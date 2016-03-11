Paris-Nice: Lutsenko wins on Ventoux stage
Matthews survives mountains, hectic finale to keep race lead
Stage 5: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Salon-de-Provence
23-year-old Kazakhstani rider Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) put on an impressive show of strength to escape the clutches of the sprinters' teams, and solo to victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice.
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) to the line 21 seconds later. The solo attack moved Lutsenko up into second overall, just six seconds behind the Australian.
“This is my second victory in WorldTour race and I think it is a very good way to start the season. I want to dedicate today's win to my family, who make many sacrifices when I’m away from hom for long periods. Tomorrow we will race in Nice, that is my home here in France, I’m so proud about today's performance and now I’m second on the GC, just 6 seconds from the yellow jersey: let’s see how the race will develop in the last two stages," he said.
Lutsenko, a former U23 world champion, and current Kazakhstan time trial champion, made his move after the Col de Séze, and ran down the last rider of the early breakaway, Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) with 17km to go.
“I was feeling quite good on the last climbs of the day so, when my teammates Lars Boom was caught by the bunch, I tried a couple of times to go. The first time, the group caught me. On the second I escaped and I knew there was still one guy at the front, but, honestly, I thought to go as fast as possible and that was the right choice.”
With Katusha riding flat out behind, Lutsenko left Duchesne in the dust with 15km to go and continued to put down the power, knowing that because he started the day just 33 seconds behind race leader Matthews, every second would count. At 10km to go, he had 40 seconds on the peloton.
A virtual leader on the road, the chase from Katusha was barely eating into Lutsenko's advantage, which was 32 seconds with just 3km to go. The Russian team was getting little help from the other teams, and lost one rider in a roundabout in the run-in, but motivated to deliver Kristoff to the stage win, they pulled back another 10 seconds at the line. Although missing the stage win, the effort managed to keep Matthews in the race lead.
“In the final kilometers, I knew the bunch was pretty close to me but I had good feelings from my legs so I continued to push at maximum on the pedals, and my determination has been rewarded with this incredible victory," Lutsenko said.
Matthews explained that his Orica-GreenEdge team used too much energy early in the stage to contribute much to the chase in the finish.
"I think I used a bit too much energy staying at the front the whole day," Matthews said. "Congrats to the Astana rider - that was a really strong ride. He was too far away and I used all my teammates to put me in the best position earlier but we had no riders to bring him back, so we sat back and let the other teams come forward, Katusha came to chase but they didn't have the legs to bring him back either."
How it unfolded
Stage 5 of Paris-Nice started out with Alberto Contador losing one of his main lieutenants, Sergio Paulinho on a day that saw the race traverse five categorised climbs, including the category 1 Mont Ventoux (though not to the very top). Though the Ventoux was placed in the first half of the 198km stage from Sanint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Salon-de-Provence, two category 2 ascents in the final 40km would sort the pure sprinters from the puncheurs.
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Lars Boom (Astana), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) were the first attackers on the day, hitting out from the gun, and were joined a few kilometers later by Movistar's Jesus Herrada.
Once they were gone, the peloton saved its strength, allowing the eight riders a huge 11:05 lead in the first 30km. Boom took out the first sprint at km 23.5, while Herrada attacked on the Col de la Madeleine to take maximum mountain points, a feat he would repeat on the Ventoux.
Brandle quickly decided he was in no mood to remain in the breakaway as the leaders tackled the Mont Ventoux, and back in the peloton the big sprinters like Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lost contact and never rejoined. Greipel would abandon along with six other riders on the day, including Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) who was ill, Frank Schlek and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Stefan Denifl (IAM) and Marko Kump (Lampre).
Wippert and Theuns were also distanced on the Ventoux, as were Boom and Vandenbergh. While the latter two rejoined Courteille, Herrada and Duchesne, the former did not, and by the next climb there were just five up front with a 3:25 lead at the Col du Pointu after 131 kilometers of racing.
Herrada secured the polka dot jersey with second places on the Pointu and Cote de la Roque d'Antheron before returning to the peloton.
Duchesne decided to go it alone as the peloton closed in on the category 2 Cote de la Roque d'Antheron, and over the top had a 33 second lead on the peloton.
In the descent, Lutsenko jumped away, using his skills to bridge across to the young Canadian, and quickly dispatching him in pursuit of the maillot jaune.
With 10km to go, Lutsenko was the virtual leader, but the pace from Katusha was too quick and he missed overthrowing Matthews, the leader since stage 1, by a slim six seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5:00:26
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|8
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|27
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|65
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|66
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|80
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|83
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|84
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|85
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:14
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:40
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|89
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:34
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:44
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|95
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|98
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:42
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|114
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:32
|119
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:06
|122
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|130
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|132
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|142
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|145
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|146
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|149
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|150
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|153
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:40
|155
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|156
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|157
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|7
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|3
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:02:00
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Eitxx-QuickStep
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:44
|20
|FDJ
|0:07:37
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:42
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19:24:58
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:53
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|37
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:13
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:14
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|41
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:24
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:26
|45
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:28
|46
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|48
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|49
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:36
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:49
|51
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:22
|53
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|56
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:56
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:05:25
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:28
|59
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:52
|60
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:03
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:54
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:04
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:10
|64
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:11
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:12
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|67
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:58
|68
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:11
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:19
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:29
|71
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:38
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:57
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:01
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:24
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:30
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:58
|77
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:10:14
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:15
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:31
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:34
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:49
|82
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:52
|83
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:56
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:11:02
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|86
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:13
|87
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:11:34
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:52
|90
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:54
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:55
|92
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:23
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:12:42
|94
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:33
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:37
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:48
|98
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:49
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:59
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:12
|101
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:16
|102
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:24
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:26
|104
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:10
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:31
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:41
|107
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:48
|108
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:12
|109
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:18:26
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:47
|111
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:01
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:09
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:11
|115
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:13
|116
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:30
|117
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:03
|118
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:21:20
|119
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:39
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|121
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:44
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:07
|123
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:26
|124
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:31
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:35
|126
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:59
|127
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:15
|128
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:21
|129
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:25
|130
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:41
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:51
|132
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:09
|133
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:10
|134
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:43
|135
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:26:08
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:31
|137
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:41
|138
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:42
|139
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:27:04
|140
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:14
|141
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:17
|142
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:27:26
|143
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:13
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:30:24
|145
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:04
|146
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:41
|147
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:56
|148
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:21
|149
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:32:30
|150
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:07
|151
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:34:16
|152
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:19
|153
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:20
|154
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:20
|155
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:19
|156
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:38:43
|157
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|26
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|13
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|15
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|21
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|4
|22
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|31
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|32
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|34
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|2
|39
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|41
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|42
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|43
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|24
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|18
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|19
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|58:16:10
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|4
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:33
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|13
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:22
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:05:12
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:43
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:51
|19
|FDJ
|0:08:05
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:48
|21
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:51
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:34:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy