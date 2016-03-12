Trending

Paris-Nice stage 6: Zakarin wins on La Madone d'Utelle

Geraint Thomas takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 63

Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice.

Image 2 of 63

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

Katusha's Sven Erik Bystrom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin takes the win ahead of Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin bides his time in the final lead group.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 63

The final lead group makes its way to the finish during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 63

Alberto Contador on the front of the final lead group during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 63

Alberto Contador attacks the lead group near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 63

Alberto Contador attacks the lead group near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 63

Tom Dumoulin rides near the front during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 63

Rafal Majka leads teammare Alberto Contador near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 63

The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

Spot the peloton against the gorgeous Italian backdrop

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 63

The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 63

The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

Steven Kruijswijk leads LottoNl-Jumbo during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 63

Riders in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 63

Andrew Talansky in the breakaway during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 63

LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 63

Laurens ten Dam and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 63

Riders approach the Hotel Negresco during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 63

Michael Matthews in yellow before stage 6 started.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 63

Simon Spilak and Alexander Kristoff interact with fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 63

Cadel Evans was at the start line of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 63

Antoine Duchesne took over the mountains jersey during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 63

Antoine Duchesne in polka dots on the stage 6 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 63

Antoine Duchesne in polka dots on the stage 6 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 63

Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium following his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium following his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

Michael Schar and Peter Velits lead the peloton during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

Tinkoff leads the peloton during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 63

Thomas De Gendt bridges to the breakaway group during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 63

Alexander Kristoff speaks with the press before stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 63

The pack rides past the village of La Roquette-sur-Var during the sixth stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Image 36 of 63

The pack rides near Les Ferres during the sixth stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Image 37 of 63

Ben Hermans talk with BMC director Fabio Baldato during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 63

Niki Terpstra at the Etixx-QuickStep team care during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 63

Wilco Kelderman finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 63

Peter Velits (BMC) arrives at the stage 6 finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 63

Axel Domont at the AG2R team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 63

Niki Terpstra leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 63

The breakaway group in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 63

Richie Porte finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 63

Alberto Contador leads Sergio Henao and Geraint Tomas near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 46 of 63

Richie Porte leads the final front group toward the finish of stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 63

Richie Porte finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 63

Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 52 of 63

Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 53 of 63

Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Ilnur Zakarin near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 54 of 63

Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice

Image 55 of 63

Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice

Image 56 of 63

Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice

Image 57 of 63

Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice

Image 58 of 63

Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice

Image 59 of 63

Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice.

Image 60 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 61 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 62 of 63

Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Image 63 of 63

Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) outsprinted the top favourites to take the win in the mountaintop finish Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rounded out the podium one second behind, while defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) was the fourth member of the group at seven seconds down.

With overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracking on the final climb, Thomas’ runner-up finish propelled him into the overall race lead by 15 seconds over Contador and Zakarin in third at 20 seconds back. Porte is now fourth at 21 seconds down, followed by Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) 32 seconds back in fifth.

The day’s decisive move came on the last of seven climbs, the category one La Madone d’Utelle. The small chasing group, of some 30 riders, caught Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), the last of the day’s break group, at the base of the climb.

Contador and Thomas both tried to attack out of the group but were unable to break from one another. The group of four – Zakarin, Thomas, Contador, and Porte – went under the red flag together. As Porte sagged back, Zakarin put on a final burst of speed to move around the two favourites and claim the victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it Happened

Saturday’s 177km stage from from Nice to Madone d’Utelle featured an up-and-down route with seven categorized climbs interspersed evenly throughout the day.

The daunting parcours didn’t stop a determined group of seven riders from setting off just over 20km in, with Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier (AG2R), Gregory Rast (Trek), Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseilles) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre) initiating the move. Cannondale’s Andrew Talansky bridged to the group and was quickly followed by Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt to form the day’s group of nine.

The gap reached 2:25 but was back down to 1:30 after 70km of racing. De Gendt took top mountains classification points at the first four KOMs, as the leaders’ pace first jettisoned Siskevicius and then Rast. Duchense, who had garnered KOM points on previous days, led the mountains classification at this point, but De Gendt had climbed into second with two climbs remaining on the stage.

Tinkoff kept up the pressure in the peloton, keeping the breakaway in check for Contador, and the gap was down to one minute with 55km to go. Talansky crashed on a descent and was fored to abandon from the breakaway, while the leaders’ pace whittled the group down to two as Vachon and Duchesne carried on at the front. Duchesne was soon alone with 35km to go as Tinkoff continued to lead the peloton at 1:12.

The 24-year-old Canadian eventually succumbed to the chase, now led by Team Sky, with 15km remaining, but he earned the polka dot jersey for his efforts.

The Sky pace on the final climb whittled the group down to about 30 riders, with most of the favourites clinging to the pack. Sky was still lined up on the front when Rafal Majka slipped up the side of the road with Contador on tow at 10km to go. Majka picked up the pacemaking as Sky riders started to fall off the lead pace. Sergio and Thomas followed the Tinkoff pair, followed by Zakarin, Porte, Dumoulin, Romain Bardet, Simon Yates, Ion Izagirre in a group of about 15.

When Majka pulled off with 5.5km to go, the lead group was down to just the handful of contenders, with Contador attacking briefly but unable to drop Thomas, Henao, Zakarin and Porte. Simon Yages fought his way back to the group, but on the final steep pitches it was left to Zakarin, Thomas, Contador and Porte to battle for the win and overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4:45:11
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:01
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:31
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:49
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:55
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:48
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:15
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
23David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:00
24Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:43
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:27
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:46
29José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:05
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:06:03
31Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:13
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:15
33Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:06:55
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:52
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:41
37George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:47
38Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:10:42
39Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:02
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:04
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:25
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:50
57Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
58Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:11
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:02
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:03
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
72Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
76Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:20:49
77Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
81Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:17
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:22:34
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:34
86Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:57
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:35
89Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:25:35
90Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
91Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
95Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
96Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
97Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
101Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
102Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
104Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
107Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
108Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
109Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:41
111Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:58
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
114Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
122Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
123Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
124Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
125Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
128Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
130Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
131Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
133Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
135Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
136Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
137Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
143Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
146Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
147Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha

Coursegoules - 52.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Levens - 148.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team2
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

La Madone d'Utelle - 177.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team9
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Cote de Gattieres - 10.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ3
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

Cote de Coursegoules - 50.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie5
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Cote de la Sigale - 91.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie5
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Cote d'Ascros - 106.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
6Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Cote de Levens - 145.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Cote Duranus - 157.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

La Madone d'Utelle - 177.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge2
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:16:32
2Astana Pro Team0:06:10
3Movistar Team0:07:58
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:17
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:58
6AG2R La Mondiale0:14:14
7Team Katusha0:15:14
8Tinkoff Team0:17:09
9Lotto Soudal0:17:18
10Lampre - Merida0:17:40
11BMC Racing Team0:25:37
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:27
13Etixx-QuickStep0:30:02
14Direct Energie0:34:04
15Orica-GreenEdge0:39:27
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:09
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:44:31
18IAM Cycling0:46:48
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:50:54
20Trek-Segafredo1:04:06
21FDJ1:16:24
22Dimension Data1:25:22

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky24:10:26
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:15
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:20
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:32
6Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:39
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:07
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:12
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:39
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:42
17Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:36
20Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:17
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:19
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:06:17
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:06:40
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:07:07
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:09
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:08:22
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:27
30José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:22
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:02
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:15
33Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:09
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:22
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:13:05
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:13:36
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:52
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:36
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:01
41Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:22
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:40
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:15:44
44Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:15:56
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:12
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:08
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:14
49Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:46
50Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:55
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:20:57
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:09
53Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:41
54George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:53
55Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:22:00
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:21
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:27
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:22:55
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:09
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:23:54
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:20
62Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:23
63Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:25:14
65Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:49
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:04
68Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:44
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:58
70Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:30
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:43
72Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:28:51
73Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:24
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:33
75Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:38
76Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:41
77Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:31:45
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:32:22
79Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:29
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:42
81Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:45
82Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:02
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:16
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:36:40
85Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:37:04
86Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:07
87Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:37:10
88Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:38:00
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:16
90Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:39:33
91Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:40:07
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:30
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:44
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:42:41
95Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:42:59
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:29
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:52
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:05
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:31
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:44:35
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:45:05
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:11
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:45:12
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:45:32
105Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:46:37
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:46:38
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:46:43
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:46:54
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:57
110Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:47:01
111Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:33
112Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:48:43
113Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:49:14
114Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:27
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:49:28
116Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:50:18
117Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:29
118Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:51:49
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:59
120Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:12
121Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:53:29
122Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:53
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:50
124Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:11
125Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:44
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:59
127Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:14
128Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:20
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:25
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:48
131Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:58:07
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:22
133Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:59:25
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:32
135Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:59:34
136Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:59:38
137Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:01:24
138Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:02:45
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:55
140Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:02:58
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:03:54
142Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:06:05
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:02
144Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1:08:11
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:00
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:12:01
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:14:24

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha26
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky18
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team11
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky7
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie5
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge5
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
25Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
26Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data4
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
28Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
29Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling4
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie3
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
37Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
38Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
39Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
40Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
42Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
44Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
46Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1
48Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie56pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal35
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team33
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ20
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
6Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step9
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge5
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
15Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
19Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
27Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ3
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
29José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
35Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
38Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky72:33:15
2Astana Pro Team0:05:37
3Movistar Team0:07:30
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:05
5AG2R La Mondiale0:14:41
6Tinkoff Team0:17:47
7Lotto Soudal0:18:14
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:16
9Lampre - Merida0:19:29
10Team Katusha0:19:53
11BMC Racing Team0:25:59
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:52
13Etixx-QuickStep0:30:57
14Direct Energie0:34:58
15Orica-GreenEdge0:39:18
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:25
17IAM Cycling0:46:53
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:49:41
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:06:12
20Trek-Segafredo1:16:21
21FDJ1:23:56
22Dimension Data1:59:31

