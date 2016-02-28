Tour de Langkawi: Guardini wins again in Kuala Lumpur
Miguel Angel Lopez's overall lead under threat from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg
Stage 5: Tapah - Kuala Lumpur
Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez was reminded that he is still some way from shoring up overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi when South African threat Reinardt Janse van Rensburg unleashed his challenge in the sprints of stage 5 on Sunday to chip away at his overall deficit by gaining time bonuses.
Lopez (Astana) is still the overall race leader after the 148.8km fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that saw his Italian teammate Andrea Guardini win in a bunch sprint to secure his 20th career stage win in the eight-stage Malaysian race – and his fourth from the four stage finishes in ‘KL’.
It is a remarkable record for Guardini, who also won stage one, considering his career tally of professional wins is 37.
“It’s a wonderful day because for me … it is a perfect day,” Guardini, 26, said. “Its my fourth finish in six years [in Kuala Lumpur] and I win every year.
"It's fantastic, because when I was at 20km to go I was thinking, ‘Always when I am riding here I can feel a lot of my adrenalin for this finish. I know the sprint really well – what I need to do, when I need to pass and where I need to sprint to win.’ And I did it all perfectly. I started on the right side and then went to the left to cut the roads when I was in the front. I did a really good sprint.”
In humid and hot conditions that soared to 35C degrees-plus, Guardini won the bunch sprint finish that was made certain when another day-long break was caught near the finish. Behind him was Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) in second while Janse van Rensburg was third to jag a four second bonus, on top of two seconds he took with his second place in the first of three intermediate sprints at 42km.
That saw Janse van Rensburg take back six seconds on Lopez overall, and with three stages to go and the intermediate and finishing sprints suiting him more than Lopez, the South African is well within reach of the overall win, so long as he can muster the energy to sprint for time.
Going into Monday’s sixth stage of the tour that finishes in Melako on Wednesday, Lopez now leads overall by 23 seconds on Janse van Rensburg, while in third place is Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).
Lopez, like all in the peloton, was exhausted after a day in which the sweltering conditions contrasted those of stage four to Tanah Rata where rain and temperatures dropped on the climb to the finish and he won to take the yellow leader’s jersey off Guardini who had held it since his stage one win.
“It’s been another very fast stage,” Lopez, 22, told media. “I lost a little bit of my advantage in the classification because [Janse] van Rensburg was doing the sprints for time bonus.”
The job ahead
Guardini is certainly aware of the task ahead for Lopez and the Astana team that is one rider down with five, and warns that he will not want to go for all the intermediate sprints to counter Janse van Rensburg’s expected time bonus chase.
He still hopes for another stage win or two, but is prepared to make best of his own chances in the bunch finishes if his team focuses on helping Lopez defend the yellow jersey.
“We know that he is a really fast guy,” Guardini said of the South African who showed on Saturday that he can not only sprint but climb with third place behind Lopez at Tanah Rata. “We saw [he is fast] today … and yesterday also when we did the first [intermediate] sprint [that Guardini won and from Janse van Rensburg] and to beat him I had to go full gas.
“He has a very strong team. They want to take the time bonuses. I think it is best that we ride to keep the [yellow] jersey first and then we ride for the sprints [and stage wins.] It’s better to win the race overall, and if other teams work to the finish line for the sprint, we hope the other sprinters take second and third [ahead of Janse van Rensburg] and I win. We cannot to deliver [Janse] van Rensburg to bonifcations – at least in the finale because we know they will want to take control and take time earlier.”
How it happened
On Sunday, Janse van Rensburg may have gained more time had he not punctured near the second intermediate sprint at 63km, after which a six rider break formed and then dropped to four after the third sprint at 118km, and then to three by the top of the King of the Mountains mark after 126km.
That trio was made up of China’s Zhang Zheng (Hexgiang Cycling), and Malaysians Sea Loh (Malaysia National) and Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling). By then their lead was reducing quickly as the Tinkoff and Drapac led peloton ramped up its chase after allowing the break a maximum lead of 3 minutes 50 seconds at 77km when it still numbered six.
Even when the leaders were two, Mazuki and Loh, and caught by the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling pair of Dane John Ebson and Briton Richard Handley, their fate was imminent.
And it came in the last three kilometres when the peloton, still led by Tinkoff and Drapac, swamped the leaders to set up Guardini for another extension to his record of wins.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:18:50
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|13
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|17
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|24
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|25
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|28
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|30
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|31
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|32
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|34
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|35
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|38
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|42
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|43
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|47
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|48
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|50
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|52
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|54
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|55
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|56
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|58
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|59
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|62
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|64
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|65
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|66
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|67
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|68
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|69
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|70
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|71
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|73
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|74
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|75
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|76
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|77
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|78
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|79
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|83
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|86
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|87
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|89
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|90
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|91
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|93
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:25
|94
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|95
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|96
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|97
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:00:29
|98
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|99
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:31
|100
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|101
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|102
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:49
|103
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|104
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|105
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|106
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|107
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:53
|108
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|109
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:04
|113
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|114
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:12
|115
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:18
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:02
|117
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|118
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|120
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:03:08
|121
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|122
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|123
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:19
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|125
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|3
|3
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|2
|4
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|2
|3
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|3
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3:18:50
|2
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|7
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|9
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3:18:50
|2
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|9:56:30
|2
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|KSPO
|6
|Tinkoff
|7
|Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|10
|One Pro Cycling
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Team Roth
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|15
|Malaysia National Team
|16
|Team
|17
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|20
|HKSI Pro Team
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:25
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:00:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17:26:53
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:34
|4
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:45
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:46
|13
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:50
|14
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|17
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|18
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:15
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:19
|21
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:28
|23
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:33
|25
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|27
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:48
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|30
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|31
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|32
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:06
|33
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|34
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:48
|35
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:52
|36
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|37
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|38
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:15
|39
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|40
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|41
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|42
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:51
|43
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:33
|44
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:50
|45
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:56
|46
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:07
|47
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:42
|49
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:49
|50
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|51
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:05
|52
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:14
|53
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|54
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:25
|55
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|0:07:31
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:38
|57
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|58
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:07:50
|59
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:07:52
|60
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:18
|61
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|62
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:46
|63
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:48
|64
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:54
|65
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:12:01
|66
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|67
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:12:29
|68
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|69
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:24
|70
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:27
|71
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:14:53
|72
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:14:55
|73
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:15:19
|74
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|75
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|76
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:23
|77
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:45
|78
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:58
|79
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|80
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:25
|81
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|82
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:46
|83
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|84
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:19:51
|85
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:20:41
|86
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:09
|88
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|0:21:21
|89
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:31
|90
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:21:37
|91
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:55
|92
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:21:57
|93
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:22:35
|94
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:23:00
|95
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|96
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:23
|97
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:25
|98
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:24:18
|99
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:24:19
|100
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:07
|101
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:25:31
|102
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:25:34
|103
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:26:17
|104
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:44
|105
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|106
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|107
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:07
|108
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:27:23
|109
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|0:27:51
|110
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:21
|111
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:31:18
|112
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:31:34
|113
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:33:26
|114
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:33:36
|115
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:34:16
|116
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:22
|117
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:34:32
|118
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:37
|120
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:35:52
|121
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:38
|122
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:11
|123
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:40:47
|124
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:28
|125
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:52:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|37
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|28
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|21
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|21
|8
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|19
|9
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|11
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|12
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|13
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|14
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|15
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|17
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|19
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|20
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|21
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|23
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|25
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|5
|26
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|5
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|4
|28
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|29
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2
|32
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|33
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|2
|34
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|35
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|36
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|38
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|39
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|40
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|41
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|28
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|12
|7
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|10
|9
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|7
|12
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|6
|14
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17:28:15
|2
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:00:25
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|6
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|8
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:02:53
|9
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17:28:15
|2
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:02:53
|3
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|52:22:43
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|5
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Roth
|0:02:40
|7
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:06:14
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|10
|Team
|0:07:45
|11
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:03
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:52
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:14:28
|14
|KSPO
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:20
|16
|HKSI Pro Team
|0:16:10
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:18:41
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|0:22:00
|19
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:29:10
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:30:03
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:20
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:39:17
