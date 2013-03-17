Trending

Garfoot crowned Oceania road champion

Bradley and Ryan take final podium positions

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld)2:57:21
2Amy Bradley (Vic)
3Carla Ryan (Qld)
4Ruth Corset (Qld)
5Carlee Taylor (SA)
6Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
7Lisa Keeling (ACT)0:00:32
8Lucy Coldwell (Vic)0:00:45
9Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
10Jenelle Crooks (Qld)
11Taryn Heather (Vic)0:01:51
12Jessica Mundy (SA)
13Sarah Roy (NSW)
14Laura Meadley (ACT)0:06:02
15Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)0:06:31
16Cassandra Dodd (Qld)0:13:13
DNFAllison Rice (ACT)
DNFEmily Roper (Qld)
DNFAlexandra O'Dea (Qld)
DNFRachel Ward (Vic)
DNFSamantha De Riter (Vic)
DNFSusan McAlister (Qld)
DNFEllen Skerritt (Qld)
DNFClaire Trembath (Qld)
DNFAlice Wallett (ACT)
DNFVanessa McDonald (NSW)
DNFEmma Viotto (ACT)
DNFSara-Jane Uden (NSW)
DNFTegan Elferkh (ACT)
DNFChloe McConville (Vic)
DNFKirsten Howard (NSW)
DNFStephanie Lord (NSW)
DNFRebecca Werner (SA)
DNFBrittany Lindores (Qld)
DNFChloe Hosking (ACT)
DNFHannah Geelan (SA)
DNFGeraldine Blomfield-Brown (NSW)
DNSBelinda Althaus (NSW)
DNSKate Finegan (Vic)

