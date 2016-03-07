Trending

Paris-Nice: Démare wins stage 1 in Vendôme

Matthews maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Image 2 of 136

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) attacks

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) attacks
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 136

Tom Dumoulin leading Michael Matthews over the gravel roads

Tom Dumoulin leading Michael Matthews over the gravel roads
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 136

Marcel Kittel struggling on the gravel roads

Marcel Kittel struggling on the gravel roads
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 136

Pierre Rolland waves from the podium

Pierre Rolland waves from the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 136

Tom Boonen gives his take on the stage

Tom Boonen gives his take on the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 136

Alberto Contador is interviewed on stage

Alberto Contador is interviewed on stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 136

Tony Gallopin waves from the podium

Tony Gallopin waves from the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 136

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice gets underway

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 136

The breakaway establishes itself early in the stage

The breakaway establishes itself early in the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 136

The four-man break early in the stage

The four-man break early in the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 136

The break is given the time gap back to the peloton

The break is given the time gap back to the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 136

French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) lead the breakaway

French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) lead the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 136

The breakaway working together in the colder conditions

The breakaway working together in the colder conditions
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 136

Snow falls on the breakaway

Snow falls on the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 136

The break goes under the first spring point in Bonneval

The break goes under the first spring point in Bonneval
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 136

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 136

A Lotto Soudal mechanic holding spare wheels in clear sight in case of mechanicals

A Lotto Soudal mechanic holding spare wheels in clear sight in case of mechanicals
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 136

Passing through the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte

Passing through the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 136

The final sprint for victory

The final sprint for victory
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrating his stage win

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrating his stage win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 136

Post race interview for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Post race interview for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) on the podium

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 136

KOM leader Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)

KOM leader Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) winner of stage 1 Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) winner of stage 1 Paris-Nice
Image 26 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
Image 27 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice
Image 28 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) victorious in the stage 1 sprint at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) victorious in the stage 1 sprint at Paris-Nice
Image 29 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the small group sprint, stage 1 Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the small group sprint, stage 1 Paris-Nice
Image 30 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of the stage 1 start at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of the stage 1 start at Paris-Nice
Image 31 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wearing the leader's jersey Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wearing the leader's jersey Paris-Nice
Image 32 of 136

Orica-GreenEdge stage 1 Paris-Nice

Orica-GreenEdge stage 1 Paris-Nice
Image 33 of 136

Orica-GreenEdge lead the peloton at the start of stage 1 Paris-Nice

Orica-GreenEdge lead the peloton at the start of stage 1 Paris-Nice
Image 34 of 136

Georg Preidler (Giant - Alpecin)

Georg Preidler (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 136

Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step)

Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 136

Riders in action on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Riders in action on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 136

Marko Kump (Lampre - Merida)

Marko Kump (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 136

Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff)

Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 136

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) tackles the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) tackles the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 136

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 136

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 136

A Lotto rider on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

A Lotto rider on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 136

Michael Matthews in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 136

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on a gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 136

Michael Matthews on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews on the stage 1 podium at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 136

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) is helped back on the road.

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) is helped back on the road.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 136

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen spends some time with the team car.

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen spends some time with the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 136

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov, Sergey Lagutin and Ilnur Zakarin

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov, Sergey Lagutin and Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 136

Katusha's Simon Spilak and Cannondale's Andrew Talansky

Katusha's Simon Spilak and Cannondale's Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 136

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 136

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 136

Riders bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Riders bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 136

Katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri

Katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 136

Etixx-QuickStep's Fabio Sabatini

Etixx-QuickStep's Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 136

Katusha's Sergey Lagutin

Katusha's Sergey Lagutin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 136

BMC's Ben Hermans

BMC's Ben Hermans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 136

Daryl Impey looking after race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey looking after race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 136

Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 136

Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Snow falls on the peloton during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 136

BMC's Marcus Burghardt back in action in France.

BMC's Marcus Burghardt back in action in France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) held onto yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 136

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 136

Alberto Contador is bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador is bundled up against the cold during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 136

Etixx-QuickStep in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice.

Etixx-QuickStep in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 136

AG2R in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice.

AG2R in the feedzone during stage 1 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 136

The peloton makes its way through the French countryside during Paris-Nice.

The peloton makes its way through the French countryside during Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 136

A BMC rider gets service at the team car.

A BMC rider gets service at the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 136

Riders attack on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Riders attack on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 136

The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 136

The gravel section at Paris-Nice caused some chaos.

The gravel section at Paris-Nice caused some chaos.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 136

The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

The peloton rides on the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 136

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 136

A team mechanic holds wheels for riders in the gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

A team mechanic holds wheels for riders in the gravel section during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 136

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Tom Boonen in action during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 136

Andre Greipel covers the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Andre Greipel covers the gravel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 136

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 136

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 136

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 80 of 136

Michael Matthews (Team Orica Greenedge), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Michael Matthews (Team Orica Greenedge), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 81 of 136

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 82 of 136

On the gravel at Paris-Nice.

On the gravel at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 83 of 136

Roy Curvers (Team Giant - Alpecin) - Niki Terpstra (Team Etixx - Quick Step)

Roy Curvers (Team Giant - Alpecin) - Niki Terpstra (Team Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 84 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 85 of 136

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 86 of 136

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL - Jumbo) on the gravel during stage 1 in Paris-Nice.

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL - Jumbo) on the gravel during stage 1 in Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 87 of 136

Michael Matthew defended yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthew defended yellow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 88 of 136

Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 89 of 136

Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Riders climb a small hill during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 90 of 136

Tom Boonen rides in the snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen rides in the snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 91 of 136

Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 92 of 136

Road furniture and snow mix during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Road furniture and snow mix during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 93 of 136

Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews and the peloton endure snow during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 94 of 136

Arnaud Démare wins the first stage at Paris-Nice.

Arnaud Démare wins the first stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 95 of 136

BMC's Richie Porte during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

BMC's Richie Porte during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 96 of 136

Attacks go as the peloton covers the gravel section at Paris-Nice.

Attacks go as the peloton covers the gravel section at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 97 of 136

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 98 of 136

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 99 of 136

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton tackles the gravel roads during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 100 of 136

Tim Wellens gets a wheel change during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Tim Wellens gets a wheel change during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 136

Riders on the grabel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

Riders on the grabel during stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 136

Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice.

Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 136

Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice.

Arnaud Demare bears down on the finish of stage 1 at Paris Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 136

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 136

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 136

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.

Arnaud Demare wins stage 1 at Paris Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 136

Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez

Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 136

Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa

Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 136

Lotto's Tony Gallopin

Lotto's Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 136

BMC's Philippe Gilbert

BMC's Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 136

AG2R's Mikael Cherev

AG2R's Mikael Cherev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 136

BMC's Peter Velits

BMC's Peter Velits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 136

katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri

katusha's Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 136

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 136

Stage 1 winner Arnaud Demare at Paris-Nice.

Stage 1 winner Arnaud Demare at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 136

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 1 of Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 1 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 136

Michael Matthews in green after stage 1 of Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews in green after stage 1 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 136

Paris-Nice leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 1

Paris-Nice leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 136

BMC's Marcus Burghart during stage 1 at Paris-Nice

BMC's Marcus Burghart during stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 136

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) stage 1 Paris-Nice

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) stage 1 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 136

Katusha Team at Paris-Nice stage 1

Katusha Team at Paris-Nice stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 136

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 136

Etixx-QuickStep riding the front at Paris-Nice stage 1

Etixx-QuickStep riding the front at Paris-Nice stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 136

Tom Boonen and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 136

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the gravel sector

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the gravel sector
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) raises his arms in victory salute during stage 1 Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) raises his arms in victory salute during stage 1 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
Image 131 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) stage 1 winner at Paris-Nice
Image 132 of 136

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his stage 1 victory at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his stage 1 victory at Paris-Nice
Image 133 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 134 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) leading Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) leading Paris-Nice
Image 135 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the overall leader's jersey at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the overall leader's jersey at Paris-Nice
Image 136 of 136

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is also in the points jersey at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is also in the points jersey at Paris-Nice

Tipped from early in his career as the man most likely to end France's long drought at Paris-Roubaix, Arnaud Démare (FDJ) seemed to lose his way during a lacklustre 2015 campaign. Where better, then, to find his way again than on the dirt roads around Vendôme at the end of a relentless opening road stage of Paris-Nice?

After a day that saw the peloton buffeted by snow and wind, Démare managed to hang tough on a demanding finishing circuit along dirt roads designed very much with Classics contenders in mind. He then reached for the other weapon in his armoury – his rapier finishing sprint – to take the stage win ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had succeeded in slipping away from a stretched-out peloton on the descent from the final dirt road section, the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he looked a likely stage winner as he led into the finishing straight. Swift opened his sprint from distance, however, and overhauled the Belgian with a shade over 200 metres to go, only for Démare to swoop by him to take an emphatic stage victory.

Démare's sprint was all the more impressive given how much ground he made up in those final 200 metres. In a sense, it was a trip down memory lane, as the Frenchman overhauled Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) – his lead-out man when he won the under-23 Worlds in Copenhagen in 2011 – and then Bouhanni – his former FDJ teammate and eternal rival – before passing Swift to win the stage.

"This wasn't a normal sprint and things could have worked out differently because I was badly placed," Démare said of the confused finale. "I had to launch from sprint from a long way back. I'd decided to stick to Nacer's wheel because he still had two teammates with him and I was lucky to come around him and then jump Swift at the end."

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) placed fifth in the reduced bunch sprint to retain the yellow jersey of race leader, though one wonders how he might have fared had he not lost teammate Daryl Impey to a puncture in the finale, or if he had not expended so much energy in sprinting to claim two bonus seconds on the first passage through the finish line with 14 kilometres remaining.

No matter, Matthews can still draw positives from what was his first road race of the 2016 season. The Australian was present and correct when the peloton split under the impetus of Sky and Etixx-QuickStep in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres remaining, and he was consistently to the fore, too, on the four dirt road sections in the grimly-contested finale. His overall lead now stands at three seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), with Patrick Bevin (Cannondale) third at four seconds.

Strade Bianche à la française

The thickets of snow that fell over Condé-sur-Vesgre were an augury for the kind of day that was to follow, and even though the weather cleared for the opening hour of racing, temperatures were scarcely above freezing and most of the peloton was swathed in jackets, gilets and leg warmers for much of the day.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), French champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) zipped clear to no great reaction once the race had left the neutralised zone, gradually building a lead of ten minutes come the midway point, by which time flakes of snow had again begun to tumble from the charcoal skies.

When the sun eventually showed itself later in the afternoon, it was only because stiff winds had briefly dislodged some of the cloud cover, and when the race turned into a section of crosswind with a shade over 40 kilometres remaining, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Sky made their presence felt at the head of the peloton.

Their forcing split the peloton into two distinct groups for much of the final hour, though Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) apart, none of the general classification contenders missed the cut and there was a regrouping of sorts in the finale. Even though the selection did not prove decisive, it was a fascinating early indicator of form at this Paris-Nice, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Richie Porte (BMC), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin all safely on board the front group of 30 riders.

By the time the race hit the first dirt road section, the 1,350m-long Chemin de Tourteline, the break's lead was down to just ten seconds, and they were all swept up shortly afterwards, as Team Sky took up the reins, with Luke Rowe particularly impressive.

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front after he attacked near the top of the second dirt section, the Côte du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, and he still led the race as it bundled through the finish line in Vendôme for the first time.

After Orica-GreenEdge shut down Perichon's solo move, Sky took over once again on the second time along the Chemin de Tourteline, and they continued to ride on the front on the final time up the Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, even after the leading group had doubled in size as the chasers latched back on.

"I felt good on the chalk road sections," Démare said. "They're nothing at all like the pavé to be honest, you turn your legs much quicker here."

Geraint Thomas was positioned towards the front all the way up the final climb, just behind Swift, and the Welshman tracked an attack from Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top, with just four kilometres remaining.

By that point, with gaps opening on the descent, it was a case of every man for himself, as no one team had sufficient control to guarantee the sprint. Theuns sensed his opportunity and looked to have grasped it, too, only for Swift to overhaul him. Démare, in turn, would snatch victory from the Briton, his second of the season after a stage win at La Méditerranéenne last month.

"Last year I had a really difficult season," Démare said. "It's good to prove that I can still win a big one."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:29:53
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
35Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
46Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
50Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
56Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
57Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
63Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
68Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
72Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
73Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
78Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
79Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:43
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:53
82Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
85Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:28
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
91Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
92Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:42
98Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
100Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
102Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
103Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
110Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
111Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
113Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
116José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
118Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
119Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
120Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:45
121Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:53
122Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:59
123Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
124Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
127Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
129Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
130Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
132Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
133Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
134Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
135Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:33
137Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:04
139Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
142Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
143Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
144Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
145Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
146Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
149Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
151Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
153Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
154Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
156Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
157Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
158Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
159Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
160Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
161Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
162Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
163Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
164Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
165Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
166Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
167Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
168Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
171Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
172Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
173Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Bonneval, 104km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 2 - Vendome, 184km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Finish - Vendome, 198km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie7
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Cote du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, 180km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Cote du Chemin du Tertre de la Motte, 194km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale13:29:39
2Team Sky
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Orica GreenEdge
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7FDJ
8Astana Pro Team
9Movistar Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
12IAM Cycling
13Tinkoff
14Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Etixx-Quick Step
16Lotto Soudal
17Direct Energie0:00:46
18Dimension Data
19Lampre - Merida
20Trek - Segafredo0:01:20
21Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:03:37
22Team Katusha0:04:00

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:37:30
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:10
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
22Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
27Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:28
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:29
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
39Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:41
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:42
47Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:43
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
52Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
54Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:50
55Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:52
57Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:53
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
59Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
60George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
62Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
63Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:00:58
65Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:00
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:01
68Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:02
69Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:06
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:07
76David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:08
77Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:10
78Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:14
79Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:23
82Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:24
83Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:30
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:33
85Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
86Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:58
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:02
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:05
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
93Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:06
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
96Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:15
97Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:34
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:45
99Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
100Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
101Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
102Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:57
103Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:00
104Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
105Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:03
106José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:08
107Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:10
108Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
109Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:12
110Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:04:17
111Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:04:18
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:22
113Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
114Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:25
115Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:26
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
117Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:30
118Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:31
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:35
120Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:08
121Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:28
122Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:16
123Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:26
124Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:28
125Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:30
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:31
128Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:06:38
129Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
130Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
131Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
132Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:40
133Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:41
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:06:42
135Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:32
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:09
137Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:08:21
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:28
139Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:29
140Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:31
141Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:36
142Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:37
143Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:08:44
144Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:48
146Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:53
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:03
148Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:09:08
149Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:13
150Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:31
151Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:37
152Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:38
153Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:42
154Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:45
155Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:47
156Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:49
157Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:53
158Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
159Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
160Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:56
161Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:09:57
162Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:05
163Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
164Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
165Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:06
166Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:07
167Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
168Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:08
169Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:13
170Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:14
171Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:17
172Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
173Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:10:22
174Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:26
175Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie7
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
14Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
21Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:53:02
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:09
3Astana Pro Team0:00:12
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:15
5Cannondale0:00:16
6Team Sky0:00:28
7IAM Cycling0:00:29
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
9BMC Racing Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
11FDJ0:00:44
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:47
13Tinkoff0:00:55
14Etixx-Quick Step0:01:01
15Lotto Soudal0:01:05
16Direct Energie0:01:18
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:23
18Trek - Segafredo0:02:05
19Lampre - Merida0:02:13
20Dimension Data0:02:23
21Team Katusha0:04:49
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:09

 

