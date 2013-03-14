Trending

Heather tops Sulzberger for Oceania TT crown

Corset rounds out the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taryn Heather (Vic)0:39:02.63
2Grace Sulzberger (Tas)0:00:53.37
3Ruth Corset (Qld)0:00:59.19
4Katrin Garfoot (Qld)0:01:58.56
5Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)0:02:16.09
6Sarah Roy (NSW)0:02:52.47
7Lucy Coldwell (Vic)0:03:01.13
8Allison Rice (ACT)0:03:14.93
9Emily Roper (Qld)0:03:37.91
10Carla Ryan (Qld)0:03:39.74
11Lisa Keeling (ACT)0:04:12.22
12Ellen Skerritt (Qld)0:04:13.17
13Samantha De Riter (Vic)0:04:34.86
14Susan Mcalister (Qld)0:05:36.03
15Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)0:06:02.30
16Rachel Ward (Vic)0:06:14.44
17Cassandra Dodd (Qld)0:06:18.24
18Kerry Knowler (ACT)0:06:36.04
19Stephanie Frawley (Vic)0:07:23.21
20Alice Wallett (ACT)0:07:38.21
21Claire Trembath (Qld)0:09:04.75
DNSBelinda Althaus (NSW)

