Paris-Nice: Lutsenko wins on Ventoux stage

Matthews survives mountains, hectic finale to keep race lead

23-year-old Kazakhstani rider Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) put on an impressive show of strength to escape the clutches of the sprinters' teams, and solo to victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) to the line 21 seconds later. The solo attack moved Lutsenko up into second overall, just six seconds behind the Australian.

“This is my second victory in WorldTour race and I think it is a very good way to start the season. I want to dedicate today's win to my family, who make many sacrifices when I’m away from hom for long periods. Tomorrow we will race in Nice, that is my home here in France, I’m so proud about today's performance and now I’m second on the GC, just 6 seconds from the yellow jersey: let’s see how the race will develop in the last two stages," he said.

Lutsenko, a former U23 world champion, and current Kazakhstan time trial champion, made his move after the Col de Séze, and ran down the last rider of the early breakaway, Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) with 17km to go.

“I was feeling quite good on the last climbs of the day so, when my teammates Lars Boom was caught by the bunch, I tried a couple of times to go. The first time, the group caught me. On the second I escaped and I knew there was still one guy at the front, but, honestly, I thought to go as fast as possible and that was the right choice.”

With Katusha riding flat out behind, Lutsenko left Duchesne in the dust with 15km to go and continued to put down the power, knowing that because he started the day just 33 seconds behind race leader Matthews, every second would count. At 10km to go, he had 40 seconds on the peloton.

A virtual leader on the road, the chase from Katusha was barely eating into Lutsenko's advantage, which was 32 seconds with just 3km to go. The Russian team was getting little help from the other teams, and lost one rider in a roundabout in the run-in, but motivated to deliver Kristoff to the stage win, they pulled back another 10 seconds at the line. Although missing the stage win, the effort managed to keep Matthews in the race lead.

“In the final kilometers, I knew the bunch was pretty close to me but I had good feelings from my legs so I continued to push at maximum on the pedals, and my determination has been rewarded with this incredible victory," Lutsenko said.

Matthews explained that his Orica-GreenEdge team used too much energy early in the stage to contribute much to the chase in the finish.

"I think I used a bit too much energy staying at the front the whole day," Matthews said. "Congrats to the Astana rider - that was a really strong ride. He was too far away and I used all my teammates to put me in the best position earlier but we had no riders to bring him back, so we sat back and let the other teams come forward, Katusha came to chase but they didn't have the legs to bring him back either."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of Paris-Nice started out with Alberto Contador losing one of his main lieutenants, Sergio Paulinho on a day that saw the race traverse five categorised climbs, including the category 1 Mont Ventoux (though not to the very top). Though the Ventoux was placed in the first half of the 198km stage from Sanint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Salon-de-Provence, two category 2 ascents in the final 40km would sort the pure sprinters from the puncheurs.

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Lars Boom (Astana), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) were the first attackers on the day, hitting out from the gun, and were joined a few kilometers later by Movistar's Jesus Herrada.

Once they were gone, the peloton saved its strength, allowing the eight riders a huge 11:05 lead in the first 30km. Boom took out the first sprint at km 23.5, while Herrada attacked on the Col de la Madeleine to take maximum mountain points, a feat he would repeat on the Ventoux.

Brandle quickly decided he was in no mood to remain in the breakaway as the leaders tackled the Mont Ventoux, and back in the peloton the big sprinters like Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lost contact and never rejoined. Greipel would abandon along with six other riders on the day, including Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) who was ill, Frank Schlek and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Stefan Denifl (IAM) and Marko Kump (Lampre).

Wippert and Theuns were also distanced on the Ventoux, as were Boom and Vandenbergh. While the latter two rejoined Courteille, Herrada and Duchesne, the former did not, and by the next climb there were just five up front with a 3:25 lead at the Col du Pointu after 131 kilometers of racing.

Herrada secured the polka dot jersey with second places on the Pointu and Cote de la Roque d'Antheron before returning to the peloton.

Duchesne decided to go it alone as the peloton closed in on the category 2 Cote de la Roque d'Antheron, and over the top had a 33 second lead on the peloton.

In the descent, Lutsenko jumped away, using his skills to bridge across to the young Canadian, and quickly dispatching him in pursuit of the maillot jaune.

With 10km to go, Lutsenko was the virtual leader, but the pace from Katusha was too quick and he missed overthrowing Matthews, the leader since stage 1, by a slim six seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5:00:26
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:21
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
8Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
27Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
30Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
32Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
35Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
54Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
58Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
63Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
65Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
66David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
80Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
82Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:48
83Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:50
84Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
85Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
86Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:01:14
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:40
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
89Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:03
90Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:34
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:44
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
94Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
95Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
96Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
97Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
98Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
99Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:42
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
106Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
112Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
114Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
117Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:32
119Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
120Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:06
122Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
126Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
130Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
131Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
132Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
133Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
138Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
141Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
142Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
143Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
145Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
146Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
147Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
149Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
150Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
153Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:29:40
155Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
156Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSSergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida

Rasteau - 23.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Lourmarin - 141.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Salon-de-Provence - 198.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling4
8Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Col de la Medeleine - 49.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Chalet Reynard - Mont Ventoux - 71.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ8
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie6
4Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Col du Pointu - 131.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ7pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
5Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Cote de le Roque d'Anthéron - 162.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Col de Séze - 169.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie7pts
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
4José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:02:00
2IAM Cycling0:00:21
3Team Sky
4Movistar Team
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Eitxx-QuickStep
7Lampre - Merida
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Orica-GreenEdge
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11BMC Racing Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Tinkoff Team
15Team Katusha
16Direct Energie
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Lotto Soudal0:00:40
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:44
20FDJ0:07:37
21Trek-Segafredo0:10:42
22Dimension Data0:32:17

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge19:24:58
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:29
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:31
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:41
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:47
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:53
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:59
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:07
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:11
37Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:13
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:14
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
41Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:24
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:26
45Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:28
46Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:32
48David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
49Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:36
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:49
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:52
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:03:22
53José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
54Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
56Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:56
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:05:25
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:28
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:52
60Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:03
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:54
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:04
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:10
64Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:11
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:12
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
67Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:58
68Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:11
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:19
70Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:29
71Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:38
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:57
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:01
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:09:24
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:30
76Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:58
77Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:10:14
78Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:15
79Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:31
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:34
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:49
82Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:52
83Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:56
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:11:02
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
86Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:11:13
87Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:11:34
89Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:52
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:54
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:55
92George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:23
93Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:12:42
94Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:33
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:14:37
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:48
98Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:49
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:59
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:12
101Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:16
102Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:24
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:26
104Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:10
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:31
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:41
107Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:17:48
108Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:12
109Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:18:26
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:47
111Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:19:01
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:09
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:11
115Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:13
116Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:30
117Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:03
118Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:21:20
119Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:39
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
121Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:44
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:07
123Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:26
124Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:31
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:35
126Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:59
127Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:23:15
128Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:21
129Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:23:25
130Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:41
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:51
132Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:09
133Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:10
134Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:43
135Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:26:08
136Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:31
137Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:41
138Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:42
139Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:27:04
140Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:14
141Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:17
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:27:26
143Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:28:13
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:30:24
145Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:31:04
146Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:41
147Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:56
148Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:21
149Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:32:30
150Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:34:07
151Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:16
152Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:19
153Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:34:20
154Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:20
155Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:19
156Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:38:43
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:47

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits33
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha26
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
13Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
15Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
17Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
21Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data4
22Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling4
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie3
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
31Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
32Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
33Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
34Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data2
39Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
41Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1
42Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
43Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie24
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ18
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM15
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
6Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
19José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team58:16:10
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
4Orica-GreenEdge0:00:24
5Team Sky0:00:33
6IAM Cycling0:00:38
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
8BMC Racing Team0:00:55
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:58
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
11Tinkoff Team0:01:11
12Direct Energie0:01:27
13Etixx-QuickStep0:01:28
14Lotto Soudal0:01:29
15Lampre - Merida0:02:22
16Team Katusha0:05:12
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:43
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:51
19FDJ0:08:05
20Trek-Segafredo0:12:48
21Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:51
22Dimension Data0:34:42

 

