Le Tour de Langkawi past winners

Champions 1996-2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN–Qhubeka
2014Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2013Julián Arredondo (Col) Team Nippo–De Rosa
2012José Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli–Venezuela
2011Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
2010José Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
2009José Serpa (Col) Diquigiovanni–Androni
2008Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Diquigiovanni–Androni
2007Anthony Charteau (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2006David George (Rsa) South Africa (national team)
2005Ryan Cox (Rsa) Barloworld
2004Fredy González (Col) Colombia–Selle Italia
2003Tom Danielson (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
2002Hernán Darío Muñoz (Col) Colombia–Selle Italia
2001Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
2000Chris Horner (USA) Mercury Cycling Team
1999Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1998Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Luca Scinto (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1996Damian McDonald (Aus) Giant–AIS

