'I know I will suffer immensely' - Tim Merlier confirms long-awaited return after injury-plagued start to season

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Soudal-QuickStep racer has been out of first two months of 2026 season because of knee problems

Tim Merlier (l) at training camp in early 2026
Tim Merlier (l) at training camp in early 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After months of recovery from a knee injury, one of Belgium's top sprint stars is back racing this Sunday in the Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré in West Flanders, but is warning that he is not at all certain of what his race form will be like.

Dogged by a knee injury that has kept him in the sick bay at a time when he usually races up multiple successes - last year by this point he already has six wins - 33-year-old Tim Merlier was due to take part at Nokere Koerse and Bredene Koksijde this week. But then he had to pull out.

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His race in Montseré, dedicated to the Belgian World Champion of the early 1970s who died tragically young, will thus be a real challenge, but he's ready to face it.

“It is typical of me to want to prove that it is possible with less training, but it is against my better judgment."

Merlier opted for the GP Jean-Pierre Monseré because it was the least demanding of the available options, rather than risk a more challenging start in other Classics or next week's hilly Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy.

"Gent-Wevelgem next week? With this condition level, surely you can’t expect me to ride a 250 km race,” he asked rhetorically.

"Of course, that is somewhere in the back of my mind, but I have to be realistic: that’s not going to happen.

“Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix are out of the question. I also don’t want to put the rest of my season at risk. The most important thing will be to make it to the Belgian Championships and the Tour."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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