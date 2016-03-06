Paris-Nice prologue: Matthews beats Dumoulin to claim yellow jersey
Dumoulin and Bevin make up top 3
Prologue: Conflans-Sainte-Honorine - Conflans-Sainte-Honorine
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pulled of something of a surprise on the opening day of the 2016 Paris-Nice, taking victory in the 6.1km prologue in his first race of the season.
The Australian has once again opted for a late start to the season but showed no signs of rustiness as he powered through the relatively flat course on the very outskirts of Paris in a time of 7:39.
He went one second quicker than time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and two seconds faster than New Zealand time trial champion Patrick Bevin (Cannondale). Matthews now leads the race overall ahead of that pair.
"It's my first race of the season so to beat a guy like Dumoulin who is one of the best time trial specialists in the world, it's definitely very special," said Matthews.
"It wasn't really on the top of my goals list for Paris-Nice. I was hoping for a top five today to be around the guys and then try and take the yellow in one of the next stages. It obviously all came together and I am happy I was able to take the win.
"We will take it day by day and now that I have the jersey we will just try and look after it for as long as possible."
Bevin, who is in his first season at the WorldTour level and in his European debut with Cannondale was thrilled to be so high in the rankings after the stage.
"Last year I watched this race. I was on the ergo at home in New Zealand training in the rain," Bevin said. "To be here a year later and pretty close to the top guys is a good feeling. That’s what you train to do – to be a part of that race."
The short course in Conflans-SainteHonrine looked pan flat on paper but after an opening stretch along the river Seine, the road turned sharply round to the left and kicked up, with most riders having to get out of the saddle. It was mostly flat thereafter but matters were complicated by five 90-degree turns and rain for the earlier starters.
As was to be expected from such a short time trial, there were no huge gaps between the general classification contenders, though Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) did open up nine seconds on 2010 champion Alberto Contador, who he beat at the Volta ao Algarve last month.
Ion Izaguirre, second at Algarve, finished fifth, six seconds down on Matthews and one second ahead of Thomas. Richie Porte (BMC) finished 10 seconds back to take six seconds on Contador, who was also beaten by two seconds by his teammate Rafal Majka.
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), like Contador, was 16 seconds off the lead, while Andrew Talansky found himself at 18 seconds and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at 20.
Perhaps the biggest loser was Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who finished 25 seconds down on Matthews. The gap between him and the other GC contenders isn’t huge but week-long stage races with balanced parcours can often be decided by slender margins.
The eight-day race continues on Monday with the opening road stage, taking the riders over gravel tracks in northern France ahead of what is likely to be a bunch finish, where Matthews should have the chance to pick up back-to-back victories.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:39
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|29
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|37
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|38
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|49
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|61
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|62
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:28
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|76
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|79
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|82
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|85
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|86
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:34
|92
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:35
|95
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|98
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|109
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|110
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|112
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|113
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|117
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:41
|120
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|121
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|124
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:43
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|130
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|131
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|133
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:45
|135
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|136
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|138
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|140
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|143
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|144
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|146
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|147
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|148
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:50
|150
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|151
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|152
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:52
|154
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|155
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|156
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:54
|157
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|158
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|161
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|162
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:57
|163
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|164
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:59
|165
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|166
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|167
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|168
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:04
|169
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|171
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|172
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:08
|173
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|174
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|175
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:31
