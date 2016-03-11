Image 1 of 50 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 50 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 50 Richie Porte surrounded by his BMC teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 50 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 50 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 50 Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 50 Evaldas Siskevicius in the polka dot jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 50 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 50 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 50 Michael Morkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 50 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 50 Georg Preidler (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 Julien Loubet and Pieter Serry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Ben Swift, Tom Dumoulin and Laurens Ten Dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 The peloton heads over part of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 50 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 50 Stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 Nicolas Roche (Sky) hard at work on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Axel Domont (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko celebrates his Paris-Nice win Image 37 of 50 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) stage winner in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 BMC tucked into the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 50 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Stijn Vandenbergh and Jesus Herrada in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko celebrates his Paris-Nice win

23-year-old Kazakhstani rider Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) put on an impressive show of strength to escape the clutches of the sprinters' teams, and solo to victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) to the line 21 seconds later. The solo attack moved Lutsenko up into second overall, just six seconds behind the Australian.

“This is my second victory in WorldTour race and I think it is a very good way to start the season. I want to dedicate today's win to my family, who make many sacrifices when I’m away from hom for long periods. Tomorrow we will race in Nice, that is my home here in France, I’m so proud about today's performance and now I’m second on the GC, just 6 seconds from the yellow jersey: let’s see how the race will develop in the last two stages," he said.

Lutsenko, a former U23 world champion, and current Kazakhstan time trial champion, made his move after the Col de Séze, and ran down the last rider of the early breakaway, Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) with 17km to go.

“I was feeling quite good on the last climbs of the day so, when my teammates Lars Boom was caught by the bunch, I tried a couple of times to go. The first time, the group caught me. On the second I escaped and I knew there was still one guy at the front, but, honestly, I thought to go as fast as possible and that was the right choice.”

With Katusha riding flat out behind, Lutsenko left Duchesne in the dust with 15km to go and continued to put down the power, knowing that because he started the day just 33 seconds behind race leader Matthews, every second would count. At 10km to go, he had 40 seconds on the peloton.

A virtual leader on the road, the chase from Katusha was barely eating into Lutsenko's advantage, which was 32 seconds with just 3km to go. The Russian team was getting little help from the other teams, and lost one rider in a roundabout in the run-in, but motivated to deliver Kristoff to the stage win, they pulled back another 10 seconds at the line. Although missing the stage win, the effort managed to keep Matthews in the race lead.

“In the final kilometers, I knew the bunch was pretty close to me but I had good feelings from my legs so I continued to push at maximum on the pedals, and my determination has been rewarded with this incredible victory," Lutsenko said.

Matthews explained that his Orica-GreenEdge team used too much energy early in the stage to contribute much to the chase in the finish.

"I think I used a bit too much energy staying at the front the whole day," Matthews said. "Congrats to the Astana rider - that was a really strong ride. He was too far away and I used all my teammates to put me in the best position earlier but we had no riders to bring him back, so we sat back and let the other teams come forward, Katusha came to chase but they didn't have the legs to bring him back either."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of Paris-Nice started out with Alberto Contador losing one of his main lieutenants, Sergio Paulinho on a day that saw the race traverse five categorised climbs, including the category 1 Mont Ventoux (though not to the very top). Though the Ventoux was placed in the first half of the 198km stage from Sanint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Salon-de-Provence, two category 2 ascents in the final 40km would sort the pure sprinters from the puncheurs.

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Lars Boom (Astana), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) were the first attackers on the day, hitting out from the gun, and were joined a few kilometers later by Movistar's Jesus Herrada.

Once they were gone, the peloton saved its strength, allowing the eight riders a huge 11:05 lead in the first 30km. Boom took out the first sprint at km 23.5, while Herrada attacked on the Col de la Madeleine to take maximum mountain points, a feat he would repeat on the Ventoux.

Brandle quickly decided he was in no mood to remain in the breakaway as the leaders tackled the Mont Ventoux, and back in the peloton the big sprinters like Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lost contact and never rejoined. Greipel would abandon along with six other riders on the day, including Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) who was ill, Frank Schlek and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Stefan Denifl (IAM) and Marko Kump (Lampre).

Wippert and Theuns were also distanced on the Ventoux, as were Boom and Vandenbergh. While the latter two rejoined Courteille, Herrada and Duchesne, the former did not, and by the next climb there were just five up front with a 3:25 lead at the Col du Pointu after 131 kilometers of racing.

Herrada secured the polka dot jersey with second places on the Pointu and Cote de la Roque d'Antheron before returning to the peloton.

Duchesne decided to go it alone as the peloton closed in on the category 2 Cote de la Roque d'Antheron, and over the top had a 33 second lead on the peloton.

In the descent, Lutsenko jumped away, using his skills to bridge across to the young Canadian, and quickly dispatching him in pursuit of the maillot jaune.

With 10km to go, Lutsenko was the virtual leader, but the pace from Katusha was too quick and he missed overthrowing Matthews, the leader since stage 1, by a slim six seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5:00:26 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:21 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 8 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 27 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 30 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 35 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 54 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 63 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 65 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 66 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 78 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 80 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 82 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:48 83 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:50 84 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:40 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 89 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:02:03 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:34 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:44 92 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 94 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 95 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 97 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 98 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 99 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:42 104 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 106 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 114 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:32 119 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:06 122 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 130 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 132 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 138 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 141 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 142 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 143 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 145 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 146 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 149 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 150 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 153 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:40 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 156 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 157 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo DNF Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida

Rasteau - 23.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Lourmarin - 141.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Salon-de-Provence - 198.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 4 8 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Col de la Medeleine - 49.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Chalet Reynard - Mont Ventoux - 71.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 6 4 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Col du Pointu - 131.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 7 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Cote de le Roque d'Anthéron - 162.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Col de Séze - 169.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 4 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:02:00 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:21 3 Team Sky 4 Movistar Team 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Eitxx-QuickStep 7 Lampre - Merida 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Orica-GreenEdge 10 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 BMC Racing Team 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Tinkoff Team 15 Team Katusha 16 Direct Energie 17 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:44 20 FDJ 0:07:37 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:42 22 Dimension Data 0:32:17

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19:24:58 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:31 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:41 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:47 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:53 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:59 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:07 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 37 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:13 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:14 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 41 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 42 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:24 44 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:26 45 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:28 46 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:32 48 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 49 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:36 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:49 51 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:52 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:03:22 53 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 56 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:56 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:05:25 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:28 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:52 60 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:03 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:54 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:04 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:10 64 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:11 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:12 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:26 67 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:58 68 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:11 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:19 70 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:29 71 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:38 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:57 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:01 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:09:24 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:30 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:58 77 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:10:14 78 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:15 79 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:31 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:34 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:49 82 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:52 83 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:56 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:11:02 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 86 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:13 87 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:11:34 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:52 90 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:54 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:55 92 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:23 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:12:42 94 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:33 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:14:37 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:48 98 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:49 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:59 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:12 101 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:16 102 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:24 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:26 104 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:10 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:31 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:41 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:17:48 108 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:12 109 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:18:26 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:47 111 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:01 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:09 114 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:11 115 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:13 116 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:30 117 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:03 118 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:21:20 119 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:39 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 121 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:44 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:07 123 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:26 124 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:31 125 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:35 126 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:59 127 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:23:15 128 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:21 129 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:23:25 130 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:41 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:51 132 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:09 133 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:10 134 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:43 135 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:26:08 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:31 137 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:41 138 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:42 139 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:27:04 140 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:14 141 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:17 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:27:26 143 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:28:13 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:30:24 145 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:31:04 146 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:41 147 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:56 148 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:21 149 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:32:30 150 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:34:07 151 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:16 152 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:19 153 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:20 154 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:20 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:19 156 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:38:43 157 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:47

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 26 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 13 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 15 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 21 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 4 22 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 4 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 3 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 30 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 31 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 32 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 33 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 34 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 2 39 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 41 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1 42 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 43 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 24 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 18 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 19 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 27 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1