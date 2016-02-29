Image 1 of 40 Jakub Mareczko celebrate his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 New leader Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 The peloton stirngs out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Locals come out to watch the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 The peloton stretches in one line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 The beautiful Malaysian countryside provides the backdrop (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 The breakaway leads the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 The riders pass a fruit stand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 A breakaway forms (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Water sprays the riders at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Sunscrean is important at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 The peloton cuts trough town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Riders try to breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 The peloton winds its way through the countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Astana at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Andrea Guardini retains the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Renardt Janse Van Rensburg in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg takes the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 People watch the race go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 The riders roll out of town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Miguel Angel Lopez in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 The jersey wearers sit in the shade (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Miguel Angel Lopez makes his way to the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Final preparations before the stage begins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg talks to a journalist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 One Pro Cycling get ready for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman leads the best Asian rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Tanner Putt won the combativity award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Jakub Mareczko on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg crosses the lne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Jakub Mareczko talks to the press afterwards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg moved into the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Marco Bandiera cools down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Thumbs up from Jakub Mareczko (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Miguel Angel Lopez cools down after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Miguel Angel Lopez crosses the line after losing time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Jakub Mareczko wins stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Jakub Marezcko sprints for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Meiyin Wang wears the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The mercilessness of bike racing was brought to the attention of all at the Tour de Langkawi in an action-packed ending to stage 6 on Monday that saw Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lose his overall lead to South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) due to a mechanical.

The 147.6km stage from Putrajaya to Rembau after a lightning fast decent to the finish was won by Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) ahead of Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).

“There were more king of the mountains primes than usual [four]. It was difficult to hold my place but my teammates kept me in the main group,” Mareczko said afterwards. “In the last few corners to the finish, I stayed in the first three so I was in the right position for sprinting.”

In Mareczko’s wake, however, came an unexpected change of the overall leader, with Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) moving from second overall, 23 seconds down, to first place after Lopez lost 35 seconds after breaking a wheel with six kilometres to go. Lopez’s problems were compounded when he proceeded to ride off course as he tried to re-join the race after receiving a replacement wheel.

For Tuesday’s 202.3km seventh stage from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg leads Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) by 11 seconds and Lopez by 12.

Yet although Jans van Rensburg now wears the leader’s yellow jersey, he was by no means an elated figure after Monday’s finish.

“I am really sorry for Lopez to lose the jersey in such a way,” said Janse van Rensburg who until then was committed to using his sprinting strength to scrap for time bonuses in the various sprints.

“It is not the nicest way to take the jersey. I was looking forward to a bit more of a battle for the jersey, but I guess it’s cycling.”

He also rued the lost stage winning opportunity after stopping with 500m to go when riders ran into him from behind on a U-turn.

Janse van Rensburg eventually crossed the line in 64th place, 39 seconds down – and one position behind Lopez. But because his mishap occurred inside the last three kilometres of the stage he was awarded the same time as the bunch, in accordance to UCI race laws.

“I missed my chance to go for the victory today,” Janse van Rensburg said. “Some guys went straight into me in the corner, they didn’t make the corner. I didn’t know if the guys didn’t see the corner or what, but they just kept on going straight instead of turning.

“My chain was off after that so I had to stop to put it back on. It is kind of bittersweet today, but yeah, I take it as it comes.

“The race changes now completely for us. We are going to have to defend. The bunch is really getting aggressive now, so I think it’s going to be quite a big fight tomorrow, and there is quite a climb early on. So we are going to have to be top of our game coming out.”

Another rider left to rue 'Lady Luck' was Australian sprinter Brenton Jones (Drapac) who was perfectly placed for his best shot at the stage win after exiting the final right hand bend inside the last 200 metres. But as he exited the turn he pulled his foot from the pedal and finished seventh. His face smacked of bitter frustration afterwards.

One who cut his losses early was Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) who won his 20th stage of his career in the race on Sunday – and second this year – but felt too drained to contend on Monday.

“I was at full gas with 15 kilometres to go so I decided to leave this stage for a rest and try to win another – tomorrow or the last stage,” said Guardini, who finished 109th, almost eight minutes down on Mareczko.

How it unfolded

On a course highlighted with four King of the Mountain primes and relatively sinuous roads, the invitation for attacks was present. And it was accepted with the first break escaping the clutches of the peloton at 10km and quickly gaining a lead of one minute.

Songenzo Jim (Dimension Data) and Thomas Cully (Drapac), Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), James Oran (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO), Malaysian Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling) and Giuseppe Fonzi (Southeast-Venezuela) were all aboard, but they never milked more than 2 minutes 20 seconds on the peloton as they forged ahead to fight out the intermediate sprints and KOM primes.

By 68km and after the second KOM, as the heat and humidity took their toll, only Maestri and Gong were in front, and they were still leading over the third KOM at 83.1km.

Four riders – Gogl again, Moreno Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela), Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) – bridged across but they were swept up as the final climb of the day loomed.

George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling) led the race over the top, but he was pegged back and caught with six kilometres remaining. The day’s drama was only about to begin.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 3:34:01 2 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 5 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 11 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 15 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 19 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 21 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 22 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 23 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 24 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 25 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 26 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 27 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 28 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 30 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 31 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 33 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 36 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 37 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 38 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 39 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 40 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 43 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 44 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 46 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 49 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 51 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 52 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 53 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 54 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 55 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 56 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 58 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 59 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 60 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 62 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 63 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 64 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 65 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 66 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 67 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 68 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 72 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 73 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 74 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 75 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 76 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 77 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 78 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 79 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 80 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 82 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 83 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 84 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 85 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:00:45 86 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:16 87 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 88 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 89 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 91 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:25 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:27 93 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:01:54 94 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 96 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 97 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 98 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:50 99 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 100 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 101 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 102 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 103 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 104 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 105 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 106 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 107 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:04:55 108 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 109 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:54 110 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 111 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 112 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 113 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 114 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 115 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 116 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 117 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 118 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 119 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 120 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:20 121 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:17 122 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:09:55 123 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 124 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:24

Sprint - Semenyih # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Sprint - Mantin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint - Terachi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 3 3 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 2 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 1

KOM - Broga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 4 pts 2 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 2 3 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1

KOM - Lenggeng # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 4 pts 2 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 2 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

KOM - Bukit Putus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 6 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3:34:01 2 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 3 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 7 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 9 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:42:03 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Terengganu Cycling Team 5 ONE Pro Cycling 6 Bardiani CSF 7 KSPO 8 Southeast - Venezuela 9 Team Roth 10 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 11 Tinkoff Team 12 Aisan Racing Team 13 Hengxiang Cycling Team 14 Malaysia National Team 15 Dimension Data 16 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:39 17 Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP 18 HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 19 NSC - Mycron 0:01:57 20 Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:05:29 21 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:05:34 22 Astana Pro Team 0:05:48

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 21:01:17 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:11 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 4 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:16 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:00:20 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:22 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:23 13 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:24 14 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:27 15 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:33 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:37 18 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:52 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:55 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:56 21 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:59 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:05 23 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:06 24 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:10 25 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 26 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:15 27 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:25 28 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:27 29 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:54 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 31 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:02:13 32 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:43 33 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:03 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:29 35 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:43 36 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:00 37 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:04 38 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:18 39 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:28 40 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:31 41 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 42 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:04:40 43 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:10 44 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:27 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:33 46 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:06:16 47 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:23 48 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:26 49 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 50 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:42 51 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:51 52 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:01 53 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:08 54 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 55 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:08:06 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:40 57 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:10:33 58 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:31 59 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:11:41 60 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:43 61 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:12:17 62 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:13:22 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:13:55 64 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:14:13 65 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:14:56 66 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:15:09 67 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:13 68 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:15 69 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:20 70 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:15:23 71 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:15:54 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:22 73 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:29 74 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:16:49 75 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:17:20 76 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:21 77 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:17:26 78 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:17:49 79 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:18:20 80 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:23 81 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:19:08 82 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:19:28 83 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:20:18 84 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 0:20:58 85 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:21:04 86 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:08 87 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:21:30 88 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:32 89 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:22:26 90 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:51 91 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:22:52 92 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:37 93 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:41 94 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:25:12 95 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:25:20 96 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:21 97 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 98 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:26:31 99 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:26:44 100 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:21 101 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:27:58 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:40 103 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:28:50 104 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:18 105 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:29:58 106 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:30:54 107 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:30:57 108 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:31:11 109 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 0:32:18 110 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 0:33:05 111 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:33:42 112 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:35:15 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:30 114 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:36:17 115 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:38:08 116 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:38:49 117 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:38:59 118 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:42:03 119 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:43:23 120 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:45:09 121 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:50:19 122 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:32 123 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:55:55 124 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:02:24

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 38 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 35 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 34 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 28 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 25 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 21 9 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 20 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 18 11 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 17 12 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 13 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 14 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 13 15 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 16 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 11 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 18 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 20 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 22 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 23 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 24 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 25 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 26 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 27 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 5 29 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 5 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 4 31 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 32 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 33 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 3 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 35 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 36 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2 37 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 38 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 2 39 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 40 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 41 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1 42 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 43 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1 44 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 45 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 1 46 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 47 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 1 48 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 28 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 20 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 6 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 12 7 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 12 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 12 9 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 10 11 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 8 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 7 15 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 6 16 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 6 17 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 18 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 20 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 21 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 3 23 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3 24 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 3 25 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 3 26 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 27 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 28 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 29 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 2 30 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1 31 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1 32 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 33 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 1 34 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1 35 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 1 36 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21:02:16 2 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:00:26 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:04 6 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:01 7 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:05 8 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:19 9 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:29 10 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:03:32