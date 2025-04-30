La Vuelta Femenina favourites - Who can beat Demi Vollering in first Grand Tour of 2025?

FDJ-Suez are formidable but face competition from outside favourites Pauline-Ferrand-Prévot, Mavi Garcia and more

Demi Vollering celebrates at La Vuelta Femenina 2024
The first Grand Tour of the 2025 season is upon us with the seven-day La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es set to begin with a team time trial on May 5 in Barcelona, where the prestigious team victory and the first red leader's jersey will be on the line.

The 2025 La Vuelta Femenina will begin on the Mediterranean coast in Barcelona and cross 748 kilometres to the west for a mountaintop finale at Cotobello in the Asturias. Along the way, there will be three mountain stages and three rolling stages to determine the overall champion on May 10.

