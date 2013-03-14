Trending

Howson claims Australia, Oceania double

Flakemore, Phelan complete clean sweep for Jayco-AIS WorldTour Academy

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (SA)0:45:54.20
2Campbell Flakemore (Tas)0:00:40.30
3Adam Phelan (ACT)0:02:03.76
4Miles Scotson (SA)0:02:16.58
5Alex Clements (Tas)0:02:53.72
6Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)0:03:21.77
7Harry Carpenter (SA)0:03:35.36
8Kristian Juel (Qld)0:03:54.20
9Tyler Spurrell (Vic)0:03:55.41
10Alex Wohler (Qld)0:04:17.34
11Jay Dutton (NSW)0:04:29.80
12Jack Haig (Vic)0:04:45.48
13Bradley Linfield (WA)0:04:49.38
14Scott McPhee (SA)0:05:14.02
15Caleb Ewan (NSW)0:05:23.98
16Alexander Morgan (Vic)0:05:33.97
17Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)0:05:42.11
18Jacob Restall (Qld)0:06:00.51
19Luke Ockerby (Tas)0:06:08.17
20Timothy Cameron (ACT)0:06:27.32
21Jack Beckinsale (NSW)0:06:28.08
22Peter Loft (Tas)0:06:59.94
23Tirian McManus (NSW)0:07:22.37
24Jesse Kerrison (Qld)0:07:27.19
25Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)0:07:33.47
26Edward Bissaker (SA)0:07:40.85
27Aaron Donnelly (NSW)0:08:07.83
28Douglas Freeburn (Qld)0:09:01.22
29Taylor Charlton (Qld)0:11:03.20
30Chris Filiatrault (ACT)0:11:17.86
31Justin Vanstone (Qld)0:11:56.48
DNFTrent Derecourt (WA)
DNSJoshua Prete (Qld)
DNSMichael Phelan (ACT)

Latest on Cyclingnews