Mareczko wins stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg moves into overall race lead

The mercilessness of bike racing was brought to the attention of all at the Tour de Langkawi in an action-packed ending to stage 6 on Monday that saw Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lose his overall lead to South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) due to a mechanical.

The 147.6km stage from Putrajaya to Rembau after a lightning fast decent to the finish was won by Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) ahead of Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).

“There were more king of the mountains primes than usual [four]. It was difficult to hold my place but my teammates kept me in the main group,” Mareczko said afterwards. “In the last few corners to the finish, I stayed in the first three so I was in the right position for sprinting.”

In Mareczko’s wake, however, came an unexpected change of the overall leader, with Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) moving from second overall, 23 seconds down, to first place after Lopez lost 35 seconds after breaking a wheel with six kilometres to go. Lopez’s problems were compounded when he proceeded to ride off course as he tried to re-join the race after receiving a replacement wheel.

For Tuesday’s 202.3km seventh stage from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg leads Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) by 11 seconds and Lopez by 12.

Yet although Jans van Rensburg now wears the leader’s yellow jersey, he was by no means an elated figure after Monday’s finish.

“I am really sorry for Lopez to lose the jersey in such a way,” said Janse van Rensburg who until then was committed to using his sprinting strength to scrap for time bonuses in the various sprints.

“It is not the nicest way to take the jersey. I was looking forward to a bit more of a battle for the jersey, but I guess it’s cycling.”

He also rued the lost stage winning opportunity after stopping with 500m to go when riders ran into him from behind on a U-turn.

Janse van Rensburg eventually crossed the line in 64th place, 39 seconds down – and one position behind Lopez. But because his mishap occurred inside the last three kilometres of the stage he was awarded the same time as the bunch, in accordance to UCI race laws.

“I missed my chance to go for the victory today,” Janse van Rensburg said. “Some guys went straight into me in the corner, they didn’t make the corner. I didn’t know if the guys didn’t see the corner or what, but they just kept on going straight instead of turning.

“My chain was off after that so I had to stop to put it back on. It is kind of bittersweet today, but yeah, I take it as it comes.

“The race changes now completely for us. We are going to have to defend. The bunch is really getting aggressive now, so I think it’s going to be quite a big fight tomorrow, and there is quite a climb early on. So we are going to have to be top of our game coming out.”

Another rider left to rue 'Lady Luck' was Australian sprinter Brenton Jones (Drapac) who was perfectly placed for his best shot at the stage win after exiting the final right hand bend inside the last 200 metres. But as he exited the turn he pulled his foot from the pedal and finished seventh. His face smacked of bitter frustration afterwards.

One who cut his losses early was Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) who won his 20th stage of his career in the race on Sunday – and second this year – but felt too drained to contend on Monday.

“I was at full gas with 15 kilometres to go so I decided to leave this stage for a rest and try to win another – tomorrow or the last stage,” said Guardini, who finished 109th, almost eight minutes down on Mareczko.

How it unfolded

On a course highlighted with four King of the Mountain primes and relatively sinuous roads, the invitation for attacks was present. And it was accepted with the first break escaping the clutches of the peloton at 10km and quickly gaining a lead of one minute.

Songenzo Jim (Dimension Data) and Thomas Cully (Drapac), Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), James Oran (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO), Malaysian Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling) and Giuseppe Fonzi (Southeast-Venezuela) were all aboard, but they never milked more than 2 minutes 20 seconds on the peloton as they forged ahead to fight out the intermediate sprints and KOM primes.

By 68km and after the second KOM, as the heat and humidity took their toll, only Maestri and Gong were in front, and they were still leading over the third KOM at 83.1km.

Four riders – Gogl again, Moreno Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela), Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) – bridged across but they were swept up as the final climb of the day loomed.

George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling) led the race over the top, but he was pegged back and caught with six kilometres remaining. The day’s drama was only about to begin.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela3:34:01
2Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
3Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
5Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
6Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
11Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
12Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
13Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
15Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
19Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
21Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
22Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
23George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
24Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
25Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
27Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
28Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
30Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
33Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
36Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
37Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
39Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
40Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
43Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
44Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
46Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
49John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
50Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
51Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
52Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
53Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
54Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
55Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
56Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
58Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
59Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
60Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
62Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
63Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
64Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
65Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
66Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
67Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
68Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
70Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
71Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
72Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
73Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
74Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
75Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
76Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
77Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
78Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
79Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
80Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
82Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
83Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
84Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
85Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:00:45
86Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:01:16
87Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
88Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
89Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
91Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:25
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:27
93Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:01:54
94Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
96Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
97Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
98Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:50
99Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
100Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
101Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
102Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
103Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
104Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
105Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
106Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
107João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:04:55
108Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
109Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:54
110Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
111Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
112Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
113Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
114Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
115Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
116Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
117Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
119Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
120Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:08:20
121Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:17
122Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:09:55
123Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
124Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:24

Sprint - Semenyih
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Sprint - Mantin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
3Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint - Terachi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data3
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO2
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare1

KOM - Broga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO4pts
2Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data2
3Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1

KOM - Lenggeng
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team4pts
2Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO2
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

KOM - Bukit Putus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO6pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3:34:01
2Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
3Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
6Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
7Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
9Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:42:03
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Terengganu Cycling Team
5ONE Pro Cycling
6Bardiani CSF
7KSPO
8Southeast - Venezuela
9Team Roth
10Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
11Tinkoff Team
12Aisan Racing Team
13Hengxiang Cycling Team
14Malaysia National Team
15Dimension Data
16Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:39
17Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
18HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
19NSC - Mycron0:01:57
20Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:05:29
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:05:34
22Astana Pro Team0:05:48

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data21:01:17
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:00:11
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
4George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:16
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:20
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:22
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:23
13Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:24
14John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:27
15Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:33
17Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:37
18Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:52
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:55
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:56
21Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:59
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:05
23Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:06
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:01:10
25Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:15
27Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:25
28Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:27
29Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:54
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
31Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:02:13
32Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:02:43
33Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:03
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:29
35Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:43
36Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:00
37Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:04
38Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:18
39Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:28
40Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:31
41Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
42Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:04:40
43Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:05:10
44Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:27
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:33
46Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:06:16
47Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:23
48Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:26
49Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
50Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:42
51Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:51
52Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:01
53Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia0:07:08
54Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
55Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:08:06
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:40
57Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:10:33
58Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia0:11:31
59Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:11:41
60Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:43
61Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:12:17
62Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:13:22
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:13:55
64Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:14:13
65Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:56
66Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:15:09
67Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:13
68Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:15
69Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:20
70Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:15:23
71Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:15:54
72Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:22
73Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:29
74Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:16:49
75Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:17:20
76Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:21
77Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:17:26
78Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:17:49
79Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:18:20
80Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:23
81Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:19:08
82Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:19:28
83Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:20:18
84Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai0:20:58
85Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:04
86John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:21:08
87Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:21:30
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:32
89Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:22:26
90Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:51
91Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:22:52
92Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:37
93Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:41
94Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:25:12
95Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:25:20
96Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:21
97Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
98Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:26:31
99Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:26:44
100Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:21
101Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:27:58
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:40
103Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:28:50
104Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:18
105Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:29:58
106Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:30:54
107Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:30:57
108Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:31:11
109Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai0:32:18
110Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia0:33:05
111Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:33:42
112Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:35:15
113Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:30
114Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:36:17
115João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:38:08
116Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:38:49
117Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:38:59
118Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:42:03
119Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:43:23
120Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:45:09
121Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:50:19
122Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:32
123Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:55:55
124Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:02:24

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team58pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai38
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare35
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela34
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team31
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data28
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling25
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team21
9James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling20
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
11Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth17
12Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
13João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
14Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team13
15Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
16Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO11
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
18Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
20Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
21Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
22Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
23Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
24Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
25Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
26Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
27Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team5
28Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia5
29Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai5
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team4
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
32Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
33Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data3
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
35Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
36Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2
37Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
38Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO2
39Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
40Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
41George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
42Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
43Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1
44Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling1
45Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia1
46Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
47Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare1
48Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team49pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia28
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare20
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
6Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO12
7George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling12
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai12
9Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team12
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare10
11Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team10
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team8
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team7
15Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team6
16Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data6
17James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
18João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
20Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour4
21Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare3
23Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3
24Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron3
25Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai3
26Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
27Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
28Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
29Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP2
30Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1
31John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1
32Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
33Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO1
34Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1
35Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO1
36Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team21:02:16
2Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:06
3Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:07
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:00:26
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:04
6Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:01
7Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:05
8Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:19
9Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:29
10Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:03:32

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team63:04:46
2Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3One Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Dimension Data0:00:59
5Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
6Team Roth0:02:17
7Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:43
8Tinkoff Team0:06:14
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:27
10Aisan Racing Team0:08:03
11Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP0:08:16
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:52
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:14:28
14KSPO
15HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:18:08
16Malaysia National Team0:18:41
17Astana Pro Team0:20:38
18NSC - Mycron0:23:57
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:30:03
20Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:30:08
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:35:46
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:44:46

 

