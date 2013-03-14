South Australia's Kaesler scores Junior Oceania ITT title
Stevenson, Thompson make up the podium
U19 Men’s Individual Time Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|0:36:57.09
|2
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
|0:00:01.44
|3
|James Thompson (Qld)
|0:00:05.84
|4
|Regan Gough (NZl)
|0:00:19.59
|5
|Robert Power (WA)
|0:00:26.58
|6
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|0:00:31.62
|7
|Angus Lyons (Vic)
|0:00:38.56
|8
|Tom Russel (Vic)
|0:01:01.04
|9
|Jack Edwards (NSW)
|0:01:01.86
|10
|Jai Hindley (WA)
|0:01:07.95
|11
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|0:01:12.60
|12
|Oliver Martin (Tas)
|0:01:17.25
|13
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|0:01:17.41
|14
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|0:01:25.38
|15
|Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
|0:01:30.38
|16
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|0:01:35.24
|17
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|0:01:49.14
|18
|Drew Popperwell (WA)
|0:01:56.41
|19
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW)
|0:01:56.57
|20
|Jake Stuart (NSW)
|0:02:10.29
|21
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|0:02:13.75
|22
|Declan Baker (NSW)
|0:02:14.44
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
|0:02:21.74
|24
|Corby Price (NZl)
|0:02:33.61
|25
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|0:02:38.56
|26
|Logan Griffin (NZl)
|0:02:43.54
|27
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|0:03:09.34
|28
|Scott Thompson (NSW)
|0:03:11.80
|29
|Sean Whitfield (Act)
|0:03:34.62
|30
|Ashley Mackay (WA)
|0:03:42.39
|31
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|0:04:03.73
|32
|Gerald Evans (Tas)
|0:04:36.59
|33
|Mark Gibson (NSW)
|0:04:37.74
|34
|Timothy Sellar (WA)
|0:05:11.50
|35
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|0:05:16.76
|36
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|0:05:35.87
|37
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|0:05:53.90
|38
|Mitchell Sutton (Qld)
|0:06:19.89
|39
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|0:08:44.47
|DNF
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|DNS
|Angus Hayes (Act)
|DNS
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
