In Flanders Fields: Jasper Philipsen clinches bunch sprint victory as spectacular late breakaway by Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert collapses close to the line

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates after winning the men elite 'Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields' one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on Sunday 29 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was the fastest in a reduced group to take a commanding sprint victory, and his 60th career win, at In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem on Sunday.

The Belgian was part of what was left of the main field that caught a breakaway that included his teammate Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and late-arrival Alec Segaert (Bahrain-Victorious) in the final few hundred metres of the race that led into the final gallop to the finish line.

"60 wins is a good number, one I've been chasing for a long time, this race has been one I've been wanting to win for many years but never had the legs in the end," Philipsen said later.

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"Everything came together today, and I was able to take the victory."

He then explained the late-race tactics, "With Mathieu on the front, it was an ideal situation for the team. Already, some kilometres before the finale, he said he didn't have the best legs because of Friday. But if you can still ride away with two in the end, his legs weren't too bad." Adding to that, he said, "From the past, I knew the finish was long and difficult to have fresh legs, but that's what I needed today to get the win."

Philipsen launched his sprint off a teammate's wheel on the left side of the road and crossed the line ahead of Tobias Lund Andersen (Decathlong CMA CGM), with Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) taking third place on the day.

Fans were treated to a one-on-one battle between two of the sport's most popular Classics riders, Van Aert and Van der Poel, as the pair raced into Ypres after launching themselves off the front of the race over the decisive Kemmelberg-Ossuaire.

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They appeared to be swapping pulls equally well and worked together on the roads toward the finish line - met by cheering crowds along the way - but as they reached the final 10km, only 25 seconds separated them from a reduced peloton.

Faced with strong winds and an eager peloton, their gap was slashed to just 12 seconds with 4km remaining. With the two leaders in sight, Segaert bravely launched out of the reduced field and bridged across, and then tucked in on the back of the now three-rider breakaway.

Ineos Grenadiers, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe and Decathlon CMA CGM all sent the riders to the front of the reduced field in one last attempt to close the gap.

Upfront, Segaert jumped off of Van Aert's and Van der Poel's wheel in a solo attempt, and while he gained a small gap, all three were reabsorbed into the peloton, led by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), inside the final few hundred metres of the race.

Decathlon CMA CGM and Alpecin-Premier Tech led the race onto the final straight away and into a drag race between Andresen and Philipsen, with the Belgian taking the victory.

2026 In Flanders Fields: Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the late break (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem, formerly Gent-Wevelgem took the peloton on a 240.8km demanding parcours into Wevelgem.

It wasn't long before an early breakaway formed that included Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Camille Charret (Cofidis) and Wessel Mouris (Unibet Rose Rockets), with another four bridging across: Dries De Bondt (Jayco AlUla), Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL), Jules Hesters (Flanders-Baloise), and Hartthijs de Vries (Unibet Rose Rockets).

The eight riders pushed their lead to more than five minutes over the chasing field, which later split into three groups on the roads through the De Moeren.

Alpecin-Premier Tech added pressure to the main field that had been reduced to about 45 riders, and among those were Van der Poel and Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Van Aert and Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling).