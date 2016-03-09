Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey, after the second stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his small lead at Paris-Nice after snow resulted in the cancellation of stage 3 to Mont Brouilly. When the peloton hit the snowy conditions in the feedzone, the organisers chose to neutralise racing and eventually cancel it altogether. While the sprint and mountains points will count, the times will not be taken into account.

With the summit finish on Mont Brouilly, it was supposed to be a day for the general classification but they will have to wait for another couple of days before they can try to put time into their rivals.

One rider that wasn’t on the start line was Philippe Gilbert (BMC), who abandoned overnight due to a respiratory illness. The racing started under wet conditions but with seven climbs to come there was plenty of action from the off. A big group of 14 riders broke away inside the opening five kilometres. They were soon joined by Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin) to increase that number to 16. The fast pace at the start took its toll and several riders were dropped, including an ill Arthur Vichot (FDJ) who eventually climbed off.

The large escape group was able to build up an advantage of over three minutes but the peloton didn’t appear happy with the amount and strength of riders up front and drastically cut that down to under two minutes. Unperturbed by the reports of snow up the road, AG2R-La Mondiale’s Alexis Gougeard decided that he’d had enough with just under 100km still to run and he went on the attack. Along with him went Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

Now just three riders, they forged ahead, dropping the larger group behind with relative ease. The big chasing group would eventually get caught, but not before Jesus Herrada broke free and joined the trio out front. Gougeard’s teammate Alexis Vuillermoz was one of the unlucky ones, crashing on the descent and abandoning after a short chase.

After getting dropped earlier in the race Thomas De Gendt made advantage of the proximity of the escape group and jumped across to them. Turning onto the third climb of the day, where the feedzone was situated at the top, the five-man escape group saw their gap grow to over three minutes. It wouldn’t matter, however, with the conditions at the top too much for the race to continue.

There were initial reports that the riders would be taken by car to kilometre 125, where they would make an assessment of the conditions and resume if it was ok. However, that didn’t happen and news that the stage had been cancelled quickly came out. It was initially thought that the extreme weather protocol had been implemented but Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) stated on Twitter that it was not the case and the riders had taken it upon themselves to stop riding.

Paris-Nice will resume on Thursday with a 195km stage from Juliénas to Romans-sur-Isere.

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9:41:46 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:27 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:30 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 20 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:43 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 32 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 36 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 39 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 40 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:59 41 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 42 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:01 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:04 48 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:05 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 51 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:09 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:10 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 56 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:20 62 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 64 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 66 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:24 67 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:25 69 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:27 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:28 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:29 73 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 74 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:32 75 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:45 77 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:48 78 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:52 79 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 81 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:14 82 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:20 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:22 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:24 85 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:57 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:59 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:01 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:24 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 90 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 92 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:56 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:58 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 95 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:15 97 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:19 98 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 99 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:30 100 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:34 101 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:04:39 102 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 103 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 104 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:48 105 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:50 107 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 108 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 109 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 110 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:53 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:57 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:04:58 113 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:50 114 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:14 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 117 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:50 118 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 119 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00 121 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 123 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:02 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:06 125 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:08 126 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:16 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:32 128 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:54 129 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:01 130 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:51 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 132 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:00 133 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:09:02 134 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 135 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:15 136 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:09:19 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:25 138 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:53 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:58 140 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 141 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:07 142 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:09 143 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 144 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:15 145 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 146 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:27 147 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:29 149 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 150 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:36 151 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:10:37 152 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:38 153 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:39 154 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:42 155 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:48 156 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:10:50 157 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:51 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:54 159 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:11:07 160 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:08 161 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:11 162 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:04 163 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:12:20 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:14 165 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:03 166 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:33 167 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:24:37 DNF Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ DNF Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 21 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 22 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 23 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 26 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 15 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1