Tour de Langkawi: Guardini wins again in Kuala Lumpur

Miguel Angel Lopez's overall lead under threat from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg

Image 1 of 17

The top three from stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Astana teammates Andrea Guardini and Miguel Lopez relax before the stage start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Miguel Lopez adjusts his shows at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Miguel Lopez on the podium in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Stage winner and points classification leader Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Best Asian rider Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Terengganu Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Race leader Miguel Lopez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Riders try and cool down after another hot day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Race leader Miguel Lopez cools down post-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Dimension Data riders change after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Andrea Guardini celebrates with Brenton Jones (Drapac) crossing the line in second

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 17

Andrea Palini (SkyDive Dubai)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5, his second win of the stage race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 bunch sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 at Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 5 in Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez was reminded that he is still some way from shoring up overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi when South African threat Reinardt Janse van Rensburg unleashed his challenge in the sprints of stage 5 on Sunday to chip away at his overall deficit by gaining time bonuses.

Lopez (Astana) is still the overall race leader after the 148.8km fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that saw his Italian teammate Andrea Guardini win in a bunch sprint to secure his 20th career stage win in the eight-stage Malaysian race – and his fourth from the four stage finishes in ‘KL’.

It is a remarkable record for Guardini, who also won stage one, considering his career tally of professional wins is 37.

“It’s a wonderful day because for me … it is a perfect day,” Guardini, 26, said. “Its my fourth finish in six years [in Kuala Lumpur] and I win every year.

"It's fantastic, because when I was at 20km to go I was thinking, ‘Always when I am riding here I can feel a lot of my adrenalin for this finish. I know the sprint really well – what I need to do, when I need to pass and where I need to sprint to win.’ And I did it all perfectly. I started on the right side and then went to the left to cut the roads when I was in the front. I did a really good sprint.”

In humid and hot conditions that soared to 35C degrees-plus, Guardini won the bunch sprint finish that was made certain when another day-long break was caught near the finish. Behind him was Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) in second while Janse van Rensburg was third to jag a four second bonus, on top of two seconds he took with his second place in the first of three intermediate sprints at 42km.

That saw Janse van Rensburg take back six seconds on Lopez overall, and with three stages to go and the intermediate and finishing sprints suiting him more than Lopez, the South African is well within reach of the overall win, so long as he can muster the energy to sprint for time.

Going into Monday’s sixth stage of the tour that finishes in Melako on Wednesday, Lopez now leads overall by 23 seconds on Janse van Rensburg, while in third place is Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).

Lopez, like all in the peloton, was exhausted after a day in which the sweltering conditions contrasted those of stage four to Tanah Rata where rain and temperatures dropped on the climb to the finish and he won to take the yellow leader’s jersey off Guardini who had held it since his stage one win.

“It’s been another very fast stage,” Lopez, 22, told media. “I lost a little bit of my advantage in the classification because [Janse] van Rensburg was doing the sprints for time bonus.”

The job ahead

Guardini is certainly aware of the task ahead for Lopez and the Astana team that is one rider down with five, and warns that he will not want to go for all the intermediate sprints to counter Janse van Rensburg’s expected time bonus chase.

He still hopes for another stage win or two, but is prepared to make best of his own chances in the bunch finishes if his team focuses on helping Lopez defend the yellow jersey.

“We know that he is a really fast guy,” Guardini said of the South African who showed on Saturday that he can not only sprint but climb with third place behind Lopez at Tanah Rata. “We saw [he is fast] today … and yesterday also when we did the first [intermediate] sprint [that Guardini won and from Janse van Rensburg] and to beat him I had to go full gas.

“He has a very strong team. They want to take the time bonuses. I think it is best that we ride to keep the [yellow] jersey first and then we ride for the sprints [and stage wins.] It’s better to win the race overall, and if other teams work to the finish line for the sprint, we hope the other sprinters take second and third [ahead of Janse van Rensburg] and I win. We cannot to deliver [Janse] van Rensburg to bonifcations – at least in the finale because we know they will want to take control and take time earlier.”

How it happened

On Sunday, Janse van Rensburg may have gained more time had he not punctured near the second intermediate sprint at 63km, after which a six rider break formed and then dropped to four after the third sprint at 118km, and then to three by the top of the King of the Mountains mark after 126km.

That trio was made up of China’s Zhang Zheng (Hexgiang Cycling), and Malaysians Sea Loh (Malaysia National) and Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling). By then their lead was reducing quickly as the Tinkoff and Drapac led peloton ramped up its chase after allowing the break a maximum lead of 3 minutes 50 seconds at 77km when it still numbered six.

Even when the leaders were two, Mazuki and Loh, and caught by the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling pair of Dane John Ebson and Briton Richard Handley, their fate was imminent.

And it came in the last three kilometres when the peloton, still led by Tinkoff and Drapac, swamped the leaders to set up Guardini for another extension to his record of wins.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:18:50
2Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
4Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
12John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
13Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
15Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
16Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
17Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
18Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
19Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
24Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
25Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
28Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
29Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
30Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
31Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
32Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
34James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
35Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
37Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
40Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
42Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
43Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
44Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
46Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
47Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
48Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
49Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
50Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
52Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
53Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
54Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
55Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
56Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
58John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
59Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
62Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
64George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
65Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
66Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
67Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
68Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
69Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
70Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
71Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
72Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
73Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
74Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
75Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
76Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
77Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
78Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
79Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
80Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
83Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
84Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
86Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
87Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
88Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:20
89Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
90Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
91Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
92Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
93Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:25
94Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
95Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
96Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
97Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:00:29
98Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
99Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:31
100Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
101Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
102Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:00:49
103Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
104Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:53
105Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
106Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
107Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:00:53
108Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
109Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
111Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:04
113Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
114Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:12
115Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:01:18
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:02
117Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
118Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:06
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
120Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:03:08
121João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
122Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
123Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:04:19
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
125Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:30

Sprint 1 - Slim River
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3
3Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
4Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint 2 - Tanjung Malim
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team3
3Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Sprint - Rawang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO2
4Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia1

Mountain 1 - Trolak
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP2
3Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO1

Mountain 2 - Hulu Yam
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour4pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
3Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO1

Mountain 3 - Selayang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia2
3Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3:18:50
2Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
4Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
5Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
6Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
7Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
8Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
9Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
10Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Malaysian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3:18:50
2Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
3Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare9:56:30
2Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
3Astana Pro Team
4Bardiani CSF
5KSPO
6Tinkoff
7Southeast - Venezuela
8Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Aisan Racing Team
10One Pro Cycling
11Dimension Data
12Team Roth
13Terengganu Cycling Team
14Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
15Malaysia National Team
16Team
17Hengxiang Cycling Team
18NSC - Mycron
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:14
20HKSI Pro Team
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:25
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:00:34

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team17:26:53
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:23
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:00:34
4George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:39
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:43
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare0:00:45
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:46
13Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:50
14John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
15Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:00
17James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:02
18Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:15
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:18
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:01:19
21Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:22
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:28
23Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:29
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:01:33
25Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:38
27Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
28Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:48
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
30Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
31Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:01:59
32Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:03:06
33Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:26
34Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:48
35Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:52
36Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:02
37Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:06
38Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:15
39Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
40Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:24
41Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
42Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:51
43Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:05:33
44Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:50
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:56
46Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:07
47Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:06:39
48Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:06:42
49Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:49
50Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
51Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:05
52Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:14
53Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
54Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:25
55Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia0:07:31
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:38
57Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:07:42
58Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:07:50
59Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:07:52
60Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:18
61Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:10:17
62Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:46
63Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:10:48
64Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia0:11:54
65Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:12:01
66Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:06
67Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:12:29
68Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:59
69Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:24
70Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:27
71Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:14:53
72Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:14:55
73Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:19
74Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:15:38
75Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:13
76Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:16:23
77Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:45
78Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:16:58
79Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:44
80Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:25
81Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:18:43
82Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:46
83Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:19:31
84Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:19:51
85Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:20:41
86Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:09
88Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai0:21:21
89John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:21:31
90Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:37
91Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:55
92Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:21:57
93Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:35
94Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:23:00
95Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:21
96Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:23
97Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:25
98Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:24:18
99Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:24:19
100Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:07
101Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:25:31
102Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia0:25:34
103Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:26:17
104Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:44
105Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
106Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:26:54
107Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:07
108Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:27:23
109Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai0:27:51
110Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:21
111Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:31:18
112Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:31:34
113Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:33:26
114João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:33:36
115Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:34:16
116Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:34:22
117Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:34:32
118Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:37
120Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:35:52
121Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:38
122Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:11
123Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:40:47
124Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:51:28
125Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:52:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team58pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai37
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team31
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare28
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data28
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team21
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling21
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela19
9Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
11João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
12Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
13James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling10
14Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
15Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth8
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
17Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
19Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
20Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
21Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
22Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
23Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team5
24Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia5
25Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai5
26Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth5
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team4
28Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
29Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
30Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2
32Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
33Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO2
34Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
35Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
36George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
38Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1
39Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia1
40Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1
41Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
42Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
43Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team49pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia28
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare20
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data16
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai12
7Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team12
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare10
9Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team10
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team7
12George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
13Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team6
14James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team17:28:15
2Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:06
3Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:07
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:00:25
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:04
6Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:06
7Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:40
8Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:02:53
9Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
10Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:02

Malaysian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team17:28:15
2Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:02:53
3Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Professional CT52:22:43
2Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3One Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Dimension Data0:00:59
5Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
6Team Roth0:02:40
7Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:43
8Tinkoff0:06:14
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:43
10Team0:07:45
11Aisan Racing Team0:08:03
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:52
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:14:28
14KSPO
15Astana Pro Team0:14:20
16HKSI Pro Team0:16:10
17Malaysia National Team0:18:41
18NSC - Mycron0:22:00
19Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:29:10
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:30:03
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:20
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:39:17

