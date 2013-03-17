Trending

Talbot takes the Oceania title from small breakaway

Manly and Marshall round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josie Talbot (NSW)2:09:03
2Alexandra Manly (SA)
3Madeline Marshall (ACT)
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)0:01:34
5Emily McRedmond (WA)0:02:11
6Madison Farrant (NZl)
7Devon Hiley (NZl)
8Madison Campbell (NZl)
9Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic)0:02:15
10Lucy Kirk (ACT)0:04:25
11Robin Hacker-Cary (NZl)
12Samantha Fromentin (SA)0:05:45
13Stacey Riedel (SA)0:09:35
14Angela Smith (NSW)0:17:00
DNFLara Batkin (NSW)
DNFRowena Badcock (Tas)
DNFCourtney Dean (Tas)
DNFGeorgia Vessey (NZl)
DNFCarla Franson (SA)

