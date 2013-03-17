Trending

Meyer takes out Oceania title

Howson claims gold in under-23 race

Results

Elite & U23 men's road race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (WA)3:50:39
2Damien Howson (SA)*0:00:02
3Jack Anderson (Qld)0:01:33
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)0:01:48
5Adam Phelan (ACT)*0:02:56
6Ben Dyball (NSW)0:07:06
7Jack Haig (Vic)*
8Shaun Mccarthy (Vic)
9Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)*0:09:57
10Peter Milostic (NSW)
11Karl Evans (SA)
12Alex Clements (Tas)*
13Harry Carpenter (SA)*
14Miles Scotson (SA)*
15Michael Cupitt (ACT)0:14:43
16Caleb Ewan (NSW)*
17Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
18Samuel Nelson (NSW)*
19Jacob Restall (Qld)*
20Nathan Elliott (Vic)
21Bradley Linfield (WA)*
22Sam Horgan (NZl)
23Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)*0:14:46
24Nicholas Woods (NSW)0:18:46
DNFJonathan Lovelock (Vic)
DNFBlair Windsor (NSW)
DNFMarc Williams (ACT)
DNFBrodie Talbot (NSW)
DNFDaniel Bonello (NSW)
DNFTristan Bauer (NSW)
DNFMichael Troy (NSW)
DNFJosh Berry (NSW)
DNFBenjamin Harvey (NSW)
DNFDaniel O'Keefe (NSW)
DNFTomas Szollosi (Qld)
DNFLuke Davison (NSW)
DNFJames Szollosi (Qld)
DNFAlexander Mihellis (NSW)
DNFAlastair Loutit (ACT)
DNFTom Robinson (Tas)
DNFDaniel Pinczewski (NSW)
DNFRyan Obst (SA)
DNFWilliam Bowron (ACT)
DNFCal Britten (Vic)
DNFAnthony Murray (NSW)
DNFKeegan Aitchison (NSW)
DNFJohn Walker (Vic)
DNFJake Magee (NSW)
DNFCameron Harrison (NSW)
DNFWilliam Walker (Vic)
DNFChris Mcaloran (NSW)
DNFAlexander Malone (NSW)
DNFDarren Lapthorne (Vic)
DNFSam Rutherford (NSW)
DNFNicholas Rathborne (NSW)
DNFRhys Pollock (NSW)
DNFStuart Shaw (ACT)
DNFAntony Dimitrovski (NSW)
DNFBen De Groot (NSW)
DNFIan Gardiner (NSW)
DNFMatthew Rizzuto (ACT)
DNFRichard Allen (NSW)
DNFJon Leighton (NSW)
DNFDavid Early (NSW)
DNFAlexander Morgan (Vic) *
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Tas)*
DNFAaron Donnelly (NSW)*
DNFJesse Kerrison (Qld)*
DNFLuke Ockerby (Tas)*
DNFAlex Wohler (Qld)*
DNFTrent Derecourt (WA)*
DNFTirian Mcmanus (NSW)*
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (ACT)*
DNFJack Beckinsale (NSW)*
DNFDouglas Freeburn (Qld)*
DNFMichael Phelan (ACT)*
DNFJustin Vanstone (Qld)*
DNFKristian Juel (Qld)*
DNFScott Mcphee (SA)*
DNFPeter Loft (Tas)*
DNFJoshua Prete (Qld)*
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vic)*
DNFChris Filiatrault (ACT)*
DNFTaylor Charlton (Qld)*
DNFTimothy Cameron (ACT)*
DNFBrenton Jones (Vic)*
DNFJulian Hamill (NSW)*
DNFTamas Allenby (NSW)*
DNFCameron Fraser (NSW)*
DNFJordan Davies (NSW)*
DNFJoshua Cornish (NSW)*
DNFDylan Newbery (Qld)*
DNFRobert-Jon McCarthy (SA)*
DNFJesse Ewart (NSW)*
DNFJeremy Scott (NSW)*
DNFPatrick Sharpe (NSW)*
DNFSam Sautelle (ACT)*
DNFMatthew Nicholson (Tas)*
DNFScott Law (NSW)*
DNFEric Sheppard (Vic)*
DNSJason Christie (NZl)
DNSAndrew Schotte (NSW)
DNSScott Bradburn (NSW)
DNSJay Dutton (NSW)*
DNSJoshua Taylor (NSW)*
DNSSamuel Wood (Qld)*
DNSAlex Edmondson (SA)*
*denotes U23

Latest on Cyclingnews