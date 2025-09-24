Omloop van het Houtland: Tim Merlier dominates sprint for 15th victory of the season

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) steamed to his 15th victory of the season at the Omloop van het Houtland on Wednesday, meaning only Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has more victories than him in 2025.

The Belgian sprinter was guided around the final few corners in Lichtervelde by his Soudal-QuickStep teammates in the perfect position, before launching his sprint with the finish line in sight, which no one could match.

"It was hectic today, with a lot of crashes. I'm glad I was spared from that. I asked the team to stay in the front group, so I could save my legs a bit," Merlier told Sporza.

"I felt like I didn't have to push myself to the limit. [Fernando] Gaviria (Movistar) surprised me a bit, but Bert [Van Lerberghe] made a really good move. Once I had some freedom, I was able to do my thing."

Max Kanter (XDS Astana) took second on the day, after his teammates Yevgeniy Fedorov and Max Kanter had tried several times to attack away from the bunch in the final hour of racing on the 198.7km course. Close behind the German in third was Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty), with the rest of the top five all coming from the host nation.

The almost completely flat route from Eernegem to Lichtervelde in West Flanders gave Merlier a chance to win in the European Champion's jersey once more before he has to cede it to the puncheurs and climbers to battle out on October 5 in France.

His final race in the iconic white and blue jersey will arrive next Friday, at the Münsterland Giro, where he'll be looking for victory number 16 on the season.

Results

