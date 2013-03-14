Trending

McRedmond blitzes under 19 women's time trial

Manly, Kirk make up the all-Australian podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily McRedmond (WA)0:22:02.64
2Alexandra Manly (SA)0:00:09.41
3Lucy Kirk (ACT)0:00:12.39
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)0:00:14.55
5Madeline Marshall (ACT)0:00:39.14
6Devon Hiley (NZl)0:00:57.24
7Robin Hacker-Cary (NZl)0:01:22.08
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic)0:01:36.51
9Madison Farrant (NZl)0:01:39.46
10Samantha Fromentin (SA)0:01:44.26
11Stacey Riedel (SA)0:01:45.20
12Angela Smith (NSW)0:02:09.64
13Rowena Badcock (Tas)0:02:11.72
14Georgia Vessey (NZl)0:02:25.81
15Courtney Dean (Tas)0:03:12.35
DNFJosie Talbot (NSW)
DNSLara Batkin (NSW)
DNSMadison Campbell (NZl)

Latest on Cyclingnews