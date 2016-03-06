Image 1 of 67 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 2 of 67 Geraint Thomas rides to seventh place Image 3 of 67 Alberto Contador riding through the crowds (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 67 Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 67 Tom Dumoulin rides through the crowds (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 67 New Zealand national champion Paddy Bevin riding to third place (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) riding to ninth (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 67 Romain Bardet cornering at speed (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 67 Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) finished fourth (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 67 French champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 67 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 67 Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 67 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) riding to the win (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 67 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 67 French national champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 67 Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 67 Austrian champion Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 67 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 67 US champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 67 Michael Matthews kisses the loin after winning the prologue (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 67 Adam Hansen in Lotto Soudal's one-off Paris-Nice kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 67 Prologue winner Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 67 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pulled of something of a surprise on the opening day of the 2016 Paris-Nice, taking victory in the 6.1km prologue in his first race of the season.

The Australian has once again opted for a late start to the season but showed no signs of rustiness as he powered through the relatively flat course on the very outskirts of Paris in a time of 7:39.

He went one second quicker than time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and two seconds faster than New Zealand time trial champion Patrick Bevin (Cannondale). Matthews now leads the race overall ahead of that pair.

"It's my first race of the season so to beat a guy like Dumoulin who is one of the best time trial specialists in the world, it's definitely very special," said Matthews.

"It wasn't really on the top of my goals list for Paris-Nice. I was hoping for a top five today to be around the guys and then try and take the yellow in one of the next stages. It obviously all came together and I am happy I was able to take the win.

"We will take it day by day and now that I have the jersey we will just try and look after it for as long as possible."

Bevin, who is in his first season at the WorldTour level and in his European debut with Cannondale was thrilled to be so high in the rankings after the stage.

"Last year I watched this race. I was on the ergo at home in New Zealand training in the rain," Bevin said. "To be here a year later and pretty close to the top guys is a good feeling. That’s what you train to do – to be a part of that race."

The short course in Conflans-SainteHonrine looked pan flat on paper but after an opening stretch along the river Seine, the road turned sharply round to the left and kicked up, with most riders having to get out of the saddle. It was mostly flat thereafter but matters were complicated by five 90-degree turns and rain for the earlier starters.

As was to be expected from such a short time trial, there were no huge gaps between the general classification contenders, though Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) did open up nine seconds on 2010 champion Alberto Contador, who he beat at the Volta ao Algarve last month.

Ion Izaguirre, second at Algarve, finished fifth, six seconds down on Matthews and one second ahead of Thomas. Richie Porte (BMC) finished 10 seconds back to take six seconds on Contador, who was also beaten by two seconds by his teammate Rafal Majka.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), like Contador, was 16 seconds off the lead, while Andrew Talansky found himself at 18 seconds and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at 20.

Perhaps the biggest loser was Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who finished 25 seconds down on Matthews. The gap between him and the other GC contenders isn’t huge but week-long stage races with balanced parcours can often be decided by slender margins.

The eight-day race continues on Monday with the opening road stage, taking the riders over gravel tracks in northern France ahead of what is likely to be a bunch finish, where Matthews should have the chance to pick up back-to-back victories.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:39 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:01 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:02 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:08 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:09 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 16 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 29 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:21 37 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 38 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 47 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:24 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:26 58 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:27 61 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 62 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:28 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 67 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:29 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 76 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 79 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 81 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 82 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 85 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 86 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:32 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 89 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:33 90 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34 92 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:00:35 95 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 98 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 100 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:36 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 103 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 108 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 109 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 110 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 111 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 112 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:39 113 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 117 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:41 120 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 121 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 124 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:43 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 130 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 131 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 133 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:45 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 136 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 138 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 139 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 140 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 141 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 142 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 143 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:47 144 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 145 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 146 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 147 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:49 148 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:50 150 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:51 151 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 152 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 153 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:52 154 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 155 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 156 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:54 157 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:55 158 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 159 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 161 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 162 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 163 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 164 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:59 165 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:01:00 166 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 167 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:02 168 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:04 169 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:05 171 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:07 172 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:08 173 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:12 174 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 175 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:31

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:23:23 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:06 3 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:16 8 Team Sky 0:00:28 9 Direct Energie 0:00:32 10 Tinkoff Team 11 BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:38 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 14 Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 15 FDJ 0:00:44 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 18 Team Katusha 0:00:49 19 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:00 20 Lampre - Merida 0:01:27 21 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:32 22 Dimension Data 0:01:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1