:18 150 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:15:28 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:32 152 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:15:41 153 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:49 154 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:06 155 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:49 156 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:16:58 157 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:06 158 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:17:18 159 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:27 160 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:30 161 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:42 162 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:05 163 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:21:54 164 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:24:37 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:24

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 44 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 14 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 8 13 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 17 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 4 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 3 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 26 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 27 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 28 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 31 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 2 32 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 36 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 16 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1