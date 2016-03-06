Trending

Paris-Nice prologue: Matthews beats Dumoulin to claim yellow jersey

Dumoulin and Bevin make up top 3

Image 1 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 2 of 67

Geraint Thomas rides to seventh place

Geraint Thomas rides to seventh place
Image 3 of 67

Alberto Contador riding through the crowds

Alberto Contador riding through the crowds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 67

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 67

Tom Dumoulin rides through the crowds

Tom Dumoulin rides through the crowds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 67

New Zealand national champion Paddy Bevin riding to third place

New Zealand national champion Paddy Bevin riding to third place
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 67

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) riding to ninth

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) riding to ninth
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 67

Romain Bardet cornering at speed

Romain Bardet cornering at speed
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 67

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) finished fourth

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) finished fourth
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 67

French champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

French champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 67

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 67

Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) riding to the win

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) riding to the win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 67

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 67

French national champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling

French national champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin)

Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 67

Austrian champion Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin)

Austrian champion Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 67

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 67

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 67

US champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)

US champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 67

Michael Matthews kisses the loin after winning the prologue

Michael Matthews kisses the loin after winning the prologue
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 67

Adam Hansen in Lotto Soudal's one-off Paris-Nice kit

Adam Hansen in Lotto Soudal's one-off Paris-Nice kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 67

Prologue winner Michael Matthews on the podium

Prologue winner Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 67

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 67

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 67

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 67

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 67

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)
Image 30 of 67

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
Image 31 of 67

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
Image 32 of 67

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) took third in the Paris-Nice prologue

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) took third in the Paris-Nice prologue
Image 33 of 67

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 34 of 67

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 67

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 67

Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 67

Patrick Bevin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Patrick Bevin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 67

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 67

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 67

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 67

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 67

Jacopo Guarnieri (Team Katusha)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 67

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 67

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 67

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 67

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 67

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the prologue in Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the prologue in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 67

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 67

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 67

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 67

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 67

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 67

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 67

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 67

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
Image 59 of 67

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 60 of 67

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar)
Image 61 of 67

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 62 of 67

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
Image 63 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the prologue in Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the prologue in Paris-Nice
Image 64 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 65 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 66 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 67 of 67

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pulled of something of a surprise on the opening day of the 2016 Paris-Nice, taking victory in the 6.1km prologue in his first race of the season.

The Australian has once again opted for a late start to the season but showed no signs of rustiness as he powered through the relatively flat course on the very outskirts of Paris in a time of 7:39.

He went one second quicker than time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and two seconds faster than New Zealand time trial champion Patrick Bevin (Cannondale). Matthews now leads the race overall ahead of that pair.

"It's my first race of the season so to beat a guy like Dumoulin who is one of the best time trial specialists in the world, it's definitely very special," said Matthews.

"It wasn't really on the top of my goals list for Paris-Nice. I was hoping for a top five today to be around the guys and then try and take the yellow in one of the next stages. It obviously all came together and I am happy I was able to take the win.

"We will take it day by day and now that I have the jersey we will just try and look after it for as long as possible."

Bevin, who is in his first season at the WorldTour level and in his European debut with Cannondale was thrilled to be so high in the rankings after the stage.

"Last year I watched this race. I was on the ergo at home in New Zealand training in the rain," Bevin said. "To be here a year later and pretty close to the top guys is a good feeling. That’s what you train to do – to be a part of that race."

The short course in Conflans-SainteHonrine looked pan flat on paper but after an opening stretch along the river Seine, the road turned sharply round to the left and kicked up, with most riders having to get out of the saddle. It was mostly flat thereafter but matters were complicated by five 90-degree turns and rain for the earlier starters.

As was to be expected from such a short time trial, there were no huge gaps between the general classification contenders, though Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) did open up nine seconds on 2010 champion Alberto Contador, who he beat at the Volta ao Algarve last month.

Ion Izaguirre, second at Algarve, finished fifth, six seconds down on Matthews and one second ahead of Thomas. Richie Porte (BMC) finished 10 seconds back to take six seconds on Contador, who was also beaten by two seconds by his teammate Rafal Majka.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), like Contador, was 16 seconds off the lead, while Andrew Talansky found himself at 18 seconds and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at 20.

Perhaps the biggest loser was Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who finished 25 seconds down on Matthews. The gap between him and the other GC contenders isn’t huge but week-long stage races with balanced parcours can often be decided by slender margins.

The eight-day race continues on Monday with the opening road stage, taking the riders over gravel tracks in northern France ahead of what is likely to be a bunch finish, where Matthews should have the chance to pick up back-to-back victories.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:39
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:01
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:08
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
16Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:15
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
29Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:21
37Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
38Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
40Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
49Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:26
58Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
61Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
62Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
63Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:28
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
67Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:29
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
76Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
78Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
79Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
81Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
82George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
85Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
86Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:32
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
89Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:33
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
91Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:34
92Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:00:35
95Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
96Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
98Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
100Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:36
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
105Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
109André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
110Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
111Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
112Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:39
113Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
115Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
117Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
119Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:41
120Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
121Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
124Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
126Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:43
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
130Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
131David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
133Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
134Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:45
135Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
136Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
137Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
138Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
139Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
140Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
141Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
142Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
143Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:47
144Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
145Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:48
146Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
147Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:49
148Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:50
150Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
151Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
152Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
153Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:52
154Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
155Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
156Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:54
157Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:55
158Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
159Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
161Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
162Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
163Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
164Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:59
165Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:01:00
166Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
167Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:02
168Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:04
169Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
171Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:07
172Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
173Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:12
174Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
175Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:31

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:23:23
2IAM Cycling0:00:06
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
4Astana Pro Team0:00:12
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
8Team Sky0:00:28
9Direct Energie0:00:32
10Tinkoff Team
11BMC Racing Team0:00:35
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
14Lotto Soudal0:00:42
15FDJ0:00:44
16Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
17AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
18Team Katusha0:00:49
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:00
20Lampre - Merida0:01:27
21Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:32
22Dimension Data0:01:37

