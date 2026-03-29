In Flanders Fields: Jasper Philipsen clinches bunch sprint victory as spectacular late breakaway by Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert collapses close to the line

Race Results
By published

Tobias Lund Andresen second behind Belgian sprint star, Christophe Laporte takes third

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates after winning the men elite &#039;Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on Sunday 29 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates after winning the men elite 'Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields' one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on Sunday 29 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was the fastest in a reduced group to take a commanding sprint victory, and his 60th career win, at In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem on Sunday.

The Belgian was part of what was left of the main field that caught a breakaway that included his teammate Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and late-arrival Alec Segaert (Bahrain-Victorious) in the final few hundred metres of the race that led into the final gallop to the finish line.

Article continues below

2026 In Flanders Fields: Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the late break

2026 In Flanders Fields: Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the late break (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem, formerly Gent-Wevelgem took the peloton on a 240.8km demanding parcours into Wevelgem.

It wasn't long before an early breakaway formed that included Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Camille Charret (Cofidis) and Wessel Mouris (Unibet Rose Rockets), with another four bridging across: Dries De Bondt (Jayco AlUla), Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL), Jules Hesters (Flanders-Baloise), and Hartthijs de Vries (Unibet Rose Rockets).

The eight riders pushed their lead to more than five minutes over the chasing field, which later split into three groups on the roads through the De Moeren.

Alpecin-Premier Tech added pressure to the main field that had been reduced to about 45 riders, and among those were Van der Poel and Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Van Aert and Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling).