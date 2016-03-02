Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg wins 2016 Tour de Langkawi
Guardini takes final stage sprint
Stage 8: Batu Pahat - Melaka Loop
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg has his sights set on being selected to ride in a second Tour de France later this year as a key member of Dimension Data team’s sprint train to set up Mark Cavendish for stage wins.
But after securing overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi on Wednesday, Janse van Rensburg, 27, told Cyclingnews that he needs to continue with similarly impressive performances to earn one of the nine places in Dimension Data’s Tour team.
“I am looking forward to doing it again. It’s going to be pretty tight,” Janse van Rensburg said. "We have really some big names in the team, but I hope there is space for me. Results like this help.
“We have a really big sprinter with Cavendish there. So it depends on who he wants in his lead-out. But I think I am one of the guys that can really stand out in his lead-out.”
Janse van Rensburg’s win at Langkawi was impressive. He even extended his overall lead on Wednesday’s final 119km stage from Batu Pahat to Melaka, won in a bunch sprint by Andrea Guardini (Astana) from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) and Shiki Kuroeda (Aisan Racing Team).
Janse van Rensburg, who placed 12th on the stage that saw the peloton split near the finish with a group of 15 riders crossing the line four seconds ahead, gained three seconds by winning the first of three intermediate sprints at 16.2km.
Then Janse van Rensburg’s nearest rivals overall, the Colombian pair of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lost four more seconds to him by finishing in the second group. However, the pair still held on for second place overall at 18 seconds and third at 19 seconds respectively.
Janse van Rensburg will soon get the chance to prove his value to Cavendish, with them both due to race together at Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15) and Milan San Remo (March 19).
Janse van Rensburg will then likely race in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix before a break, and then rebuild towards a possible Tour de France start in July by racing in either the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.
Janse van Rensburg labelled his Tour de Langkawi win as the best of his career. It was also his first overall win in a stage race since 2012 when he rode for his South African team, which at that point had a Continental licence and was named MTN-Energade. That year, he won the Tour de Bretagne, Tour du Maroc and Ronde van Overijssel overall, two stages of the Volta a Portugal, and the Ronde van Zeeland Seaports.
He then rode for the Dutch World Tour team, Argos-Shimano from 2013 to 2014 – winning the 2013 Binche-Chimay-Binche in Belgium – before returning to the MTN fold in 2015, and staying put for the transition to WorldTour status under the Dimension Data banner in 2016.
“It was my first stage race victory since 2012, so it’s a long time coming,” Janse van Rensburg said at his post race press conference.
“I am really happy to get the breakthrough victory again. I hope this is a good sign for the future, and only the start of a very successful season going forwards. This is definitely my biggest victory in my career. I am really happy. It’s UCI ‘HC’ race, so it’s a really big ranking with a lot of points. It was a really good race, good organisation.”
How it happened
Despite going into the final stage with 11 seconds on Jaramillo and 12 seconds on Lopez, Janse van Rensburg said he was still “quite nervous,” adding: “I was counting down the kilometres from ‘120’ today. Anything can happen.”
Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch was still together for the first intermediate sprint at 16.2km, which prompted Janse van Rensburg to use his sprinting strength to gain a time bonus. He won the sprint from Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) and Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF).
“It was just to get an extra cushion in case something happens in the end,” Janse van Rensburg said. “It was not a focus before the stage but when it was together I saw an opportunity to go for the seconds and I took it.”
Mancebo’s second place in the sprint moved him up from sixth to fourth place overall, as he leapfrogged Denmark’s Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) and Briton George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling).
The main break of the day formed after the sprint – a three-strong group of Joo Yong Seo (KSPO), Ho San Chiu (HKSI) and See Keong Loh (Malaysia National). Their lead on the peloton reached 5:15 at 68km, but they were caught just before the first of three eight-kilometre laps of the finishing circuit in Melaka.
From there, the bunch sprint was assured, and so long as Janse van Rensburg avoided disaster before the last three kilometres, so too was his first overall tour win since 2012.
“I was really relieved with a few k to go with no bad luck, so I was really happy to get over the line,” he said after.
Not bad considering that while a good overall result was on Janse van Rensburg’s mind when he arrived, he was only a late call-up to the Dimension Data team in Malaysia.
“I was a replacement,” he said. “The team put me in. And finally I got the overall victory.”
With that, Janse van Rensburg’s next stop was Dubai where his fiancé Leilani was waiting to fly with him to Barcelona for rest of what he hopes will be a huge season.
“These are the prime years coming,” he said. “I have a long career ahead of me. But it’s the time of your career when you have to start performing. Hopefully it continues now.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:42:55
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|10
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|14
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|16
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:04
|17
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|21
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|22
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|24
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|26
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|27
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|35
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|36
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|37
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:08
|38
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|39
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|40
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|41
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|43
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|45
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|46
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|47
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|49
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|50
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|52
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|53
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|55
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|60
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|61
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|63
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|65
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|66
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|67
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|68
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|71
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|72
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|73
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|74
|Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|75
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|76
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|78
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|79
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|80
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|81
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:00:22
|82
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|83
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:24
|84
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:00:34
|85
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|86
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|87
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|88
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:37
|90
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|91
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:00:47
|92
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:02
|94
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:01:23
|95
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|96
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:28
|97
|Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:42
|98
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|99
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:02
|100
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:02:04
|101
|Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:02:18
|102
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:20
|103
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:35
|105
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:02:40
|106
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|107
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|108
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:55
|109
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:02:59
|110
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|111
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:03:21
|112
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|114
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:04:19
|115
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|116
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|117
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|118
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:06:04
|119
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|120
|Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:08:29
|121
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:09:57
|DNF
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|DNS
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|3
|3
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|pts
|2
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|pts
|2
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|28:31:21
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:00:18
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:00:23
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|6
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:00:25
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|9
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|13
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:35
|14
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|15
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|17
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|18
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|19
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:07
|21
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:12
|23
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:17
|25
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:21
|26
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:36
|27
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:38
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|31
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|32
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:03:58
|33
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|34
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:15
|35
|Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:28
|36
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|37
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:39
|38
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:42
|39
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:56
|40
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:05:08
|41
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:44
|43
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:50
|44
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:06:11
|45
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:31
|46
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:53
|47
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:54
|48
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:08
|49
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:07:37
|50
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:07:49
|51
|Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:08:17
|52
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:22
|53
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|54
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|55
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:11:42
|56
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:12:18
|57
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:12:28
|58
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:12:33
|59
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:45
|60
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:14:23
|61
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:15:03
|62
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:15:20
|63
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:15:22
|64
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:15:23
|65
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:15:30
|66
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:15:50
|67
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|68
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|69
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:25
|70
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:17:07
|71
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|72
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:17:37
|73
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:18:06
|74
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:15
|75
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|76
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:34
|77
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|78
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:19:33
|79
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:20:33
|80
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:20:55
|81
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:20:57
|82
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:21:11
|83
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:39
|84
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:21:41
|85
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:22:29
|86
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:23:27
|87
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:45
|88
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:25:26
|89
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:28
|90
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|91
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:26:44
|92
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:26:47
|93
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:27:26
|94
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:27:53
|95
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:09
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:23
|97
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:28:38
|98
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:54
|99
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:31:31
|100
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:32:41
|101
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:32:47
|102
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:32:49
|103
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:33:06
|104
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:33:46
|105
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:33:49
|106
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:35:41
|107
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:36:38
|108
|Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:36:47
|109
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:36:59
|110
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:10
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:12
|112
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:39:49
|113
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:42:30
|114
|Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:44:16
|115
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:45:08
|116
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:48:31
|117
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:49:14
|118
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:52:05
|119
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:35
|120
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:59:15
|121
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:09:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|pts
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|58
|3
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|53
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|44
|5
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|6
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|7
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|29
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|9
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|10
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|20
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|13
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|14
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|16
|15
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|15
|16
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|18
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|11
|19
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|21
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|22
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|23
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|25
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|26
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|8
|27
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|7
|29
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|6
|30
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|32
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|33
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|5
|35
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|36
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|5
|37
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|4
|38
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|39
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|4
|40
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|3
|41
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|3
|42
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|43
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|44
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|2
|46
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|47
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|2
|48
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|50
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|52
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|53
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|54
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|21
|5
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|6
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|13
|7
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|12
|9
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|10
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|10
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|8
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|7
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|6
|17
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|18
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|5
|20
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|3
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|26
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|3
|27
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|3
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|29
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|30
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|2
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|34
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|37
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|38
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|85:35:15
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|5
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Roth
|0:02:25
|7
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:06:10
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:03
|11
|Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:08:32
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:52
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:14:20
|14
|KSPO
|0:14:44
|15
|HKSI Pro Team
|0:19:04
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:19:15
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|0:24:39
|19
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:20
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:31:05
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:36:10
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyccling
|0:52:09
