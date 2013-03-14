Trending

South Australia's Kaesler scores Junior Oceania ITT title

Stevenson, Thompson make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Kaesler (SA)0:36:57.09
2Oscar Stevenson (Vic)0:00:01.44
3James Thompson (Qld)0:00:05.84
4Regan Gough (NZl)0:00:19.59
5Robert Power (WA)0:00:26.58
6Callum Scotson (SA)0:00:31.62
7Angus Lyons (Vic)0:00:38.56
8Tom Russel (Vic)0:01:01.04
9Jack Edwards (NSW)0:01:01.86
10Jai Hindley (WA)0:01:07.95
11Jack Hogan (SA)0:01:12.60
12Oliver Martin (Tas)0:01:17.25
13Ayden Toovey (NSW)0:01:17.41
14Joshua Harrison (SA)0:01:25.38
15Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)0:01:30.38
16Alistair Donohoe (Vic)0:01:35.24
17Jackson Mawby (WA)0:01:49.14
18Drew Popperwell (WA)0:01:56.41
19Lachlan Edwards (NSW)0:01:56.57
20Jake Stuart (NSW)0:02:10.29
21Jordan Stannus (Vic)0:02:13.75
22Declan Baker (NSW)0:02:14.44
23Lucas Hamilton (Vic)0:02:21.74
24Corby Price (NZl)0:02:33.61
25Luke Vitler (WA)0:02:38.56
26Logan Griffin (NZl)0:02:43.54
27Alexander Porter (SA)0:03:09.34
28Scott Thompson (NSW)0:03:11.80
29Sean Whitfield (Act)0:03:34.62
30Ashley Mackay (WA)0:03:42.39
31Matthew Holmes (SA)0:04:03.73
32Gerald Evans (Tas)0:04:36.59
33Mark Gibson (NSW)0:04:37.74
34Timothy Sellar (WA)0:05:11.50
35Harrison Bailey (NSW)0:05:16.76
36Bradley Heffernan (NSW)0:05:35.87
37Kyle Thompson (Vic)0:05:53.90
38Mitchell Sutton (Qld)0:06:19.89
39Brendon Meney (WA)0:08:44.47
DNFLuke Williams (NSW)
DNSAngus Hayes (Act)
DNSHarrison Carter (NSW)

