García, Lippert and Reusser among stars announced for La Vuelta Femenina as Liv AlUla Jayco and Movistar confirm squads

By published

Cat Ferguson, 19, also set to debut at seven-stage Spanish Grand Tour for Movistar

Mavi García racing to fifth place at Strade Bianche back in March
Mavi García racing to fifth place at Strade Bianche back in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the start of La Vuelta Femenina just around the corner on May 4, teams have started to announce their rosters for the first women's Grand Tour of 2025, with Liv AlUla Jayco and Movistar the first to confirm their seven riders.

Both teams will start the stage 1 Barcelona team time trial with contenders for the overall victory. Lianne Lippert and Marlen Reusser will lead Movistar's ambitions, while Mavi García will lead the home Spanish hopes for the Australian team.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.