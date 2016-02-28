Image 1 of 17 The top three from stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Astana teammates Andrea Guardini and Miguel Lopez relax before the stage start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Miguel Lopez adjusts his shows at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Miguel Lopez on the podium in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Stage winner and points classification leader Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Best Asian rider Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Terengganu Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Race leader Miguel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Riders try and cool down after another hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Race leader Miguel Lopez cools down post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Dimension Data riders change after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Andrea Guardini celebrates with Brenton Jones (Drapac) crossing the line in second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 17 Andrea Palini (SkyDive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5, his second win of the stage race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 in Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez was reminded that he is still some way from shoring up overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi when South African threat Reinardt Janse van Rensburg unleashed his challenge in the sprints of stage 5 on Sunday to chip away at his overall deficit by gaining time bonuses.

Lopez (Astana) is still the overall race leader after the 148.8km fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that saw his Italian teammate Andrea Guardini win in a bunch sprint to secure his 20th career stage win in the eight-stage Malaysian race – and his fourth from the four stage finishes in ‘KL’.

It is a remarkable record for Guardini, who also won stage one, considering his career tally of professional wins is 37.

“It’s a wonderful day because for me … it is a perfect day,” Guardini, 26, said. “Its my fourth finish in six years [in Kuala Lumpur] and I win every year.

"It's fantastic, because when I was at 20km to go I was thinking, ‘Always when I am riding here I can feel a lot of my adrenalin for this finish. I know the sprint really well – what I need to do, when I need to pass and where I need to sprint to win.’ And I did it all perfectly. I started on the right side and then went to the left to cut the roads when I was in the front. I did a really good sprint.”

In humid and hot conditions that soared to 35C degrees-plus, Guardini won the bunch sprint finish that was made certain when another day-long break was caught near the finish. Behind him was Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) in second while Janse van Rensburg was third to jag a four second bonus, on top of two seconds he took with his second place in the first of three intermediate sprints at 42km.

That saw Janse van Rensburg take back six seconds on Lopez overall, and with three stages to go and the intermediate and finishing sprints suiting him more than Lopez, the South African is well within reach of the overall win, so long as he can muster the energy to sprint for time.

Going into Monday’s sixth stage of the tour that finishes in Melako on Wednesday, Lopez now leads overall by 23 seconds on Janse van Rensburg, while in third place is Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).

Lopez, like all in the peloton, was exhausted after a day in which the sweltering conditions contrasted those of stage four to Tanah Rata where rain and temperatures dropped on the climb to the finish and he won to take the yellow leader’s jersey off Guardini who had held it since his stage one win.

“It’s been another very fast stage,” Lopez, 22, told media. “I lost a little bit of my advantage in the classification because [Janse] van Rensburg was doing the sprints for time bonus.”

The job ahead

Guardini is certainly aware of the task ahead for Lopez and the Astana team that is one rider down with five, and warns that he will not want to go for all the intermediate sprints to counter Janse van Rensburg’s expected time bonus chase.

He still hopes for another stage win or two, but is prepared to make best of his own chances in the bunch finishes if his team focuses on helping Lopez defend the yellow jersey.

“We know that he is a really fast guy,” Guardini said of the South African who showed on Saturday that he can not only sprint but climb with third place behind Lopez at Tanah Rata. “We saw [he is fast] today … and yesterday also when we did the first [intermediate] sprint [that Guardini won and from Janse van Rensburg] and to beat him I had to go full gas.

“He has a very strong team. They want to take the time bonuses. I think it is best that we ride to keep the [yellow] jersey first and then we ride for the sprints [and stage wins.] It’s better to win the race overall, and if other teams work to the finish line for the sprint, we hope the other sprinters take second and third [ahead of Janse van Rensburg] and I win. We cannot to deliver [Janse] van Rensburg to bonifcations – at least in the finale because we know they will want to take control and take time earlier.”

How it happened

On Sunday, Janse van Rensburg may have gained more time had he not punctured near the second intermediate sprint at 63km, after which a six rider break formed and then dropped to four after the third sprint at 118km, and then to three by the top of the King of the Mountains mark after 126km.

That trio was made up of China’s Zhang Zheng (Hexgiang Cycling), and Malaysians Sea Loh (Malaysia National) and Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling). By then their lead was reducing quickly as the Tinkoff and Drapac led peloton ramped up its chase after allowing the break a maximum lead of 3 minutes 50 seconds at 77km when it still numbered six.

Even when the leaders were two, Mazuki and Loh, and caught by the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling pair of Dane John Ebson and Briton Richard Handley, their fate was imminent.

And it came in the last three kilometres when the peloton, still led by Tinkoff and Drapac, swamped the leaders to set up Guardini for another extension to his record of wins.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:18:50 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 4 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 9 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 10 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 12 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 13 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 15 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 17 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 18 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 19 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 20 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 24 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 25 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 28 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 29 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 30 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 31 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 32 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 34 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 35 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 36 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 37 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 38 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 40 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 42 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 43 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 46 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 47 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 48 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 49 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 50 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 51 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 52 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 53 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 54 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 55 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 56 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 58 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 59 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 62 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 64 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 65 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 66 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 67 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 68 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 69 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 70 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 71 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 72 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 73 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 74 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 75 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 76 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 77 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 78 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 79 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 80 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 83 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 84 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 86 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 87 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:20 89 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 90 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 91 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 92 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 93 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:25 94 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 95 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 96 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 97 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:00:29 98 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 99 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:31 100 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 101 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 102 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:00:49 103 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 104 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:53 105 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 106 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 107 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:53 108 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 109 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:04 113 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 114 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:12 115 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:18 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:02 117 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 118 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:06 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 120 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:03:08 121 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 122 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 123 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:04:19 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 125 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:30

Sprint 1 - Slim River # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 4 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint 2 - Tanjung Malim # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 3 3 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Sprint - Rawang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 2 4 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 1

Mountain 1 - Trolak # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 2 3 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 1

Mountain 2 - Hulu Yam # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 3 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 1

Mountain 3 - Selayang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 2 3 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3:18:50 2 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 4 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 7 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 8 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 9 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 10 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Malaysian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3:18:50 2 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 9:56:30 2 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Bardiani CSF 5 KSPO 6 Tinkoff 7 Southeast - Venezuela 8 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 9 Aisan Racing Team 10 One Pro Cycling 11 Dimension Data 12 Team Roth 13 Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 15 Malaysia National Team 16 Team 17 Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 NSC - Mycron 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:14 20 HKSI Pro Team 21 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:00:25 22 Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:00:34

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17:26:53 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:23 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:34 4 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:39 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:00:43 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:45 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:46 13 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:50 14 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 17 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:02 18 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:15 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:18 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:19 21 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:22 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:28 23 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:29 24 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:33 25 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 26 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:38 27 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:48 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 30 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 31 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:01:59 32 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:06 33 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:26 34 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:48 35 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:52 36 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:02 37 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:06 38 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:15 39 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 40 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:24 41 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 42 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:51 43 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:33 44 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:50 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:56 46 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:07 47 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:06:39 48 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:06:42 49 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:49 50 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 51 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:05 52 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:14 53 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 54 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:25 55 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:31 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:38 57 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:07:42 58 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:07:50 59 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:07:52 60 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:18 61 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:10:17 62 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:46 63 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:10:48 64 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:54 65 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:12:01 66 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:06 67 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:12:29 68 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:59 69 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:24 70 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:27 71 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:14:53 72 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:14:55 73 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:19 74 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:15:38 75 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:13 76 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:16:23 77 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:45 78 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:16:58 79 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:44 80 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:25 81 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:18:43 82 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:46 83 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:19:31 84 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:19:51 85 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:20:41 86 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:20:53 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:09 88 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 0:21:21 89 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:31 90 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:21:37 91 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:55 92 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:21:57 93 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:35 94 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:23:00 95 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:21 96 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:23 97 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:25 98 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:24:18 99 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:24:19 100 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:07 101 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:25:31 102 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 0:25:34 103 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:26:17 104 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:44 105 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 106 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:26:54 107 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:07 108 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:27:23 109 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 0:27:51 110 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:21 111 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:31:18 112 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:31:34 113 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:33:26 114 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:33:36 115 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:34:16 116 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:22 117 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:34:32 118 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:37 120 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:35:52 121 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:38 122 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:11 123 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:40:47 124 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:51:28 125 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:52:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 37 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 28 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 28 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 21 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 21 8 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 19 9 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 15 11 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 12 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 13 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 10 14 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 15 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 8 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 17 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 18 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 19 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 20 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 21 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 22 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 23 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 5 25 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 5 26 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 5 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 4 28 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 29 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 30 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2 32 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 33 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 2 34 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 35 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 36 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 38 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1 39 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 1 40 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1 41 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 42 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 43 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 28 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 20 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 16 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 12 7 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 10 9 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 7 12 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 13 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 6 14 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 17:28:15 2 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:00:25 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:04 6 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:06 7 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:40 8 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:02:53 9 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 10 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:02

Malaysian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 17:28:15 2 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:02:53 3 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:02