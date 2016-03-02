Image 1 of 35 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 The final stage podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 It was another hot day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 An old boat in the backdrop of today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 The peloton sails towards the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Only at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) takes centre stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 The final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Dimension Data before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 The Malaysin flag was flying again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 The attacks to form the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stayed safe in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 UnitedHealthcare won best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 There was a stiff wind blowing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) hits the line first (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts down his power (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) celebrates his overall win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Andrea Guardini celebrates with his Astana team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 It's never easy to win a race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 A fourth win for Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Post stage it is time to wash up and head home (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Here comes Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) is not the most aero but he is the fastest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) started his sprint early but won (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) takes the winner's trophy (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) won the mountian's competition (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 The podium for the best Asian rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 Jo Yung Seo won the most combative prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 Guardini also won the points jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his fourth win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg has his sights set on being selected to ride in a second Tour de France later this year as a key member of Dimension Data team’s sprint train to set up Mark Cavendish for stage wins.

But after securing overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi on Wednesday, Janse van Rensburg, 27, told Cyclingnews that he needs to continue with similarly impressive performances to earn one of the nine places in Dimension Data’s Tour team.

“I am looking forward to doing it again. It’s going to be pretty tight,” Janse van Rensburg said. "We have really some big names in the team, but I hope there is space for me. Results like this help.

“We have a really big sprinter with Cavendish there. So it depends on who he wants in his lead-out. But I think I am one of the guys that can really stand out in his lead-out.”

Janse van Rensburg’s win at Langkawi was impressive. He even extended his overall lead on Wednesday’s final 119km stage from Batu Pahat to Melaka, won in a bunch sprint by Andrea Guardini (Astana) from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) and Shiki Kuroeda (Aisan Racing Team).

Janse van Rensburg, who placed 12th on the stage that saw the peloton split near the finish with a group of 15 riders crossing the line four seconds ahead, gained three seconds by winning the first of three intermediate sprints at 16.2km.

Then Janse van Rensburg’s nearest rivals overall, the Colombian pair of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lost four more seconds to him by finishing in the second group. However, the pair still held on for second place overall at 18 seconds and third at 19 seconds respectively.

Janse van Rensburg will soon get the chance to prove his value to Cavendish, with them both due to race together at Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15) and Milan San Remo (March 19).

Janse van Rensburg will then likely race in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix before a break, and then rebuild towards a possible Tour de France start in July by racing in either the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.

Janse van Rensburg labelled his Tour de Langkawi win as the best of his career. It was also his first overall win in a stage race since 2012 when he rode for his South African team, which at that point had a Continental licence and was named MTN-Energade. That year, he won the Tour de Bretagne, Tour du Maroc and Ronde van Overijssel overall, two stages of the Volta a Portugal, and the Ronde van Zeeland Seaports.

He then rode for the Dutch World Tour team, Argos-Shimano from 2013 to 2014 – winning the 2013 Binche-Chimay-Binche in Belgium – before returning to the MTN fold in 2015, and staying put for the transition to WorldTour status under the Dimension Data banner in 2016.

“It was my first stage race victory since 2012, so it’s a long time coming,” Janse van Rensburg said at his post race press conference.

“I am really happy to get the breakthrough victory again. I hope this is a good sign for the future, and only the start of a very successful season going forwards. This is definitely my biggest victory in my career. I am really happy. It’s UCI ‘HC’ race, so it’s a really big ranking with a lot of points. It was a really good race, good organisation.”

How it happened

Despite going into the final stage with 11 seconds on Jaramillo and 12 seconds on Lopez, Janse van Rensburg said he was still “quite nervous,” adding: “I was counting down the kilometres from ‘120’ today. Anything can happen.”

Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch was still together for the first intermediate sprint at 16.2km, which prompted Janse van Rensburg to use his sprinting strength to gain a time bonus. He won the sprint from Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) and Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF).

“It was just to get an extra cushion in case something happens in the end,” Janse van Rensburg said. “It was not a focus before the stage but when it was together I saw an opportunity to go for the seconds and I took it.”

Mancebo’s second place in the sprint moved him up from sixth to fourth place overall, as he leapfrogged Denmark’s Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) and Briton George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling).

The main break of the day formed after the sprint – a three-strong group of Joo Yong Seo (KSPO), Ho San Chiu (HKSI) and See Keong Loh (Malaysia National). Their lead on the peloton reached 5:15 at 68km, but they were caught just before the first of three eight-kilometre laps of the finishing circuit in Melaka.

From there, the bunch sprint was assured, and so long as Janse van Rensburg avoided disaster before the last three kilometres, so too was his first overall tour win since 2012.

“I was really relieved with a few k to go with no bad luck, so I was really happy to get over the line,” he said after.

Not bad considering that while a good overall result was on Janse van Rensburg’s mind when he arrived, he was only a late call-up to the Dimension Data team in Malaysia.

“I was a replacement,” he said. “The team put me in. And finally I got the overall victory.”

With that, Janse van Rensburg’s next stop was Dubai where his fiancé Leilani was waiting to fly with him to Barcelona for rest of what he hopes will be a huge season.

“These are the prime years coming,” he said. “I have a long career ahead of me. But it’s the time of your career when you have to start performing. Hopefully it continues now.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:42:55 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 3 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 10 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 14 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 16 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:00:04 17 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 19 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 21 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 24 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 26 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 27 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 28 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 34 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 35 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 36 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 37 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:08 38 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 39 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 40 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 41 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 43 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 45 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 46 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 48 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 49 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 50 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 52 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 53 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 55 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 60 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 62 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 63 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 64 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 65 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 66 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 67 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 68 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 69 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 71 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 72 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 73 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 74 Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 75 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 76 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 78 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 79 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 80 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 81 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:00:22 82 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 83 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:00:24 84 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:00:34 85 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 86 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 87 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 88 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 89 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:00:37 90 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:41 91 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:00:47 92 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 93 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:02 94 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:01:23 95 Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 96 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:28 97 Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:42 98 Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 99 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:02 100 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:02:04 101 Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:02:18 102 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:20 103 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:35 105 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:02:40 106 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 107 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 108 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:55 109 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:02:59 110 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 111 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:03:21 112 Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 114 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:04:19 115 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:35 116 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 117 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:05:17 118 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:06:04 119 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 120 Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:08:29 121 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:09:57 DNF Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team DNS Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 3 3 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 pts 2 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 pts 2 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 28:31:21 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:00:18 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:00:23 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 6 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:00:25 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:29 9 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 12 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 13 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:35 14 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 0:00:38 15 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:44 17 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 18 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:03 19 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:07 21 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:10 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:12 23 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:13 24 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:17 25 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:21 26 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:36 27 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:38 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 29 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:02:24 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 31 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:14 32 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 0:03:58 33 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:11 34 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:15 35 Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth 0:04:28 36 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:29 37 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:39 38 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:42 39 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:56 40 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:05:08 41 Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:05:36 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:44 43 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:50 44 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:06:11 45 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:31 46 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:53 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:54 48 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:08 49 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:07:37 50 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:07:49 51 Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:08:17 52 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:22 53 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:11:28 54 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:36 55 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:11:42 56 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:12:18 57 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:12:28 58 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:12:33 59 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:45 60 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 0:14:23 61 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:15:03 62 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:15:20 63 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 0:15:22 64 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 0:15:23 65 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:15:30 66 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:15:50 67 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:05 68 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:07 69 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:25 70 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:17:07 71 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:32 72 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:17:37 73 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:18:06 74 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:18:15 75 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:18:27 76 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:34 77 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:19:12 78 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:19:33 79 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:20:33 80 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:20:55 81 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:20:57 82 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:21:11 83 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:39 84 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:21:41 85 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:22:29 86 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:23:27 87 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:45 88 Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:25:26 89 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:28 90 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:32 91 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:26:44 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:26:47 93 Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:27:26 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:27:53 95 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:09 96 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:23 97 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:28:38 98 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:54 99 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:31:31 100 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:32:41 101 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:32:47 102 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:32:49 103 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:33:06 104 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:33:46 105 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:33:49 106 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:35:41 107 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:36:38 108 Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:36:47 109 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:59 110 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:39:10 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:12 112 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:39:49 113 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:42:30 114 Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:44:16 115 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:45:08 116 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:48:31 117 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:49:14 118 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:52:05 119 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:35 120 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:59:15 121 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:09:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 pts 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 58 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 53 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 44 5 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 39 6 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 7 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 29 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 9 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 10 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 20 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 18 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 13 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 17 14 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 16 15 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 15 16 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 17 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 18 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 11 19 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 20 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 21 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 22 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 23 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 8 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 25 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 26 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 8 27 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 28 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 7 29 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 6 30 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 31 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 32 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 33 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 34 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 5 35 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 5 36 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 5 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 4 38 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 39 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 4 40 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 3 41 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 3 42 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 43 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 44 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 45 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 2 46 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 47 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 2 48 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 49 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1 50 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1 51 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1 52 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 53 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 54 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 21 5 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 6 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 13 7 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 12 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 12 9 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 10 11 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 10 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 8 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 7 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 6 17 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 6 18 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 5 19 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 5 20 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 3 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3 26 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 3 27 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 3 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 29 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 30 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 31 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 32 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 2 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1 34 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 1 35 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 36 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 1 37 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1 38 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 1