Image 1 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage 1 at Paris-Nice Image 2 of 136 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) attacks (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 136 Tom Dumoulin leading Michael Matthews over the gravel roads (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 136 Marcel Kittel struggling on the gravel roads (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 136 Pierre Rolland waves from the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 136 Tom Boonen gives his take on the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 136 Alberto Contador is interviewed on stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 136 Tony Gallopin waves from the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 136 Stage 1 of Paris-Nice gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 136 The breakaway establishes itself early in the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 136 The four-man break early in the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 136 The break is given the time gap back to the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 136 French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) lead the breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 136 The breakaway working together in the colder conditions (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 136 Snow falls on the breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 136 The break goes under the first spring point in Bonneval (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 136 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 136 A Lotto Soudal mechanic holding spare wheels in clear sight in case of mechanicals (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 136 Passing through the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 136 The final sprint for victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrating his stage win (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 136 Post race interview for Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 136 KOM leader Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) winner of stage 1 Paris-Nice Image 26 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) Image 27 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice Image 28 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) victorious in the stage 1 sprint at Paris-Nice Image 29 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the small group sprint, stage 1 Paris-Nice Image 30 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of the stage 1 start at Paris-Nice Image 31 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wearing the leader's jersey Paris-Nice Image 32 of 136 Orica-GreenEdge stage 1 Paris-Nice Image 33 of 136 Orica-GreenEdge lead the peloton at the start of stage 1 Paris-Nice Image 34 of 136 Georg Preidler (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 136 Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 136 Riders in action on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 136 Marko Kump (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 136 Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 136 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) tackles the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 136 Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 136 Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 42 of 136 A Lotto rider on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 43 of 136 Michael Matthews in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 44 of 136 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 136 Michael Matthews on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 136 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) is helped back on the road. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 136 Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen spends some time with the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 136 Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov, Sergey Lagutin and Ilnur Zakarin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 136 Katusha's Simon Spilak and Cannondale's Andrew Talansky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 136 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 136 Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 136 Riders bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 136 Katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 136 Etixx-QuickStep's Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 136 Katusha's Sergey Lagutin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 136 BMC's Ben Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 136 Daryl Impey looking after race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 136 Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 136 Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 136 BMC's Marcus Burghardt back in action in France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 136 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 136 Alberto Contador is bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 136 Etixx-QuickStep in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 136 AG2R in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 136 The peloton makes its way through the French countryside during Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 136 A BMC rider gets service at the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 136 Riders attack on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 136 The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 136 The gravel section at Paris-Nice caused some chaos. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 136 The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 136 Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 136 A team mechanic holds wheels for riders in the gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 136 Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 136 Andre Greipel covers the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 136 Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 136 Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 136 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 80 of 136 Michael Matthews (Team Orica Greenedge), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 81 of 136 Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 82 of 136 On the gravel at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 83 of 136 Roy Curvers (Team Giant - Alpecin) - Niki Terpstra (Team Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 84 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 85 of 136 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 86 of 136 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL - Jumbo) on the gravel during stage 1 in Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 87 of 136 Michael Matthew defended yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 88 of 136 Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 89 of 136 Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 90 of 136 Tom Boonen rides in the snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini) Image 91 of 136 Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 92 of 136 Road furniture and snow mix during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 93 of 136 Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 94 of 136 Arnaud Démare wins the first stage at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 95 of 136 BMC's Richie Porte during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 96 of 136 Attacks go as the peloton covers the gravel section at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 97 of 136 The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 98 of 136 The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 99 of 136 The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 100 of 136 Tim Wellens gets a wheel change during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 136 Riders on the grabel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 136 Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 136 Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 136 Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 136 Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 136 Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 136 Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 136 Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 136 Lotto's Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 136 BMC's Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 136 AG2R's Mikael Cherev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 136 BMC's Peter Velits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 136 katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 136 Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 136 Stage 1 winner Arnaud Demare at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 136 Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 1 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 136 Michael Matthews in green after stage 1 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 136 Paris-Nice leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 136 BMC's Marcus Burghart during stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 136 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) stage 1 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 136 Katusha Team at Paris-Nice stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 136 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 136 Etixx-QuickStep riding the front at Paris-Nice stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 136 Tom Boonen and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 136 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the gravel sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) raises his arms in victory salute during stage 1 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) Image 131 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice Image 132 of 136 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his stage 1 victory at Paris-Nice Image 133 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 134 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) leading Paris-Nice Image 135 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the overall leader's jersey at Paris-Nice Image 136 of 136 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is also in the points jersey at Paris-Nice

Tipped from early in his career as the man most likely to end France's long drought at Paris-Roubaix, Arnaud Démare (FDJ) seemed to lose his way during a lacklustre 2015 campaign. Where better, then, to find his way again than on the dirt roads around Vendôme at the end of a relentless opening road stage of Paris-Nice?

After a day that saw the peloton buffeted by snow and wind, Démare managed to hang tough on a demanding finishing circuit along dirt roads designed very much with Classics contenders in mind. He then reached for the other weapon in his armoury – his rapier finishing sprint – to take the stage win ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had succeeded in slipping away from a stretched-out peloton on the descent from the final dirt road section, the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he looked a likely stage winner as he led into the finishing straight. Swift opened his sprint from distance, however, and overhauled the Belgian with a shade over 200 metres to go, only for Démare to swoop by him to take an emphatic stage victory.

Démare's sprint was all the more impressive given how much ground he made up in those final 200 metres. In a sense, it was a trip down memory lane, as the Frenchman overhauled Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) – his lead-out man when he won the under-23 Worlds in Copenhagen in 2011 – and then Bouhanni – his former FDJ teammate and eternal rival – before passing Swift to win the stage.

"This wasn't a normal sprint and things could have worked out differently because I was badly placed," Démare said of the confused finale. "I had to launch from sprint from a long way back. I'd decided to stick to Nacer's wheel because he still had two teammates with him and I was lucky to come around him and then jump Swift at the end."

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) placed fifth in the reduced bunch sprint to retain the yellow jersey of race leader, though one wonders how he might have fared had he not lost teammate Daryl Impey to a puncture in the finale, or if he had not expended so much energy in sprinting to claim two bonus seconds on the first passage through the finish line with 14 kilometres remaining.

No matter, Matthews can still draw positives from what was his first road race of the 2016 season. The Australian was present and correct when the peloton split under the impetus of Sky and Etixx-QuickStep in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres remaining, and he was consistently to the fore, too, on the four dirt road sections in the grimly-contested finale. His overall lead now stands at three seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin (Cannondale) third at four seconds.

Strade Bianche à la française

The thickets of snow that fell over Condé-sur-Vesgre were an augury for the kind of day that was to follow, and even though the weather cleared for the opening hour of racing, temperatures were scarcely above freezing and most of the peloton was swathed in jackets, gilets and leg warmers for much of the day.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) zipped clear to no great reaction once the race had left the neutralised zone, gradually building a lead of ten minutes come the midway point, by which time flakes of snow had again begun to tumble from the charcoal skies.

When the sun eventually showed itself later in the afternoon, it was only because stiff winds had briefly dislodged some of the cloud cover, and when the race turned into a section of crosswind with a shade over 40 kilometres remaining, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Sky made their presence felt at the head of the peloton.

Their forcing split the peloton into two distinct groups for much of the final hour, though Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) apart, none of the general classification contenders missed the cut and there was a regrouping of sorts in the finale. Even though the selection did not prove decisive, it was a fascinating early indicator of form at this Paris-Nice, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Richie Porte (BMC), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin all safely on board the front group of 30 riders.

By the time the race hit the first dirt road section, the 1,350m-long Chemin de Tourteline, the break's lead was down to just ten seconds, and they were all swept up shortly afterwards, as Team Sky took up the reins, with Luke Rowe particularly impressive.

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front after he attacked near the top of the second dirt section, the Côte du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he still led the race as it bundled through the finish line in Vendôme for the first time.

After Orica-GreenEdge shut down Perichon's solo move, Sky took over once again on the second time along the Chemin de Tourteline, and they continued to ride on the front on the final time up the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, even after the leading group had doubled in size as the chasers latched back on.

"I felt good on the chalk road sections," Démare said. "They're nothing at all like the pavé to be honest, you turn your legs much quicker here."

Geraint Thomas was positioned towards the front all the way up the final climb, just behind Swift, and the Welshman tracked an attack from Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top, with just four kilometres remaining.

By that point, with gaps opening on the descent, it was a case of every man for himself, as no one team had sufficient control to guarantee the sprint. Theuns sensed his opportunity and looked to have grasped it, too, only for Swift to overhaul him. Démare, in turn, would snatch victory from the Briton, his second of the season after a stage win at La Méditerranéenne last month.

"Last year I had a really difficult season," Démare said. "It's good to prove that I can still win a big one."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4:29:53 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 46 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 50 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 56 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 57 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 59 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 60 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 63 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 68 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 72 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 73 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:43 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:53 82 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 85 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:28 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 90 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 91 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 92 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 98 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 100 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:37 102 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 103 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 110 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 113 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 116 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 118 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 120 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:45 121 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:53 122 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:59 123 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 124 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 129 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 132 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 133 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 135 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 137 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:04 139 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 142 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 145 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 146 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 149 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 151 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 153 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 154 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 156 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 157 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 158 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 159 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 160 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 162 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 163 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 164 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 165 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 166 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 167 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 168 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 171 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 172 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 173 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Bonneval, 104km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Sprint 2 - Vendome, 184km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Finish - Vendome, 198km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 7 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Cote du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, 180km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 pts 2 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Cote du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, 194km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale 13:29:39 2 Team Sky 3 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 FDJ 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Movistar Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 12 IAM Cycling 13 Tinkoff 14 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Etixx-Quick Step 16 Lotto Soudal 17 Direct Energie 0:00:46 18 Dimension Data 19 Lampre - Merida 20 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:20 21 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:03:37 22 Team Katusha 0:04:00

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:37:30 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:21 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 22 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 27 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:28 32 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:29 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 39 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:41 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 47 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:43 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:47 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:48 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 52 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 54 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 55 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 57 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:53 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 60 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 62 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 63 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:00:58 65 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:01 68 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 69 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:06 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 75 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:07 76 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:08 77 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:10 78 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:14 79 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:23 82 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:24 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:30 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:33 85 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 86 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:58 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:05 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 93 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:06 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 96 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15 97 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:34 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:45 99 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 101 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 102 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:57 103 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:00 104 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 105 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:03 106 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:08 107 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:10 108 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 109 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:12 110 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:04:17 111 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:04:18 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:22 113 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 114 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:25 115 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:26 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 117 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:30 118 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:31 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:35 120 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:08 121 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:28 122 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:16 123 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:26 124 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:28 125 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:29 126 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:30 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:31 128 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:38 129 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 132 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:40 133 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:41 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:06:42 135 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:32 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:09 137 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:08:21 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:28 139 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:29 140 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:31 141 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:36 142 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:37 143 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:08:44 144 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:48 146 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:53 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:03 148 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:09:08 149 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:13 150 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:31 151 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 152 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:38 153 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:42 154 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:45 155 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:47 156 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:49 157 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 158 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 159 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 160 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:56 161 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:09:57 162 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:05 163 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 164 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 165 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:06 166 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:07 167 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 168 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:08 169 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:13 170 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:14 171 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:17 172 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:10:22 174 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:26 175 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 7 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 14 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 19 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 20 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 21 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1