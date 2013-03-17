Trending

Cavanagh takes solo win

Hindley and Power unable to catch Queenslander

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)3:03:10
2Jai Hindley (WA)0:00:20
3Robert Power (WA)
4Regan Gough (NZl)0:00:27
5Ayden Toovey (NSW)
6Tom Russel (Vic)
7Michael Rice (ACT)
8Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
9Corby Price (NZl)
10Tom Kaesler (SA)
11Jordan Payne (NSW)
12Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
13Kyle Thompson (Vic)
14Ryan Thomas (NSW)
15James Thompson (Qld)
16Jake Stuart (NSW)
17Luke Vitler (WA)
18Theodore Yates (WA)
19Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
20Liam Aitcheson (NZl)
21Jackson Mawby (WA)
22Mark Kelly (Vic)0:02:16
23Drew Morey (Vic)
24Angus Lyons (Vic)0:02:17
25Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
26Brendon Meney (WA)0:02:51
27Gerald Evans (Tas)0:03:02
28Logan Griffin (NZl)0:04:00
29Nicholas Costello (Qld)0:05:26
30Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
31Ashley Mackay (WA)
32Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
33Ben Carman (Qld)
34Oliver Martin (Tas)
35Callum Scotson (SA)0:05:30
36Jack Hogan (SA)0:07:25
37Benjamin Green (NSW)
38Joshua Harrison (SA)0:09:26
DNFHarrison Bailey (NSW)
DNFLuke Williams (NSW)
DNFScott Thompson (NSW)
DNFLachlan Edwards (NSW)
DNFHarrison Carter (NSW)
DNFMark Gibson (NSW)
DNFMatthew Holmes (SA)
DNFDrew Popperwell (WA)
DNFAlexander Porter (SA)
DNFTimothy Sellar (WA)
DNFJordan Stannus (Vic)
DNFMitchell Sutton (Qld)
DNFSean Whitfield (ACT)
DNFDaniel Scheiner (NSW)
DNFAidan Bowe (Vic)
DNFTorben Partridge-Madsen (Tas)
DNFSamuel Hill (NSW)
DNFDarrell Morrison (NSW)
DNFCharley Leighton (NSW)
DNFThomas Wackwitz (Qld)
DNFChristopher Hageman (NSW)
DNFLewis Chapman (NSW)
DNSAngus Hayes (ACT)
DNSKierin Lewis (NSW)
DNSAlex Beedie (NSW)
DNSHugh Carpenter (SA)

