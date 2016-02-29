Mareczko wins stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg moves into overall race lead
Stage 6: Putrajaya - Rembau
The mercilessness of bike racing was brought to the attention of all at the Tour de Langkawi in an action-packed ending to stage 6 on Monday that saw Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) lose his overall lead to South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) due to a mechanical.
The 147.6km stage from Putrajaya to Rembau after a lightning fast decent to the finish was won by Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) ahead of Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).
“There were more king of the mountains primes than usual [four]. It was difficult to hold my place but my teammates kept me in the main group,” Mareczko said afterwards. “In the last few corners to the finish, I stayed in the first three so I was in the right position for sprinting.”
In Mareczko’s wake, however, came an unexpected change of the overall leader, with Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) moving from second overall, 23 seconds down, to first place after Lopez lost 35 seconds after breaking a wheel with six kilometres to go. Lopez’s problems were compounded when he proceeded to ride off course as he tried to re-join the race after receiving a replacement wheel.
For Tuesday’s 202.3km seventh stage from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg leads Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) by 11 seconds and Lopez by 12.
Yet although Jans van Rensburg now wears the leader’s yellow jersey, he was by no means an elated figure after Monday’s finish.
“I am really sorry for Lopez to lose the jersey in such a way,” said Janse van Rensburg who until then was committed to using his sprinting strength to scrap for time bonuses in the various sprints.
“It is not the nicest way to take the jersey. I was looking forward to a bit more of a battle for the jersey, but I guess it’s cycling.”
He also rued the lost stage winning opportunity after stopping with 500m to go when riders ran into him from behind on a U-turn.
Janse van Rensburg eventually crossed the line in 64th place, 39 seconds down – and one position behind Lopez. But because his mishap occurred inside the last three kilometres of the stage he was awarded the same time as the bunch, in accordance to UCI race laws.
“I missed my chance to go for the victory today,” Janse van Rensburg said. “Some guys went straight into me in the corner, they didn’t make the corner. I didn’t know if the guys didn’t see the corner or what, but they just kept on going straight instead of turning.
“My chain was off after that so I had to stop to put it back on. It is kind of bittersweet today, but yeah, I take it as it comes.
“The race changes now completely for us. We are going to have to defend. The bunch is really getting aggressive now, so I think it’s going to be quite a big fight tomorrow, and there is quite a climb early on. So we are going to have to be top of our game coming out.”
Another rider left to rue 'Lady Luck' was Australian sprinter Brenton Jones (Drapac) who was perfectly placed for his best shot at the stage win after exiting the final right hand bend inside the last 200 metres. But as he exited the turn he pulled his foot from the pedal and finished seventh. His face smacked of bitter frustration afterwards.
One who cut his losses early was Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) who won his 20th stage of his career in the race on Sunday – and second this year – but felt too drained to contend on Monday.
“I was at full gas with 15 kilometres to go so I decided to leave this stage for a rest and try to win another – tomorrow or the last stage,” said Guardini, who finished 109th, almost eight minutes down on Mareczko.
How it unfolded
On a course highlighted with four King of the Mountain primes and relatively sinuous roads, the invitation for attacks was present. And it was accepted with the first break escaping the clutches of the peloton at 10km and quickly gaining a lead of one minute.
Songenzo Jim (Dimension Data) and Thomas Cully (Drapac), Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), James Oran (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO), Malaysian Amirul Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling) and Giuseppe Fonzi (Southeast-Venezuela) were all aboard, but they never milked more than 2 minutes 20 seconds on the peloton as they forged ahead to fight out the intermediate sprints and KOM primes.
By 68km and after the second KOM, as the heat and humidity took their toll, only Maestri and Gong were in front, and they were still leading over the third KOM at 83.1km.
Four riders – Gogl again, Moreno Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela), Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) – bridged across but they were swept up as the final climb of the day loomed.
George Harper (ONE Pro Cycling) led the race over the top, but he was pegged back and caught with six kilometres remaining. The day’s drama was only about to begin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|3:34:01
|2
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|11
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|15
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|19
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|21
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|22
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|23
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|25
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|27
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|28
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|36
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|37
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|38
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|39
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|40
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|43
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|44
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|46
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|51
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|52
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|53
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|54
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|55
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|56
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|58
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|59
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|60
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|63
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|64
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|65
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|66
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|67
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|68
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|70
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|72
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|73
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|74
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|75
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|76
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|77
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|78
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|79
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|82
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|83
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:45
|86
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:16
|87
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|88
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|91
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:25
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:27
|93
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:54
|94
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|97
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|98
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:50
|99
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|100
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|101
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|102
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|103
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|104
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|107
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:04:55
|108
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|109
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:54
|110
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|112
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|113
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|114
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|115
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|116
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|117
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|118
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|119
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|120
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:20
|121
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:17
|122
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:09:55
|123
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|124
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|2
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|4
|pts
|2
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|2
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|6
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3:34:01
|2
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|3
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|7
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|9
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:42:03
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|KSPO
|8
|Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|Team Roth
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|12
|Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14
|Malaysia National Team
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|17
|Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
|18
|HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|19
|NSC - Mycron
|0:01:57
|20
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:05:29
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:05:34
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|21:01:17
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:11
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|13
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:24
|14
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|15
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|18
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:52
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:56
|21
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:05
|23
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:10
|25
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|27
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:25
|28
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:27
|29
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|31
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|32
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:43
|33
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:29
|35
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|36
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|37
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:04
|38
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|39
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:28
|40
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:31
|41
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|42
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:04:40
|43
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:10
|44
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:27
|45
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:33
|46
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|47
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:23
|48
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:26
|49
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|50
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:42
|51
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:51
|52
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:01
|53
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|0:07:08
|54
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|55
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:08:06
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:40
|57
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|58
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:31
|59
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|60
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|61
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:12:17
|62
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:13:22
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:55
|64
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:13
|65
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:14:56
|66
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:15:09
|67
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:13
|68
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:15
|69
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:20
|70
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:15:23
|71
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:22
|73
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|74
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:16:49
|75
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:20
|76
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|77
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|78
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:49
|79
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:20
|80
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:23
|81
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|82
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:19:28
|83
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:20:18
|84
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|0:20:58
|85
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:21:04
|86
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:08
|87
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:21:30
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:32
|89
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:22:26
|90
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:22:51
|91
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:22:52
|92
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:37
|93
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:41
|94
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:25:12
|95
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|96
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:21
|97
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|98
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|99
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:26:44
|100
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:21
|101
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:40
|103
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:28:50
|104
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:18
|105
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:29:58
|106
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:30:54
|107
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:30:57
|108
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:31:11
|109
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|0:32:18
|110
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:33:05
|111
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:33:42
|112
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:35:15
|113
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:30
|114
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:36:17
|115
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:38:08
|116
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:38:49
|117
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|118
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:42:03
|119
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:43:23
|120
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:45:09
|121
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:50:19
|122
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:32
|123
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:55
|124
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|38
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|35
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|34
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|25
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|21
|9
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|11
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|12
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|13
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|14
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13
|15
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|11
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|18
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|20
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|22
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|23
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|26
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|27
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|29
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|5
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|4
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|32
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|3
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|35
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2
|37
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|38
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|2
|39
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|40
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|43
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|44
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|45
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|46
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|48
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|28
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|6
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|12
|7
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|12
|9
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|10
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|8
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|7
|15
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|6
|16
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|17
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|20
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|21
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|3
|23
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|24
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|3
|25
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|3
|26
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|27
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|28
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|2
|30
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|31
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|34
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|35
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|1
|36
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21:02:16
|2
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:00:26
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|6
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|7
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:05
|8
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|9
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:29
|10
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63:04:46
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|5
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Roth
|0:02:17
|7
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:14
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:03
|11
|Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:08:16
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:52
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:14:28
|14
|KSPO
|15
|HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:18:41
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|0:23:57
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:30:03
|20
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:08
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:35:46
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:44:46
