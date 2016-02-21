Le Tour de Langkawi past winners
Champions 1996-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN–Qhubeka
|2014
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2013
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Team Nippo–De Rosa
|2012
|José Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli–Venezuela
|2011
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2010
|José Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2009
|José Serpa (Col) Diquigiovanni–Androni
|2008
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Diquigiovanni–Androni
|2007
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2006
|David George (Rsa) South Africa (national team)
|2005
|Ryan Cox (Rsa) Barloworld
|2004
|Fredy González (Col) Colombia–Selle Italia
|2003
|Tom Danielson (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|2002
|Hernán Darío Muñoz (Col) Colombia–Selle Italia
|2001
|Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2000
|Chris Horner (USA) Mercury Cycling Team
|1999
|Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Luca Scinto (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1996
|Damian McDonald (Aus) Giant–AIS
