Paris-Nice stage 6: Zakarin wins on La Madone d'Utelle
Geraint Thomas takes overall race lead
Stage 6: Nice - La Madone d’Utelle
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) outsprinted the top favourites to take the win in the mountaintop finish Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rounded out the podium one second behind, while defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) was the fourth member of the group at seven seconds down.
With overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracking on the final climb, Thomas’ runner-up finish propelled him into the overall race lead by 15 seconds over Contador and Zakarin in third at 20 seconds back. Porte is now fourth at 21 seconds down, followed by Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) 32 seconds back in fifth.
The day’s decisive move came on the last of seven climbs, the category one La Madone d’Utelle. The small chasing group, of some 30 riders, caught Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), the last of the day’s break group, at the base of the climb.
Contador and Thomas both tried to attack out of the group but were unable to break from one another. The group of four – Zakarin, Thomas, Contador, and Porte – went under the red flag together. As Porte sagged back, Zakarin put on a final burst of speed to move around the two favourites and claim the victory.
How it Happened
Saturday’s 177km stage from from Nice to Madone d’Utelle featured an up-and-down route with seven categorized climbs interspersed evenly throughout the day.
The daunting parcours didn’t stop a determined group of seven riders from setting off just over 20km in, with Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier (AG2R), Gregory Rast (Trek), Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseilles) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre) initiating the move. Cannondale’s Andrew Talansky bridged to the group and was quickly followed by Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt to form the day’s group of nine.
The gap reached 2:25 but was back down to 1:30 after 70km of racing. De Gendt took top mountains classification points at the first four KOMs, as the leaders’ pace first jettisoned Siskevicius and then Rast. Duchense, who had garnered KOM points on previous days, led the mountains classification at this point, but De Gendt had climbed into second with two climbs remaining on the stage.
Tinkoff kept up the pressure in the peloton, keeping the breakaway in check for Contador, and the gap was down to one minute with 55km to go. Talansky crashed on a descent and was fored to abandon from the breakaway, while the leaders’ pace whittled the group down to two as Vachon and Duchesne carried on at the front. Duchesne was soon alone with 35km to go as Tinkoff continued to lead the peloton at 1:12.
The 24-year-old Canadian eventually succumbed to the chase, now led by Team Sky, with 15km remaining, but he earned the polka dot jersey for his efforts.
The Sky pace on the final climb whittled the group down to about 30 riders, with most of the favourites clinging to the pack. Sky was still lined up on the front when Rafal Majka slipped up the side of the road with Contador on tow at 10km to go. Majka picked up the pacemaking as Sky riders started to fall off the lead pace. Sergio and Thomas followed the Tinkoff pair, followed by Zakarin, Porte, Dumoulin, Romain Bardet, Simon Yates, Ion Izagirre in a group of about 15.
When Majka pulled off with 5.5km to go, the lead group was down to just the handful of contenders, with Contador attacking briefly but unable to drop Thomas, Henao, Zakarin and Porte. Simon Yages fought his way back to the group, but on the final steep pitches it was left to Zakarin, Thomas, Contador and Porte to battle for the win and overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:45:11
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:31
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|23
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:00
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:43
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:27
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:46
|29
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:05
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:03
|31
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:13
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:15
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:06:55
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:52
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:41
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|38
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|39
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:02
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:04
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:25
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:50
|57
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|58
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:11
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:02
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:03
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:20:49
|77
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:34
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:34
|86
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:57
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:35
|89
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:35
|90
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|95
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|102
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|103
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|109
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:41
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:58
|112
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|124
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|125
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|128
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|130
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|131
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|135
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|140
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|143
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|147
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|2
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|9
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|3
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|6
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|7
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:16:32
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:58
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:58
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:14
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:15:14
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:17:09
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:18
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:40
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:37
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:27
|13
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:30:02
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:34:04
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:27
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:09
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:44:31
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:46:48
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:50:54
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:06
|21
|FDJ
|1:16:24
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24:10:26
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|6
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:36
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:17
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:17
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:40
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:07:07
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:09
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:22
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:27
|30
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:02
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:15
|33
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:09
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:22
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:13:05
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:36
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:52
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:36
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:01
|41
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:22
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:15:40
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:44
|44
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:15:56
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:12
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:08
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:14
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:46
|50
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:55
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:20:57
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:09
|53
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:41
|54
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:53
|55
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:22:00
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:21
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:27
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:55
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:09
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:54
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:20
|62
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:23
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:14
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:49
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:04
|68
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:44
|69
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:58
|70
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:30
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:43
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:28:51
|73
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:24
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:33
|75
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:38
|76
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:41
|77
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:45
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:22
|79
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:29
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:42
|81
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:45
|82
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:02
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:16
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:36:40
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:04
|86
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:07
|87
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:37:10
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:38:00
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:16
|90
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:33
|91
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:40:07
|92
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:30
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:44
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:41
|95
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:42:59
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:29
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:52
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:05
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:31
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:44:35
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:45:05
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:11
|103
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:12
|104
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:32
|105
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:46:37
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:46:38
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:46:43
|108
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:54
|109
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:57
|110
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:01
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:33
|112
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:43
|113
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:49:14
|114
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:27
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:28
|116
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:18
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:29
|118
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:51:49
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:59
|120
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:12
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:29
|122
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:53
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:50
|124
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:11
|125
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:44
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:59
|127
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:14
|128
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:20
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:25
|130
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:48
|131
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:58:07
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:22
|133
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:59:25
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:32
|135
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:59:34
|136
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:38
|137
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:01:24
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:02:45
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:55
|140
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:02:58
|141
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:54
|142
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:06:05
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:02
|144
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1:08:11
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:00
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:12:01
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|26
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|11
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|5
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|25
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|26
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|4
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|29
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|4
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|37
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|38
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|39
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|40
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|42
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|44
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|46
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|56
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|20
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|6
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|15
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|3
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|29
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|38
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|72:33:15
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:30
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:41
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:17:47
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:18:14
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:16
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:29
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:19:53
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:59
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:52
|13
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:30:57
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:34:58
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:18
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:25
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:46:53
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:49:41
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:06:12
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:21
|21
|FDJ
|1:23:56
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:59:31
