Odlin claims back-to-back titles

Dyball splits Kiwis on podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Odlin (NZl)0:53:45.56
2Ben Dyball (NSW)0:00:02.92
3Joseph Cooper (NZl)0:00:28.93
4Jason Christie (NZl)0:00:48.00
5Nick Bensley (Vic)0:01:21.81
6Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)0:01:31.44
7Jack Anderson (Qld)0:01:34.59
8Karl Evans (Sa)0:02:12.47
9Michael Cupitt (ACT)0:02:21.23
10Peter Milostic (NSW)0:02:35.82
11Brodie Talbot (NSW)0:03:07.69
12Nathan Elliott (Vic)0:03:39.23
13Michael Troy (NSW)0:03:43.57
14Daniel Bonello (NSW)0:04:21.06
15Sam Horgan (NZl)0:04:50.32
16Marc Williams (ACT)0:05:23.41
17Nicholas Woods (NSW)0:05:30.70
18Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)0:05:54.51
19Michael Tolhurst (ACT)0:06:26.38
20Nicholas Squillari (Vic)0:07:43.56
21Benjamin Harvey (NSW)0:07:45.91
22Josh Berry (NSW)0:10:47.75
23Brett Cottee (NSW)0:26:10.73
DNFJonathan Lovelock (Vic)
DNSTristan Bauer (NSW)
DNSBlair Windsor (NSW)
DNSShaun McCarthy (Vic)
DNSTomas Szollosi (Qld)

