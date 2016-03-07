Paris-Nice: Démare wins stage 1 in Vendôme
Matthews maintains overall lead
Stage 1: Condé-sur-Vesgre - Vendôme
Tipped from early in his career as the man most likely to end France's long drought at Paris-Roubaix, Arnaud Démare (FDJ) seemed to lose his way during a lacklustre 2015 campaign. Where better, then, to find his way again than on the dirt roads around Vendôme at the end of a relentless opening road stage of Paris-Nice?
Related Articles
After a day that saw the peloton buffeted by snow and wind, Démare managed to hang tough on a demanding finishing circuit along dirt roads designed very much with Classics contenders in mind. He then reached for the other weapon in his armoury – his rapier finishing sprint – to take the stage win ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had succeeded in slipping away from a stretched-out peloton on the descent from the final dirt road section, the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he looked a likely stage winner as he led into the finishing straight. Swift opened his sprint from distance, however, and overhauled the Belgian with a shade over 200 metres to go, only for Démare to swoop by him to take an emphatic stage victory.
Démare's sprint was all the more impressive given how much ground he made up in those final 200 metres. In a sense, it was a trip down memory lane, as the Frenchman overhauled Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) – his lead-out man when he won the under-23 Worlds in Copenhagen in 2011 – and then Bouhanni – his former FDJ teammate and eternal rival – before passing Swift to win the stage.
"This wasn't a normal sprint and things could have worked out differently because I was badly placed," Démare said of the confused finale. "I had to launch from sprint from a long way back. I'd decided to stick to Nacer's wheel because he still had two teammates with him and I was lucky to come around him and then jump Swift at the end."
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) placed fifth in the reduced bunch sprint to retain the yellow jersey of race leader, though one wonders how he might have fared had he not lost teammate Daryl Impey to a puncture in the finale, or if he had not expended so much energy in sprinting to claim two bonus seconds on the first passage through the finish line with 14 kilometres remaining.
No matter, Matthews can still draw positives from what was his first road race of the 2016 season. The Australian was present and correct when the peloton split under the impetus of Sky and Etixx-QuickStep in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres remaining, and he was consistently to the fore, too, on the four dirt road sections in the grimly-contested finale. His overall lead now stands at three seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin (Cannondale) third at four seconds.
Strade Bianche à la française
The thickets of snow that fell over Condé-sur-Vesgre were an augury for the kind of day that was to follow, and even though the weather cleared for the opening hour of racing, temperatures were scarcely above freezing and most of the peloton was swathed in jackets, gilets and leg warmers for much of the day.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) zipped clear to no great reaction once the race had left the neutralised zone, gradually building a lead of ten minutes come the midway point, by which time flakes of snow had again begun to tumble from the charcoal skies.
When the sun eventually showed itself later in the afternoon, it was only because stiff winds had briefly dislodged some of the cloud cover, and when the race turned into a section of crosswind with a shade over 40 kilometres remaining, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Sky made their presence felt at the head of the peloton.
Their forcing split the peloton into two distinct groups for much of the final hour, though Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) apart, none of the general classification contenders missed the cut and there was a regrouping of sorts in the finale. Even though the selection did not prove decisive, it was a fascinating early indicator of form at this Paris-Nice, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Richie Porte (BMC), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin all safely on board the front group of 30 riders.
By the time the race hit the first dirt road section, the 1,350m-long Chemin de Tourteline, the break's lead was down to just ten seconds, and they were all swept up shortly afterwards, as Team Sky took up the reins, with Luke Rowe particularly impressive.
Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front after he attacked near the top of the second dirt section, the Côte du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he still led the race as it bundled through the finish line in Vendôme for the first time.
After Orica-GreenEdge shut down Perichon's solo move, Sky took over once again on the second time along the Chemin de Tourteline, and they continued to ride on the front on the final time up the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, even after the leading group had doubled in size as the chasers latched back on.
"I felt good on the chalk road sections," Démare said. "They're nothing at all like the pavé to be honest, you turn your legs much quicker here."
Geraint Thomas was positioned towards the front all the way up the final climb, just behind Swift, and the Welshman tracked an attack from Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top, with just four kilometres remaining.
By that point, with gaps opening on the descent, it was a case of every man for himself, as no one team had sufficient control to guarantee the sprint. Theuns sensed his opportunity and looked to have grasped it, too, only for Swift to overhaul him. Démare, in turn, would snatch victory from the Briton, his second of the season after a stage win at La Méditerranéenne last month.
"Last year I had a really difficult season," Démare said. "It's good to prove that I can still win a big one."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:29:53
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|50
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|56
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|63
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|67
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|68
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|77
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:53
|82
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|85
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|91
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:42
|98
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|100
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|102
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|113
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|116
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:45
|121
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:53
|122
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:59
|123
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|124
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|129
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|133
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|137
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:04
|139
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|145
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|146
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|149
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|150
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|151
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|153
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|159
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|160
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|162
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|163
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|164
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|165
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|166
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|167
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|168
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|172
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|173
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|13:29:39
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Tinkoff
|14
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Etixx-Quick Step
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:00:46
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:20
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:03:37
|22
|Team Katusha
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:37:30
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|22
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|27
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:29
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|39
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|47
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:43
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|51
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|55
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|56
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|57
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|59
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|60
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|62
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:00:58
|65
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|68
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|69
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:07
|76
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:08
|77
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:10
|78
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|79
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:23
|82
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|83
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:30
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:33
|85
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|86
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:58
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:02
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:05
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|92
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|93
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|96
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|97
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:34
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:45
|99
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|101
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|102
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|103
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|104
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|105
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:03
|106
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|107
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|108
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|109
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:12
|110
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|111
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:04:18
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:22
|113
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|114
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:25
|115
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:26
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|117
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:30
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:31
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:35
|120
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:08
|121
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:28
|122
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:16
|123
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:26
|124
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:28
|125
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:30
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:31
|128
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:38
|129
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|132
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:40
|133
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:41
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:42
|135
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:32
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:09
|137
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:08:21
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|139
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:29
|140
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|141
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:36
|142
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:37
|143
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:44
|144
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:48
|146
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:53
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:03
|148
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:09:08
|149
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:13
|150
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:31
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|152
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:38
|153
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:42
|154
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:45
|155
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:47
|156
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:49
|157
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:53
|158
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|160
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:56
|161
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:09:57
|162
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:05
|163
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|165
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:06
|166
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:07
|167
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|168
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:08
|169
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:13
|170
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:14
|171
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:17
|172
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|174
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:26
|175
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|19
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|21
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:53:02
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:15
|5
|Cannondale
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|11
|FDJ
|0:00:44
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|13
|Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:01
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:01:18
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:23
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:05
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:13
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy