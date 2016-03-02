Trending

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg wins 2016 Tour de Langkawi

Guardini takes final stage sprint

Image 1 of 35

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

The final stage podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

It was another hot day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

An old boat in the backdrop of today's stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton sails towards the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Only at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) takes centre stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

The final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Dimension Data before the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

The Malaysin flag was flying again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

The attacks to form the break of the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stayed safe in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

UnitedHealthcare won best team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

There was a stiff wind blowing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) hits the line first

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts down his power

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) celebrates his overall win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Andrea Guardini celebrates with his Astana team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

It's never easy to win a race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

A fourth win for Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Post stage it is time to wash up and head home

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Here comes Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is not the most aero but he is the fastest

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) started his sprint early but won

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) takes the winner's trophy

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) takes centre stage on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) won the mountian's competition

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

The podium for the best Asian rider

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

Jo Yung Seo won the most combative prize

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

Guardini also won the points jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his fourth win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg has his sights set on being selected to ride in a second Tour de France later this year as a key member of Dimension Data team’s sprint train to set up Mark Cavendish for stage wins.

But after securing overall victory in the Tour de Langkawi on Wednesday, Janse van Rensburg, 27, told Cyclingnews that he needs to continue with similarly impressive performances to earn one of the nine places in Dimension Data’s Tour team.

“I am looking forward to doing it again. It’s going to be pretty tight,” Janse van Rensburg said. "We have really some big names in the team, but I hope there is space for me. Results like this help.

“We have a really big sprinter with Cavendish there. So it depends on who he wants in his lead-out. But I think I am one of the guys that can really stand out in his lead-out.”

Janse van Rensburg’s win at Langkawi was impressive. He even extended his overall lead on Wednesday’s final 119km stage from Batu Pahat to Melaka, won in a bunch sprint by Andrea Guardini (Astana) from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) and Shiki Kuroeda (Aisan Racing Team).

Janse van Rensburg, who placed 12th on the stage that saw the peloton split near the finish with a group of 15 riders crossing the line four seconds ahead, gained three seconds by winning the first of three intermediate sprints at 16.2km.

Then Janse van Rensburg’s nearest rivals overall, the Colombian pair of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lost four more seconds to him by finishing in the second group. However, the pair still held on for second place overall at 18 seconds and third at 19 seconds respectively.

Janse van Rensburg will soon get the chance to prove his value to Cavendish, with them both due to race together at Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15) and Milan San Remo (March 19).

Janse van Rensburg will then likely race in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix before a break, and then rebuild towards a possible Tour de France start in July by racing in either the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.

Janse van Rensburg labelled his Tour de Langkawi win as the best of his career. It was also his first overall win in a stage race since 2012 when he rode for his South African team, which at that point had a Continental licence and was named MTN-Energade. That year, he won the Tour de Bretagne, Tour du Maroc and Ronde van Overijssel overall, two stages of the Volta a Portugal, and the Ronde van Zeeland Seaports.

He then rode for the Dutch World Tour team, Argos-Shimano from 2013 to 2014 – winning the 2013 Binche-Chimay-Binche in Belgium – before returning to the MTN fold in 2015, and staying put for the transition to WorldTour status under the Dimension Data banner in 2016.
“It was my first stage race victory since 2012, so it’s a long time coming,” Janse van Rensburg said at his post race press conference.

“I am really happy to get the breakthrough victory again. I hope this is a good sign for the future, and only the start of a very successful season going forwards. This is definitely my biggest victory in my career. I am really happy. It’s UCI ‘HC’ race, so it’s a really big ranking with a lot of points. It was a really good race, good organisation.”

How it happened

Despite going into the final stage with 11 seconds on Jaramillo and 12 seconds on Lopez, Janse van Rensburg said he was still “quite nervous,” adding: “I was counting down the kilometres from ‘120’ today. Anything can happen.”

Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch was still together for the first intermediate sprint at 16.2km, which prompted Janse van Rensburg to use his sprinting strength to gain a time bonus. He won the sprint from Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) and Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF).

“It was just to get an extra cushion in case something happens in the end,” Janse van Rensburg said. “It was not a focus before the stage but when it was together I saw an opportunity to go for the seconds and I took it.”

Mancebo’s second place in the sprint moved him up from sixth to fourth place overall, as he leapfrogged Denmark’s Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) and Briton George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling).

The main break of the day formed after the sprint – a three-strong group of Joo Yong Seo (KSPO), Ho San Chiu (HKSI) and See Keong Loh (Malaysia National). Their lead on the peloton reached 5:15 at 68km, but they were caught just before the first of three eight-kilometre laps of the finishing circuit in Melaka.

From there, the bunch sprint was assured, and so long as Janse van Rensburg avoided disaster before the last three kilometres, so too was his first overall tour win since 2012.

“I was really relieved with a few k to go with no bad luck, so I was really happy to get over the line,” he said after.

Not bad considering that while a good overall result was on Janse van Rensburg’s mind when he arrived, he was only a late call-up to the Dimension Data team in Malaysia.

“I was a replacement,” he said. “The team put me in. And finally I got the overall victory.”

With that, Janse van Rensburg’s next stop was Dubai where his fiancé Leilani was waiting to fly with him to Barcelona for rest of what he hopes will be a huge season.

“These are the prime years coming,” he said. “I have a long career ahead of me. But it’s the time of your career when you have to start performing. Hopefully it continues now.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:42:55
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
3Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
13Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
14Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
16Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:04
17Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
19Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
21Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
24Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
25Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
26Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
27Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
28Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
34Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
35Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
36George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
37Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:08
38Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
39Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
40Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
41Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
43Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
45Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
46Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
47Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
48Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
49Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
50Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
52John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
53Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
55Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
60Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
61Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
63Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
65Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
66Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
67Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
68Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
69Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
71Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
72Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
73Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
74Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
75Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
76Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
78Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
79Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
80Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
81Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:00:22
82Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
83Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:24
84Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:00:34
85Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
86Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
87Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
88Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
89Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:00:37
90Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:41
91Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:00:47
92Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:02
94Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:01:23
95Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
96Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:28
97Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:42
98Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
99Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:02
100Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:02:04
101Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:18
102Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:20
103Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
104Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:35
105Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:02:40
106Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
107Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
108Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:55
109Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:02:59
110Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
111Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:03:21
112Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
114Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:04:19
115Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:35
116Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
117Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:17
118Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:06:04
119Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
120Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:08:29
121Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:09:57
DNFAhmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
DNSRyan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC3
3Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO5pts
2Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO5pts
2Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data28:31:21
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:00:18
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:00:23
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
6George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:00:25
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
9Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
13Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:35
14John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling0:00:38
15Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:44
17James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
18Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:03
19Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:01:07
21Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:10
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:12
23Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:13
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:01:17
25Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:21
26Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:36
27Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:38
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
29Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:02:24
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:01
31Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:14
32Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff0:03:58
33Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:11
34Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:15
35Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth0:04:28
36Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:29
37Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:39
38Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:42
39Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:56
40Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:05:08
41Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:05:36
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:44
43Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:05:50
44Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:06:11
45Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:31
46Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:53
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:54
48Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:08
49Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:07:37
50Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:07:49
51Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:08:17
52Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:22
53Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:11:28
54Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:36
55Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:11:42
56Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:12:18
57Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:12:28
58Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:12:33
59Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:45
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff0:14:23
61Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:15:03
62Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:15:20
63Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff0:15:22
64Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff0:15:23
65Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:15:30
66Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:15:50
67Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:05
68Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:07
69Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:25
70Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:17:07
71Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:32
72Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:17:37
73Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:18:06
74Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:18:15
75Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:18:27
76Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:34
77Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:19:12
78Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:19:33
79Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:20:33
80Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:20:55
81Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:20:57
82John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:21:11
83Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:39
84Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:21:41
85Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:22:29
86Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:23:27
87Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:45
88Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:25:26
89Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:28
90Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:32
91Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:26:44
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:26:47
93Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:27:26
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:27:53
95Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:09
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:23
97Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:28:38
98Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:54
99Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:31:31
100Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:32:41
101Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:32:47
102Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:32:49
103Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:33:06
104Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:33:46
105Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:33:49
106Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:35:41
107Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:36:38
108Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:36:47
109Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:59
110Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:39:10
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:12
112Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:39:49
113Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:42:30
114Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:44:16
115Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:45:08
116Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:48:31
117Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:49:14
118Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:52:05
119Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:35
120Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:59:15
121Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:09:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team88pts
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela58
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC53
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT44
5Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data39
6Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team31
7Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff29
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling29
9Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team24
10James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling20
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
13Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth17
14Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO16
15Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff15
16Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
17Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
18Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO11
19Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
20Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team10
21Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
22Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team9
23Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling8
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
25Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
26Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT8
27Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
28Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff7
29Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team6
30Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
31Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
32Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
33Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
34Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team5
35Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
36Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC5
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff4
38Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
39Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling4
40Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC3
41Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data3
42Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
43Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
44Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
45Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff2
46Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
47Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO2
48Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
49George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1
50Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1
51Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1
52Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling1
53Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
54Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team49pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team31
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team28
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT21
5Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
6Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO13
7George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling12
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC12
9Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team12
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT10
11Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team10
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff8
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff7
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team6
16Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff6
17Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data6
18James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling5
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT5
20Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour4
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT3
25Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3
26Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron3
27Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC3
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
29Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
30Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
31Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
32Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP2
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1
34John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling1
35Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
36Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO1
37Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1
38Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Professional CT85:35:15
2Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3One Pro Cycling0:00:26
4Dimension Data0:01:03
5Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
6Team Roth0:02:25
7Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:55
8Tinkoff0:06:10
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:43
10Aisan Racing Team0:08:03
11Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP0:08:32
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:52
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:14:20
14KSPO0:14:44
15HKSI Pro Team0:19:04
16Malaysia National Team0:19:15
17Astana Pro Team0:20:38
18NSC - Mycron0:24:39
19Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:30:20
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:31:05
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:36:10
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyccling0:52:09

 

