Trending

Paris-Nice: Matthews remains in control after snow forces stage 3 cancellation

Extreme weather protocol put into use for second time

Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey, after the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey, after the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his small lead at Paris-Nice after snow resulted in the cancellation of stage 3 to Mont Brouilly. When the peloton hit the snowy conditions in the feedzone, the organisers chose to neutralise racing and eventually cancel it altogether. While the sprint and mountains points will count, the times will not be taken into account.

Related Articles

A snow day at Paris-Nice - Gallery

Paris-Nice stage 3 video highlights

With the summit finish on Mont Brouilly, it was supposed to be a day for the general classification but they will have to wait for another couple of days before they can try to put time into their rivals.

One rider that wasn’t on the start line was Philippe Gilbert (BMC), who abandoned overnight due to a respiratory illness. The racing started under wet conditions but with seven climbs to come there was plenty of action from the off. A big group of 14 riders broke away inside the opening five kilometres. They were soon joined by Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin) to increase that number to 16. The fast pace at the start took its toll and several riders were dropped, including an ill Arthur Vichot (FDJ) who eventually climbed off.

The large escape group was able to build up an advantage of over three minutes but the peloton didn’t appear happy with the amount and strength of riders up front and drastically cut that down to under two minutes. Unperturbed by the reports of snow up the road, AG2R-La Mondiale’s Alexis Gougeard decided that he’d had enough with just under 100km still to run and he went on the attack. Along with him went Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

Now just three riders, they forged ahead, dropping the larger group behind with relative ease. The big chasing group would eventually get caught, but not before Jesus Herrada broke free and joined the trio out front. Gougeard’s teammate Alexis Vuillermoz was one of the unlucky ones, crashing on the descent and abandoning after a short chase.

After getting dropped earlier in the race Thomas De Gendt made advantage of the proximity of the escape group and jumped across to them. Turning onto the third climb of the day, where the feedzone was situated at the top, the five-man escape group saw their gap grow to over three minutes. It wouldn’t matter, however, with the conditions at the top too much for the race to continue.

There were initial reports that the riders would be taken by car to kilometre 125, where they would make an assessment of the conditions and resume if it was ok. However, that didn’t happen and news that the stage had been cancelled quickly came out. It was initially thought that the extreme weather protocol had been implemented but Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) stated on Twitter that it was not the case and the riders had taken it upon themselves to stop riding.

Paris-Nice will resume on Thursday with a 195km stage from Juliénas to Romans-sur-Isere.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Full Results

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9:41:46
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:27
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:30
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
20Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:43
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
32Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
36Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
39Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
40Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:59
41Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
42Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:01
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:04
48Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:05
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
50Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:07
51Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:09
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:10
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
54Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
56George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
59Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:20
62Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
64Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
66Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:24
67Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
69Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:27
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:28
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:29
73David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
74Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:32
75Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:45
77Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
78Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:52
79Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
81Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:14
82Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:20
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:24
85Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:57
86Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:59
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:01
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:03:24
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
90Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
92Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:56
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:58
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
95Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
96Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:15
97Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:19
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
99José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:30
100Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:34
101Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:04:39
102Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
104Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:48
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:50
107Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
108Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:52
109Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
110Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:53
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:57
112Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:04:58
113Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:50
114Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:14
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
117Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:50
118Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
119Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:00
121Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
122Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
123Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:02
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:06
125Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:08
126Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:32
128Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:54
129Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:01
130Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:51
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:00
133Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:09:02
134Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:15
136Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:09:19
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:25
138Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:53
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:58
140Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:59
141Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:07
142Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:09
143Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
144Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:15
145Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
146Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:27
147Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:29
149Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
150Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:36
151Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:10:37
152Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:38
153Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:39
154Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:42
155Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:48
156Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:10:50
157Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:51
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:54
159Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:11:07
160Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:08
161Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
162Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:04
163Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:12:20
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:14
165Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:03
166Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:33
167Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:24:37
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge38pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ21
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky17
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
22Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3
23Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
26Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
15Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team29:06:27
2Cannondale0:00:16
3Astana Pro Team
4Orica-Greenedge0:00:19
5Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:28
7Iam Cycling0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
9FDJ
10Bmc Racing Team0:00:50
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:55
13Lotto Soudal0:01:05
14Tinkoff Team0:01:06
15Direct Energie0:01:22
16Etixx-Quick Step0:01:23
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:52
18Lampre - Merida0:02:17
19Trek-Segafredo0:02:22
20Dimension Data0:02:41
21Team Katusha0:05:07
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:38

Latest on Cyclingnews