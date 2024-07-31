Paris Olympics: Women's Madison preview

By
published

Great Britain looks to repeat as champions with reigning world champions Neah Evans and Elinor Barker

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 07/08/2023 - Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland - Women Elite Madison - Neah Evans and Elinor Barker of Great Britain
Neah Evans and Elinor Barker of Great Britain make an exchange en route to the gold medal in the women's Madison at the 2023 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)
Jump to:

Dating back more than 125 years, the Madison was named for the venue at which the discipline originated, Madison Square Garden in New York. However, the history of the women’s Madison at the Olympic Games is very young, making a debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games just three years ago. 

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny etched their names in the history books as the first women to win the gold in the Madison.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews