Cavanagh takes solo win
Hindley and Power unable to catch Queenslander
U19 Men’s Road Race: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
|3:03:10
|2
|Jai Hindley (WA)
|0:00:20
|3
|Robert Power (WA)
|4
|Regan Gough (NZl)
|0:00:27
|5
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|6
|Tom Russel (Vic)
|7
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|8
|Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
|9
|Corby Price (NZl)
|10
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|11
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|12
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|13
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|14
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|15
|James Thompson (Qld)
|16
|Jake Stuart (NSW)
|17
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|18
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|19
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
|20
|Liam Aitcheson (NZl)
|21
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|22
|Mark Kelly (Vic)
|0:02:16
|23
|Drew Morey (Vic)
|24
|Angus Lyons (Vic)
|0:02:17
|25
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
|26
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|0:02:51
|27
|Gerald Evans (Tas)
|0:03:02
|28
|Logan Griffin (NZl)
|0:04:00
|29
|Nicholas Costello (Qld)
|0:05:26
|30
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|31
|Ashley Mackay (WA)
|32
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|33
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|34
|Oliver Martin (Tas)
|35
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|0:05:30
|36
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|0:07:25
|37
|Benjamin Green (NSW)
|38
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|0:09:26
|DNF
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|DNF
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|DNF
|Scott Thompson (NSW)
|DNF
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW)
|DNF
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|DNF
|Mark Gibson (NSW)
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|DNF
|Drew Popperwell (WA)
|DNF
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|DNF
|Timothy Sellar (WA)
|DNF
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|DNF
|Mitchell Sutton (Qld)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|DNF
|Daniel Scheiner (NSW)
|DNF
|Aidan Bowe (Vic)
|DNF
|Torben Partridge-Madsen (Tas)
|DNF
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|DNF
|Darrell Morrison (NSW)
|DNF
|Charley Leighton (NSW)
|DNF
|Thomas Wackwitz (Qld)
|DNF
|Christopher Hageman (NSW)
|DNF
|Lewis Chapman (NSW)
|DNS
|Angus Hayes (ACT)
|DNS
|Kierin Lewis (NSW)
|DNS
|Alex Beedie (NSW)
|DNS
|Hugh Carpenter (SA)
