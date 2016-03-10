Paris-Nice: Bouhanni wins stage 4 in Romans-sur-Isère
Matthews remains in yellow
Stage 4: Juliénas - Romans-sur-Isère
There were no elbows, head-butts or relegations as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) executed a perfectly timed and clean sprint to win stage 4 of Paris-Nice in Romans-sur-Isere.
Related Articles
The Frenchman blasted out of the Cofidis-led peloton to win the sprint over Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).
"My teammates did a fantastic job. There were still four of them with me in the finale," Bouhanni said. "I was a little bit vengeful after my disqualification [on stage 2 -ed]. It was at the back of my mind. I had been disappointed so far. In the first sprint, Arnaud (Demare) outwitted us. The next day I was disqualified. That's sport. We all want to win stages.
"I'm really glad to have won especially after the work done by my teammates. My form is growing little by little and Paris-Nice is the ideal preparation for my big objective, which is Milan-San Remo."
Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fifth behind Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) to hold onto the maillot jaune with a 14-second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin of Cannondale remaining in third 19 seconds back.
For Matthews, the stage was one of the last chances for the sprinters before the race ascends the Mont Ventoux on Friday, and the wear began to show as Orica-GreenEdge fought to control the stage.
"Today was about saving energy," Matthews said. "I was really tired after yesterday. It was only 100 km but they were really tiring. So today was about saving strength and keeping out of trouble as there were several crashes in the bunch. Tomorrow is another hard day but I think I can get over the Ventoux. If that's the case and there's a few sprinters left, I'll be among those who stand a good chance. Between the GC and another stage win? I'm really going to take it day by day."
How it unfolded
After a stage 3 truncated due to snow, the peloton was motivated to race on a lumpy 195.5km stage from Julienas to Romans-sur-Isere, and France's biggest showman Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) led the way in the day's breakaway.
He was joined by Matthew Brammeier (Dimension Data), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) but the peloton kept them to only a few minutes, knowing that a category 2 Côte de Saint-Uze with 32km to go would provide a springboard for attacks.
Indeed, the climb caused drama out front and in back, as Voeckler surged and jettisoned his companions, and a crash in the peloton put Sky's Geraint Thomas, among others, on the floor. The sprinters suffered in particular - Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) suffered a mechanical, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) were dropped. Demare later abandoned the race.
Over the top, Dimension Data's Nathan Haas tried to go on the attack as the breakaway dangled at less than a minute, but misjudged a bend and went off the verge into a farmer's field.
Voeckler persisted out front, but was fading, and his teammate Sylvain Chavanel joined an attack by Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Delio Fernández Cruz (Deklo Marseille Provence KTM) that would eventually catch and drop Voeckler, replacing him as leaders on the road.
With 7km to go, the trio had just 15 seconds and the reduced peloton behind still had rivals Matthews, Bouhanni, and Kristoff, whose Katusha team drove the pace to reel in the leaders.
It was a red sea at the head of the peloton with 2km to go as Katusha and Cofidis desperately tried to catch the breakaway, but the trio ahead were having none of it. Vanmarcke and Chavanel did most of the work and looked to be pulling it off, but with less than a kilometre to go Katusha swept past with Bouhanni tucked in just behind.
Unlike stage 2, where Bouhanni made contact with Matthews in the mad dash for the line and was relegated, this time the Frenchman had a clean pair of wheels on the rest of the competition and won without controversy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:42:29
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|21
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|51
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|61
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|72
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|105
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:28
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|111
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|112
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:04:38
|114
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|119
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|120
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|131
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|145
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|146
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|149
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:51
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|151
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|152
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|155
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|157
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|162
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:07:27
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|FDJ
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Cannondale
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|15
|Tinkoff
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|Dimension Data
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|22
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:24:15
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|19
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|24
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:49
|34
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|36
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|38
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|39
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:09
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|46
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|49
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:20
|52
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|54
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|55
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:30
|61
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:32
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:45
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:12
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:20
|66
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|67
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:24
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:57
|69
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:18
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|71
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|72
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|73
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:15
|74
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|75
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:34
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|77
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:48
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|82
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:52
|83
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|84
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:55
|85
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:57
|86
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:18
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:24
|88
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|89
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:37
|90
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:48
|92
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:56
|93
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:59
|94
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:06:15
|95
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:26
|96
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:32
|97
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:50
|98
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|99
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:52
|100
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|101
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:00
|102
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:02
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:08
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:22
|105
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:54
|106
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:56
|107
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:58
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:07
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:15
|110
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:26
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|112
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:34
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:36
|114
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:41
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:45
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|117
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:57
|118
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|119
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:26
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:52
|121
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:53
|122
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|123
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:15
|125
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:26
|126
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|127
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:28
|128
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|129
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:10:37
|130
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:48
|131
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:52
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:04
|133
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:14
|134
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:24
|135
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:11:30
|136
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:38
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:10
|138
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:34
|139
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:29
|140
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:40
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:45
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:03
|143
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:45
|144
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:47
|145
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:52
|146
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:14:53
|147
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:07
|148
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:15:09
|149
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:18
|150
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:28
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:32
|152
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:15:41
|153
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:49
|154
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:06
|155
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:49
|156
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:58
|157
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:06
|158
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:18
|159
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:27
|160
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:30
|161
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:42
|162
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:05
|163
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:21:54
|164
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:37
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|17
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|26
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|28
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|29
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|31
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|2
|32
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|36
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|16
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|43:13:54
|2
|Cannondale
|0:00:16
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|9
|FDJ
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|14
|Tinkoff
|0:01:06
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|16
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:23
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:17
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:22
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:05:07
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:38
|22
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy