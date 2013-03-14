Heather tops Sulzberger for Oceania TT crown
Corset rounds out the podium
Elite Women’s Individual Time Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taryn Heather (Vic)
|0:39:02.63
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
|0:00:53.37
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|0:00:59.19
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
|0:01:58.56
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
|0:02:16.09
|6
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|0:02:52.47
|7
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
|0:03:01.13
|8
|Allison Rice (ACT)
|0:03:14.93
|9
|Emily Roper (Qld)
|0:03:37.91
|10
|Carla Ryan (Qld)
|0:03:39.74
|11
|Lisa Keeling (ACT)
|0:04:12.22
|12
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld)
|0:04:13.17
|13
|Samantha De Riter (Vic)
|0:04:34.86
|14
|Susan Mcalister (Qld)
|0:05:36.03
|15
|Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)
|0:06:02.30
|16
|Rachel Ward (Vic)
|0:06:14.44
|17
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld)
|0:06:18.24
|18
|Kerry Knowler (ACT)
|0:06:36.04
|19
|Stephanie Frawley (Vic)
|0:07:23.21
|20
|Alice Wallett (ACT)
|0:07:38.21
|21
|Claire Trembath (Qld)
|0:09:04.75
|DNS
|Belinda Althaus (NSW)
