Howson claims Australia, Oceania double
Flakemore, Phelan complete clean sweep for Jayco-AIS WorldTour Academy
U23 Men’s Individual Time Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (SA)
|0:45:54.20
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|0:00:40.30
|3
|Adam Phelan (ACT)
|0:02:03.76
|4
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|0:02:16.58
|5
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|0:02:53.72
|6
|Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
|0:03:21.77
|7
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|0:03:35.36
|8
|Kristian Juel (Qld)
|0:03:54.20
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|0:03:55.41
|10
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|0:04:17.34
|11
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|0:04:29.80
|12
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|0:04:45.48
|13
|Bradley Linfield (WA)
|0:04:49.38
|14
|Scott McPhee (SA)
|0:05:14.02
|15
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|0:05:23.98
|16
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|0:05:33.97
|17
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|0:05:42.11
|18
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|0:06:00.51
|19
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|0:06:08.17
|20
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)
|0:06:27.32
|21
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|0:06:28.08
|22
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|0:06:59.94
|23
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|0:07:22.37
|24
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|0:07:27.19
|25
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|0:07:33.47
|26
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|0:07:40.85
|27
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|0:08:07.83
|28
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
|0:09:01.22
|29
|Taylor Charlton (Qld)
|0:11:03.20
|30
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
|0:11:17.86
|31
|Justin Vanstone (Qld)
|0:11:56.48
|DNF
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|DNS
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|DNS
|Michael Phelan (ACT)
