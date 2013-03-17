Meyer takes out Oceania title
Howson claims gold in under-23 race
Elite & U23 Men’s Road Race: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|3:50:39
|2
|Damien Howson (SA)*
|0:00:02
|3
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|0:01:33
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|0:01:48
|5
|Adam Phelan (ACT)*
|0:02:56
|6
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|0:07:06
|7
|Jack Haig (Vic)*
|8
|Shaun Mccarthy (Vic)
|9
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)*
|0:09:57
|10
|Peter Milostic (NSW)
|11
|Karl Evans (SA)
|12
|Alex Clements (Tas)*
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SA)*
|14
|Miles Scotson (SA)*
|15
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|0:14:43
|16
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)*
|17
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|18
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)*
|19
|Jacob Restall (Qld)*
|20
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|21
|Bradley Linfield (WA)*
|22
|Sam Horgan (NZl)
|23
|Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)*
|0:14:46
|24
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|0:18:46
|DNF
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|DNF
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|DNF
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|DNF
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|DNF
|Tristan Bauer (NSW)
|DNF
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|DNF
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|DNF
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW)
|DNF
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|DNF
|Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (NSW)
|DNF
|James Szollosi (Qld)
|DNF
|Alexander Mihellis (NSW)
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (ACT)
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|DNF
|Daniel Pinczewski (NSW)
|DNF
|Ryan Obst (SA)
|DNF
|William Bowron (ACT)
|DNF
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|DNF
|Anthony Murray (NSW)
|DNF
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|DNF
|John Walker (Vic)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|DNF
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|DNF
|William Walker (Vic)
|DNF
|Chris Mcaloran (NSW)
|DNF
|Alexander Malone (NSW)
|DNF
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|DNF
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|DNF
|Nicholas Rathborne (NSW)
|DNF
|Rhys Pollock (NSW)
|DNF
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|DNF
|Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
|DNF
|Ben De Groot (NSW)
|DNF
|Ian Gardiner (NSW)
|DNF
|Matthew Rizzuto (ACT)
|DNF
|Richard Allen (NSW)
|DNF
|Jon Leighton (NSW)
|DNF
|David Early (NSW)
|DNF
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) *
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)*
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)*
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)*
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)*
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (Qld)*
|DNF
|Trent Derecourt (WA)*
|DNF
|Tirian Mcmanus (NSW)*
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)*
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)*
|DNF
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)*
|DNF
|Michael Phelan (ACT)*
|DNF
|Justin Vanstone (Qld)*
|DNF
|Kristian Juel (Qld)*
|DNF
|Scott Mcphee (SA)*
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Tas)*
|DNF
|Joshua Prete (Qld)*
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)*
|DNF
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)*
|DNF
|Taylor Charlton (Qld)*
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)*
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Vic)*
|DNF
|Julian Hamill (NSW)*
|DNF
|Tamas Allenby (NSW)*
|DNF
|Cameron Fraser (NSW)*
|DNF
|Jordan Davies (NSW)*
|DNF
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)*
|DNF
|Dylan Newbery (Qld)*
|DNF
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)*
|DNF
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)*
|DNF
|Jeremy Scott (NSW)*
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)*
|DNF
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)*
|DNF
|Matthew Nicholson (Tas)*
|DNF
|Scott Law (NSW)*
|DNF
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)*
|DNS
|Jason Christie (NZl)
|DNS
|Andrew Schotte (NSW)
|DNS
|Scott Bradburn (NSW)
|DNS
|Jay Dutton (NSW)*
|DNS
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)*
|DNS
|Samuel Wood (Qld)*
|DNS
|Alex Edmondson (SA)*
|*denotes U23
