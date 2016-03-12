Image 1 of 63 Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice. Image 2 of 63 The peloton in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Katusha's Sven Erik Bystrom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin takes the win ahead of Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin bides his time in the final lead group. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 The final lead group makes its way to the finish during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Alberto Contador on the front of the final lead group during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Alberto Contador attacks the lead group near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Alberto Contador attacks the lead group near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Tom Dumoulin rides near the front during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Rafal Majka leads teammare Alberto Contador near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Spot the peloton against the gorgeous Italian backdrop (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 The peloton rides through the French countryside during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Steven Kruijswijk leads LottoNl-Jumbo during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 Riders in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Andrew Talansky in the breakaway during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Laurens ten Dam and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Riders approach the Hotel Negresco during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Michael Matthews in yellow before stage 6 started. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Simon Spilak and Alexander Kristoff interact with fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Cadel Evans was at the start line of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Antoine Duchesne took over the mountains jersey during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Antoine Duchesne in polka dots on the stage 6 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 63 Antoine Duchesne in polka dots on the stage 6 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium following his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium following his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Michael Schar and Peter Velits lead the peloton during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Tinkoff leads the peloton during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 63 Thomas De Gendt bridges to the breakaway group during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 63 Alexander Kristoff speaks with the press before stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 63 The pack rides past the village of La Roquette-sur-Var during the sixth stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice Image 36 of 63 The pack rides near Les Ferres during the sixth stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice Image 37 of 63 Ben Hermans talk with BMC director Fabio Baldato during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 63 Niki Terpstra at the Etixx-QuickStep team care during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 63 Wilco Kelderman finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 63 Peter Velits (BMC) arrives at the stage 6 finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 63 Axel Domont at the AG2R team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 63 Niki Terpstra leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 63 The breakaway group in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Richie Porte finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 Alberto Contador leads Sergio Henao and Geraint Tomas near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 46 of 63 Richie Porte leads the final front group toward the finish of stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice ahead of Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Richie Porte finishes stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 52 of 63 Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 53 of 63 Alberto Contador leads Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Ilnur Zakarin near the end of stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 54 of 63 Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice Image 55 of 63 Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice Image 56 of 63 Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice Image 57 of 63 Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice Image 58 of 63 Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice Image 59 of 63 Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice. Image 60 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 61 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 62 of 63 Ilnur Zakarin wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice. Image 63 of 63 Zakarin, Thomas and Contador fight for the stage 6 win at Paris-Nice.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) outsprinted the top favourites to take the win in the mountaintop finish Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rounded out the podium one second behind, while defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) was the fourth member of the group at seven seconds down.

With overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracking on the final climb, Thomas’ runner-up finish propelled him into the overall race lead by 15 seconds over Contador and Zakarin in third at 20 seconds back. Porte is now fourth at 21 seconds down, followed by Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) 32 seconds back in fifth.

The day’s decisive move came on the last of seven climbs, the category one La Madone d’Utelle. The small chasing group, of some 30 riders, caught Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), the last of the day’s break group, at the base of the climb.

Contador and Thomas both tried to attack out of the group but were unable to break from one another. The group of four – Zakarin, Thomas, Contador, and Porte – went under the red flag together. As Porte sagged back, Zakarin put on a final burst of speed to move around the two favourites and claim the victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

How it Happened

Saturday’s 177km stage from from Nice to Madone d’Utelle featured an up-and-down route with seven categorized climbs interspersed evenly throughout the day.

The daunting parcours didn’t stop a determined group of seven riders from setting off just over 20km in, with Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Florian Vachon (Fortuneo), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier (AG2R), Gregory Rast (Trek), Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseilles) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre) initiating the move. Cannondale’s Andrew Talansky bridged to the group and was quickly followed by Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt to form the day’s group of nine.

The gap reached 2:25 but was back down to 1:30 after 70km of racing. De Gendt took top mountains classification points at the first four KOMs, as the leaders’ pace first jettisoned Siskevicius and then Rast. Duchense, who had garnered KOM points on previous days, led the mountains classification at this point, but De Gendt had climbed into second with two climbs remaining on the stage.

Tinkoff kept up the pressure in the peloton, keeping the breakaway in check for Contador, and the gap was down to one minute with 55km to go. Talansky crashed on a descent and was fored to abandon from the breakaway, while the leaders’ pace whittled the group down to two as Vachon and Duchesne carried on at the front. Duchesne was soon alone with 35km to go as Tinkoff continued to lead the peloton at 1:12.

The 24-year-old Canadian eventually succumbed to the chase, now led by Team Sky, with 15km remaining, but he earned the polka dot jersey for his efforts.

The Sky pace on the final climb whittled the group down to about 30 riders, with most of the favourites clinging to the pack. Sky was still lined up on the front when Rafal Majka slipped up the side of the road with Contador on tow at 10km to go. Majka picked up the pacemaking as Sky riders started to fall off the lead pace. Sergio and Thomas followed the Tinkoff pair, followed by Zakarin, Porte, Dumoulin, Romain Bardet, Simon Yates, Ion Izagirre in a group of about 15.

When Majka pulled off with 5.5km to go, the lead group was down to just the handful of contenders, with Contador attacking briefly but unable to drop Thomas, Henao, Zakarin and Porte. Simon Yages fought his way back to the group, but on the final steep pitches it was left to Zakarin, Thomas, Contador and Porte to battle for the win and overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4:45:11 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:31 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:49 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:55 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:48 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:15 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 23 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:00 24 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:43 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:27 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:46 29 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:05 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:06:03 31 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:13 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:15 33 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:06:55 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:52 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:41 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:47 38 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:10:42 39 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:02 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:25 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 49 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:50 57 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 58 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:11 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:02 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:03 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:20:49 77 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 81 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 83 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:17 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:22:34 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:34 86 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:57 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:35 89 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:25:35 90 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 95 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 97 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 102 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 104 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 108 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 109 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:41 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:58 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 114 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 123 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 124 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 125 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 128 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 130 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 131 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 133 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 135 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 136 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 143 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 147 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data DNF Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha

Coursegoules - 52.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Levens - 148.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 2 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

La Madone d'Utelle - 177.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 9 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Cote de Gattieres - 10.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 3 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Cote de Coursegoules - 50.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 5 3 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Cote de la Sigale - 91.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 5 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Cote d'Ascros - 106.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 6 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Cote de Levens - 145.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Cote Duranus - 157.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

La Madone d'Utelle - 177.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 2 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:16:32 2 Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 3 Movistar Team 0:07:58 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:17 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:58 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:14 7 Team Katusha 0:15:14 8 Tinkoff Team 0:17:09 9 Lotto Soudal 0:17:18 10 Lampre - Merida 0:17:40 11 BMC Racing Team 0:25:37 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:27 13 Etixx-QuickStep 0:30:02 14 Direct Energie 0:34:04 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:27 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:09 17 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:44:31 18 IAM Cycling 0:46:48 19 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:50:54 20 Trek-Segafredo 1:04:06 21 FDJ 1:16:24 22 Dimension Data 1:25:22

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24:10:26 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:15 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:20 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:32 6 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:39 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:44 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:07 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:12 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:39 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:42 17 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:05 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:36 20 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:39 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:17 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:19 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:06:17 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:40 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:07:07 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:09 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:08:22 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:27 30 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:22 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:02 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:15 33 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:09 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:22 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:13:05 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:13:36 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:52 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:36 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:01 41 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:22 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:40 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:15:44 44 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:15:56 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:12 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:08 48 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:14 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:46 50 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:55 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:20:57 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:09 53 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:41 54 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:53 55 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:22:00 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:21 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:27 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:22:55 59 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:09 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:23:54 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:20 62 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:23 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:14 65 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 66 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:49 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:04 68 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:44 69 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:58 70 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:30 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:43 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:28:51 73 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:24 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:33 75 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:38 76 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:41 77 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:31:45 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:22 79 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:29 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:42 81 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:45 82 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:02 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:16 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:36:40 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:37:04 86 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:07 87 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:37:10 88 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:38:00 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:16 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:33 91 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:40:07 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:30 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:44 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:41 95 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:42:59 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:29 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:52 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:05 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:31 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:44:35 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:45:05 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:11 103 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:45:12 104 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:45:32 105 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:46:37 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:46:38 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:46:43 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:54 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:57 110 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:01 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:47:33 112 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:48:43 113 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:49:14 114 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:27 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:49:28 116 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:50:18 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:29 118 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:51:49 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:59 120 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:12 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:53:29 122 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:53 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:50 124 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:55:11 125 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:55:44 126 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:59 127 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:14 128 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:20 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:25 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:48 131 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:58:07 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:22 133 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:59:25 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:32 135 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:59:34 136 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:38 137 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:01:24 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:02:45 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:55 140 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:02:58 141 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:03:54 142 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:06:05 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:02 144 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1:08:11 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:00 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:12:01 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:14:24

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 26 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 9 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 11 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 17 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 5 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 5 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 25 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 26 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 4 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 29 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 4 30 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 3 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 37 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 38 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 39 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 40 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 42 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 44 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 46 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 56 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 33 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 20 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 6 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 5 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 15 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 3 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 29 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 35 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 38 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1